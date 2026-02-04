The stars in the night sky have always seized my attention.

Throughout my relatively short life, I’ve found myself repeatedly drawn to them, not in search of answers, but in quiet wonder.

I remain no closer to understanding what they truly are, and perhaps that is part of their power.

For many years, my relationship with the night sky was peaceful and contemplative.

Stargazing was something I did often, usually in silence, with no expectation beyond the act itself.

That changed a few years ago, after I moved in with my partner.

One evening, as we sat together on the doorstep watching the stars emerge, we witnessed something neither of us could explain.

What appeared to be three stars were moving across the sky, not in straight lines, but in a fluid motion, almost as if they were aware of one another.

They shifted and curved, altering direction as if guided by an unseen axis, behaving less like fixed stars and more like a rotating mechanism.

Before that night, I had given little thought to extraterrestrial life.

I neither believed nor disbelieved; I simply remained open.

But seeing what we saw, shared, unmistakable, and inexplicable, altered that neutrality.

I cannot say what those lights were, only that they did not behave as stars are supposed to behave.

I won’t speculate beyond what I can justify.

Theories abound, and many drift quickly into certainty without evidence.

That serves no one.

But I will say this:

The term extraterrestrial, when broken down, gives us extra and terrestrial.

Terrestrial simply means an inhabitant of the Earth.

So when we place extra in front of it, we are left not with something from beyond existence, but something that is in addition to what already inhabits the Earth.

I’ll leave that thought with you, curious mind.

Since the event previously mentioned, I’ve watched the sky with a keener eye.

Although I’ve never witnessed that exact phenomenon again, I have observed other strange movements, points of light crossing the sky at remarkable speed, sometimes appearing to alter direction, sometimes vanishing entirely.

Referring to the footage in the comments:

Many will suggest satellites, though that explanation deserves a moment of consideration.

A satellite is roughly the size of a large car.

A plane, flying at around 30,000 feet, is often barely visible from the ground at night unless illuminated.

Satellites in high Earth orbit are said to operate at heights exceeding 500,000 feet.

Given both the size of the object and the distance involved, it raises reasonable questions about visibility, brightness, and perceived motion.

If stars are planets, are these planets moving across the sky?

If not, what exactly are we seeing?

Perspective may explain some apparent changes in direction, motion across the horizon can appear curved from ground level, but not all movement fits so neatly into familiar explanations.

I don’t present this to persuade, only to invite reflection.

And so, curious mind, if you have any light to shed on what we’ve just observed, I would welcome your thoughts.

Having traced the roots of my fascination with the night sky, it feels fitting to turn back the clock.

Long before modern labels, before belief and disbelief were set against one another, our ancestors studied the heavens with patience, precision, and deep respect.

They measured time, latitude, birth, and place not through speculation, but through method.

They believed the sky could be understood, not mastered, but read.

Every generation before us believed it had reached understanding.

Every generation after revised it.

So let us look back, not with arrogance or dismissal, but with admiration.

Let us examine what was once known, and consider not what we must believe, but what we might relearn.

And so, let us begin.

The work we now turn to survives, like many books of this age, without a cover page.

This is not unusual.

What matters here is not the decoration, but the intent.

The book is dated 1488 and attributed to Johannes Angelus, a late fifteenth-century scholar working at a moment when astronomy, astrology, mathematics, and theology were still part of a single, coherent intellectual world.

Its Latin title reads:

Astrolabium planum in tabulis ascendens : continens qualibet hora atque minuto : equationes domorum caeli : moram nati in utero matris cum quodam tractatu nativitatum utili ac ornato : nec non horas inaequales pro quolibet climate mundi

Rendered into English, the title is effectively a summary of the entire work:

The Planar Astrolabe in Tables, containing for every hour and minute the ascendants; the equations of the houses of heaven; the condition of the child in the mother’s womb together with a useful and well-ordered treatise on nativities; and also the unequal hours for every climate of the world.

This is not a book of speculation, nor of symbolism in the modern sense.

It is a manual of calculation.

Its concern is time, place, latitude, birth, and the measurable relationship between the heavens and the Earth.

Everything is expressed through tables, rules, and procedures designed to be used, not just read.

What immediately distinguishes this work from modern teaching is its integrated view of reality.

Astronomy and astrology are not opposing disciplines here.

They are inseparable.

