Alternative History

Alternative History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eljon de Ocampo's avatar
Eljon de Ocampo
2d

Man, I felt a little nervous when I couldn’t open your articles these past few days. Good to know you’re back and those snapshots of time-transporting pages. Love the reflections at the end, esp about the divine being.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
Saxxon Creative's avatar
Saxxon Creative
4d

wow what an intense and well researched article.

Figured out that water can square the circle... lol masons are stupid.

Reply
Share
6 replies by Jordan Nuttall and others
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Nuttall · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture