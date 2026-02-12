As a child, I believed illness was simply part of the human condition.

You grow, you live, and from time to time you fall sick, by random chance.

That was my assumption.

I enjoyed fairly robust health throughout my youth, despite giving little thought to what I ate.

Sweets were plentiful, vegetables less so.

Three dental fillings later, I began to wonder whether randomness was truly the right word.

In school, the foundations of nutrition were introduced to us through a government-approved dietary framework, the Eatwell Guide.

A colourful chart, carefully structured, instructing us how much of each food group should make up our daily intake.

On the surface, it appears sensible; more fruit and vegetables, moderate carbohydrates, limited fats and sugars.

But if taken literally then one might conclude that a diet composed almost entirely of plant matter would be optimal for everyone.

This chart assumes uniformity, that the same proportions apply universally, yet lived experience suggests otherwise.

Oil-heavy meals upset my stomach, causing nausea and discomfort, the same meals leave my partner unaffected.

Some people thrive on dairy; others cannot tolerate it.

Carbohydrates such as bread and pasta are broken down into glucose in the body, influencing blood sugar levels differently depending on the individual.

Biology is not one-size-fits-all.

Dietary guidelines are constructed from population data, aiming to lower overall disease risk rather than tailor health to the individual.

For years, I accepted this model without question, it was only after overcoming a period of drug dependency that my relationship with health shifted entirely.

What began as recovery turned into discipline.

I became intensely aware of what I consumed, not only food and drink, but information, air, and routine.

The result was noticeable.

Clearer thinking.

Greater endurance.

Deeper rest with fewer hours of sleep.

It seems increasingly difficult to deny that what we eat, drink, breathe, and think shapes the condition of our bodies.

And yet this is not a modern revelation.

Long before government charts and nutritional panels, our ancestors viewed health through an entirely different lens.

Nature was not a set of macronutrients and calorie counts.

It was a living system of virtues, correspondences, and properties embedded within herbs, metals, and animals.

What we are going to explore today is a work born from that worldview.

A text that does not separate healing from theology, nor matter from meaning, but binds them together as one.

Within its pages lay a philosophy of healing that predates laboratories and dietary models.

It asks of us to reconsider what we believe causes health, and whether modern certainty has replaced older forms of understanding instead of refining them.

So let us step back for a moment, curious mind.

Let us suspend modern assumptions, and let us walk, carefully, into the thinking of another age.

The Secrets of Albertus Magnus

“The Secrets of Albertus Magnus” by Richard Coates (1650)

The book before us, dear reader, belongs to a tradition that understood nature not as inert matter, but as a layered system of hidden virtues.

Its pages catalogue herbs, stones (minerals, gems, crystals), and beasts, not solely as objects, but as carriers of properties.

Powers believed to be placed within them, capable of influencing the body, the mind, and, it is said, even fate itself.

It moves fluidly between medicine, astrology, natural philosophy, and what later centuries would call magic, though in its own time these were not opposing categories.

The name attached to it is Albertus Magnus.

Albertus Magnus (c. 1200-1280), also known as Albert the Great, was one of the most significant intellectual figures of the High Middle Ages.

A Dominican friar, scholar, and teacher of Thomas Aquinas, he wrote extensively on plants, animals, minerals, and Aristotelian philosophy.

He believed the natural world was worthy of systematic study, not as a distraction from theology, but as part of it.

In his view, creation itself testified to divine order.

Yet the volume before us, printed in London in 1659, is not a manuscript penned directly by his hand.

It is part of the long “Book of Secrets” tradition, works attributed to famous authorities whose names carried intellectual weight.

The English edition was printed by R. Cotes and sold by Fulke Clifton in London, reflecting the early modern appetite for practical natural knowledge.

By this point, the text had passed through Latin, Italian, and French forms before reaching English readers, accumulating additions along the way, including discussions of planetary influence.

That does not diminish its value.

Rather, it shows us how knowledge moved, translated, adapted, expanded, across centuries.

Albertus’ reputation for studying the hidden properties of nature naturally intertwined with alchemical thought.

Not the popular caricature of turning lead into gold, but the deeper belief that matter contains latent virtues, that transformation is embedded within creation.

The same principle governs the herbs and stones in this book:

that they possess inherent powers waiting to be understood and rightly applied.

