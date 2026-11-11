"Let no one leave the path of right and change from male to female or from female to male; let this be forbidden by law… He that changes the nature of his body contrary to the birth that was given him at the beginning shall be held in dishonour."

- Plato, Laws 348 BCE

The Eight Genders of the Talmud

There are patterns woven through human history that reach further back than any lifetime, curious mind, further back than any empire.

Some patterns are of wisdom, remembrance, and tradition.

Others are patterns of disruption, currents that erode boundaries, blur the distinctions that hold cultures together, and turn what is meant to nurture life into something that consumes it.

These are not new disturbances, nor are they just modern disagreements.

They are as old as the first cities, as old as the temples that rose within them, and as old as the spiritual conflict that has run beneath the surface of civilisation since the very beginning.

We live in an age where questions of identity have moved from the gentle spaces of personal reflection to the very centre of public debate.

They are discussed everywhere, in classrooms, parliaments, hospitals, and on the streets, almost always presented to us as entirely new developments:

unprecedented social shifts that have emerged only in our own time

And yet, dear reader, when we step back and look deeper into the historical record, we find something surprising:

the ideas, practices, and spiritual associations surrounding gender fluidity are not modern inventions at all

They have been understood, debated, regulated, and worshipped in different forms across thousands of years; sometimes accepted as part of the created order, sometimes guarded with great caution, and at other times recognised as a powerful spiritual force that carries both light and shadow.

"The Scythians… have learned the practice of wearing women's garments and behaving like women; they say the god struck them with this disease, and it is an ancient custom among them."

- Herodotus, Histories 440 BCE

Today’s lesson is not an argument about how we should live, curious mind, it is an exploration of what the historical record actually shows us.

We shall attempt to trace certain ideas back to their earliest documented expressions, to see which threads are genuinely new and which are ancient patterns re-emerging in different clothing.

By looking honestly at what our ancestors wrote, believed, and practiced, whether we agree with them or not, allows us to see where the influences upon our own time originated.

"Nature has distinguished the sexes from the beginning… whoever seeks to confuse or overturn this distinction fights against the ordinances of nature herself. The man who softens his appearance to resemble a woman, or the woman who assumes the guise of a man, perverts the order that was established from the foundation of the world."

- Philo of Alexandria, De Specialibus Legibus 50 CE

What follows is an inquiry into the ancient associations between gender fluidity, fertility cults, and the deliberate inversion of natural order.

We shall begin in the land between the rivers, in the first great cities of civilisation, and trace a path that runs through Sumerian temples, Babylonian ritual, prophetic writings, and rabbinic discussion, all the way down to the conversations we are having in the present day.

To understand where we are, we must first understand where these currents began.

At the heart of this inquiry lies a specific teaching, one found throughout Scripture and in ancient tradition, that mankind is susceptible to spiritual influence through what is called:

the lusts of the flesh

This is not a moral judgment, dear reader, it is an observation about how human beings are designed; that the union of man and woman, physical, and spiritual, is the means by which new life enters the world.

It is a specific ordering, a distinction that brings forth fruitfulness.

When that order is inverted, the ancient texts warn that something in the human spirit becomes distorted.

"When men depart from the order of nature, they deform the image of God within themselves. For God made all things well; it is our turning aside that brings corruption."

- Irenaeus, Against Heresies 189 CE

"The soul follows after the flesh; when the flesh seeks that which is not its own, the soul is drawn away from its true nature and becomes darkened."

- Clement of Alexandria, Paedagogus 198 CE

"Every creature has its own proper nature. When that is preserved, all is well; when it is disturbed, confusion follows."

- Origen, On First Principles 225 CE

What was meant to give life begins to reshape, confuse, and ultimately consume.

"For every perversion of nature carries within itself its own punishment; that which should nourish consumes, and that which should build up tears down, when the Creator's measure is forsaken."

- Augustine, De Vera Religione 390 CE

This is not a conspiracy theory, dear reader, it is a framework found consistently across the documented record of human reflection regarding what it means to be human.

"True law is right reason in agreement with nature; it is of universal application, unchanging and everlasting… It is not one thing at Rome and another at Athens, one thing today and another tomorrow, but in all nations and at all times there is one law."

- Cicero, On the Republic 52 BCE

The earliest evidence of this inversion being institutionalised as a form of worship takes us back to the very dawn of civilisation itself.

Our journey begins in Uruk, known in the Bible as Erech, one of the very first cities built after the great Flood, and the largest settlement of early Sumer.

