Recently, dear reader, an intense passion for the garden and its green inhabitants has taken root within me.

As a child, my grandparents taught me the foundations of gardening, the very art of cultivation.

A joy it was, curious mind, and how fortunate I am to receive such a blessing in my earliest years.

I wish I could recount the tales and stories from my youth for you, dear reader, but those times evade me.

All I can reach for are faint, lingering memories of my garden corner, the tomatoes and strawberries I grew with the knowledge passed down from my grandparents.

Perhaps as I age, these memories will relinquish themselves from the shadows and expose themselves to me once more.

My admiration for the green things faded in my teenage years, cast aside for the hollow lure of computer games and later, the darkness of hard drugs.

Being clean from drugs now, for nearly five years, I find myself with an inkling, curious mind.

It feels as though I have found myself again, that little boy standing with his granddad; the drugs took my true self away, or perhaps, more truthfully, the world distracted me from what truly mattered.

I suspect many lost souls in the world have lost touch with their true self, for the world is full of things to distract you, full of things that, in essence, are meaningless.

So then, a poignant moment to introduce today’s lesson, dear reader, as, like always, our daily encounters are packed full of meaning and intention.

We will be revisiting Nicholas Culpeper’s absolutely remarkable publication:

A Complete Herbal

Earlier in the week, we perused a list of remedies held within this book; some truly bizarre examples too if I may say, curious mind.

This evening, however, we shall cast our gaze over the start of the book, and what a treat we have in store.

Alongside coloured engravings, we have a section for every plant regarding its occult history; its attributes and astrological associations.

As the wording is old English, and I would like everyone to be able to read and understand what the pages say, I shall provide you, dear reader, with a modern English rewrite of each page.

Now we begin.

Agrimony

This plant bears long, narrow leaves, some larger and some smaller, growing upon a stalk; all of them are deeply indented or notched around the edges. The leaves are green on top and of a greyish colour underneath, with small, pale yellow flowers growing upon short, slender stalks, standing two or three together at intervals along the upper part of the stalk. After the flowers have faded, there appear many small, round heads or seed-vessels, each bristling with tiny hooks that will catch upon clothing or anything that brushes against them. The root is black on the outside, somewhat woody and tough, with many spreading fibres. It puts forth fresh leaves every spring, and the root, though small, possesses a pleasant, mild flavour.

Where it grows: It thrives upon banks and hedgerows, and is commonly found by the sides of paths and fields.

When it flowers: It blooms in July and August, and the seed ripens shortly afterwards.

Qualities and uses: It is moderately hot and moist, and belongs to the planet Jupiter. It strengthens the inward parts, clears the complexion, and is excellent for the liver and kidneys. It is of great value in treating all kinds of wounds and bruises, both inward and outward. It gently opens obstructions, cleanses the blood, and strengthens the body. It is particularly helpful for those suffering from the effects of excessive heat or cold, and is highly regarded as a remedy for weakness and debility. It also helps to break down and remove stones and gravel from the kidneys and bladder. A decoction of the leaves is excellent against the bites of snakes and venomous creatures, and purges choleric humours. It is also recommended for those suffering from dropsy and jaundice.

Externally, the leaves may be used in baths or fomentations to soothe and strengthen the skin and underlying tissues. I have rarely seen any harm come from its use, and I have observed very few instances where it produced any unpleasant effect. It is safe to use as a gentle and effective remedy.

Water-Agimony

This plant has divers large, long leaves rising from the root, standing upon long, slender foot-stalks, deeply snipped about the edges. The stalks rise two feet high or more, bearing many small leaves set along them, and at the top grow tufts of yellow flowers. The root is composed of many long, slender fibres spreading in the ground.

Where it grows: It grows by the sides of waters, ditches, and moist places, and is common in the west and north of England.

When it flowers: It flowers in July and August, and the seed ripens shortly afterwards.

Qualities and uses: It is under the government of Jupiter. It opens obstructions of the liver and spleen, cleanses the blood, and is of excellent use in the jaundice and dropsy. It strengthens the inward parts, provokes urine, and is good against the stone and gravel. The decoction of the herb is good against the biting of venomous creatures, and to expel choleric humours.

Amaranthus

This plant rises up with slender, upright stalks, beset with long, narrow leaves of a bluish-green colour. At the tops of the stalks grow tufts of flowers which retain their colour long after they are gathered, from which it takes its name. The seed is small and black, and the root fibrous.

Where it grows: It is sown in gardens, and delights in a warm, sunny situation.

When it flowers: It flowers from August until the frost comes.

Qualities and uses: It is under the dominion of Saturn. It is of a cooling and binding nature. A decoction of the flowers is excellent to stay all fluxes of blood, and to strengthen the heart and spirits. It is also of good use in all inflammations, burns, and scalds.

Anemone

This plant rises up with leaves divided into many segments, appearing before the flower, which stands upon a naked stalk, bearing at the top one flower consisting of several leaves of a white, reddish, or purplish colour. It is called the windflower, because it is said never to open but when the wind blows. The root is tuberous.