The sky is not something observed from a distance, but something that orders life below, from the length of days and nights, to the measurement of hours, to the timing of birth itself.

Equally striking is the role of climate.

The world is not divided into political borders or abstract coordinates, but into latitudinal zones, each with its own astronomical conditions.

Time is not uniform.

Hours are unequal.

Day and night stretch and contract depending on place.

These are not philosophical ideas; they are mathematical necessities within the system.

Johannes Angelus writes as a practitioner rather than a theorist.

His concern is clarity, usability, and completeness.

The book is carefully structured into parts, each building upon the last, extending the use of the astrolabe beyond the limits normally imposed by latitude, and ensuring that the reader is not deprived of its application by geography.

This is important to stress:

Nothing here is presented as belief.

Everything is presented as method.

Modern education tends to separate science from meaning, astronomy from human life, and time from place.

This work assumes none of those divisions.

It belongs to a world in which measurement, cosmology, and lived experience were still aligned.

We will return to these differences throughout the article.

For now, it is enough to recognise that what we are looking at is not primitive thought, but a disciplined system, one that once claimed the heavens were readable, calculable, and relevant to life on Earth.

Translation:

“Cities of the First Climate

Arim

Tanabau

Manna

Betz, land of India

Altar

Jerusalem

Amedia of Africa

Sicily, island

Zabech in the middle of the sea

City of the king of Altini

Venice

Antimantipeda

Armenia

City of the kingdom of Magog

Leda

At the end of the climate

Cities of the Second Climate

Mecca of Arabia

Anburi

City of the king of India

City of the king of Zin

City of the king of the Blacks

Sardinia, island

Sicily, island

Bandauum

Jurgen

Panormium

Ferrara

Magdeburg

Orans

City of Persia

Almen

Ora

Babylon the Old

Almediana

Balach

Alre

Aldach

Thebes

Cordula

At the end of the climate: Thule, island

Cities of the Third Climate

Thebes

Babylon the New

Alexandria

Granada of Spain

Vienna of Pannonia

City of the Winds

Rome in the middle of the climate

Sena

Perusia

Alma

Zola

Constantinople

Ancona

Aquinium

Valentia

At the end of the climate

Cities of the Fourth Climate

Majorca

Sibilia

Sardinia, island

Sicily, island

Panormium

Ferrara

Bononia

Compostella

Burgalia

Syrmia

Venice in the middle of the climate

Constantinople

Constantia

Argentina

Villarium

Cities of the Fifth Climate

Dacia

Vienna

Tempe of Pannonia

Debolanum

Ferrara

Bononia

Compostella

Burgalia

Syrmia

Venice in the middle of the climate

Constantinople

Constantia

Argentina

Villarium

Cities of the Sixth Climate

Rages, city of Media

Babylon

Cologne

Lateran

Augsburg of the Vindelici

Monacum

Salzburg

Vienna of Pannonia

Prague

Rothenburg

Cologne Agrippina

Maguntia

Herbipolis

Nuremberg

Ingolstadt

Ratisbon

Erfurt

Leipzig

Prague

Cities of the Seventh Climate

Dronum

Paris

Bandauum

Magdeburg

Brandenburg

Cracow

Transylvania

Lubeck

Danzig

Bremen

Scocia

Suecia

Cities of the Eighth Climate”

At first glance, this page can look like little more than a dense list of names, unfamiliar places, repeated headings, and strange groupings that appear to stop abruptly.

To the untrained eye, it can feel like jargon.

It isn’t.

What we’re looking at here is a structured breakdown of the known world, organised not by borders, empires, or nations, but by climates.

Latitudinal zones determined by the movement of the sun, the length of days, and the behaviour of the heavens overhead.

It’s also worth noting that this table appears incomplete.

The page seems to have been trimmed or divided at some point in its long life, as the following page does not continue the table where we would expect it to.

This is not uncommon.

Many books of this age have been rebound, repaired, or altered over centuries of use.

What survives is often only a portion of what was once whole.

Even so, what remains tells us a great deal.

Each heading marks a climate, not in the modern sense of weather, but in the astronomical sense of latitude.

Within each climate, cities are listed that share similar celestial conditions, similar lengths of day and night, similar solar paths, similar temporal rhythms.

This matters because the astrolabe, the instrument this book is built around, does not function in abstraction.

