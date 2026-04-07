I returned to the rhythm of work today following the Easter break, but I’ll be honest with you, dear reader:

I cannot shake this topic from my mind

It lingers like a persistent itch, refusing to be ignored.

I tried to silence the calling this morning, focusing on the tasks at hand, yet by dinnertime the pull became too strong.

I gave in.

I began to search once more, tracing the ley lines of a story that refuses to stay buried.

We were blessed to uncover those CIA documents I shared with you yesterday, but in listening to my intuition today, I believe we have been gifted three more.

It feels as though a veil is being lifted, one layer at a time, revealing a truth that has been waiting for the right moment to be seen.

At the level of research and analysis we have reached together, it is becoming undeniably clear that something is deeply amiss with the foundations of our history.

It is a heavy, almost ethereal concept to grasp, the idea that the entirety of our modern world could be built upon a carefully crafted fable.

It is like discovering the solid ground you’ve walked on your whole life is actually a masterfully woven tapestry, suspended over a void.

Yet, the logic is as cold and firm as stone:

if Tartaria did not exist, the documents would not exist

We must step back from the noise, reflect on the baseline facts, and ask ourselves:

what is truly likely?

Is it probable that throughout the ages, scholars, historians, and weary travellers from every corner of the world all conspired in a grand, silent symphony to invent the greatest hoax in human history for no discernible reason?

Or was Tartaria a living, breathing reality?

If you have been following this newsletter, you have already seen the abundance of quality, detailed evidence pointing toward its existence.

Every facet of a nation is there if you know where to look, from the logistics of their trade routes and the intricacies of their faith to the precision of their military and the very spices in their food.

Are we truly to believe that all these markers of a civilisation are just the sparks of a creative mind?

Or that thousands of independent witnesses across centuries all suffered the same delusion?

It seems far more ridiculous to write off a mountain of evidence as a fantasy than it does to simply accept that the mountain stands there.

I digress.

For this article, much like the last, holds the concrete receipts of a deliberate erasure.

We are no longer looking for a lost city; we are looking at the ink on the documents that ordered its disappearance.

So, let us get into it.

CIA - RDP80 - 0080 📁

The first document for this evening’s discussion is a CIA Information Report from 1953, titled:

The Tatar Race of Sinkiang

It is a fascinating, albeit cold, administrative snapshot of a people being studied as a specimen rather than a sovereign power.

Filed under the label of Unevaluated Information, it captures a population in the final stages of being absorbed by the Soviet and Chinese machines.

Here is how this document aligns with the systematic erasure of Tartaria.

In the very first section, the CIA explicitly notes that this race is also referred to, both in Sinkiang and in English-language texts on that province, as Tartar.

This is a massive admission.

It confirms that the name Tartar, the very label the modern academic world tries to dismiss as a vague misnomer, was still the standard, recognised designation in English texts and local records as recently as the mid-20th century.

They aren't just a clan; they are the people of the maps we’ve been studying.

Section 3 links these people directly to the legacy of Jenghis Khan and the Golden Horde.

While the official narrative tries to paint Khan as a primitive conqueror, the CIA admits these people built their own cities and developed into a great people.

This matches the history we have found in the old books, that this wasn't just a nomadic tribe, but a sophisticated, urbanised empire.

When the document mentions a long romantic struggle in Section 6, we have to look past the poetic language.

In the context of a lost civilisation, a romantic struggle could be the administrative way of describing a nation fighting for its life, its land, and its memory as its sovereignty was being stripped away.

The document devotes a significant portion of its reporting to physical descriptions, specifically noting whitish skins, high noses, and deep-set eyes.

This level of detail is important because it documents a European phenotype that sits in direct opposition to the modern narrative.

Today, we are taught to pigeonhole all Tartars into a single Mongoloid category, yet here we have a 1953 intelligence report confirming a population that physically resembled the West while being historically and culturally rooted in the East.

