Alternative History

Alternative History

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
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Indeed, money is the motive for so many ghastly things! Thank You for offering what true care for Our health looks like, compared to...

The Profit-Driven pHARMa/mediKILL Industry (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/the-profit-driven-pharmamedikill

Beneficial Technologies Stifled for Profit and Control (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/beneficial-technologies-stifled-for

Money Motivates the Most Marvelous Manifestations! (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/money-motivates-the-most-marvelous

Small wonder I want to obsolete that tool, given I know We have the tech (that They hide, those moneyed psychopaths in control on Our planet (by virtue of money)) to do so.

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