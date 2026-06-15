Before we proceed, dear reader, understand this assertion:

the evidence following this introduction proves Tartaria’s capacity for megalithic construction

Modern discourse regarding Tartaria is saturated with fallacies, ranging from unsubstantiated claims of free energy to the reductionist assumption that every impressive global structure is inherently theirs.

It is a profound shame, for this is intellectual theft.

Whether driven by the pursuit of an online persona for monetary gain or born of genuine ignorance, these narratives ensure the topic remains relegated to the fantastical, ultimately manipulating the truth.

I rarely face backlash precisely because I rely on empirical proof, withholding all claims until they are substantiated.

The work I share is not my own; it belongs to our ancestors, standing immune to the influence of the modern world.

I am just the messenger, conducting the rigorous research for you, curious mind, which is why my sources are always transparent and abundantly linked.

There is nothing to hide.

This knowledge must be known, heard, and understood.

As this world stands on the precipice of profound change, ensure your energy is invested in a cause that values you.

My heart is weary and my mind throbs, yet I do not yield; surrender is not in my blood.

Recently, I have noted that my access to the Royal Society and the National Archives is restricted, yet these barriers dissolve the moment I engage a VPN.

The tides are turning, dear reader, but know that my fire burns eternally.

They may manufacture obstacles, but let me share a secret:

I thrive under pressure

As a man defined by stillness, I am neither afraid nor paranoid, yet I am acutely aware that a grip is closing and the boundaries of our autonomy are shifting.

The British government’s recent move to ban social media for those under sixteen is just the vanguard of broader control.

Do not surrender your self-control; do not succumb to the orchestrated cycles of violence and hatred, for they desire our fragmentation.

They crave a nationalistic divide to usher in digital identity under the hollow guise of security.

Do not yield the sliver of freedom you still possess.

So then, dear reader, let me drive the final nail into the coffin of this deception.

Observations on China 📑

Translation:

“Observations on China, from Vossius

The city of Nanjing, situated on the famous Yangtze River, is the largest in all of China. Formerly, its emperors held their court here. Its walls stand 30 feet high: the lower part is made of hewn stone, and the upper part is built of brick. The circuit of the walls measures 67 Dutch miles, not counting the suburbs, which seem to stretch on endlessly.

There are 13 gates fitted with iron doors, and the crowds are so dense that you must squeeze your way through. It is said that more than one million people live here, yet all goods are very inexpensive.

The famous porcelain pagoda at Nanjing was built roughly 700 years ago by the Tartars (who ruled China at that time). It is constructed such that you climb 104 blue stone steps through the wall to reach the top, where there stands a gilded statue. The spire is mostly green, mixed with touches of red and yellow.

A copper bell hangs at each corner of the structure; even the slightest breeze sets them ringing, and they sound almost continuously. The spire is topped with a finial shaped like a pineapple, which is said to be made of pure gold.

The imperial city of Beijing, where the Great Khan currently holds his court, has very tall double walls. The inner section is so heavily fortified with bastions that you could easily throw a stone from one to another.

The walled circuit spans 5 leagues in circumference, and a river called the Pleasy runs alongside its length, serving as a moat. To travel from the outermost wall to the inner enclosure of the imperial palace takes more than half an hour. The streets are unpaved: in rainy weather they become so muddy they are barely passable, and in dry weather they are so dusty that people must cover their faces just to walk through them.

Before entering the city, there are many crossroads from which you can look out across the countryside and see the great wall that divides China from Tartary, winding through the mountains. It is close enough that you can travel there and return within a single day.

Bamboo settlements

There are floating villages built upon thick bundles of reeds, lashed together with timber. The houses are constructed from wooden planks and roofed with mats.

Some of these settlements hold 400 to 500 people, who travel up and down the rivers, some of which are very wide, moving between different shores.

The largest type of their vessels, which sail both on rivers and the open sea, are nearly as large as European warships. They are built to be sturdy, though made by joining short wooden planks edge-to-edge and securing them firmly.

To understand the true reach of Tartaria’s influence, curious mind, we must look at documents that were never intended to prove it.