It depends entirely on where you are.

Time is not universal here.

Hours stretch and contract depending on latitude.

Noon does not behave the same in Jerusalem as it does in Paris.

A calculation made in one climate cannot simply be transferred to another without adjustment.

That is why these cities are grouped as they are.

You’ll notice something else striking:

Familiar European cities appear alongside biblical lands, ancient kingdoms, and places we are now taught to treat as symbolic or mythic.

Jerusalem sits naturally among them.

Babylon appears both as “old” and “new”.

Magog is listed not as allegory, but as geography.

Thule marks the edge of the known world.

There is no hierarchy in this list.

No suggestion that one region is more real than another.

No separation between sacred history and physical space.

Everything belongs to the same world.

What this table is doing, quietly and methodically, is teaching the reader how to orient themselves, not politically, but cosmically.

It says:

before you calculate, before you interpret, before you speak of birth, time, or fate, you must first know where you stand beneath the sky.

Modern education rarely teaches us this way of thinking.

We are given maps with fixed borders and clocks with equal hours, and we are taught to believe these systems are neutral and universal.

This page reminds us that they are not.

They are choices, and relatively recent ones.

This table is not asking us to believe anything.

It is asking us to locate ourselves.

And that is a very different starting point.

Translation:

“Dedication / Prefatory Letter

To the most reverend father and lord, Albert of Sternberg, palatine of the Rhine, archbishop of Mainz, most illustrious prince, wishes of happiness.

I am not unaware, most illustrious prince, that among the ancients the most renowned men of every profession did not lightly labour either in forging new works or in illustrating those already produced by writings; and yet their efforts, in a very short moment, were not without benefit to mortals. Since almost infinite volumes perish or lie hidden in obscurity, the greater part of them being overwhelmed by neglect.

But lest I too should appear to attempt nothing, or to assert that no book ought to be produced, I have undertaken this small work, not so much to display learning as to offer something useful, elegant, and worthy of remembrance; since innumerable schematic figures are scattered through mathematical disciplines and difficult to obtain.

Therefore, seeing that many volumes either perish through age or are kept shut away, and that some things concerning astrology, though very useful, are not easily available to all, I have resolved to gather together in one small book those things which are scattered through many works, so that they might be more readily at hand for those who desire them.

Nor should this be thought arrogance, but rather diligence; for I know well that many before me have laboured greatly in this faculty. Yet because the art of astrology depends upon time, place, and the motion of the heavens, and because many things are difficult to calculate without instruments or tables, I judged it worthwhile to prepare these things in a clearer and more accessible form.

For this reason I have selected, from many volumes, those things which seemed most necessary, and I have arranged them in tables, so that what is usually sought with great labour may be found with ease.

I confess that I am not the first to do this, nor do I claim invention; but I have attempted to bring together what was scattered, and to order it so that it may be of use to students of astronomy.

And if in this work there is anything worthy of praise, let it be attributed to those from whom I have drawn; if anything is found lacking, let the fault be considered mine alone.

Finally, I commend this little work to your benign judgment, most illustrious prince, so that under your protection it may come to light and be received with favour.”

Before we move further into the tables and calculations themselves, it’s worth pausing on this page.

At first glance, it reads like a formal dedication, polite, deferential, perhaps even forgettable.

But read carefully, dear reader, and something far more revealing emerges.

Angelus opens with an admission that is easy to overlook but profound in its implications:

He states plainly that many books of knowledge have already been lost, others lie hidden, and countless works have perished through neglect, age, or obscurity.

This is written in 1488.

That alone should give us pause.

We often speak today as though the great loss of ancient knowledge happened in some distant, catastrophic moment, the fall of Rome, the burning of Alexandria, the so-called “Dark Ages”.

Yet here is a scholar in the late fifteenth century, at the very edge of what we now call the Renaissance, telling us that even then vast quantities of learning had already vanished.

If that was true in 1488, we are forced to ask an uncomfortable question:

How much more has been lost between then and now?

Angelus is not writing dramatically, nor rhetorically.

There is no lamentation, no myth-making.

He treats loss as a simple fact of intellectual life.

Books decay.

Manuscripts disappear. Knowledge fragments.

And because of this, he explains, useful ideas are often scattered across many volumes, inaccessible to most people, or locked away entirely.

His response to this problem is telling.