What this text offers, then, is not simply remedies.

It offers a worldview.

A world in which body, earth, and heavens were intertwined.

A world in which healing required not only substance, but timing, correspondence, and order.

To read it is not to collect old recipes.

It is to encounter a philosophy in which nature itself was alive with meaning.

The book does not begin with a remedy, nor with a list of herbs, but with a defence of knowledge itself.

Before naming a single plant, Magnus invokes Aristotle:

“the Prince of Philosophers”

and asserts that every science is, in its nature, ordered toward good; that knowledge is not evil in itself, but only becomes so when directed toward corrupt ends, and that the moral quality of any art lies not in the discipline, but in the hands of the practitioner.

This distinction is not casual, it is foundational.

Even the “science of Magick”, Magnus insists, must not be condemned outright, for through knowledge one may avoid harm and pursue good.

What determines its virtue or vice is not the study of hidden causes, but the intention that governs their application.

We should pause here, because the word “magic” has suffered a long decline in our age.

To us it suggests superstition, irrationality, and spectacle, yet within this text it denotes something far more restrained and philosophical:

an inquiry into the unseen operations of nature.

It is an attempt to understand causes that are not immediately visible, but which reveal themselves through careful observation, inherited authority, and disciplined thought.

In this sense, magic is not theatre.

It is metaphysics applied to the natural world.

Magnus proceeds to argue that any science or faculty may produce good or evil depending upon its end, that knowledge itself is neutral, and that the same art may heal or harm according to the will that directs it.

A claim that feels remarkably contemporary when one considers the powers we wield today.

What follows, then, is not just botanical instruction.

Magnus outlines his intention with a methodical clarity.

First to declare the natures and virtues of certain herbs; second, the operations and properties of stones; and thirdly, the qualities and influences attributed to certain beasts.

The word “virtue” here must be understood carefully.

It does not refer to moral goodness, but to potency.

An inherent capacity believed to reside within created things, a force embedded in matter by divine order, waiting to be discerned and rightly applied.

For Magnus, the world was not a collection of inert substances awaiting mechanical manipulation, but a living structure of correspondences and properties, in which plant, mineral, animal, and human were bound within a coherent hierarchy of causes.

To understand a herb was not only to identify its physical form, but to recognise the power believed to dwell within it.

And yet there is restraint in his tone.

Magnus acknowledges that sciences may be turned toward harmful purposes, that knowledge without wisdom is dangerous, and that the pursuit of hidden causes must be tempered by moral consideration.

An admission that reveals humility rather than hubris.

Reading these pages, one senses a posture toward knowledge that feels increasingly rare.

A scholar positioning himself not as an inventor of truth, but as a participant in a long chain of transmission, citing authorities, weighing inherited texts, and situating his work within an ordered tradition.

As we move now into the herbs themselves, we must remember that we are not entering a catalogue of plants, but a civilisation’s understanding of causation.

A worldview in which the body, the earth, and the heavens were intertwined, and in which healing was not simply intervention, but alignment within a meaningful cosmos.

Let us now turn to the first pages on herbs.

Before Magnus explains a single property, he first lists the names of the herbs, Latin, Greek, and English side by side.

This alone is revealing.

Knowledge, here, is not isolated within one tongue or one people.

It is inherited, translated, carried across civilisations.

Chaldean, Greek, Latin, English, the plant is the same, but its name changes, and yet its “virtue” remains constant.

Truth, in this worldview, is not invented anew; it is preserved and passed down.

Then we arrive at the first herb: Marigold.

Magnus tells us it is known by many names, and that its interpretation comes from Helios, the Sun, because it turns itself according to the sun’s motion.

Already, we see something unfamiliar to the modern eye.

The plant is not described by chemical composition, but by its behaviour within the cosmos.

It turns toward the sun.

Therefore, it is connected to the sun.

This is not botanical trivia; it is metaphysical reasoning.

The timing of its gathering is not incidental either.

It must be collected when the sun is in Leo, in the month of August.

It must be wrapped in laurel.

A wolf’s tooth is to be added.

And if done correctly, the bearer shall receive only words of peace.

If something has been stolen, the plant placed beneath one’s head will reveal the thief in a dream.

To us, this reads like superstition.

To them, it was ordered causation.

The heavens influenced the earth; the earth influenced the body; the body influenced the soul.