Such is the case with the 17th-century treatise Observables of China, cataloged as CLP/7i/26 and attributed to Isaacus Vossius.

Because this document is primarily a record of Chinese geography and society, it possesses an inherent, unvarnished credibility; the mentions of the Tartars are incidental, slipping through the cracks of a narrative that otherwise focuses on the East.

It cannot be easily dismissed by modern historians as a biased manifesto, because its primary objective is unrelated to Tartaria itself.

When we examine the text, dear reader, the reality of Tartarian capability becomes starkly undeniable.

The document notes that the famous porcelain pagoda at Nanjing; a structure of immense architectural sophistication, was built roughly 700 years ago by the Tartars during their rule of China.

This attribution directly challenges the prevailing modern narrative, which depicts Tartaria as a vague, nomadic, or less-developed entity.

Here, in an official observation, we see them credited with advanced, permanent, megalithic construction.

Furthermore, the document situates the Tartars not as a fringe group, but as the governing power defining the geopolitical borders of the time.

It explicitly mentions the great wall that divides China from Tartary, illustrating a clear, established demarcation between the two vast powers.

Even more revealing is the reference to the imperial city of Beijing, where the Great Khan holds his court.

These are not the accounts of a fringe theory; these are the documented observations of a seventeenth-century scholar cataloging the power structures of his world.

This document serves as a critical lesson in how history is distilled; by looking at these secondary mentions, we see the Tartars not as the fantastical invention modern discourse treats them as, but as the architects and rulers recorded by the eyes of the past.

While mainstream history struggles to categorise such accounts, they are embedded within the very records they claim are the bedrock of modern understanding.

When a treatise on China casually notes the Tartars as the builders of monumental infrastructure, it exposes the cracks in the timeline we have been fed.

It is not an argument for a theory, but an observation of a reality that has been edited out.

The existence of such records forces us to ask:

if they were building wonders of the world in the East, what else has been attributed to those who just inherited the ruins?

The narrative is fragile; it only takes one record, hidden in plain sight, to reveal the history that lies beneath the modern surface.

Translation:

“They are very loosely rigged, gilded and decorated; blunt and difficult to steer; their sails are stiff and unwieldy, and can only sail before the wind or downstream on rivers; to go upstream again, they must be hauled by great numbers of people.

The Chinese use a curious type of boat, which we call a “serpent boat”, used for public entertainment. It is propelled by many strong men and six pairs of oars; beneath a white canopy sits a figure dressed in red with a gilded crown on its head. The tops of all the masts are decorated with fine, neat flags, and at each masthead stands an image of their gods. At the bow stands a man shooting at a wooden duck hung out ahead of the vessel; at the stern, a boy performs many tricks on a rope, sometimes under the water, sometimes above it.

One type of their priests dresses in serpent-like robes and carries prayer beads; the only difference is that their gowns have much wider sleeves.

Their beggars use unusual methods to gain sympathy: some bang their heads against one another, some strike their heads against the ground, some beat their chests with heavy stones, and others burn their own bodies.

A Chinese priest found guilty of sexual misconduct with a boy or a woman has a red‑hot iron driven through his neck, to which an iron chain ten fathoms long is attached. He must drag this chain wherever he goes, and if he touches it with his hand, an attendant will whip him until he bleeds.

The Chinese are extremely fond of theatrical performances. You can scarcely enter an inn before players arrive to perform, sing, and dance for you.”

This is the final page of the paper, dear reader, and it offers us a vivid, if somewhat detached, window into the daily life, culture, and harsh legal practices observed in 17th-century China.

While it shifts focus away from the architectural prowess of the Tartars, it provides a broader context for the period’s exploration of Eastern societies, highlighting the stark contrast between their navigation methods, their performative culture, and their severe moral codes.

We find details regarding the cumbersome nature of Chinese vessels, describing them as blunt and difficult to steer, relying on manpower to navigate upstream.

The page also captures the theatricality inherent in their public life, noting the use of serpent boats for entertainment, complete with costumed figures, flag-decked masts, and acrobatic displays.

It also touches upon social and religious customs, describing the attire of priests and the extreme, visceral methods employed by beggars to elicit charity.