Where it grows: It grows in gardens, orchards, and woods, delighting in a loose, rich soil.

When it flowers: It flowers early in the spring.

Qualities and uses: It is under the dominion of Mars. The leaves dried and taken as snuff provoke sneezing and cleanse the head of rheum. The flowers gathered before they open and dried are good to be used in poultices for the head and to ease headaches.

Garden Arrach

This plant rises up with soft, succulent stalks, beset with broad, somewhat triangular leaves of a pale green colour. The flowers are small and greenish, growing in clusters along the stalks, and are succeeded by small, black seed. The root is fibrous and annual.

Where it grows: It is commonly sown in gardens throughout the land.

When it flowers: It flowers from June to the end of August.

Qualities and uses: It is under the dominion of the Moon. It is exceedingly cold and moist, and therefore softens and relaxes the body, eases hot swellings and inflammations. It may be eaten boiled, or the leaves bruised and applied outwardly to hot pains and swellings.

Wild and Stinking Arrach

This plant rises up with slender, branching stalks, beset with broad, somewhat triangular leaves of a dark green colour. The whole plant has a strong, offensive smell when bruised. The flowers are small and greenish, growing in clusters along the stalks, and are succeeded by small, black seed. The root is fibrous.

Where it grows: It grows wild in waste places, by way-sides, and among rubbish.

When it flowers: It flowers in June and July, and the seed ripens quickly afterwards.

Qualities and uses: It is hot and dry in the third degree. It provokes vomiting and purging, and must be used with great caution.

Alkanet

This plant rises up with rough, hairy stalks, beset with long, narrow, dark green leaves. The flowers grow in clusters at the tops of the stalks, of a reddish-purple colour. The root is long, thick, and of a deep reddish colour within, which is the part used.

Where it grows: It grows upon dry, stony grounds in many places, and is also cultivated in gardens. It grows near Rochester, in Devonshire, and in Cornwall.

When it flowers: It flowers in July, beginning of August. The root is in its prime when the seed is ripe, and before the herb runs up to stalk.

Qualities and uses: It is under the dominion of Mercury. The root is of excellent use to cool and temper heat and inflammations. It is of great virtue in burns, scalds, and all hot swellings, being applied outwardly in ointments and oils. It may also be taken inwardly to cool the heat of the stomach and inward parts.

All-Heal

This plant sends forth many small, creeping stalks that take root as they run, beset with pairs of broad, oval, dark green leaves, roundish at the end and slightly indented about the edges. The flowers grow in thick, short, round heads at the tops of the stalks, of a purplish colour, standing out from the heads in whorls. The root is fibrous and creeping.

Where it grows: It grows abundantly in meadows, pastures, and by the way-sides throughout the land.

When it flowers: It flowers in June, July, and August.

Qualities and uses: It is under the dominion of Jupiter. It is a special herb for all sorts of wounds, both inward and outward, being of great virtue to stop bleeding and to heal and unite the lips of wounds. It is also of great use in bruises, falls, and blows, to dissolve congealed blood and ease pain. It cleanses inward wounds and ulcers, and is of value in treating spitting of blood and all manner of internal bleeding. It may be used both internally as a decoction and externally as a wash or ointment.

Prickly Asparagus

This plant grows up with tender, green shoots in the spring, which rise to be tall, branching stalks beset with many small, fine, needle-like leaves. The flowers are small, greenish-white, hanging down from the sides of the branches, and are succeeded by round, red berries. The root is large, fleshy, and spreads deep in the ground.

Where it grows: It delights in light, sandy, well-drained soil, and is commonly cultivated in gardens throughout the land.

When it flowers: It flowers in June and July, and the berries ripen in autumn.

Qualities and uses: It is under the dominion of Jupiter. The young shoots eaten are nourishing and grateful to the stomach. The root boiled in wine or water is excellent to provoke urine, to cleanse the kidneys and bladder, and to break and expel stone and gravel. It eases pains in the loins and hips, and is of good use in the gout and rheumatism.

Ash-Tree

This large and well-known tree grows to a great height, with a straight, smooth trunk and spreading branches. The leaves are composed of several pairs of small, oblong, pointed leaflets set along a middle rib, with an odd one at the end. The flowers appear before the leaves in the spring, and are succeeded by long, flat, winged seeds which hang in clusters and remain on the tree all winter. The bark is of a greyish colour and smooth when young.

Where it grows: It delights in a rich, moist soil, and grows plentifully in woods and hedgerows throughout the land.

When it flowers: It flowers in April and May, and the seeds ripen in September and October.

Qualities and uses: It is under the dominion of the Sun. The bark and leaves are cooling, binding, and drying. The bark boiled in vinegar is good against the gout and joint pains. The leaves boiled in wine are good to open obstructions of the liver and spleen, to provoke urine, and to expel stone. The ashes of the bark boiled in water are good to wash old sores and ulcers.