It was here that the Sumerian pantheon found its enduring home, presided over by Anu, the distant and somewhat aloof sky-god, and his granddaughter Inanna, the goddess of war, love, sex, fertility, and transformation.

"Uruk, the city of Anu and Inanna."

- Sumerian Temple Inscription 3200 BCE

The Ruins of the Ziggurat at Eridu 2112-2095 BCE

By the time the Great Ziggurat (Tower of Babel) at Eridu was raised, the city founded by Nimrod/Enmerkar, Anu had largely withdrawn from the affairs of humanity, passing his administrative authority to Enlil, the god of air and storm, but Inanna remained.

"After the kingship had descended from heaven, Eridu became the first city… Enmerkar, son of Utu, built Uruk and ruled in Eridu."

- Sumerian King List 2100 BCE

"Anu sits in the high heavens; Enlil has the command of the world, the sceptre and the throne."

- Enuma Elish 1100 BCE

"Enlil sits in his holy mountain, but Inanna dwells in Uruk, among her people, forever."

- Hymn to Inanna 2000 BCE

She was the most active, the most beloved, and the most dangerous of all the deities in the Sumerian pantheon.

Her influence permeated every layer of society.

"She is the warrior who goes before them; she is the bride who dwells among them; she is the queen whom all fear to anger. There is no god like her, her power is great, her heart is deep, and her ways are beyond understanding."

- Inanna and the Gods 2000 BCE

"Her cult is established in every land; her temples stand in every city. No god is worshipped more widely, nor more passionately, than Inanna."

- Anum God List 1700 BCE

Surviving ritual texts from the period include prayers used by innkeepers and proprietors of brothels, asking Inanna to bless their trade and increase their earnings

"Inanna, lady of the tavern, let my jar be full, let my wine pour freely. May the coin come in, may the cup go out, may my trade prosper under your protection."

- Prayer of the Tavern Keeper 1800 BCE

"Queen Inanna, when I open my door, may you stand beside me. May those who come find pleasure, may they leave generously, may my house flourish, my earnings multiply, for you are the lady of the storehouse and the purse."

- Ritual of the House of Pleasure 1700 BCE

"Inanna of the open doorway, Inanna of the welcoming bed, grant that I do not go hungry, that my labour bears fruit, that the silver flows as freely as the wine."

- Sumerian Devotional Prayer 1750 BCE

The commercialisation of sex was not incidental to her worship; it was an integral part of it.

The sacred and the profane were deliberately merged in her temples.

"In her city Uruk, the sacred rites are performed: the priestess gives herself as the goddess gives herself. This is not defilement, it is the service of Inanna. The bedchamber is her sanctuary, the union is her offering."

- Hymn to Inanna 1800 BCE

"The woman of the temple is not a common woman; she belongs to Inanna. What seems to the world as pleasure is to the holy service of the goddess. Her gold offerings and her gifts of love are one and the same."

- Sumerian Temple Instruction 1750 BCE

Nimrod himself appears to have been deeply devoted to her; the Sumerian epics describe Enmerkar seeking to build a magnificent temple-shrine in her honour.

So determined was he that he attempted to extort precious stones and timber from the Lord of Aratta; a figure many scholars identify with Noah himself, demanding tribute to beautify Inanna's house.

"Enmerkar, lord of Uruk, stood before Inanna and spoke: 'I will build you a house that shall be the wonder of all lands. I will raise up your sanctuary until its head reaches unto heaven.'"

- Enmerkar and the Lord of Aratta 2000 BCE

"Inanna has chosen Uruk as her home. Enmerkar is her faithful shepherd. Whatever the goddess commands, that he does, even to the ends of the earth."

- Sumerian King List 2100 BCE

The mighty hunter, the man who sought to build a tower reaching into the heavens, was captivated by the Queen of Heaven.

"He was a mighty hunter before the Lord: wherefore it is said, Even as Nimrod the mighty hunter before the Lord. And the beginning of his kingdom was Babel… in the land of Shinar."

- Genesis 10:9-10

"Enmerkar built Uruk the Sheepfold, and raised up its great ziggurat, whose top shall reach even unto the heavens, that all nations may see the dwelling of Inanna."

- Enmerkar and the Lord of Aratta 2000 BCE

It is a pattern that would repeat itself for thousands of years, curious mind, earthly power seeking an alliance with a spiritual force, one that promised transformation, pleasure, and dominion; but at a cost.