Perhaps most chilling is the insight into their justice system:

a priest convicted of sexual misconduct is subjected to a brutal public penance, forced to drag a heavy iron chain attached to his neck by a red-hot iron, with any attempt to touch it met by a flogging

And to end, the author underscores a deep-seated cultural penchant for performance, noting that theatrical entertainment was so pervasive it was often encountered immediately upon entering an inn.

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And so, dear reader, what we have perused this evening is no tall tale, and we shall now reflect upon what it means.

We have sat in the quiet company of a 17th-century voice, Isaacus Vossius, and through his ink we have caught a fleeting, incidental glimpse of a reality that the modern world has labored to dismantle, ignore, or rewrite.

This is a profound realisation to confront:

that the history we are taught is not a record, but a carefully curated exhibition

When we look at these observations, we are not just looking at China; we are seeing, through a secondary, unintentional aperture, the undeniable architecture of Tartarian power.

We see that twelve hundred years ago, while the world was supposedly fractured or primitive, the Tartars were master builders, leaving their mark upon the earth with a scale and sophistication that modern narratives simply cannot reconcile with their own theories of linear progression.

The implications for academia are devastating, and frankly, they are difficult to swallow.

Think of the thousands of scholars, the lifetimes spent huddled over manuscripts, the endless debates in ivory towers, all predicated on a timeline that is fundamentally hollowed out by the erasure of this one, massive, inconvenient presence.

If the Tartarian footprint is as vast as these old papers suggest, then we must confront the possibility that the foundation of our entire historical edifice is built on sand.

When you delete a civilisation, you do not just lose a name or a map; you create a void where true knowledge should be, and into that void, you pour a fiction.

You assign the triumphs of the giants to the pygmies, you strip the creators of their legacy, and you leave the world with a narrative that is essentially a hollow shell; a deceitful, artificial history that has nothing to do with the truth of what actually transpired.

This is why the grip of academia is so tight, and why it is so defensive.

To admit that they have been wrong, or worse, that they have been complicit in this omission, would be to unravel the entire tapestry they have spent centuries weaving.

They have created a story where we are the pinnacle, where everything that came before was just a fumbling precursor to our modern digital cage.

But when we find a document like this one, it acts like a splinter in the mind.

It reveals that there were other hands on the levers of history, other minds charting the stars, and other architects shaping the skyline long before our contemporary institutions claimed their authority.

This is not a conspiracy; it is an autopsy of the truth.

We are living in a moment where the boundaries of the past are shifting, and for those of us with the eyes to see, it is both terrifying and exhilarating.

We are realising that our ancestors were not the children we are told they were; they were inheritors of a vast, global, interconnected reality that we are only now beginning to dimly perceive again.

The modern narrative demands that we feel small, that we feel like we are the fortunate end-result of a struggling, dark, and ignorant antiquity.

But the further you look into these papers, the more that image shatters.

The weight of this realisation should not break you, curious mind; it should awaken you.

It should remind you that your history is not what you were told in a classroom, and your future is not what the technocrats have drafted for you.

If a narrative can be falsified to this degree, what else is a lie?

What other constraints have been placed upon our understanding to keep us obedient, nationalistic, and fearful?

As the walls of our current digital enclosure close in, remember that you are the descendant of people who moved mountains, who built pagodas with copper bells that rang in the wind, and who understood a world far larger than the one we are currently permitted to occupy.

Do not let them feed you a sanitised version of the past that leaves you feeling adrift and powerless.

The research is there, waiting in the archives, hiding in plain sight.

We are here to reclaim it, to breathe life back into the silenced voices of the past, and to refuse the fabricated simplicity of the modern world.

My fire remains, and as we continue to sift through these remnants, we will not stop until the full, unvarnished story is laid bare, regardless of who it offends or what empires it forces us to dismantle.

Before I depart, a final word on the matter of support.

Do not feel compelled to offer donations, for your presence here and your willingness to engage with this inquiry is all I ask.

Yet, if you are moved to contribute, know that every resource goes directly toward the acquisition of rare, antique literature and the securing of access to the archives that have been so carefully gated from public view.

Thank you for being here, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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