Avens

This plant rises up with many large, rough, deeply divided leaves from the root, and smaller leaves upon the stalks, which are slender, upright, and branched toward the top. The flowers are large and yellow, standing each on a slender foot-stalk at the top of the branches, succeeded by round heads of seed armed with small hooks. The root is long, slender, and of a reddish colour, smelling like cloves.

Where it grows: It grows in woods, hedgerows, and shady places throughout the land.

When it flowers: It flowers in May and June, and the seed ripens shortly afterwards.

Qualities and uses: It is under the dominion of Jupiter. The root is of great virtue to strengthen the heart, to warm and comfort the stomach, and to help digestion. It is of excellent use in all weakness of the stomach and digestion, and is said to be a special preservative against the plague and all infectious diseases, being taken every morning in wine or broth.

Adder's Tongue or Serpent's Tongue

This small plant rises up with a single, smooth stalk, bearing at the top one broad, smooth, oval green leaf, and a slender, spike-like point rising from the centre of the leaf, which bears the seed. It is a small and simple plant, yet of great virtue.

Where it grows: It grows in moist, grassy meadows and pastures throughout the land.

When it flowers: It appears in the spring and early summer, and withers away as the heat increases.

Qualities and uses: It is of a cooling and binding nature. The leaves bruised and applied outwardly are excellent to heal fresh wounds, to stop bleeding, and to ease inflammations. The juice or decoction taken inwardly is good to stop inward bleeding. It is chiefly valued as a wound herb, and may be used fresh or made into an ointment.

Alehoof or Ground Ivy

This well-known herb spreads upon the ground with long, trailing stalks that take root at the joints, beset with roundish, somewhat heart-shaped leaves, deeply notched about the edges, of a dark green colour. The flowers grow in clusters at the joints, of a bluish-purple colour, and stand out from the leaves. The root is small and fibrous, spreading much under the surface.

Where it grows: It grows everywhere under hedges, by way-sides, in waste places, and about the sides of ditches and waters throughout the land.

When it flowers: It flowers from March or April throughout the summer, and continues green and fresh all the winter.

Qualities and uses: It is under the dominion of Venus. It is hot and sharp in the second degree, and of an opening and cleansing nature. It opens obstructions of the liver, kidneys, and spleen, and is of excellent use in the dropsy, jaundice, and all diseases arising from cold and obstructions. It cleanses the blood, sharpens the sight, and is good against all foul and scurvy diseases of the skin. It is also of excellent use in coughs, colds, and all diseases of the breast and lungs. It provokes urine and women's courses, helps to break the stone, and eases pains in the head and sinews.

Black Alder-Tree

This tree grows not to any great height, but shoots out many branches covered with a dark brownish bark. The leaves are broad, roundish, and of a dark green colour, remaining on the tree late into the year. The flowers appear before the leaves, small and purplish, succeeded by round, green berries which turn black when ripe.

Where it grows: It delights in moist, watery places, by the sides of rivers and streams, and in wet woods and hedges.

When it flowers: It flowers in April and May, and the berries ripen in September.

Qualities and uses: It is under the dominion of Venus. The bark is cooling and binding. A decoction of the bark is good to stay all fluxes of blood and humours, and to strengthen the inward parts. It is also good to be used outwardly in washes for old sores and skin diseases. The fresh bark bruised and boiled in vinegar is excellent to cleanse the skin and remove spots and wrinkles. The berries bruised and applied are good to ease swellings and inflammations, and may be preserved in sugar or honey to be taken inwardly to strengthen the stomach.

Common Alder-Tree

This tree grows to a considerable height and spreads wide, delighting in moist soil and watery places. The bark is rough and the wood soft and white; the branches are very brittle and easily broken. The leaves are broad, roundish, and of a dark green colour, remaining upon the tree until late in the year. The flowers appear before the leaves in the spring, small and reddish, succeeded by small, woody cones that remain upon the tree throughout the year.

Where it grows: It thrives in wet, marshy ground, by the sides of rivers and streams, and in low-lying, damp places throughout our land.

When it flowers: It flowers in April and May, and the cones ripen in September.

Qualities and uses: It is under the dominion of Venus. The leaves and bark are cooling and binding. A decoction of the bark or leaves, when used as a wash, is excellent for easing inflammation, stopping bleeding, and treating all manner of skin conditions. The fresh leaves laid upon swollen or inflamed areas draw out heat and reduce swelling. The inner bark steeped in water is said to be helpful in treating wounds and ulcers.

Alexander

This plant rises up with large, thick, hollow stalks, bearing large, broad leaves divided into many leaflets, of a deep green colour. The flowers are small and yellow, growing in clusters at the tops of the stalks, followed by large, ribbed seeds. The root is thick, fleshy, and of a whitish colour, with a strong, pleasant scent.

Where it grows: It grows wild by the sea-coast and upon old walls, and is also commonly grown in gardens throughout the land.

When it flowers: It flowers in June and July, and the seed ripens shortly afterwards.