Everything operated within correspondence.

Timing mattered.

Alignment mattered.

Intention mattered.

We reduce plants to compounds.

They saw them as participants in a hierarchy of forces.

Magnus even claims that if the herb be placed in a church where women have broken matrimony, they shall not be able to depart until it is removed, and he adds that this point “hath been proved, and is very true”.

There is confidence here.

No hesitation.

No irony.

They believed this.

Just as we believe our models.

That is the striking parallel.

We read this with raised eyebrows, yet we accept without question the idea that molecules alone determine all effect.

We believe in hormones, neurotransmitters, electrolytes, invisible agents shaping behaviour and mood; and we do not call that magic.

Their unseen forces were planetary and symbolic.

Ours are biochemical and statistical.

Both frameworks claim to explain causation.

Both assume they are correct.

The difference lies not in certainty, but in paradigm.

Notice also that Magnus does not present the herb as universally effective at all times.

It must be gathered at the right hour, and it must be prepared correctly.

There are conditions.

This is not crude thinking, it is structured thinking built upon a cosmology we no longer share.

The closing note of the list reminds us that the herbs must be observed in their proper times and seasons, and that their operations require discernment.

Even within what we might call mysticism, there is method.

As we continue, we must resist the temptation to read this as foolishness.

Instead, we might ask a more uncomfortable question:

If a civilisation can be so confident in a worldview that feels alien to us, might future generations one day read our certainties with the same disbelief?

With the next herbs, something subtle begins to emerge.

Magnus does not treat these plants solely as substances acting upon the physical body.

Nettle is not described simply as a stimulant of circulation.

Celendine is not reduced to a remedy for a particular ailment.

Instead, their virtues are said to extend beyond flesh and into circumstance itself, influencing fear, conflict, fertility, reconciliation, and even the behaviour of animals.

Take Nettle, for instance.

Held in the hand alongside Mistletoe, Poppy, or Rose-leaf, it is said to free a man from fear and illusion.

Mixed with certain juices and applied to the hand, it may cause fish to gather toward the bearer; prepared differently, it causes them to disperse.

The plant is not just medicinal, it is directional.

It affects interaction.

Wild Teasel, given to a beast and tempered with specific substances, is described as influencing fertility, even shaping the nature of offspring.

Here, the herb enters the domain of generation itself, not only healing life, but guiding it.

Then we encounter Celendine, named Aquilaris by the Chaldeans, a plant said to spring forth when eagles and swallows build their nests.

Its emergence is tied to the habits of birds, and through that connection it becomes associated with strength and victory.

If carried correctly, the bearer “shall overcome all his enemies”.

If placed upon the head of a sick man, its effect is said to reveal whether he will live or die.

Periwinkle too is not simply botanical matter.

Ground and prepared with particular elements, it is credited with influencing disputes, calming strife, even altering the course of contention.

This is not pharmacology in the modern sense.

It is cosmology applied.

These plants are presented as participants in a structured universe, one in which animals, seasons, planetary movements, and human affairs interlock.

The herb does not just alter tissue; it aligns forces.

We separate biology from destiny.

We divide chemistry from character.

A plant may contain alkaloids or active compounds, but it does not determine victory, peace between adversaries, or the exposure of a thief.

And yet, pause.

Do we not also believe in unseen influences?

Hormones alter behaviour.

Neurotransmitters shape perception.

Electrolytes govern muscle contraction and nerve impulses.

We accept that invisible agents within the body can determine thought, action, and outcome.

They too believed in invisible causation, only their framework differed.

For Magnus, the world was not fragmented into isolated systems.

Plants grew when eagles nested for a reason.

Seasons aligned with events.

Virtue flowed through creation in patterns that could be observed and applied.

It’s a different architecture and a different language, but the same underlying conviction:

Reality is ordered, and understanding that order grants power.

What strikes the modern reader is the confidence.

Magnus records these properties without hesitation, there is no apology.

No defensive justification.

Within his intellectual framework, these claims are coherent.

And here lies the uncomfortable mirror.

They were certain.

We are certain.

The difference is not conviction, it is paradigm.

Notice also the insistence on timing and preparation.

These herbs must be gathered in season, combined correctly, administered with intention.

Context is everything, the effect depends upon alignment.

This is not randomness.

It is structure.