He does not claim to be discovering new truths.

He does not present himself as an innovator or revolutionary.

He does not suggest that what came before him was inferior.

Instead, he describes his work as an act of gathering.

He takes material that is dispersed across many texts, tables, figures, calculations, procedures, and brings them together into one small, usable book.

Not to show off learning, but to preserve and transmit what might otherwise be lost or remain unusable.

This is intellectual humility in its clearest form.

Angelus openly states that he stands on the work of others.

He acknowledges that many before him laboured greatly in this discipline.

He admits that if there is anything of value in the book, the credit belongs to those he drew from; if there are errors, they are his alone.

That level of honesty is striking, especially when compared with modern habits of authorship.

Today, originality is prized above continuity.

Novelty is rewarded more than preservation.

In contrast, Angelus sees his role not as a creator of truth, but as a caretaker of method.

He also makes something else clear:

This knowledge is not abstract.

Astrology, or what we might more accurately call astronomical science, depends on time, place, and motion.

Without instruments, tables, and clear procedures, it becomes inaccessible.

His book exists to solve that practical problem.

It is meant to be used.

In other words, this is not mysticism.

It is not belief.

It is not symbolism.

It is a technical response to the fragility of knowledge.

When we read this page carefully, we are confronted with a reversal of a modern assumption.

We are often taught that the past was ignorant and that progress moves in a straight line toward greater understanding.

Yet here is a scholar over five centuries ago, already aware that knowledge can recede, fragment, and disappear if it is not actively preserved.

This book exists because loss was already real.

And that, perhaps more than any calculation or table that follows, is what makes it worth studying.

Translation:

“Although very many things concerning astrology, being aware of the divine will, are shown by the function of the astrolabe, nevertheless some things cannot be learned from it without difficulty and labour, since the hours of daylight, by whose indication they are known, are found to be formed only up to the limit of a single climate.

Whoever therefore wishes to avoid this difficulty, and to discover whatever things are usually known from the astrolabe, can, by the aid of this little book, investigate them easily and by a most straightforward method, as the particular rules set forth in the course of the book will demonstrate.

From this it comes about that this book has rightly claimed for itself the name Planar Astrolabe in Tables. It is completed in four parts.

The first part contains tables of the sign and degree of the ascendant for every hour and minute, and also tables of the equations of the houses of heaven up to the middle of any given climate.

The second part contains images of the faces and degrees of the twelve signs, together with their properties; it also measures figures of the heavens for any degree of those same twelve signs, erected up to the sixth climate.

The third part explains a table concerning the condition of the infant in the womb of the mother, by which both the times of conception and of birth are calculated. It further appends a short treatise on nativities, excerpted from the teaching of the most acute astrologer Julius Firmicus.

The fourth and final part sets out tables of the unequal hours of artificial days and nights, worked out for any climate.

And lest anyone be deprived of the use of the present book by reason of location, the tables of the ascendant, of the equations of the houses of heaven, and likewise of the unequal hours, are completed beyond the limits of the seventh climate.”

This page moves us from dedication into method, and in doing so it reveals something that can easily be missed if we read with modern assumptions.

The opening line speaks of astrology as something that is aware of the divine will, and immediately connects that awareness to the astrolabe, a calculating instrument of brass, angles, and numbers.

To a modern reader, this pairing can sound contradictory.

Divine language on one hand, scientific apparatus on the other.

But to the author, there is no contradiction at all.

In fact, this is one of the most consistent features across every historical work of this kind I have read:

The author assumes the existence of a creator as a given.

It is not argued for.

It is not defended.

It is simply the underlying premise upon which the study of nature proceeds.

For Angelus, the heavens are not divine because they are mysterious; they are meaningful because they are ordered.

To study that order, through calculation, geometry, and time, is not seen as opposing God, but as engaging with creation itself.

This is important to understand, because words we still use today carry different weight here.

When the text speaks of astrology, it does not mean personality, fate, or belief.

It means the study of the motions of the heavens as they relate to time and place.

When it speaks of astronomy, though the word itself is not rigidly separated here, it is not an abstract science divorced from life below, but part of a unified system.

Likewise, when the author speaks of hours, he does not mean equal sixty-minute units.

These are unequal hours, which expand and contract with the seasons.

A daytime hour in summer is longer than a daytime hour in winter.

