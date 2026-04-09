I wish I was wrong, dear reader, I really do, but the declassified documents you are about to see prove I am not.

I openly welcome a challenge to the concept we have been hypothesising these past few days, because to me, the evidence seems immovable.

We have looked at an abundance of historical works, yet for many, these books feel interpretive and fanciful, as if the entirety of our ancestry was adamant to hold up life’s biggest prank.

To find the truth, I have focused on official government documents from the American and Russian establishments.

Once classified and hidden, these records were used to brief personnel with the highest clearances.

They were never meant for us.

I can confidently say that the documents I have already shared, six to be precise, prove without a shadow of a doubt that Tartaria was erased from history.

First came violence, then came separation, and finally, total confusion.

This has left us with a history that seems plausible on the surface, but is riddled with contradictions when compared to the actual written record and the manuscripts of the times.

This article will expose the true nature of this deletion by presenting five more declassified documents I haven’t shared previously.

They all point to the same reality:

modern history is a fairytale, and the elimination of a civilisation is a well-documented administrative fact

Without any further explanation, let us look upon these documents.

I want to note, curious mind, that I really do wish I was wrong, for the sake of my own peace and for what this truth means for everyone on Earth.

This affects the entire human race.

It is an incredibly complex and intricate system of deceit; but their deceptive minds are not stronger than the will of God.

It is through His protection that I am prepared to stay true to the cause and continue, relentlessly, exposing this corruption.

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To understand the scale of this erasure, we must look at what is hidden in plain sight.

The first piece of evidence today is a declassified CIA briefing from 1966 titled:

Peiping, China

It is a technical, high-level intelligence breakdown of the capital, and it functions as a direct strike against the sanitised history found in modern textbooks.

Modern history presents the Forbidden City as the pinnacle of Han Chinese dynastic power, yet the intelligence community in this document was not interested in the fairytale.

They were documenting a physical, fortified reality that contradicts everything we are told.

The report explicitly identifies the northern section of the capital as the Older Tartar City and states clearly that this name dates back to the 13th century, when the Golden Tartars ruled China.

This is the first anchor.

When was the last time a mainstream historian referred to the rulers of the Forbidden City as the Golden Tartars?

Modern academia has carefully relabelled the Tartar presence as the Yuan or Qing dynasties, effectively absorbing a distinct, global civilisation into a localised ethnic narrative.

What is perhaps most unsettling about these pages are the heavy white redactions scattered throughout the technical descriptions.

We must ask what could possibly be so sensitive that it remains hidden even when the surrounding text already admits to the Tartar occupation of China.

If the admission of a Tartar City is allowed to stand, what is buried beneath those white blocks?

Is it the mention of specific technologies, the true lineage of the rulers, or the actual age of these massive structures?

It is telling that even in a document exposing the lie, the full truth is still deemed too dangerous for public consumption.

The CIA did not produce these detailed maps and architectural breakdowns for a history lesson; they documented the Walled Part of Peiping with forensic precision, noting walls 40 feet high and 35 feet wide.

They were mapping a massive, sophisticated military and administrative complex built by a civilisation that our current history books dismiss as nomadic barbarians.

Within these walls lies the Imperial Ancestral Temple and the Forbidden City itself.

This record proves that as recently as the 1960s, the highest levels of Western intelligence recognised the Tartar origins of China’s centre of power.

The fairytale says the Tartars were primitive; but this secret document shows they built the most fortified and advanced city centres on the planet.

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The second document for today is a declassified CIA Information Report from 1953, and it serves as a staggering testament to the physical reality of a people the system has tried to rebrand as a myth.

While the Fairytale teaches us that the Tartars were a long-extinct nomadic force, this intelligence record captures them in the 1940s and 50s as a sophisticated, independent, and defiant population living along the river systems of Siberia.

The visual state of this document is even more alarming than the last; it is scarred by heavy, aggressive redactions.

Entire sections of testimony regarding Attitude of Natives and Prisoner Escape Routes have been bleached out.

We must confront the reality that if the surviving text is this explosive, the information buried under those white blocks must be truly volatile.

What specific names, geographic coordinates, or cultural truths are being withheld from us even now?

The report details how these people, explicitly and repeatedly identified as Tartars, were a primary force of resistance against the Soviet machine.

It notes that they had developed a long period of anti-Communist feelings, largely due to the systemic racial discrimination they faced from the occupiers who had moved into Eastern Siberia.

These were not primitive tribes; they were adept fishermen who possessed a strong feeling of independence and superiority.