By framing these traits as the result of mixtures, the administrative record begins to dissolve the idea of a distinct, unified Tartarian lineage, providing a convenient explanation for why these people didn't fit the new historical mould.

Section 4 notes that the Arabic script was abandoned in favour of a Latinised script, which was then replaced by a Cyrillic script in the late thirties.

When you change a nation's script three times in one decade, you sever their connection to their own records.

If a young Tartar in 1953 cannot read the documents written by his grandfather in 1920, the history is effectively dead.

This is language engineering, a tool used to ensure the fable becomes the only readable reality.

The CIA admits in Section 8 that before the Bolshevik revolution, the Tartars were extremely rich and held a high social rating.

They were traders, middlemen, and high-level government servants.

Why is a supposed Mongol clan suddenly the wealthiest, most educated, and most influential class in the region?

This aligns perfectly with our hypothesis:

they weren't just nomads; they were the remnant of a high-functioning, prosperous infrastructure

The CIA is documenting the wealth that remained after the empire fell, the leftover gold of a civilisation being absorbed into the Soviet and Chinese machines.

Even as the CIA tries to downgrade them to a Mongol clan in Section 2, they are forced to acknowledge in Section 3 that there were two million of them in the USSR alone with their own Autonomous Republic.

You don't grant an Autonomous Republic and high social rating to a simple clan.

You do it to a remnant of a power you haven't fully digested yet.

This document shows the CIA observing the final stages of a civilisational fade.

They are watching the language change, the religion being suppressed, and the splendid people being assimilated into a new world.

They knew the Tartars were different.

They just had to wait for the old generation to die out so the new script could write a new story.

CIA - UNATTRIBUTED 📁

The second piece of evidence for tonight’s discussion is a declassified secret memorandum from August 1946.

This document is a summary of an interview with Dr. Paul S. Galtsoff, a Russian-born scientist working for the Department of the Interior, who had extensive contact with Soviet observers during the Bikini Atoll atomic tests.

While the surface level of this report discusses nuclear tensions, the middle of the first page contains a chilling, first-hand account of the mechanical erasure we have been investigating.

It is a rare moment where the mask of the Soviet machine slipped during a cocktail party in Honolulu.

Here is what the document reveals when you look past the official secrets.

The report details a conversation with a Soviet delegate named Dr. Mikhail Mescheryakov.

When the topic turned to how different governments handle problem populations, Mescheryakov didn't just speak in theory, he boasted about the liquidation of the Tartar presence.

He explicitly mentions the Crimea, where he claims the population showed an inclination toward the Germans and Turkey during the war.

His description of the solution is staggering:

approximately 500,000 people, comprising the entire Tartar population, were forcibly removed, men, women, and children, and sent to mines in Siberia

He notes with a cold pride that the Black Sea region was now completely free from Tartars.

This isn't just a relocation; it is the physical clearing of the land.

It aligns perfectly with our hypothesis that the evidence of Tartaria wasn't just lost to time, it was manually uprooted.

When you remove the people who hold the oral history and the connection to the soil, you leave the land a blank slate, ready for a new fable to be written over the top of it.

The document goes even further into the administrative patch job.

Mescheryakov discusses the Autonomous Republic of Kalmyk, east of the Caspian Sea.

He admits that two and a half million of these people were sent to Siberia, and most importantly, he states that the name of the Republic was stricken from the map.

This is the smoking gun for the administrative erasure.

They didn't just move the people; they deleted the geography.

They struck the name from the maps to ensure that future generations would look at those coordinates and see nothing but a void.

If the name is gone from the map and the people are in the mines of Siberia, the civilisation, for all intents and purposes, ceases to have ever existed.

Mescheryakov’s tone is described as very efficient, and he mocks the United States for being foolish and weak for not dealing with their own populations in the same way.