Time itself is elastic, governed by the sun and latitude, not by machinery.

The mention of climate also deserves clarification.

This is not weather.

It is latitude, bands of the Earth defined by the height of the sun and the length of the day.

A calculation valid in one climate will fail in another if adjustments are not made.

This is why the author repeatedly emphasises limits, extensions, and completeness beyond certain climates.

Angelus is honest about difficulty.

He admits that even with the astrolabe, some things remain hard to calculate.

Instruments alone are not enough.

Without tables, rules, and clear procedures, knowledge remains inaccessible.

His solution is not to simplify reality, but to organise it.

That is why he explains the structure of the book so carefully.

He divides it into four parts:

one dealing with ascendants and celestial houses, another with the figures and properties of the zodiac, a third concerned with conception, birth, and timing, and a fourth addressing unequal hours across all climates.

This is not mystical speculation. It is a workflow.

What stands out most is how practical this is.

He is not claiming insight through revelation.

He is claiming utility through method.

The divine is not invoked to explain gaps in knowledge, but to frame the order that makes calculation possible in the first place.

Modern education often tells us that science advanced by shedding belief in a creator.

These texts quietly tell a different story:

That for centuries, belief in an ordered creation was the very reason the world was thought to be measurable at all.

Whether one agrees with that premise today is beside the point.

What matters is understanding that this worldview produced instruments, tables, and systems that worked, systems precise enough to be worth preserving, copying, and refining.

This page doesn’t ask us to believe.

It asks us to understand how belief, measurement, and method once coexisted, seamlessly.

Translation:

“The principal intention of this book is to contain tables for each climate.

The first table indeed shows, for every sign and degree of the ascendant, every hour and minute. The second contains the equations of the houses of heaven.

In the first column of the table of ascendants, the times of the meridian are arranged by hours and minutes. In the second column the place of the sun is set. And in the third column the sign and degree of the ascendant appear. In the fourth column the equation of the houses is placed.

Thus, when you wish to know the ascendant for any hour and minute in any climate, first look in the column of the meridian for the hour and minute. Then in the same row you will find the sign and degree of the ascendant corresponding to that time.

But if you wish to have the ascendant at the meridian, you must take the time at the meridian and look directly. And if you wish to know the ascendant before the meridian, you must subtract the number of minutes from the meridian time. If after the meridian, you must add them.

Thus, if the time is before noon, subtract minutes; if after noon, add minutes. For example, if you wish to know the ascendant two hours and twenty minutes before the meridian, subtract that amount from the meridian time. Likewise, if after, add accordingly.

In the same manner, you may determine the ascendant for any given hour and minute, whether before or after the meridian, by adding or subtracting the appropriate quantity.

If you desire the ascendant for a time expressed in unequal hours, you must first reduce those hours into minutes, and then proceed as above.

Furthermore, if you wish to know the ascendant at a given degree of the sign, you may proceed inversely: by seeking the degree in the column of the ascendant, and then reading off the corresponding time from the meridian column.

Thus the table serves both to find the ascendant from the time, and the time from the ascendant.

By this method, you may readily determine the ascendant for any moment, provided you observe carefully whether the time falls before or after the meridian.

If the ascendant occurs before the meridian, the number of hours must be subtracted; if after the meridian, they must be added. And if the time is given in unequal hours, it must first be reduced to minutes, so that the operation may be carried out correctly.

If the ascendant is sought before noon, subtract the amount of time; if after noon, add it. Thus, if you wish to know the ascendant two hours and twenty minutes before the meridian, subtract that quantity from the meridian time. But if after, add accordingly.

If the time is given at night, or after sunset, it must be reduced to a comparable measure. And in this case the hours are to be counted from sunset or sunrise, according to the rule of unequal hours.

In all these operations, care must be taken that the astrolabe instrument is properly applied, and that no error is introduced through negligence.

The equation of days, however, which is contained in the tables of ascensions, ought not to be added to the time when we have received our chronology according to the astronomers. For the astronomers themselves do not add it, nor do they consider it necessary.

But the tables of ascensions are prepared for those who wish to calculate times from the motion of the heavens. Therefore, when the time is taken from clocks or common reckoning, the equation of days must be applied.

And this must be done carefully, since the equation of days has a certain effect upon the time, although not always, and not at all times equally; for this reason it must not be applied when the time is unknown.”