This is the internal record of a civilisation that refused to bow to the New World Order.

Most revealing is the document's account of the Tartars' role in undermining the state.

It confirms that the Tartars were the ones assisting prisoners and escapees, guiding them through treacherous terrain and around Soviet naval installations.

They provided essential items, barter, and even keys to those looking to flee the indoctrination camps.

The CIA notes that the Tartars were thoroughly familiar with the terrain, an admission that they remained the rightful masters of a land the Soviet administration was trying to annex through force and propaganda.

The report also documents the exact moment the intellectual decapitation began:

it states that after mid-1946, translations of independent books disappeared from traveling libraries, replaced by a well-trained military indoctrination program

The establishment was physically removing the written evidence of the outside world to ensure the Tartar legacy could be rewritten in real-time.

This document is a smoking gun for the transition from a living civilisation to a deleted one.

It proves that the Tartars were active, organised, and morally superior to their occupiers well into the 20th century.

They were the keepers of the land and the protectors of those escaping the system.

By documenting the purging of their libraries and their resistance, this record exposes the exact mechanics used to turn a sovereign people into a historical footnote.

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We move to another declassified CIA Information Report, this time from 1950, and it functions as a direct strike against the mainstream narrative.

This report details the activities of Turkic Anti-Soviet Organisations, and unlike the others, it remains largely unredacted, allowing us to see the clear, unvarnished fear the establishment had regarding these populations.

This document confirms the hypothesis with startling clarity:

there was a conscious, organised resistance against the Bolshevik system, and it was driven by the very people the system was trying to erase

It explicitly identifies the Turko-Tartar people.

This is a critical distinction.

If the Tartars were just a primitive ethnic group or a defunct dynasty from the middle ages, they would not be listed in a 1950 intelligence report as a living, breathing political force capable of planning a course of action for the future struggle against the Soviet regime.

The report describes a New Struggle Union aimed at reviving independence movements in the Idel-Ural (South Ural) regions, the ancient heartland of the Tartarian territory.

These people weren't just unreliable natives; they were anti-Bolshevik nationalists fighting for the sovereignty of their fatherlands.

This explains the strategic necessity of the Soviet decrees we have seen, such as those promising the Rights of the Peoples of Russia.

It wasn't an act of benevolence; it was a desperate psychological trick to pacify a population that clearly saw the Bolsheviks as an occupying force.

When you take this document and place it alongside the others I have shared, now nine in total, the picture becomes undeniable.

From the CIA mapping the Tartar City in the heart of China to the administrative orders for the liquidation of their identity in the Crimea, the evidence is impossible to deny.

These records, once hidden in the highest vaults of government intelligence, prove without a shadow of a doubt that history has been falsified by the systematic removal of Tartaria.

We are looking at the paper trail of a global civilisation that was physically dismantled, intellectually purged, and then legally deleted from the human record.

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CIA - RDP80 - 00810 📁

The tenth declassified document I have chosen to share is perhaps the most profound and revealing record I have encountered.

This is a Secret CIA briefing on the internal Relations Between Russians and Other Nationalities of the U.S.S.R.

It acts as a volatile piece of knowledge because it provides a window into the administrative psychology of the oppressors as they managed the remnants of the civilisation they were actively erasing.

This report confirms that the Tartar identity was not a ghost of the distant past, but a living, breathing problem for the Soviet State in the mid-20th century.

The document admits that a deep, mutual dislike existed between the Russians and the Tartars, to the point that the authorities were forced to maintain firm control to prevent these feelings from being publicly expressed.

Most importantly, it exposes the systematic scapegoating of Tartars, identifying them alongside other groups as the primary targets for blame whenever the system failed.

The document reveals the sheer cruelty of the indoctrination program.

It notes that Russians and Ukrainians regarded Tartars as backward and stupid (Ostalye i Temnye Narod), yet simultaneously admits that many Tartars pretend not to speak Russian.

This isn't stupidity; it is a calculated, silent resistance.

It is the refusal of a sovereign people to adopt the tongue of their occupiers.

Furthermore, the CIA documents the use of racial slurs by Russian soldiers, terms like Tartar ugly mug (Tatarskaya Morda), proving that the scientific removal of history was fuelled by a very real, very visceral hatred of the Tartar lineage.

When you look at this tenth document alongside the nine that preceded it, the conclusion is inescapable.

We have seen the mapping of the Tartar City in China, the orders for liquidation in the Crimea, the purging of libraries in Siberia, and the organised anti-Bolshevik resistance in the Urals.