We often congratulate ourselves for having replaced superstition with science, and in many ways our methods are more precise.

But precision does not eliminate belief, it simply relocates it.

As we continue through these entries, we should neither mock nor blindly accept.

Instead, we might ask what they reveal about humanity’s enduring attempt to understand influence, over the body, over events, over fate itself.

Whether framed in planetary virtue or biochemical reaction, the deeper question remains unchanged:

What governs outcome?

And how much of it operates beyond immediate perception?

Let us move further, curious mind.

With Calamint, also called Pennyroyal, the text moves beyond influence and into animation.

Magnus instructs that when this herb is mixed with particular substances found in the nests of birds, it can influence birth itself, shaping offspring according to the kind of creature from which the mixture is drawn.

If placed in the nostrils of beasts, they fall as though dead, only to recover shortly thereafter.

If bees are drowned and placed within the prepared confection, they are said to revive.

We have entered a realm where plants do not just assist life, they govern it.

Revival, stillness, fertility, animation.

And notice the confidence in the claim:

“this hath been proved in our time”.

That phrase is fascinating.

It is not myth presented as legend, it is experience presented as confirmation.

They believed they had tested this.

The bees that recover after immersion in warmth.

The flies that revive in ashes.

Life, suspended and restored.

Whether we interpret these as misunderstood observations of natural resilience or as genuine conviction, what matters is the posture.

These were not idle tales to Magnus, they were part of an observable order.

Then we arrive at Hound’s Tongue.

Placed beneath the foremost toe, it is said to silence dogs.

Hung at the neck of a dog, it causes him to spin in circles until he falls as though dead, again followed by the familiar assurance that this “hath been proved in our time”.

To us, these passages border on the absurd.

Yet look more carefully.

This is a world in which names matter, Lingua Canis, the dog’s tongue, and therefore the plant bears influence over dogs.

The resemblance is not coincidence; it is correspondence.

Form reflects function.

Appearance signals purpose.

We no longer reason this way.

But the principle is not entirely alien to us.

We study genetics through patterns, and we examine ecosystems through interconnected systems.

We recognise that structure implies function.

The medieval mind extended this logic further, into symbolism, into likeness, into what later thinkers would call the doctrine of signatures.

The difference lies not in whether connections exist, but in how far one is willing to follow them.

Calamint affecting fertility.

Bees revived by warmth.

Hound’s Tongue influencing dogs.

These claims emerge from a cosmos understood as alive with relational meaning.

Everything connected.

Everything signified.

Nothing was accidental.

We tend to imagine that modernity liberated us from such thinking.

And in some respects, it did refine our methods, narrowed our claims, demanded controlled conditions.

Yet we too operate within unseen assumptions.

We believe in emergent properties.

In feedback loops.

In invisible biochemical cascades that alter behaviour and survival.

We accept that microscopic organisms shape ecosystems and human mood.

Their invisible forces were woven into symbol and season.

Ours are woven into molecular pathways and statistical models.

Both systems attempt to map influence.

What is perhaps most striking in these pages is not the strangeness of the claims, but the serenity with which they are made.

There is no sense of defending against scepticism.

Magnus writes from within a coherent intellectual architecture.

And that coherence is what gives the text its power.

It reminds us that human beings rarely feel uncertain about their own frameworks.

Each age believes it has located reality correctly.

They were convinced.

We are convinced.

As we arrive at the final pages for today, the pattern has now become unmistakable.

Henbane appears first, a plant long known, even in later centuries, for its potency.

Magnus instructs that when it is mixed with particular substances and placed within the flesh of a mad dog, the animal will recover; prepared differently, it influences behaviour, gathers hares, or alters the properties of materials placed within a vessel.

The herb is not described as a simple sedative or poison, though we now know henbane contains powerful alkaloids, but as a force capable of interacting with animals, metals, and circumstance alike.

Then comes the Lily.

Gathered when the sun stands in Leo, mixed with laurel, placed beneath dung until it transforms into worms, and worn about the neck, it is said to prevent sleep entirely.

Again, the insistence on timing, on celestial alignment, on preparation.

The plant does not act randomly; it acts within an ordered chain of cause.

What strikes the modern reader is not just the strangeness of the claim, but the assumption beneath it:

that transformation itself is part of nature’s design.

