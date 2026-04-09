Alternative History

Alternative History

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
42m

We are a race with amnesia... Thank You for making it so clear that deliberate efforts were made to eliminate history while BS was taught as truth.

And who has such power? I wager a cartel of moneyed psychopaths in control on Our planet (by virtue of money). Thus My efforts to obsolete that dangerous tool.

Let’s Obsolete Money and Get Rid of Cartels! (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/lets-obsolete-money-and-get-rid-of

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John's avatar
John
1h

Jordan, your work about Tartaria is having far greater impact than perhaps you can imagine. Most of my life, I knew things weren't right. I have had many pieces of the puzzle. You are a Master of Puzzlement. Your series puts a foundation under all of the subtrifuge in modern history. So much disinformation. The more who are awakened... who will be the 100th Monkey? Thank you for all your efforts and passion. May the Source continue to be with you.

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