Now, we see the raw administrative records of their daily suppression.

These are not isolated incidents or interpretive history.

This is a ten-point chain of custody that proves, without a single doubt, that a global civilisation was systematically murdered and then deleted from the record.

The fairytale of modern history was written over the graves of a people who were still fighting for their fatherlands and their identity as recently as the 1950s.

The system of deceit is intricate, but it is now laid bare.

We are not looking at a mystery; we are looking at a crime scene.

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The final piece of our mosaic comes from a declassified reference card concerning Ayas Ishaki, a leader among Tartar emigrants.

While this record was declassified in 2016, it documents a struggle that has remained remarkably consistent for over a century.

It serves as a devastating counter-argument to the modern claim that Tartar and Turk are interchangeable terms used to describe the same vague ethnic group.

This document makes an explicit distinction that the modern narrative tries to smooth over.

It identifies Ishaki as a leader of the Volga-Tartars who sought the creation of a Tartar state within a larger union of Turks.

Most crucially, it notes that during a festival in Istanbul, a book was distributed which was said to represent Tartar interests only, not Turkish interests in general.

If the Tartars were just a subset of the Turks with no unique identity or sovereign history, this distinction would not exist in a military intelligence reference card.

This document proves that as recently as the mid-20th century, and documented in archives up to our present day, the Tartars were recognised as a distinct political and cultural entity with interests that were separate from, and sometimes in conflict with, the broader Turkic world.

The fact that this organisation existed in Manchukuo and had a reach spanning from Japan to Berlin shows that the Tartar influence was global and highly sophisticated, not localised or primitive.

It highlights a persistent, organised effort to maintain a unique Tartar identity against the Russian oppression mentioned in the text.

By grouping this with the previous ten documents, we see the full architecture of the deceit.

We have proven that the Tartars ruled China, that they were systematically liquidated in the Crimea, that their libraries were purged in Siberia, and that they maintained a distinct, defiant political identity across the globe well into the modern era.

The fairytale of a mono-ethnic history is shattered.

These are the footprints of a civilisation that was too large to be forgotten, so it had to be meticulously, administratively erased.

We reach the end of this afternoons discussion, dear reader, and the implications of this discovery are as vast as the silence that was used to bury it.

We find ourselves in a world where millions are spending their lives studying a past that never existed, memorising dates and names that serve only as a scaffolding for a massive, structural lie.

We have been handed a collection of fables and told they are our foundation, while the actual pillars of our ancestry, the sovereign, defiant, and sophisticated Tartarian civilisation, were systematically dismantled in the shadows of the very administrative departments that now pretend they are a myth.

This is not just a correction of the record; it is a restoration of the human spirit.

To have one’s history stolen is to be untethered from reality, left to wander in a state of manufactured confusion.

When we look at the world today, riddled with division and a profound sense of loss, we are seeing the symptoms of a species that has been surgically separated from its true origin.

We are living in a house built upon the ruins of a palace we were told was never there.

Every declassified document we have examined is a crack in the porcelain mask of modern truth.

They prove that the history of our world is not a natural progression of events, but a curated narrative, a fairytale masquerading as reality.

We have been taught to look at the ruins of the past and see only the primitive, when in fact we should be seeing the remnants of a greatness that was intentionally liquidated to make room for a lesser, more controllable future.

The system of deceit is intricate, designed by minds that believe they can outmaneuver the collective memory of the human race.

But no amount of redaction, no volume of indoctrination, and no library of forged textbooks can truly extinguish the light of what is real.

History is not what is written in the books of the victors; history is the truth that survives the fire.

We must decide if we are content to remain as residents of a fairytale, or if we have the courage to reclaim the scorched earth of our actual inheritance.

The stage is set, the evidence is immovable, and the silence has finally been broken.

It is a weight that affects every soul on this planet, for once you see the bars of the cage, you can never go back to believing the cage is your home.

Their deceptive minds are not stronger than the will of Truth, and the relentless exposure of this corruption is only just beginning.

For those who feel a calling to support this journey, any donations are directed toward the tools of discovery; finding the rare, forgotten books and primary sources that allow us to dig deeper into the layers of our suppressed past.

While these contributions help fuel the search for truth, please understand that they are never expected.

The most beautiful support you can offer is simply your presence.

To read these words, to sit with this evidence, and to engage with the reality of our shared history is more than enough.

The true goal is for us to wake up together from the fairytale, and that awakening begins the moment you choose to look.

Your curiosity and your open heart are the greatest gifts you can bring to this work.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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