Qualities and uses: It is under the dominion of Jupiter. The root, leaves, and seeds are all of virtue. They warm and strengthen the stomach, promote digestion, and are of value in treating all manner of disorders of the digestive organs. The seeds are also of value, and may be taken to ease wind and promote the flow of urine.

Aloes

This plant rises with thick, fleshy leaves that spring directly from the root, broad at the base and tapering to a point, with sharp, tooth-like projections along their edges. The leaves contain a bitter, yellowish juice which, when extracted and dried, forms the resin known as aloes. A tall flower-stalk rises from the centre bearing clusters of yellow flowers.

Where it grows: It flourishes best in warm, dry climates, though it may be grown in pots and sheltered places in our own land.

When it flowers: It flowers in the spring, though it rarely flowers in our climate.

Qualities and uses: It is under the dominion of Saturn. The juice is of great value in purging the body of excess humours, cleansing the digestive organs, and strengthening the stomach. It opens obstructions of the liver and spleen, purges choleric humours, and is of service in treating cold and watery humours. It must be used with care, for it is a plant of strong power, though when prepared properly it is both safe and effective.

Wild Angelica

This large and beautiful plant rises with tall, sturdy, hollow stalks that bear very large leaves divided into many broad leaflets, of a bright green colour. Clusters of small, whitish-green flowers appear at the tops of the stalks in summer, followed by large, flat seeds. The root is thick, fleshy, and branching, and possesses a strong, pleasant, aromatic scent.

Where it grows: It may be found growing wild in moist woodlands, by the sides of streams, and in damp, shady places throughout our land. It is also commonly grown in gardens.

When it flowers: It flowers in June and July, and the seed ripens shortly afterwards.

Qualities and uses: It is under the dominion of the Sun. The root is of great value in strengthening the heart, warming the stomach, and promoting digestion. It eases wind and colic, relieves pain and discomfort in the chest and stomach, and is of service in treating all manner of weakness and debility. It also promotes the flow of urine, eases pain and stiffness in the joints, and may be taken with benefit by those suffering from gout and rheumatism. It is an excellent remedy against poisons and infection, and may be taken each morning in wine or broth to strengthen the body and ward off illness.

Arssmaert

This plant rises with slender, upright stalks that bear long, narrow leaves of a fresh green colour, shaped like the point of a spear. The whole plant possesses a sharp, biting taste. Small, greenish-white flowers appear in long, slender clusters at the tops of the stalks throughout the summer, followed by small, black seeds. The root is fibrous and spreading.

Where it grows: It thrives in watery places, by the sides of streams and ditches, and in wet meadows and marshy ground throughout our land.

When it flowers: It flowers in June, July, and August, and the seed ripens shortly afterwards.

Qualities and uses: It is hot and sharp in the second degree, and under the dominion of Mars. It opens obstructions, cleanses the blood, and is of value in treating all manner of skin conditions. It dissolves clotted blood within the body, and is of service in treating bruises, falls, and injuries received by violence. The juice of the fresh plant, or a decoction made from it, may be taken internally or applied externally to wounds and bruises to ease pain and promote healing.

Archangel

This plant rises with slender, branching stalks that bear broad, somewhat heart-shaped leaves, deeply toothed along their edges, growing in pairs at the joints. Clusters of small, reddish flowers appear in the angles where the leaves join the stalks throughout the spring and summer. The root is small and fibrous, spreading widely beneath the soil.

Where it grows: It may be found growing in hedgerows, woodlands, and waste places throughout our land, and is also commonly grown in gardens. It delights in moist, shady ground.

When it flowers: It flowers from the beginning of the spring all the summer long.

Qualities and uses: It is under the dominion of Venus. It is of value in treating disorders arising from excess heat or moisture within the body, and may be taken to ease inflammation and promote healing. The flowers, when gathered and dried, are said to be helpful in easing nervous tension and lifting the spirits. A decoction of the herb is excellent to heal green wounds, cleanse old sores and ulcers, and stay the flowing of blood. It is also of special virtue for women's ailments, and to ease pain and swelling in the joints.

Amara Dulcis

This plant grows up with woody stalks even to a man's height, and sometimes higher. The leaves fall off at the approach of winter, and spring out of the same stalk at spring-time. The plant is composed of a whitish bark, and hath a pith in the middle of each main branch; into which many small ones divide themselves, whereon grow leaves set in order like vines; they are at first green, but when they grow ripe they are of a purple colour, or of a green colour like to violets, and they stand many of them together in knots; the berries are green at first, but when they ripen they are very red. If you taste them, you shall find them just as the crab which in Sussex call bitter-sweet, viz. sweet at first, and bitter afterwards.

Where it grows: They grow commonly almost throughout England, especially in moist and shady places.

When it flowers: The leaves shoot out about the latter end of March, if the temperature of the air be ordinary; it flowers in June, and the seeds are ripe soon after, usually in the next month.

