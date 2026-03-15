As many of you know, this newsletter usually explores alternative history and the obscure books scattered throughout it.

This morning, however, I feel it is right to speak a little more about myself, and about the reasons that drive this constant search for meaning through old words and forgotten pages.

My name is Jordan, as most of you will already know.

I am twenty-five years old, twenty-six in May, and I share my life with a very special woman named Natasha.

As this story unfolds, you will begin to understand why I treasure her so deeply.

Let us start at the beginning, dear reader.

I was born into a modest family, I had two older siblings, both with different fathers to me, and two years after I arrived my younger sister followed.

We were what you might call a Christian household, although we rarely attended church.

In truth, my mother does not believe in God at all, so there was always something slightly paradoxical about it.

Perhaps, like many families, the image of faith was more tradition than conviction.

As a child, I was full of wonder.

I filled my time with anything that allowed me to move, explore, and learn; jiu-jitsu, airsoft, riding quads, army cadets, and spending countless hours learning hands-on skills from my father.

Those were good years.

But as I grew older, something in the household began to change.

I noticed my father drinking more frequently.

At first it did not seem like much, four cans a night hardly looked like a problem through the eyes of a child.

But not long after that, the arguments began.

Every evening my parents would shout at one another downstairs; and I would sit at the top of the staircase while my siblings slept, listening carefully, believing that if I could just understand what the problem was, I might somehow fix it.

Children can be incredibly gracious, but also incredibly naive.

I spent a great deal of time with my father growing up; I was glued to his side.

To me, he knew everything.

If something broke, he could fix it, if there was a problem, he would solve it.

Working with him at the garage, I watched people come and go throughout the day; they spoke to him with respect and gratitude, seeing that filled me with pride.

For a young boy, there are few things more powerful than seeing his father admired by others.

By the time I reached fifteen, my parents’ marriage was falling apart; around that same time, through older friends, I was introduced to drugs.

The first time I took cocaine, I took a large line and felt nothing at all.

Instead of warning me away, it planted a foolish thought in my mind; that I must somehow be too tough for it to affect me.

So I took more.

What I came to enjoy was not the drug itself, but the silence it created in my mind.

Every worry, every thought, every problem simply disappeared.

At that age, I had not learned much about drugs in school, but if I had, I doubt I would have listened anyway.

At first it was only on weekends, and for several years it stayed that way.

When I was around seventeen, my parents finally separated.

My siblings went with my mother, while I stayed with my father.

By then he had lost his garage.

Looking back now, alcohol was certainly part of the reason, but the circumstances around it were complicated.

His repair shop relied heavily on an MOT garage next door sending failed cars to him for repairs; when the owner of the MOT station began doing the repairs himself, that entire stream of work vanished.

After the garage closed, we both found work elsewhere, and his drinking worsened.

Every evening when I came home from work, I would sit in my car outside the house for thirty minutes preparing myself for what felt like a gamble.

Would he be in a good mood tonight?

Would he be angry?

What version of reality was waiting on the other side of the door?

More often than not he would shout at me about things that were trivial, or sometimes things that had not even happened.

Alcohol had twisted his perception of the world into something unrecognisable.

I lived with him for three years before moving into a house with two friends.

For the first time in a long while, life felt light again; there was no anxiety when I came home, no tension waiting behind the door.

But with that freedom came a different problem.

My friends also took drugs, and I never told them that I was beginning to rely on them emotionally.

Whenever we planned a night out, I would subtly steer the conversation toward getting drugs; and we always did.

Looking back now, I realise that I used everyone around me to enable my own dependency.

After about a year living with them, I noticed my drug use increasing; I wanted to stop.

So I moved back in with my father and tried to reset my life.

For about six months everything felt perfect.

I was doing private work alongside my job, earning good money and saving more than I ever had before.

During this time I had met Natasha.

It was her presence that first planted the idea in my mind that my life could be different.

But I still had much to learn.

A customer eventually offered me a garage to rent in the town where I lived, it seemed like the perfect opportunity.

So I left my job and opened my own garage.

Because I had already built a reputation through private work, customers arrived quickly.

Too quickly.

The workload became overwhelming, the pressure built day after day.

And somewhere in the back of my mind I remembered something dangerous:

drugs allowed me to work longer.

They allowed me to ignore sleep.

So I returned to them.

At first it was a gram on a busy day.

Within four months it had become three to five grams every single day.

For a while I managed to hold everything together, but gradually my work declined, my sanity slipped, and customers began to disappear.

Eventually it all collapsed.

People wrote posts about me on Facebook.

I felt publicly humiliated, as if the entire world had turned to watch my downfall.

The shame was overwhelming.

Natasha then offered me something that changed everything.

She asked me to move in with her in a different town, away from the memories, away from the environment that had swallowed me.

So I went.

But addiction does not disappear simply because the scenery changes.

Whenever I had money, I would sneak out to buy drugs.

I could not stop.

After six months she confronted me.

She gave me a choice:

lose her, or fix myself.

The answer was obvious.

She called a helpline for me, and I sat there speaking to a stranger about my life, crying harder than I ever had before.

I do not even know the man’s name, yet that conversation changed my life.

When the call ended, I looked up and saw the expression on Natasha’s face.

There was sadness in her eyes, not anger, not disappointment, but sorrow.

And in that moment something inside me shifted.

For the first time I understood something clearly:

my life had not been some tragic mistake.

It had simply been a difficult hand.

And I was still here.

Still trying.

Since that day, the 14th of September 2021, I have not taken drugs.

Nearly five years now.

During recovery I found unexpected comfort in books; reading slowly reignited the love of writing that I had once had as a child.

And now, in this present moment, I find enormous joy in writing to you, curious mind.

You give me something grounding; a purpose that feels meaningful.

I sit here writing these words with excitement because for the first time in my life I feel appreciated not for what I can do with my hands, but for what I can think.

And that is a profoundly different feeling.

So today I wanted you to understand something about me.

This newsletter is built on honesty and transparency.

That applies not only to the books and ideas I share, but to the person behind them.

Recovery gave me a sense of purpose.

And that purpose is to give.

To share knowledge.

To teach what I know; whether that is history, mechanical work, or simply the lessons life has forced me to learn.

I am a skilled mechanic, painter, and panel beater.

One day I would like to pass those skills on to younger people who may be searching for direction the same way I once was.

These days I see peace in places I never noticed before.

Calm exists in every corner of life if we are willing to look; even grief, even hardship, can teach us something about ourselves.

More than anything, I simply want to give back the kindness that was shown to me when I needed it most.

And if my life were to end tomorrow, I would leave this world content knowing that in these last few years I truly tried to become the kindest and most generous man I could be.

And really…

What is more important in life than simply trying your best?