At first glance, this page can feel overwhelming.

Columns, minutes, degrees, meridians, to a modern reader, it can look like a wall of technical instruction.

But once the language is unpacked, what’s happening here is surprisingly straightforward.

The author begins by stating the core purpose of the entire book:

It exists to provide tables for each climate (latitudinal zones of the Earth).

Everything that follows is built around that idea.

The tables are not decorative, and they are not theoretical, they are tools designed to answer very specific questions.

The question at the heart of this page is simple:

How do you determine the ascendant for a precise moment in time, in a specific place?

(ascendant means the zodiac sign and degree that is rising on the eastern horizon at a specific moment and place.)

To do this, Angelus explains the structure of the tables themselves.

Each table is arranged into columns.

One column records time (expressed in hours and minutes relative to the meridian).

Another records the position of the sun.

Another gives the sign and degree of the ascendant.

A further column provides the equation of the celestial houses, which allows further refinement.

The key point for the reader is this:

You are not meant to calculate everything from scratch.

You are meant to look it up, but to do so correctly.

The meridian is central to the method.

In modern terms, this is noon, the moment when the sun reaches its highest point in the sky.

Time is measured before or after this point, not simply counted forward on a clock.

If the moment you’re interested in occurs before the meridian, you subtract minutes.

If it occurs after the meridian, you add minutes.

That’s it.

The author repeats this instruction in several ways, not because it is complex, but because it must not be misunderstood.

A small error in addition or subtraction would yield an incorrect ascendant, and precision matters.

He then explains something that can feel foreign to modern readers: unequal hours.

In this system, hours are not fixed sixty-minute units.

Daytime hours lengthen in summer and shorten in winter.

Night-time hours do the opposite.

Because of this, unequal hours must first be converted into minutes before they can be used in the tables.

Once converted, the same method applies: add or subtract relative to the meridian.

Angelus also notes that the tables work in reverse.

If you know the degree of the ascendant you’re looking for, you can find the corresponding time by tracing the table in the opposite direction.

In other words, the system is flexible.

It allows you to move from time to sky, or from sky to time.

What’s striking here is not mysticism, but care.

The author anticipates confusion and addresses it step by step.

He explains where to look, what to add, what to subtract, and why.

This is instructional writing, not speculative philosophy.

To a modern reader accustomed to automated calculations, this might seem laborious.

But it reveals something important:

Time was once something you worked out, not something you passively received.

This page is teaching the reader how to situate themselves beneath the sky, how to locate a moment precisely, using nothing more than tables, attention, and understanding of place.

Once the language is decoded, the page stops being intimidating.

It becomes a window into a world where knowledge was slow, deliberate, and deeply tied to observation.

And that, perhaps, is its greatest lesson.

Translation:

“The second table of each climate contains the equations of the houses of heaven of this first part.

The first column of this table contains the ascendant of each sign and degree, as in the preceding table, which gives the roots. From this the equation of the houses of heaven is made clear.

Thus, if the third house and the fourth, and the fifth, and the sixth houses are required, they are found by their signs and degrees according to the order of the columns, as is shown in the table.

The figure of the heaven over the twelve houses is erected.

And the first column contains the ascendant; the second column contains the midheaven; the third column contains the second house; the fourth the third house; the fifth the fourth house; the sixth the fifth house; the seventh the sixth house; the eighth the seventh house; the ninth the eighth house; the tenth the ninth house; the eleventh the tenth house; the twelfth the eleventh house; and the thirteenth the twelfth house.

Thus, if the ascendant is found to be fifteen degrees of Capricorn, the midheaven will be found in the figure to be ten degrees of Sagittarius; the third house in twenty degrees of Scorpio; the fourth in fifteen degrees of Libra; the fifth in ten degrees of Virgo; the sixth in five degrees of Leo; the seventh in fifteen degrees of Cancer; the eighth in ten degrees of Gemini; the ninth in five degrees of Taurus; the tenth in fifteen degrees of Aries; the eleventh in ten degrees of Pisces; and the twelfth in five degrees of Aquarius.

Thus all the houses are disposed according to their signs and degrees, and the whole figure of the heaven is erected.

Below are placed the signs of the zodiac in their proper order:

Aries – Libra

Taurus – Scorpio

Gemini – Sagittarius

Cancer – Capricorn

Leo – Aquarius

Virgo – Pisces”

This is the final page we’ll look at for today, curious mind.

