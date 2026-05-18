Alternative History

Alternative History

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
3h

World STAGE is correct! The (NOT "elite") useless ELiters put on a show for Us - Plato's cave style - with live props (bombs, jabs, etc.) and We the participatory audience.

And when They want to hide past parts of Their play, They just remove the data from places Most would look (the latest being ai). Thank You so much for hunting in places Most don't know to look!

Your Attention is Worth More to Them than Money (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/your-attention-is-worth-more-to-them

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2 replies by Jordan Nuttall and others
History's Attic's avatar
History's Attic
3h

Jordan, truly fascinating, what you are doing! Are book or books in the works?

Thanks,

JB

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4 replies by Jordan Nuttall and others
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