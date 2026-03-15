Alternative History

Alternative History

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Tiffany's avatar
Tiffany
7h

I'm not crying because I watched flashback of my late love and I come to mind. I remember the first relapse. I'm glad it was your last! Thanks for sharing your story with us, that's brave. And you're wonderful with words! I'm most happy that you found other sides of yourself and honor them. So much love and many blessings to you both!

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2 replies by Jordan Nuttall and others
Audra White's avatar
Audra White
8h

Lovely testimony shared Jordan. In opposition of an addicted brain is a connected, embodied one, it seems like you found that meaning. We heal with others and are not islands.

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1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
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