What follows after this point are the charts themselves, the numerical tables that all of the previous explanations have been preparing us to understand.

Before we reach those, this page explains how the tables are actually used to construct what the author calls the figure of the heaven.

To a modern reader, this can sound abstract, but in practice it is simply a way of laying out the sky in an organised, repeatable manner.

The starting point is the ascendant.

Once the ascendant is known, everything else follows from it.

This page introduces what the author calls the equations of the houses of heaven.

In simpler terms, this means determining where each of the twelve divisions of the sky fall, measured in zodiac signs and degrees, for a specific time and place.

(the twelve divisions are twelve geometrical sections of the sky, starting at the eastern horizon and moving around the entire sky.)

The method is systematic.

Each column in the table corresponds to a particular house (one of the 12 divisions).

The first column gives the ascendant.

(the ascendant marks where the sky is coming up over the horizon.)

The next gives the midheaven.

(the midheaven marks the highest point of the sky above a given place.)

Each subsequent column gives the position of the next house in order, until all twelve have been placed.

There is nothing mystical about this process.

It is closer to geometry than belief.

To make this clear, the author gives a worked example.

If the ascendant is found at a certain degree of Capricorn, then each of the remaining houses will fall at specific degrees of other signs, in a fixed sequence.

One leads to the next, moving steadily around the circle of the sky.

This is what he means by erecting the figure of the heaven.

It does not mean creating something imaginary.

It means mapping the sky as it actually appears at a given moment, using degrees, signs, and order.

At the bottom of the page, the zodiac signs are listed in paired opposition:

Aries opposite Libra, Taurus opposite Scorpio, and so on.

This pairing is not symbolic decoration.

It reflects the structure of the sky itself, signs directly across from one another on the celestial circle.

Once this structure is understood, the charts that follow stop looking like obscure grids of numbers.

They become tools.

They allow the reader to move from time and place to a complete layout of the heavens, step by step, without guesswork.

That is why the author spends so much effort explaining the process before presenting the tables.

The charts are not meant to be admired; they are meant to be used.

We’ll turn to those next.

And so, dear reader, as we drew to a close today, it’s worth pausing to reflect on what we have actually encountered.

Not superstition.

Not vague belief.

Not a primitive attempt to explain the unknown.

What we have seen instead is a careful, methodical system, one that assumes the world is ordered, intelligible, and worth the effort of understanding.

A system built on observation, calculation, patience, and humility.

One that recognises limits, accounts for place, and refuses to pretend certainty where none exists.

We’ve seen a scholar in 1488 openly acknowledge that much knowledge had already been lost in his time.

We’ve seen him respond not with despair or arrogance, but with preservation, gathering, organising, and clarifying what remained so that it could still be used.

We’ve seen time treated not as a uniform abstraction, but as something shaped by the sun, by latitude, and by where one stands on the Earth.

We’ve seen the heavens approached not as symbols to be believed in, but as structures to be measured.

Perhaps most striking of all is how seamlessly belief and method coexist.

The existence of a creator is assumed, not argued, and yet the work itself is relentlessly practical.

The divine is not invoked to fill gaps in understanding, but to explain why order exists at all.

The response to that order is not blind faith, but disciplined study.

Modern narratives often tell us that progress required shedding these ways of thinking.

That science only advanced once meaning was stripped away.

But the pages we’ve read today complicate that story.

They suggest that for centuries, it was precisely the belief in an ordered reality that made careful measurement possible in the first place.

Whether one accepts that premise today is not the point.

What matters is recognising that the past was not ignorant, it was oriented differently.

As we move forward into the charts themselves, into numbers and grids and calculations, it’s worth carrying that awareness with us.

These tables are not relics.

They are the visible trace of a worldview that took the sky seriously, took time seriously, and took its responsibility to knowledge seriously.

This work unfolds slowly, as it should.

It asks for attention, patience, and a willingness to sit with ideas rather than rush past them.

That pace is intentional.

If something here has lingered with you; a thought, a question, a sense of wonder, and you feel moved to support this work, donations are warmly appreciated.

They help sustain the time and care required to continue reading, translating, and sharing these texts thoughtfully.

Your presence here, and the time you’ve spent reading, is already meaningful.

Thank you, dear reader.

