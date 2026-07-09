As you likely already know, dear reader, I direct the resources from this newsletter toward acquiring rare old books and accessing historical archives; such as newspapers.com.

In my spare time, I often browse the vast reaches of the internet in search of old books; primarily those published before the 1800s.

This is not to say I disregard works from the 19th century; far from it.

I do tend, however, to avoid geopolitical history written in the later part of that era.

Instead, my focus lies with natural history; books about plants, animals, and the living world around us.

I also seek out texts on botany and herbology, for there is much wisdom to be found in these pages.

I share this with you, first for the sake of transparency, but also because one of the many books I ordered recently has arrived.

It is a 19th-century English work, dedicated to describing the plants and creatures of the land.

This book is not a book about secrets or mysteries, nor does it reveal any contradictions in the modern narrative.

It is a work of education, yet when read with care, we find that it offers us, dear reader, with far more than simple facts about nature.

Before we begin, curious mind, I ask you to take notice of the clarity, and the depth of expression found in these older writings.

Our ancestors wrote with a rare combination of scholarship and grace.

They possessed a way of describing the world that blends observation with understanding; a quality you will soon see for yourself.

This is The Every-Day Book of Natural History, dear reader, first written by James Cundall, then revised and expanded by Edward Step, F.L.S.

This is the sixth edition, published in London by Jarrold & Sons.

The book was created not as a work of abstract science, curious mind, but as a practical guide for everyday observation; offering a short entry for every day of the year, describing the plants, birds and creatures most commonly found in the English landscape.

You can see from the opening page, with its lovely photograph of a figure in the woods, listening for the nightingale, how respectful and reverent this book is.

It captures the sense of peace that comes from being up-close with nature.

Within it are over 60 original illustrations, from artists such as Alfred Parsons and Charles Whymper, bringing the natural world to life, in detail, on each page.

This is not a book that tells you what to think, dear reader, is an invitation to look closer, to notice more, and to understand that there is far more to nature than what meets the eye.

Reading the original preface, curious mind, written by James Cundall, we immediately understand the heart and intention behind this work.

He did not set out to write a heavy academic text for experts alone; instead, his aim was far more humble and far-reaching:

to make the beauty and wisdom of the natural world accessible to everyone

He recognised that many people have no interest in complex scientific classification, yet they still carry within them a deep, lasting love for the living world around them.

That is the true purpose of this book; to speak to that quiet wonder that exists in all of us.

He wanted to offer us not just facts, but simple, clear descriptions, paired with the gentle charm of legends and stories that have always been tied to nature.

The goal was to create something that could be carried anywhere, used from month to month, day to day; a companion for anyone who walks through the countryside, and wishes to listen to the voice of nature itself.

It is a beautiful reminder that there was once a time when knowledge of the natural world was not about power or control, but about connection.

It was simply about seeing, appreciating, and respecting the life that surrounds us.

Even today, this intention remains clear.

It invites us not to study nature from a distance, but to step closer, to observe with care, and to find peace in the simple act of noticing what grows, flies, and lives all around us.

This lovely verse from Edmund Spenser, dear reader, reminds us that the seasons have always been tied to the rhythms of human life.

January is more than just a month on a calendar; it is a moment of turning; a time to look back with gratitude, and forward with hope.

It is this very feeling that lies at the heart of this book, curious mind.

It reminds us that nature is never outside our experience; we are all part of the same cycle of life.

Turning to the first entry for January, we find Cundalls appreciation for the world around him.

He begins not with cold facts, dear reader, but with warmth that makes nature feel familiar and alive.

We read of the robin, that most beloved of British birds, a creature that has long been a friend to anyone who walks the countryside.

We learn of its bright eye, its bold presence, and how it stays close even in the coldest time of year.

There is gentle detail in its habits and song, but always with a sense of respect and wonder.

This is not just a guide to identify what we see; it is an invitation to notice the small things, the things most of us pass on by without a second thought.

The accompanying illustration brings this moment to life perfectly; showing the robin perched among the branches, quiet and still, as if listening to the world around it.

It captures something rather special:

seeing nature not as something distant or scientific, but as a living, breathing part of our daily lives

We learn that even in the depths of winter, there is life, there is colour, and there is always beauty waiting to be seen.

Here, dear reader, we see how the natural world has always shaped human thought and expression.

The Daisy is not just a small and common flower; it has long been cherished as a symbol of purity, constancy, and beauty.

Poets from Chaucer to Wordsworth have turned to it, recognising in its quiet presence something that speaks to the very heart of creation.