Qualities and uses: It is under the planet Mercury, and a notable herb of his also, if it be rightly gathered under his influence. It is excellent to remove witchcraft both in men and beasts, and all sudden diseases whatsoever. Being tied round about the neck, it is one of the most admirable remedies for the vertigo or dizziness in the head; and that is the reason that the people in Germany commonly hang it about their cattle's necks, when they fear any such evils have betided them. Country people commonly use the berries of it, and having bruised them, apply them to their fingers, and thereby soon rid their fingers of troublesome swellings. The decoction of the wood and roots, or the leaves, is excellent for the liver and spleen, to cleanse the blood, and to open obstructions.

Apple Tree

This tree is so well known for its fruit that it would be in vain to give any description of it, observing the several kinds of it which are accounted more or less medicinal for use. The pomegranate and pippin, yielding a pleasant vinous juice, are most esteemed.

Where it grows: It is well known to grow in orchards and gardens throughout the land.

When it flowers: Different kinds flower at different times, between April and the latter end of May. The fruit appears soon after, and is ripe in autumn.

Qualities and uses: The leaves and fruit are under the dominion of Venus. In general they are cold, windy, and moist, and are to be digested before they are thoroughly ripe; then they are wholesome, and yield nourishment. They are very proper for hot and bilious stomachs. The juice of sour apples boiled with honey is excellent to strengthen the stomach, stay vomiting, and cool any heat or inflammation. A poultice of roasted apples applied to swellings and inflammations gives ease, and a little wine or rose-water added to the pulp makes it more cooling and agreeable.

Asarabacca

This plant rises with very short stalks that bear broad, roundish leaves growing directly from the root upon long, slender leaf-stalks. The leaves are of a dark, glossy green above and of a purplish colour beneath, smooth and of a pleasant aromatic scent. Small, brownish-green flowers appear close to the ground at the base of the leaves in early spring. The root is small, creeping, and of a pleasant, aromatic scent.

Where it grows: It thrives in shady, moist places, and may be found growing wild in woodlands and mountainous regions, as well as being cultivated in gardens.

When it flowers: It flowers in the early spring. The leaves are at their best and most potent when gathered before the plant comes into flower.

Qualities and uses: It is under the dominion of Mars. The root, when powdered and taken as snuff, provokes sneezing and clears the head. It is also said to be helpful in treating nervous disorders and headaches, and may be taken internally in small doses to ease pain and promote rest. It must be used with caution, for it is a plant of strong power. It provokes vomiting and purges phlegm and choleric humours, and is of special virtue in disorders of the head and nerves.

Asparagus, Sparagus, or Sperage

This plant sends up tender, edible shoots in the spring, which when fully grown become tall, branching stalks clothed in fine, feathery leaves. The young shoots are thick, upright, and tender, and as they grow they send out many slender branches clothed in fine, small leaves. Small, greenish-white flowers appear in summer upon the female plants, followed by round, red berries that ripen in autumn. The root is large, fleshy, and spreading, and sends up new shoots each spring.

Where it grows: It delights in light, sandy, well-drained soil, and is commonly cultivated in gardens throughout our land.

When it flowers: It flowers in July, and the berries ripen in autumn.

Qualities and uses: It is under the dominion of Jupiter. The young shoots, when eaten, are nourishing and strengthening. The root is excellent for cleansing the kidneys and bladder, and for breaking down and removing stones and gravel. It provokes the flow of urine, eases pain and difficulty in passing water, and is of great value in treating all manner of disorders of the urinary organs. It is also said to be helpful in relieving pain and stiffness in the joints, and may be taken with benefit by those suffering from gout and rheumatism. The berries are also of virtue, and being taken in wine or broth, are good to provoke urine and ease pains in the reins and bladder.

Bay Tree

This tree is so well known that it needs no description. I shall only say a word or two of its virtues. It is under the dominion of the Sun, and the celestial sign Leo, and resists witchcraft and all evil influences.

Where it grows: It thrives in warm, sheltered places, and is commonly grown in gardens and against walls throughout our land.

When it flowers: It flowers in April and May, and the berries ripen in autumn.

Qualities and uses: It is under the dominion of the Sun. The leaves and berries are both of great value. The leaves are hot and dry in the third degree, warm and strengthen the stomach, promote digestion, and ease wind and colic. They are also of value in treating disorders of the chest and lungs, and may be taken to relieve coughs and colds. The berries possess similar virtues, and may be taken to ease pain and discomfort, promote the flow of urine, and expel worms. The oil extracted from the berries is excellent for easing pain and stiffness in the joints, and may be rubbed into the skin for relief. The berries are also of singular virtue against all poisons and infections, and are of special use in preservatives against the plague and all contagious diseases.

Balm

This herb is so well known to be an inhabitant almost in every garden, that I shall not need to write any description thereof, seeing the virtues thereof are so many, and excellent.

Where it grows: It grows plentifully in gardens throughout the land.

When it flowers: It flowers in the summer months.