The herb becomes worms; worms become effect; effect alters the body.

Life, decay, and influence are interwoven.

And then we reach Mistletoe, Viscus quercis, growing upon trees without roots of its own.

A parasitic plant, sustained by another, yet endowed here with extraordinary virtue.

Combined with another herb and placed in the mouth, it is said to reveal truth, that which is spoken from the heart leaps forth; that which is false recoils.

Even this rather peculiar entry is followed by the familiar assurance:

“this last was proved in my time.”

There is something remarkable about the repeated use of this phrase.

Magnus is not writing myth.

He is writing from within a framework he believes tested, observed, and confirmed.

Whether these observations were misinterpretations of natural phenomena, symbolic reasoning extended too far, or genuine attempts to catalogue patterns, the deeper truth lies elsewhere:

this was a civilisation confident in its explanatory structure.

Henbane influencing madness.

Lily altering sleep.

Mistletoe revealing truth.

Each entry reinforces the same worldview, that nature contains embedded virtue, and that human beings, through careful alignment with time, substance, and intention, may unlock it.

We tend to imagine that modern science has replaced such thinking entirely.

But consider this:

we too believe in plants that alter mood, chemicals that induce sleep, compounds that suppress appetite, substances that influence speech and truthfulness.

We simply describe them differently.

Where Magnus speaks of virtue, we speak of receptors.

Where he speaks of celestial timing, we speak of circadian rhythms.

The language has changed.

The confidence has not.

These final entries close not with doubt, but with conviction.

The world, for Magnus, was not chaotic.

It was intelligible.

Layered.

Governed by correspondences that could be studied and applied.

They believed they had located order, and we believe the same.

The only difference lies in the architecture through which that order is described.

And so we close today’s pages not with certainty, but with perspective.

For if history teaches anything, it is that every age reads the world through its own lens, convinced it sees clearly.

Tomorrow, perhaps, we shall continue further.

And so, dear reader, we arrive at the edge of two worlds.

Today we have encountered herbs that silence dogs, revive bees, reveal thieves in dreams, overcome enemies, prevent sleep, restore life, and expose truth.

We have read of lilies transformed beneath dung, of henbane altering madness, of mistletoe uncovering what lies hidden in the heart.

We have seen plants treated not just as biological matter, but as participants in a structured cosmos, responsive to season, to star, to animal, and to intention.

To us, much of this feels bizarre.

Not because we reject that plants have power, we know they do, but because the scope of their influence in this text stretches far beyond chemistry.

These herbs do not simply alter tissue; they alter events.

They touch conflict, fertility, speech, and destiny.

Their effects are woven into circumstance itself.

And yet, before we dismiss such thinking outright, we should notice something uncomfortable.

Magnus wrote with the same certainty that many of our scientific texts are written with today.

He did not present speculation as fantasy; he presented it as tested knowledge.

He invoked observation.

He cited experience.

He believed his framework accurately described reality.

We do the same.

The difference lies in structure.

Their world was hierarchical and symbolic.

Ours is mechanistic and statistical.

They explained influence through correspondences between heaven and earth; we explain it through biochemical pathways and controlled trials.

They gathered herbs under particular stars; we gather data under particular protocols.

They trusted their system, and we trust ours.

The medieval scholar saw order everywhere, in the turning of the marigold toward the sun, in the nesting of eagles, in the timing of birth, and in the behaviour of beasts.

Nothing was accidental.

Everything signified something beyond itself.

Our age sees order too; but we confine it to measurable variables, molecular interactions, population trends.

We are suspicious of symbolism, cautious of metaphysics, and confident in material explanation.

And yet both structures are attempts at the same task:

to understand causation.

To answer the enduring question:

What governs life?

Is it merely matter colliding in predictable patterns?

Or is there a deeper architecture of influence that we have yet to fully articulate?

Today’s pages remind us of something simple, yet profound:

every generation believes it has finally grasped the structure of reality.

Every generation reads the past with a mixture of amusement and superiority.

And every generation is, in time, read the same way by those who follow.

Perhaps the lesson here is not to return blindly to medieval cosmology, nor to abandon modern science, but to cultivate humility.

For the world is more intricate than any single framework can contain.

And the moment we become certain that our model is final is the moment history begins to prepare its correction.

Let us carry that thought with us as we close these pages for today.