This reveals the mindset of the era:

the total erasure of a culture was viewed by these officials not as a crime, but as a high-level logistical success

If you have been following the trail of the lost Tartarian empire, this 20th-century report shows you exactly where the people went and how the maps were cleaned.

It confirms that the fable of modern history was secured through the forced labor of millions and the deliberate striking of names from the world’s records.

The Soviet observer wasn't just talking about war; he was describing the final, violent stages of a civilisational cut and shut.

They removed the original frame and welded a new, empty history in its place.

The final pages of this secret memorandum transition from the cleanup of the Tartar people to the geopolitical arrogance of the architects who replaced them.

Here, we see the mindset of the men who oversaw the redrawing of the world map.

In the middle of the third page, a Soviet official named Alexandrov justifies the Soviet Union’s aggressive expansion by citing the importance of Russia to the benefit of the world.

He explicitly states that the slogan of the Soviets is great and indivisible Russia.

This is the ideological anchor of the erasure.

You cannot have a great and indivisible Russia if there is a massive, culturally distinct, and technologically advanced Tartarian empire occupying the same historical space.

To make Russia indivisible, the other divisions, the other nations and their histories, had to be physically and administratively liquidated.

Alexandrov’s comments on the degenerate democracy of the West further emphasise the Soviet commitment to a centralised, singular narrative.

They viewed the American approach to dealing with populations as weak and clumsy.

To the Soviets, the total control of information and the physical removal of people were simply the tools of a refined and scientific government.

On the final page, we find a curious detail regarding Dr. Galtsoff’s impression of Alexandrov.

He describes him as having the manner of a peasant rather than a scholar, speaking with a heavy accent more like a high-grade foreman.

This is a subtle but powerful piece of evidence.

It suggests that the old intellectual and aristocratic class of the previous era (the Tartarian and Tsarist elite) had been completely replaced by a new, rough-hewn administrative class.

These were not the men who built the great cathedrals or the high-tech infrastructure of the past; they were the foremen sent in to manage the ruins and oversee the concentrating plants and uranium mines mentioned earlier in the report.

Furthermore, the document notes that the Polish observers involved in these tests were intensely disliked and actually afraid of the Russians.

This atmosphere of fear explains why the truth remained buried for so long.

When the Polish physicist Soltan was caught reading a book titled I Chose Freedom, he begged Galtsoff not to let the Russians know.

This environment of absolute surveillance is the reason the fable was so successful.

If men were terrified to even read a book about freedom, they certainly weren't going to speak up about the cities and republics that were being stricken from the map.

This document serves as a window into the era of the Great Reset.

It shows us the efficient liquidation of millions of people, the deletion of nations from the map, and the emergence of a new, aggressive class of administrators who viewed history as something to be managed and rewritten.

The CIA wasn't just investigating a nuclear threat; they were documenting the final, crushing blows to the Tartarian legacy.

CIA - RDP78 - 02771 📁

The final document for our discussion is a revealing CIA analysis titled National Cultural Development Under Communism.

If the previous reports showed us the physical removal of the people and the striking of names from the map, this document exposes the psychological and legal trapdoor used to collapse the Tartarian identity from within.

It is a study in betrayal, detailing how the Bolsheviks used the promise of sovereignty to lure in the Muslims of Russia and the Tatars of the Volga and the Crimea, only to systematically dismantle their culture once the ink on the proclamations was dry.

Here is how this final piece of the puzzle completes the picture of the erasure.

In the first section, the CIA quotes a 1917 proclamation signed by Lenin and Stalin, addressed to the Muslim toilers of Russia and the East.

It promised that their beliefs and customs and their national and cultural institutions were forever free and inviolate.

They even explicitly offered the right of nations to free self-determination, including the right to secede and form independent states.

This is a massive detail.

It confirms that at the start of the 20th century, these groups were recognised not as mere clans, but as nations with the inherent right to sovereignty.

The Soviet machine acknowledged the existence of these independent entities, the remnants of the Tartarian infrastructure, only because they needed their cooperation to consolidate power.

