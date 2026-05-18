This introduction will be short, dear reader, as I intend this article to contain nothing other than the definitive evidence that Tartaria was a country.

Using the official descriptions of primary references, drawn directly from State Archives, I am about to lay down undeniable documented examples proving that Tartaria was indeed a sovereign territory with recognised borders.

To understand the weight of this evidence, we must first ground ourselves in what the modern narrative controllers want us to believe.

As you can see, the established narrative firmly maintains that Tartaria was just a cartographic mistake, a geographical myth with no borders, no governance, and no real existence on the world stage.

Now, I am going to provide the undeniable evidence that exposes this official explanation as nothing more than a fabulous set of lies.

Rondeau to Harrington ✉️

For our first undeniable piece of evidence, we look directly into the Foreign State Papers held at The National Archives in Kew, London, cataloged under reference SP 91/18/198.

This is not a casual travel diary, a rumor, or an old piece of folklore.

This is an official British diplomatic dispatch from 1735, sent by Claudius Rondeau, the British resident minister in St. Petersburg, to Lord Harrington, the British Secretary of State.

The men writing and receiving this document were the elite administrative minds of the British Empire, tracking international military threats with absolute precision.

The official archival description of this document contains a sentence that completely shatters the modern narrative.

It explicitly notes:

Orders to Russian troops on borders of Tartary, Turkey and Persia to be ready if necessary

To understand why this single sentence destroys the mainstream explanation, you have to look at the law of geopolitical parity.

The document places Tartary in the exact same list, on the exact same grammatical and political footing, as Turkey and Persia.

Turkey, representing the Ottoman Empire, and Persia were massive, highly centralised, globally recognised sovereign empires with clearly defined territories.

By grouping Tartary directly alongside them, the British State Papers prove that the global elite treated it as an equivalent geographic and political reality, not a blank space on a map.

Furthermore, this disclosure exposes a massive logical flaw in the official timeline because you cannot order imperial Russian armies to position themselves on the border of a cartographic mistake or a fictional myth.

A military border requires concrete physical coordinates, defensive lines, and recognised territorial sovereignty.

The Russian Empire was mobilising its troops based on exactly where Russian land ended and where Tartarian land began.

When the dispatch goes on to detail how the Daghestan Tartars were being fought over by these rival forces, it reveals the ultimate truth of the matter.

Tartary was an active, bordered territory with its own distinct populations and political weight, fully recognised at the highest levels of international diplomacy.

Stormont to Weymouth ✉️

Moving forward, we find our second piece of undeniable proof by shifting the focus from St. Petersburg to Paris, dated February 25, 1778.

Held within the State Papers Foreign series at The National Archives under reference SP 78/306/108, this is a diplomatic report from David Murray, the Viscount Stormont and British ambassador to France, writing directly to the Secretary of State, Lord Weymouth.

The text in this archival description contains a diplomatic revelation that completely dismantles any claim that Tartary was a mere phantom territory.

The dispatch states:

Vergennes thinks the Turks will agree to the independence of Tartary, provided it is not nominal, but Turkey is sending troops to help the Tartars opposing the Russian Cham

To grasp the total destruction this inflicts on the mainstream narrative, look at the specific political concept being discussed here by Charles Gravier, the Count of Vergennes and French Foreign Minister.

Vergennes is negotiating and debating the independence of Tartary.

Independence is a legal and political status that can only be applied to an existing country, state, or defined territory under governance.

You cannot debate, grant, or recognise the sovereign independence of a cartographic mistake, a blank space, or a fictional region.

The French foreign ministry was actively analysing the geopolitical independence of Tartary as a concrete, tangible nation-state.

Furthermore, the document emphasises that this independence must not be nominal, meaning it cannot just exist on paper; it must be a fully realised, self-governing sovereign reality on the ground.

The dispatch then details the physical defense of this status, noting that Turkey was actively sending imperial troops to assist the Tartars against the Russian forces.

Empires do not mobilise armies, cross borders, and engage in international military conflicts to secure the independence of a non-existent myth.

This document serves as definitive proof that forty years after our first reference, Tartary was still a major sovereign piece on the European chessboard, with its national independence being fiercely negotiated and fought over by the greatest powers of the world.

A Letter from Fitzhugh ✉️

For our next piece of evidence, we move forward to 1792 and look at a different type of official validation:

global trade and commercial infrastructure

This record, held under catalogue reference CR 2017/TP229, preserves a letter from Thomas Fitzhugh in London regarding the current prices of goods at the India House.

The description notes that this official list includes produce from China, Tartary and Japan and refers specifically to Price Current Goods at Canton Exports and Imports 1792.

This document attacks the mainstream narrative from a completely different angle, dealing not with military borders, but with merchant economics.

In the 18th century, the East India Company and global merchants tracked imports and exports with cold, calculating precision.

They did not calculate shipping costs, customs, and commodity prices for a geographical myth or a fictional landscape.

By listing Tartary explicitly alongside China and Japan, this commercial record applies the same law of parity found in the military papers.

China and Japan were massive, highly organised sovereign entities dominating East Asian trade.

For the India House to officially categorise goods as originating specifically from Tartary demonstrates that it was recognised as a distinct commercial producer and an independent territory with its own marketplace footprint.

If Tartary were nothing more than an unmapped wilderness or a cartographic error, there would be no distinct produce from Tartary traded alongside Chinese and Japanese exports in the international ports of Canton.