Qualities and uses: It is an herb of Jupiter, and under Cancer, and strengthens nature much in all her actions. It helps digestion, and strengthens the stomach greatly, insomuch that it is no wonder if it makes one look young at the latter end of summer. It opens obstructions of the liver, and is of special virtue to relieve melancholy and sadness of the spirits. It cleanses the blood, and is of excellent use in all affections of the heart and fainting fits. It comforts the heart, drives away melancholy, and promotes a cheerful frame of mind. The oil made of the berries is very comfortable to all cold and griefs of the joints, nerves, arteries, stomach, belly, or womb; it helps palsies, cramps, aches, trembling and numbness in every part; it eases pains and aches coming from cold, whether in the head, stomach, belly, or womb. It is also of special virtue for women in childbirth, and to cleanse the womb after delivery. The juice taken with sugar and wine preserves the complexion, and helps the falling sickness and giddiness in the head. It is also of virtue against the bites of mad dogs and venomous beasts, and opens obstructions of the spleen.

Barberry

This shrub is so well known to every boy or girl that hath attained to the age of seven years, that it needs no description.

Where it grows: It grows in hedgerows and amongst bushes in many parts of the land.

When it flowers: It flowers in April and May, and the berries ripen in autumn.

Qualities and uses: It is under the dominion of Mars. The inner rind of the barberry tree boiled in white wine, and a quarter of a pint drank every morning, is an excellent remedy to purge the body of choleric humours, and frees it from such diseases as arise therefrom, such as scabs, itch, tetters, ring-worms, and such like. It is excellent also for agues, burnings, scaldings, heat of the blood, heat of the liver, and bloody fluxes. The berries are as good as the bark, and more pleasing; they get a man a good stomach to his victuals, by strengthening the attractive faculty which is under Mars. The hair washed with the lye made of the tree and water, will turn it of a yellow colour, as Mars would have it. The fruit and rind of the shrub, the flowers of broom and of heath, cleanse the body of choleric humours, and are of excellent use in all hot and inflammatory diseases.

Barley

The continual usefulness thereof hath made all so acquainted herewith, that it is altogether needless to describe it, being yearly sown in this land. The virtues thereof are these.

Where it grows: It is sown in fields throughout the land.

When it flowers: It flowers in the summer, and the grain is ripe in autumn.

Qualities and uses: It is under the notable planet Saturn. Barley in all its parts and compositions, except malt, is more cooling than wheat, and a little cleansing. It is of great virtue in all hot and distempers of the body, especially in the stomach, bowels, and bladder. Barley-water boiled with figs and raisins is excellent to cool heat and inflammation, to cleanse the breast and lungs, and to ease coughs and shortness of breath. The meal of barley and fleawort boiled in water, and applied with honey and oil of lilies, eases swellings and pains in the joints. The water distilled from the green barley in the end of May is very good for those that have defluctions of humours fallen into their eyes; easeth the pain, being dropped therein; or white bread steeped therein, and applied on the eyes, doth the same.

Garden Basil, or Sweet Basil

The greater or ordinary basil riseth up usually with one straight stalk, diversely branching forth on all sides, with two leaves at every joint, which are somewhat broad and roundish, yet pointed at the end, of a pale green colour, and of a strong healthy scent. The flowers are small and white, standing in whorls about the stalks, and after them come small seeds. The root perisheth every year.

Where it grows: It grows in gardens.

When it flowers: It flowers in the heat of summer, being a very tender plant.

Qualities and uses: This is the herb which all authors are by the ears about, and rail one at another; Galen and Dioscorides hold it not fitting to be taken inwardly; and Chrysippus rails at it with downright Billingsgate rhetoric. Pliny and the Arabian physicians defend it. For my own part, I presently found that speech true: And now not one taster knows what coney skin is. And to say what Dr. Reason went, who told me it was an herb of Mars, and under the scorpion, and perhaps therefore it delights to look like the creature; and it is a kind of herb of justice. Being applied to the place bitten by venomous beasts, or stung by a wasp or hornet, it speedily draws the poison to it. Every like draws his like. Mizaldus affirms, that being laid to the chest, it will breed venomous humours. Hilarius, a French physician, affirms upon his own knowledge, that an honest countryman, having a scorpion breed in his brain, and nothing else would help him, died. And we know as great an enemy to poison. To conclude. It excelleth both birth and after-birth; and as it helps the deficiency of Venus in one kind, so it spoils all her actions in another. I dare write no more of it.

The Beech Tree

In treating of this tree, you must understand that which I call the green beech, which is by way of distinction from that other small rough sort, called in Sussex the smaller beech, but in Essex horn-beam.

Where it grows: It grows plentifully in woods and forests throughout the land, delighting in a rich, deep soil.

When it flowers: It flowers in April and May, and the nuts ripen in September and October.

Qualities and uses: It is under the dominion of Saturn. The leaves are cooling and binding, and may be applied outwardly to ease swellings and inflammations. The nuts, when gathered before they are fully ripe and boiled in water, are said to be helpful in certain disorders. The water distilled from the green husks is excellent to cleanse the skin and remove spots and wrinkles. The oil extracted from the nuts is of value in treating burns, scalds, and all manner of skin injuries.