Inanna would travel down the ages under different names, adapting to every culture yet remaining essentially the same deity:

- Ishtar in Babylon

- Astarte among the Canaanites and Phoenicians

- Ashtoreth in the Scriptures

- Aphrodite in Greece

- Venus in the Roman Empire

"Wherever men have built cities, there her image has been raised. Her worship outlasted empires, survived conquest, and changed its name but never its nature."

- Comparative Tablet of Divine Names 600 BCE

She is arguably the most enduring figure in all of ancient religion, but what is less frequently examined is the specific nature of her cult, and the way it systematically dismantled the distinctions between male and female.

"In her service, the boundaries are crossed. What is male becomes female, what is female becomes male, this is the mystery of her transformation."

- Ishtar Cult Liturgy 1200 BCE

Inanna was not always depicted as purely female, she was androgynous by nature.

"When I sit in the alehouse, I am a woman; when I go forth among the warriors, I am a young man."

- Attributed to Inanna, Ishtar Hymn 1st Millenium BCE

"At times she goes forth as a warrior, clad in mail, with the beard of a god upon her chin; at other times she sits as a bride, soft and beautiful. No single form can contain her."

- Inanna Liturgical Fragment 1800 BCE

Statues and seals show her sometimes with soft feminine features, sometimes with a beard and masculine musculature, and sometimes both.

Ishtar Standing on a Lion with Worshipper 2300-2100 BCE

"At dawn she goes forth as a bride; at midday she stands as a warrior. She puts on the beard of kings; she takes up the weapons of heroes. Thus Inanna appears as a man before her people."

- Liturgical Ritual Text 1800 BCE

Goddess Ishtar with Mace and Lion 1800-1600 BCE

"The morning star is male; the evening star is female. It is one and the same star, yet it appears in two forms, the warrior and the bride, the conqueror and the mother."

- Babylonian Astronomical Compendium 1000-600 BCE

Ishtar Holding a Bow 8th-Century BCE

"Inanna is the woman who gives life; Inanna is the man who takes it away. Two natures dwell in her, yet she is one goddess."

- Sumerian Proverb Collection 1800 BCE

Ishtar Standing with her Servant 3rd-Century BCE

"The people say that the goddess changes her form: in the morning she is male, at midday she is both, and in the evening she is female again. So they dress her image in both male and female robes."

- Lucian, De Dea Syria 160 CE

She exists in the space between categories, and her priests reflected this fluidity.

"Her priests are not men as other men are, nor women as other women. They have left their nature behind and stand between, belonging to neither and to both."

- Cult Liturgy to Ishtar 1200 BCE

The cult of Inanna/Ishtar included eunuchs (castrated people), transvestites (cross-dressers), and individuals who occupied what we would today call non-binary social and ritual roles.

"Some are castrated in her service; others lay aside their male dress and walk as women. The people do not mock them, for what the goddess has made, no man may unmake. They are neither male nor female, yet they are both, and in that they are sacred."

- Ovid, Fasti 8 BCE

They were not considered aberrations, curious mind, they were sacred intermediaries, people who had, in the religious understanding of their time, been transformed by Inanna and now embodied both aspects of her nature.

"Do not despise the assinnu, do not mock the kurgarrū, they are not as other men, for Inanna has made them different. They are the ones who carry both natures, the male and the female, within one body. Through them the goddess speaks; through them she is present among her people."

- Babylonian Moral Instruction 1200 BCE

The most explicit text on this transformation is a liturgical passage describing Inanna's power over the very form of humanity:

"She changes the right side (male principle) into the left side (female principle), She changes the left side into the right side, She turns a man into a woman, She turns a woman into a man, She adorns a man as a woman, She adorns a woman as a man."

Written down nearly 5,000 years ago, this passage is startling in its clarity.

The idea that gender is something fluid, transformable, and not fixed at birth, far from being a modern innovation, was the central theological claim of the oldest continuously worshipped deity in human civilisation.

Modern scholars often present this as a celebration of diversity and freedom, but the ancient sources suggest something far more sinister:

Inanna was not a symbol of liberation; she was a force of dissolution

A goddess who broke boundaries, overturned order, and demanded worship through that very breaking.

"Inanna is the destroyer of boundaries. She breaks what men build; she scatters what men gather. Where there is order, she brings confusion; where there is peace, she stirs unrest. This is not liberation, this is her nature: the great dissolver, the one who loosens every bond."