However, as the second page makes clear, disillusionment was rapid.

Once the Red Army was established, these newly-formed independent governments were ruthlessly suppressed.

The document admits that the promised national cultural development was warped to serve only the interests of the Communist Party and Great Russian Chauvinism.

This aligns perfectly with the theory we have been hypothesising:

the erasure wasn't just a physical war; it was a legal and cultural bait-and-switch

They invited the Tartar people to stand up and identify themselves under the guise of freedom, and once they were out in the open, the machine crushed them.

The report highlights the separation of church from state and the 1918 decrees that confiscated lands belonging to mosques and outlawed religious brotherhoods.

This was the final blow to the Tartarian social fabric.

By outlawing the spiritual leaders and seizing the land, they removed the two pillars that held the history together.

The CIA notes that a campaign was launched to ridicule Islam and to undermine the influence of the spiritual leaders.

When you make a culture’s history and faith a target of ridicule, you ensure the younger generation will abandon it, leaving the fable of the new history to take root unchallenged.

This document serves as the closing statement for the evidence we’ve reviewed tonight.

We have seen the CIA document the physical white European features of the Tartars, the boastful admission of moving millions of them to Siberian mines, the striking of their Republics from the map, and finally, the systematic political betrayal used to strip them of their sovereign rights.

The evidence is no longer a matter of theory.

These are their own files, their own observations, and their own admissions.

The history of Tartaria wasn't lost, it was liquidated, renamed, and rewritten by the very men who signed these decrees.

The files are open.

The logic is firm.

What is likely?

That it was all a hoax?

Or that we are standing in the wreckage of a history they tried, and failed, to completely erase?

And so, dear reader, as we draw to our final reflections, we must acknowledge the gravity of the terrain we have crossed.

We are no longer reading declassified paper; we are standing amidst the smoldering embers of a memory that was supposed to be incinerated.

Tonight, we have watched the architects of the modern world work their craft.

We have seen them document a people of splendid character, only to immediately begin the process of dissolving their identity into mixtures and clans.

We have heard the cold, cocktail-party boasts of half a million souls vanished into the Siberian frost and entire Republics stricken from the map like a misspelled word.

We have witnessed the calculated betrayal of a nation’s sovereignty, where the promise of freedom was nothing more than a snare to pull a civilisation out from the shadows so it could be systematically dismantled.

History, as we have been taught it, is not a solid foundation.

It is a masterfully painted curtain, hung over the ruins of what came before.

Most are content to admire the painting, never noticing the faint outline of the pillars and spires that still press against the fabric from behind.

But once you catch a glimpse of the void where a nation used to be, the painting begins to peel.

We are told that the past is a linear climb from the primitive to the enlightened.

Yet, these documents suggest a different reality:

a Great Reset that was not an accident of time, but a deliberate act of arson

They didn't just win a war; they inherited an infrastructure and then burned the blueprints.

They replaced the ancient, intricate scripts with their own alphabet, ensuring that within two generations, the children of Tartaria would be foreigners to their own grandfathers' journals.

It is a shock to the system to realise that the ground beneath our feet is a graveyard of erased names.

It is an even greater shock to realise that the fable was secured not just with bullets, but with the stroke of a pen and the silence of a mapmaker.

We must continue to peek behind that curtain.

The truth is not out there in some far-flung fantasy; it is right here, hidden in plain sight, buried under the cold, clinical headings of Unevaluated Information.

The logic remains:

if there was nothing to hide, there would be nothing to erase…

If you have found value in these findings and wish to support the journey, you are welcome to buy me a coffee.

Please know that this is never expected; my commitment to uncovering these truths and sharing them with you remains unchanged and will continue regardless.

However, for those who feel led to contribute, your generosity goes directly toward procuring the rare books and archival materials that make this deep-level research possible.

Thank you for reading with me as we piece this history back together.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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