What strikes me is the way the Cundall invites us to look beyond what we might consider ordinary.

He reminds us that even the smallest and most familiar things hold a hidden richness.

The daisy, though delicate, is actually a complex and wonderful creation; made up of many parts, working together in perfect order.

It also reveals how nature was once understood not just as something to be studied, but as a source of wisdom and meaning.

The daisy was held as an emblem of faithfulness, even worn by knights as a sign of honour.

It continues to bloom through the changing seasons, a gentle reminder that life persists and beauty remains, even when the year grows cold.

This page in its entirety shows us that there is no such thing as something insignificant in the natural world.

Every plant, every creature, every detail holds a place in the greater design; offering us something to wonder at, if we only take the time to notice.

This marks the final page for this evening’s lesson, dear reader, and it concludes with the closing words regarding the daisy; reminding us once again that even the most ordinary plants hold beauty and purpose.

Cundall speaks of them as a gift from the Creator, simple yet full of grace, enduring through every month of the year.

It serves as another assurance that nothing in creation is ever insignificant or without value; every living being carries its own unique virtues and meaning.

From there we turn to the entry on the fox, a creature that has long been surrounded by wonder and respect.

He describes the fox as an animal of remarkable instinct, sharp senses and incredibly cunning; perfectly fitted to its life in the countryside.

We learn that in those times, nature was seen not just as something to be observed, but as a living order with its own rules and dignity.

We also see how closely human life was once woven into the rhythms of the land.

The stories and traditions surrounding the fox show that people did not see themselves as separate from the natural world, but as part of the same whole; recognising both its wild freedom and its place in the greater scheme of things.

Finally, we come to the moss:

small, unassuming yet persistent

It grows in soft tufts, clinging to stone and earth, thriving where many other plants might fail.

It teaches us a quiet truth; that true strength often comes from simplicity and endurance.

Life finds a way to flourish even in the quietest corners, reminding us that beauty and meaning are everywhere, if we only take the time to see them.

Throughout all these pages, we are brought back to the same profound truth:

nothing in creation is random or insignificant

Every living thing, great or small, you and me, has its own place within a connected and purposeful design; waiting only for us to slow down, look closer, and pay attention.

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And so, dear reader, a special lesson this evening, one made possible by your support; and one we shall now reflect upon.

In turning these old pages, we are given far more than just a guide to the natural world.

We are offered a glimpse into a time when knowledge was not measured by what we take from the earth, but by what we learn from it.

There is a subtle dignity in these writings, a sense that every living thing; from the smallest flower to the wildest creature, carries a place in a grand, harmonious order.

It reminds us that we were once closer to the truth of our existence; that nature was not seen as something separate to be conquered, but as a mirror in which we see our own place and purpose.

We have walked through the rhythm of the seasons, met the creatures that share our land, and marvelled at the simple beauty that surrounds us.

Yet as we read, we begin to understand something deeper still:

that the study of nature is never really just about plants or animals

It is, in truth, a journey of self-discovery.

For to truly see the world around you is to begin to understand the qualities that lie within yourself; resilience, gentleness, balance, and the strength that endures through every change.

History shows us that once, humanity lived in harmony with the land, not as masters, but as part of the same living whole.

These old books preserve that wisdom for us, keeping it alive long after the world has moved on.

They speak to us not as distant facts, but as a legacy of how we were meant to see; with respect, with wonder, and with a heart open to the mysteries that still surround us.

This work would not have been possible without your generosity.

Your support allows these precious volumes to be brought back into the light, and their wisdom to be shared once more.

In helping to keep these old texts alive, you are also helping to keep alive a way of seeing the world that is so desperately needed today.

We do not just learn about nature when we read these words.

We learn about ourselves, and we are reminded that we are never truly alone in this journey.

Every lesson, every observation, every page turned brings us a little closer to understanding not just where we came from, but who we are meant to be.

May this wisdom continue to grow within us, as natural and enduring as the seasons themselves.

And may we carry this understanding forward, not just as knowledge, but as a way of life; gentle, grateful, and forever connected to the beautiful world that holds us all.

Your presence here, your attention and your curiosity are worth far more than any contribution.

Please know that donations are never expected; your monetary support is always entirely optional.

Any funds given, however, go directly towards sourcing rare old books, such as the one featured in this lesson, and maintaining access to historical archives.

Above all else, simply being here and walking this path with me is the greatest gift of all.

Thank you for reading and for keeping this spirit alive, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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