Broughtons Report 📑

For our fourth piece of evidence, dear reader, we shift from land forces and merchant houses to the physical geography of the world's oceans, looking directly at the records of the British Royal Navy.

Held at the National Archives under catalogue reference ADM 1/1517/104, this record preserves an official log from December 1797.

It details the actions of William Robert Broughton, commander of the tender of HMS Providence, writing from Macau.

The official summary states that Broughton was reporting his arrival after 5 months spent surveying the coast of Tartary and the islands north of Formosa toward the Kurile islands.

This document tackles the mainstream narrative from a practical, maritime perspective.

The British Admiralty was the most advanced, mathematically precise navigational institution on earth at the time.

They did not commission warships, risk crews, or spend five months of naval funding to map a fiction, an abstraction, or a figment of a mapmaker's imagination.

By recording that HMS Providence spent nearly half a year explicitly surveying the coast of Tartary, the Royal Navy's own logs establish that Tartary possessed a tangible, measurable physical reality.

It had a defined coastline that could be charted, sounded, and logged into the official naval records of Great Britain alongside recognised global positions like Formosa and the Kurile Islands.

If Tartary were nothing more than a myth or a generalised term for unknown spaces, a Royal Navy captain wouldn't have spent five months recording its exact geographic coordinates for the defence files of the British Empire.

Broughtons Report 📑

To conclude this afternoon's lesson, we look at our final piece of undeniable evidence, which shifts the focus to naval warfare and imperial mapping.

This record comes from the British Admiralty archives, dated January 15, 1798, under catalogue reference ADM 1/1520/31.

It logs the proceedings of William Robert Broughton, commander of the royal schooner HMS Providence, while stationed at Macau in China.

Here we find a description that states Broughton enclosed some charts explaining the precise course he took during his naval operations, specifically highlighting the survey of the Kurile Islands and the Coast of Tartary.

He goes on to state that he hopes his detailed physical observations will finally clarify all fabulous accounts relating to those parts which has long engaged the attention of the world.

This naval dispatch delivers a massive blow to the narrative controllers.

Mainstream history wants you to believe that the coast of Tartary is a fictional boundary born out of European ignorance.

Yet, here is a decorated British naval captain risking an expensive imperial vessel, its crew, and his own life to conduct an exact physical survey of its shoreline.

Royal Navy captains did not receive funding, specialised instruments, and orders from the Admiralty to map the coastlines of imaginary kingdoms.

Furthermore, Broughton explicitly mentions wanting to clear up the fabulous accounts or myths regarding the area.

By doing a physical, scientific survey of the coast of Tartary, he was separating rumor from geographical fact.

He was mapping a real, tangible territory that had long commanded the geopolitical attention of the entire world.

When the British Admiralty catalogs the actual shoreline of Tartary right alongside recognised islands like the Kuriles, it proves beyond any doubt that Tartary was an absolute physical reality on the global stage.

And so, dear reader, what we have just witnessed deserves some poignant reflection.

We have journeyed through the dust of old archives, pulling back the heavy curtains of time to look at words written by the very hands that shaped the geopolitics of the eighteenth century.

These are not grand theories or speculative daydreams; they are the cold, hard receipts of history.

When a British minister writes of military borders, when a merchant logs the flowing trade of the East India Company, and when a royal naval captain risks his life to map a rugged coastline, they are not chasing ghosts.

They are interacting with a physical, undeniable reality.

These records prove, without a single shadow of a doubt, that Tartaria was not a cartographer’s whim or a blank space born of European ignorance.

It was a place.

It was a country with borders, with a marketplace footprint, and with a physical presence that the most powerful empires on Earth had to respect, navigate, and confront.

To sit with this realisation is to feel a profound shift in the ground beneath our feet.

For generations, we have been handed a neatly packaged, heavily sanitised timeline of our world, a narrow hallway of history that tells us exactly who mattered, where the lines were drawn, and what we are allowed to believe about our collective past.

We are conditioned to accept that the world has always looked exactly the way the modern textbooks dictate.

But when you look at the raw evidence, that small, sterile hallway bursts open into an immense, breathtaking landscape.

It forces us to ask what else has been quietly swept into the corners of the past, and why the gatekeepers of narrative are so terrified of an expansive history.

This is more than an intellectual exercise; it is a message that should tug at the very center of how we view our human story.

Every time a piece of geography is erased, the stories, the culture, the triumphs, and the struggles of the human souls who lived there are erased along with it.

To restore Tartaria to its rightful place on the map is to honor the truth of a vast, forgotten chapter of our shared existence.

It reminds us that our world is so much older, so much more complex, and infinitely more magnificent than the rigid scripts we have been forced to memorise.

Let this truth settle into your heart and mind.

Let it crack open the shell of a small, controlled reality and invite you into a much bigger, more wondrous universe.

The moment we stop accepting the curated illusions of the present is the exact moment we become truly awake to the past.

The archives have spoken, the borders have been traced, and the truth remains waiting for those who possess the courage to look.

If this research has struck a chord with you, please know that your presence here is the greatest support I could ask for.

Simply taking the time to read these words, to open your mind to these forgotten truths, and to be a part of this growing community of thousands of truth-seekers is payment enough.

I am deeply grateful for your attention and your shared passion for uncovering the past.

For those who have expressed a desire to give a little more, please know that donations are entirely optional and never expected.

Every contribution goes directly back into the engine of this project.

They fund the constant procurement of rare literature, the access to specialised archives, and the deep-dive research required to bring these hidden dispatches to light.

Thank you, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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