Beech Tree

I suppose it needless to describe it, being already too well known to my countrymen.

Where it grows: It grows in woods amongst oaks and other trees, and in parks, forests, and chases, to feed deer; and in other places to fatten swine.

When it flowers: It blooms in the end of April, or beginning of May, for the most part, and the fruit is ripe in September.

Qualities and uses: It is a plant of Saturn, and therefore performs his qualities and proportion in these operations. The leaves of the beech-tree are cooling and binding, and therefore good to be applied to hot swellings to discuss them; the nuts do much nourish such beasts as feed thereon. The water that is found in the hollow places of decaying beeches will cure both man and beast of any scurf, scab, or running tetters, if they be washed therewith; you may boil the leaves into a poultice, or make an ointment of them when time of year serves.

Beans

Both the garden and field beans are so well known that it saveth me the labour of writing any description of them. Their virtues follow.

Where they grow: They are commonly grown in gardens and fields throughout the land.

When they flower: They flower in the spring and early summer, and the seed ripens shortly afterwards.

Qualities and uses: They are plants of Venus. The distilled water of the flowers of garden beans is good to cleanse the face and skin from spots and wrinkles; and the meal or flour of the beans, or the small beans, doth the same. The water distilled from the green husks is held to be very effectual against the stone, and to provoke urine. Bean-flour used in poultices to assuage inflammations arising from wounds, and the swelling of women's breasts caused by the curdling of their milk, and represseth their milk; flour of beans and fenugreek, mixed with honey, and applied to felons, boils, bruises, or blue marks by blows, or the imposthumes in the kernels of the ears, helpeth them all; and with rose leaves, frankincense, and the white of an egg, being applied to any blow or hurt upon them, if used with wine. If a bean be parted in two, the skin being taken away, and laid on the place where the leech hath been set, that bleedeth too much, stayeth the bleeding. Bean-flour boiled to a pulpy consistence with wine and vinegar, and some oil thereto added, easeth both pains and swelling of the sciatica. The husks boiled in water to the consumption of a third part thereof, stayeth a lax; and the ashes of the husks made up with old hog's grease, helpeth the old pains, contusions, and wounds of the sinews, the sciatica and gout. The field beans have all the aforementioned virtues as the garden beans. Beans eaten are extreme windy meat; but if, after the Dutch fashion, when they are half boiled you husk them and then stew them, they are wholesome food.

French Beans

This French or kidney bean ariseth at first with one stalk, which afterwards divideth itself into many arms or branches, but all so weak that if they be not sustained with sticks or poles, they will be fruitless or come to nothing. At several places of these branches grow footstalks, each with three broad round and pointed green leaves at the end of them; towards the top come forth divers flowers made like unto pea blossoms, of the same colour for the most part that the fruit will be; that is, white, yellow, red, blackish, or of a deeper purple, but white is the most usual; after which come long and slender flat pods, some crooked, some straight, with a string running down the back thereof, wherein is flattish round fruit made like a kidney; the root perisheth every year. There is another sort of French beans commonly growing with us in this land, which is called the scarlet flower bean. This riseth with sundry branches as the other, but they grow higher, to the length of hop-poles, about which they grow twining, but turning contrary to the sun, having footstalks with three leaves on each side, as on the other; the flowers also are like the other, and of a most orient scarlet colour. The beans are larger than the ordinary kind, of a dead purple colour, turning black when ripe and dry: the root perisheth in winter.

Where they grow: They are commonly sown in gardens throughout the land.

When they flower: They flower throughout the summer.

Qualities and uses: These also belong to dame Venus, and being dried and beat to powder are as great strengtheners of the kidneys as any are; neither is there a better remedy to prevent the stone; a draught at one time taken in white wine to prevent the stone, or to cleanse the kidneys of gravel or stoppage. The ordinary French beans are of an easy digestion; they move the belly, provoke urine, enlarge the breast that is straitened with shortness of breath, engender sperm, and incite to venery. And in regard of the glorious beauty of their colour, being set near a quickset-hedge, they will bravely adorn the same, by climbing up thereon.

Water Betony

This plant rises up with square, hard, greenish stalks, set with broad dark green leaves, dented about the edges with notches, somewhat resembling the leaves of the wood betony, but much larger too, for the most part set at a joint. The flowers are many, at the tops of the stalks and branches, being round bellied and open at the brims, and divided into two parts, the uppermost being like a hood, and the lowermost like a lip, hanging down, of a dark red colour, which passing, there come in their places small round heads with small points at the ends, wherein lie the small brown seeds; the root is a thick bush of strings and fibres growing from the head.

Where it grows: It grows by the ditch side, brooks, and other water-courses, generally through this land, and is seldom found far from the water-side.

When it flowers: It flowers about July, and the seed is ripe in August.