- Sumerian Commentary on Inannas Nature 1700 BCE

"She is the goddess who overthrows: cities fall before her, kings lose their thrones at her whisper, and the fixed distinctions of the world grow fluid when she draws near. What is separate she mingles; what is firm she shakes. She does not set men free, she unsettles them."

- Hymn to Ishtar of Babylon 1200 BCE

"Do not mistake her chaos for kindness. Inanna is not come to give you freedom, she is come to unmake what was made. The walls you built, the roles you kept, the lines you drew, all are as dust before her. She does not liberate; she dissolves."

- Babylonian Oracle Text 900 BCE

"Ishtar is a fire that warms and a fire that consumes. She does not choose one or the other, she is both at once. To follow her is not to be set at liberty; it is to be drawn into the flame where all distinction melts away."

- Ashurbanipal, Prayer to Ishtar 650 BCE

"Men call her goddess of love and goddess of war, but they forget she is also the goddess of the breach. Where two things are joined, she divides them; where one thing stands alone, she splits it in two. She is the crack in every foundation, the fluid in every vessel."

- Lucian, De Dea Syria 160 CE

The Epic of Gilgamesh, the oldest surviving complete work of literature in the world, preserves a profound rejection of Inanna and what she represented.

“‘What do you want with me? Shall I be your lover only to be broken? You are a furnace that burns too hot; you are water that drowns the boat. Every lover you have ever had you have worn out and destroyed. I will not be yours.'"

- Epic of Gilgamesh 1300 BCE

When the goddess approached Gilgamesh, offering herself as his lover and queen, he did not flatter her.

Instead, he listed the men who had loved her and the ruin that had befallen every single one:

the shepherd, the farmer, the king, all discarded or destroyed once they had served her purpose

Most tragic of these was Dumuzi, the shepherd-king who ruled over Bad-Tibara, the second city of kingship in ancient Sumer.

He became Inanna's consort, the one she loved the most, and the one she betrayed the most.

In the myth of Inanna's descent to the underworld, when she returns, the demons who accompany her need someone to take her place.

Inanna sees Dumuzi sitting comfortably on his throne, not mourning her absence, and she points him out.

"Inanna returned from the underworld. The demons of death walked beside her. They said: 'Give us someone to take your place.' She looked at Dumuzi, sitting on his throne, proud and unbowed. She pointed at him. ‘Take this one,' she said."

- Inannas Descent to the Underworld 1900 BCE

The demons seize him.

He flees.

He hides.

But he is taken.

Dumuzi's sister, Geshtinanna, pleads for his life, and a compromise is reached.

"Dumuzi fled. He ran to the sheepfold. He hid among the ewes. But the demons found him. They seized him by the hand. They dragged him away. Dumuzi wept. Geshtinanna, his sister, heard his weeping. She came out to meet them. She knelt before the demons. ‘Do not take him,' she said. 'Let me go instead.'"

- Dumuzi’s Dream 1800 BCE

Dumuzi will spend half the year in the underworld, and his sister will take his place for the other half.

"The judgment was pronounced: half the year Dumuzi shall dwell in the darkness below, and half the year he shall walk upon the earth. And for the other half, Geshtinanna, faithful sister, shall take his place. So the seasons turn, the god who dies and rises again."

- The Myth of Dumuzi and Geshtinanna 1700 BCE

Thus Dumuzi became the first of the dying and rising gods, the prototype for Tammuz, Osiris, Adonis, and many others whose death and rebirth became central to ancient mystery religions.

"He is Tammuz, the beloved of Ishtar. Each year he dies; each year she goes down to bring him back. The people weep for him, and rejoice when he returns. Before Osiris, before Adonis, there was Dumuzi, the first of those who descended and returned."

- Lucian, De Dea Syria 160 CE

This worship did not vanish with the Sumerians.

More than two thousand years later, the prophet Ezekiel stood at the north gate of the Temple in Jerusalem and recorded what he saw:

women sitting there, weeping for Tammuz

"Then he brought me to the door of the gate of the Lord's house which was toward the north; and, behold, there sat women weeping for Tammuz."

- Ezekiel 8:14

The ancient grief, the ancient ritual, and the ancient inversion of order, it had survived empires, exile, and millennia, and was being practiced within sight of the Holy of Holies itself.

It is a common assumption today that ancient cultures, and religious traditions in particular, recognised only two rigid categories of male and female, and anything beyond that was either ignored or condemned.