Qualities and uses: Water betony is an herb of Jupiter in Cancer, and is appropriated more to the heart and lungs than wood-betony, which follows. It is an excellent remedy for sick hogs. It is of a cleansing quality: the leaves bruised and applied are effectual for all old and filthy ulcers; and especially if the juice of the leaves be boiled with a little honey, and dipped therein, and the sores dressed therewith; as also for bruises or hurts, whether inward or outward: the distilled water of the leaves is used for the same purpose; as also to bathe the face and hands spotted or blemished, or discoloured by sun-burning. I confess I do not much fancy distilled waters, I mean such waters as are distilled cold; some virtues of the herb they may haply have, but being distilled in a cold manner, all that which was oil and salt is left behind, unless you burn them, and then all is spoiled, water and all, which were good for as little as can be said by such a distillation.

Wood Betony

Common or wood betony hath many leaves rising from the root, which are somewhat broad and round at the end, roundly dented about the edges, standing upon long foot-stalks, from among which rise up small, square, slender, but upright hairy stalks with some leaves thereon, to the number of six or seven pairs, which are smaller than the lower; whereon at the tops stand many spiked heads of flowers like lavender, but thicker and shorter, of a white, purple, or reddish colour, spotted with white spots both in the upper and lower part. The seeds being contained within the husks that hold the flowers, are blackish, somewhat long and uneven. The roots are many white thready strings; the stalk perisheth, with some leaves thereon, abide all the winter. The whole plant is somewhat small.

Where it grows: It groweth frequently in woods and delightful shady places.

When it flowers: It flowereth in July; after which the seed is quickly ripe, yet in its prime in May.

Qualities and uses: The herb is appropriated to the planet Jupiter, and the sign Aries. Antonius Musa, physician to the emperor Augustus, wrote a particular book of the virtues of this herb; and among other virtues, it is said to preserve the liver and bodies of men from the danger of epidemical diseases, and from witchcraft also; it helpeth those that loathe and cannot digest their meat, that have weak stomachs and shortness of breath, continual rising in their stomach, and such like as are troubled with any distempers of the head, eyes, and ears, or any other part of the body. It is of excellent use to cleanse the breast and lungs of tough phlegm, and to ease coughs and consumptions. The decoction made with mead, and a little pennyroyal, is good for those that are troubled with putrid agues, whether quotidian, tertian, or quartan, and to draw down and evacuate the blood and humours, that by falling into the eyes, do hinder the sight. The decoction thereof made in wine and taken, killeth the worms in the belly, openeth obstructions.

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And so, dear reader, a remarkably long lesson this evening, and we shall now reflect on what we can do with this knowledge.

It is easy, in our modern world, to look at a plant simply as an object; a decorative piece for a shelf or a garnish for a plate.

But to view the world through the lens of Culpeper is to recognise that we are not just observers of nature, but participants in a grand, intricate design.

When we understand the astrological associations and the occult virtues of these herbs, we stop seeing the garden as a collection of biology and start seeing it as a language.

It is a dialogue between the celestial bodies above and the soil beneath our feet.

For a man like me, who spent years running from his own skin through the haze of addiction, this connection feels like a return to sanity.

When I was younger, I thought the world was something to be conquered, or ignored, or numbed.

I traded the wisdom of the earth for the hollow dopamine of digital worlds and self-destruction.

I lost the little boy who once stood in that garden patch with his grandfather, and for a long time, I thought he was gone for good.

But the plants do not care for our human failures; they simply grow.

They wait for us to stop our frantic searching for meaning in the wrong places and realise that the meaning was always waiting in the dirt.

We carry these virtues within us, too.

Just as a flower has its season and its specific influence, we have our own cycles of growth and shadow.

The lesson here is not just about learning how to brew a tincture or interpret a chart, but about learning how to be present.

To walk into a garden with a curious mind is an act of defiance against a world that demands we be busy, distracted, and shallow.

To truly see a plant is to acknowledge that there is more to existence than what we can touch or sell.

Take this knowledge with you, dear reader.

Let it change the way you walk through the woods or tend to a single pot on your windowsill.

We are all, in our own way, trying to find our way back to the garden, back to that state of wonder where we were still capable of being taught by the world.

We are trying to remember who we were before the noise became deafening.

So, let us carry this forward.

Let us be more intentional with our observations, more patient with our own internal seasons, and more willing to listen to the whispers of the green things that surround us.

The shadows of our past will always be there, but they are not the end of the story.

Like the garden in spring, we are always capable of breaking through the surface to seek the light once more.

I am glad you have joined me on this journey, curious mind, and I look forward to what we shall uncover next.

Your presence here is what I value above all else, so please know that any donation is entirely unnecessary.

If you do choose to contribute, every penny will go directly toward the procurement of more old literature, allowing us to keep unearthing these forgotten texts together.

The sun sets on the pages we have just turned, and it is clear that our daily encounters are never accidental.

Each plant serves as a mirror for our own inner landscape, curious mind.

We are reclaiming a lost language of the earth, one that our ancestors understood as naturally as breathing.

Thank you, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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