"For thousands of years, every human society organised itself around the understanding that humanity consists of men and women.“

- Douglas Murray, The Madness of Crowds 2019

The historical record tells a very different story.

"Man, woman, assinnu, kurgarrū, gala, these are the five ways of being in the world. Each has their name, each has their nature, each has their way before the gods."

- Babylonian Lexical Text 1800 BCE

The Talmud, the vast and foundational compendium of Jewish law, debate, and tradition, identifies no fewer than eight distinct gender categories:

• Zachar - biologically and legally male

• Nekevah - biologically and legally female

• Androgynos - possessing both male and female sexual characteristics; legally neither fully male nor fully female

• Tumtum - sexual characteristics indeterminate or concealed; status uncertain until clarified

• Aylonit Hamah - identified female at birth, but naturally develops male characteristics or fails to develop female characteristics at puberty; presumed infertile

• Aylonit Adam - identified female at birth, developing male characteristics through medical or human intervention

• Saris Hamah - identified male at birth, naturally developing female characteristics or losing male potency over time

• Saris Adam - identified male at birth, whose sexual characteristics are altered or removed through human action

These are not abstract philosophical categories, curious mind, they are practical legal realities that rabbis still engage with today.

The term Androgynos appears 32 times in the Mishnah and over 280 times in the Talmud.

These are not occasional mentions; they are sustained discussions about how to apply the law to people who do not fit neatly into our boxes, how they marry, what obligations they bear, what property they inherit, how they observe festivals, and how they are protected by the courts.

The rabbis allegedly traced this complexity all the way back to the beginning of humanity.

"Rabbi Yirmeya ben Elazar said: The first human being was created an androgynos, both male and female together, as it is written: 'Male and female He created them.'"

- Genesis Rabbah 8:1

A second, equally ancient tradition offers a different image, one that would later appear in Plato's Symposium as the myth of the original double-human:

"Rabbi Shmuel bar Nachmani said: When the Holy One created the first human, He created him with two faces, one male, one female, joined back-to-back. Then He sawed him apart, creating two separate beings, as it is written: ‘Behind and before You formed me.'"

- Genesis Rabbah 8:1, citing Psalm 139:5

What is striking is that the rabbis did not resolve the androgynous into one side or the other, they accepted that this person occupies a unique legal and spiritual space.

Mishnah Bikkurim 4:1 states this with remarkable clarity:

"The androgynos is in some ways like a man; in some ways like a woman; in some ways like both; in some ways like neither."

They were protected equally before the law.

One who strikes an androgynous is liable just as one who strikes any other person. One who murders an androgynous is a murderer.

- Mishnah, Tractate Bikkurim 4:3 200 CE

Yet they stood outside certain obligations that belonged specifically to men or women.

As Rabbi Yose frankly admitted:

"The androgynous is a unique creation, and the Sages could not fully decide upon him."

- Mishnah Bikkurim 4:5

The rabbis maintained the distinction between male and female as the foundational created order, but they also claimed that within that order, there are exceptions, mysteries, and variations that do not fit our neat categories.

That is a very different approach from the one we see in the Inanna myths, where the goal was not to accommodate difference, but to dissolve the distinction entirely.

So we stand between two ancient perspectives on what it means to be human.

One, represented by the cult of Inanna and Ishtar, sought to eradicate the difference entirely, to blur every boundary until male and female became interchangeable, mutable, and ultimately indistinguishable.

The other view, found in the Talmud, claims there are as many as eight different genders, and those who fall outside male or female are treated as distinct categories with different rules applying to them.

These are not just ancient debates, they are the same arguments we find ourselves having today.

The claim that gender is entirely fluid, that it can be transformed at will, that the distinction between male and female is merely a social construct to be dismantled:

this is not a revolutionary new insight

It is the oldest religious claim we possess.

It was sung in the temples of Uruk, carved into tablets in Babylon, celebrated in the streets of Nineveh, and mourned by the prophets of Israel.

The historical record does not give us every answer, and it does not settle every question, but it does give us perspective.

It shows us that what we are told is progress is often repetition.

What we are told is liberation has been done before, and the ancients themselves were deeply divided over where the path ultimately leads.

We would do well to ask ourselves:

are we reopening doors that our ancestors, after long and painful experience, chose to close?

The river flows on, but it is the same water,

and those who do not know where the river began are unable to choose which bank they stand upon,

that is, until the current has already carried them away…

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