It has been but a few months since the passing of my grandfather, and I find that I still yearn for him.

I have come to terms with the reality of his absence and I accept it, yet there are moments when the memory of him returns with a heaviness.

My heart aches, not symbolically, but truly; a weight that seems to settle somewhere within the chest itself.

It is not a constant anguish that I carry, but rather the lingering thought that I should have seen him more.

I could have…

As my own life moved forward with its relentless rhythm, I found myself absorbed in its pace, thinking too often of my own concerns and too rarely of those who had always been there.

This, I suppose, is the price of loving someone dearly.

It is a cost we only recognise at the end, and it is one that I suspect we will all pay more than once in this life.

Yet with time, something else has emerged from that grief, I feel as though my understanding of love itself has deepened, as though the heart becomes more receptive to it after it has known the pain of losing it.

My thoughts often drift to my grandmother, sixty-three years of marriage is a lifetime in itself.

To wake beside the same person every morning for so many years, only to wake one day and find that they are gone, never to return.

Each morning thereafter must carry with it both memory and absence; love that remains, even when the one who gave it has departed.

My grandfather, to me, was something of an enigma.

A man of few words, yet somehow capable of filling a room with a warmth simply by being present.

There was a gentleness about him, a kind of soft light that seemed to follow him wherever he went.

I remember his eyes most clearly; calm, patient, and kind.

It is a small detail perhaps, but one that now feels like a precious memory to hold.

As painful as it is to admit, I wish that I had truly known him.

Not only as my grandfather, but as the boy he once was, the young man who had dreams of his own.

What did he hope for?

What did he love?

What stories might he have told me about his life, had I thought to ask them sooner?

But to dwell endlessly on what might have been is a road without end.

The mind is capable of weaving countless regrets if we allow it to wander there.

Instead, I try to be grateful that reflection itself has come to me.

It has taken time, and no small amount of quiet thought, but I feel now that my understanding of life, and of myself, has grown deeper because of it.

During this period of reflection I came across a rather remarkable book, one that has refused to leave the threads of my mind since I first opened it.

Within its pages are meditations upon the self and the inner life of the heart, reflections that seemed to speak directly to the questions I had been asking.

In reading it I felt something shift within me, as though a small light had been lit in a place that had long remained dim.

And so, dear reader, tonight we shall not be wandering through tales of mythical beasts or lost empires.

Tonights journey will be much more intimate.

De Meditatione

It was during a quiet period of reflection that I came across the work that will guide our discussion this evening.

The volume before you, dear reader, bears the title:

De Meditatione

(On Mediation)

Written by Johannes Gerson, Chancellor of the University of Paris during the late medieval period.

The edition at the heart of tonight’s article was printed by Ulrich Zell in Cologne, around the year 1468, placing it among the very early generations of printed books that followed the invention of the printing press.

The work itself is modest in appearance, yet within its pages lies a thoughtful examination of something deeply human, the act of turning inward.

Gerson was not concerned with distant lands, political intrigue, or grand spectacles; his interest was far quieter and far more enduring.

He wrote about the heart, the mind, and the careful discipline required to understand oneself.

For Gerson, meditation was not the modern practice many imagine today, but rather a deliberate exercise of the inner life, what he described as a movement of the heart and an application of the mind toward understanding truth.

In other words, meditation was a way of learning to see more clearly.

His writings suggest that the human soul perceives the world through different faculties:

through the senses, through reason, and through contemplation.

When these are properly ordered, the mind moves toward clarity; when they are disturbed, confusion follows.

In this sense, meditation becomes less about escaping the world, and more about reordering the inner life.

Perhaps this is why the text spoke to me so strongly during these past months, in times of loss the mind has a tendency to wander; toward regret, toward memory, toward questions that seem to have no easy answer.

Yet it is precisely in such moments that reflection becomes most valuable.

For through reflection we do not erase grief, but we begin to understand it.

And so, dear reader, with this small and rather remarkable book as our companion, we shall begin our exploration.

Translation:

“Here begins the treatise of the venerable Master Johannes Gerson, Chancellor of Paris, on meditation; and first are set down seven considerations. The first is this.

Meditation of the heart, if it is rightly understood, may indeed be said to concern this word. But first we must see what the meditation of the heart is, not bodily, but spiritual.

Meditation is therefore a certain movement of the heart, an application of the mind to something that must be understood and fruitfully considered. And this application of the heart has its difficulty, for the greater the matter the greater the difficulty, and the lesser the matter the lesser.

Yet understanding grows through experience and through the exercise of our mind.

The heart has, as it were, three kinds of eyes: some are bodily eyes, others are mental or rational, and others are sensual.

These correspond in different ways: some in cognition, others in affection.

By this distinction we understand that man has, as it were, a double power: one directed toward eternal things, the other toward temporal things. Neither of these in its operation depends entirely upon the bodily organ.

Under this distinction the eye of sense is so called because it belongs to the senses. The first is called the eye of the body; the second the eye of the mind; the third the eye of contemplation.

And it must be carefully observed that this triple eye, through sin, is darkened in three ways”.

Gerson begins with a deceptively simple question:

what does it mean to meditate?

Not in the modern sense of quiet breathing or clearing the mind, but something far older and perhaps far more demanding.

For him, meditation is a movement of the heart, a deliberate turning inward where the mind applies itself to understanding.

It is, in other words, an act of attention.

An attention that is patient enough to sit with a thought, to examine it, to feel its weight, and to allow understanding to slowly emerge.

Anyone who has spent time reflecting deeply will know that this is not always easy.

The mind rarely sits still for long.

It wanders between memory and imagination, regret and hope, often refusing to rest upon a single idea long enough to truly understand it.

Perhaps this is why Gerson acknowledges that meditation is not effortless; the greater the matter we attempt to understand, the greater the difficulty in grasping it.

Some thoughts are light and pass through us quickly, but others carry a gravity that demands patience.

Loss, for example, is one such weight.

When someone we love departs this world, the mind begins a quiet search; it turns over memories, words, gestures, small fragments of life that once seemed ordinary, yet now feel deeply significant.

In these moments we begin, often without realising it, to meditate.

Not in a formal sense, but through reflection itself.

It is here that Gerson introduces a particularly beautiful idea:

that the human soul possesses what he describes as three eyes.

The first is the eye of the body, through which we perceive the world by our senses.

The second is the eye of the mind, through which we reason, judge, and attempt to understand what we perceive.

The third, however, is something more subtle, he calls it the eye of contemplation; a faculty through which we perceive truths that lie beyond immediate sensation or simple reasoning.

Through these three “eyes” the human being navigates reality.

We see, we think, and at times, if we are attentive enough, we come to understand.

Yet Gerson is also careful to remind us that these inner faculties are not always perfectly clear, just as physical sight may be dimmed by darkness, the inner vision of the soul may also become clouded.

The senses may distract us.

The mind may become restless.

The deeper contemplative vision may lie dormant altogether.

In such moments we move through life without ever truly pausing to see it.

Meditation, then, becomes something like the slow clearing of a window.

It is the practice of returning the mind to stillness long enough for perception to regain its clarity.

Not so that we escape life, but so that we may see it more truthfully.

And perhaps this is why writings like Gerson’s feel so strangely familiar even centuries later, though the world around us has changed immeasurably since his time, the inner landscape of the human heart has remained remarkably the same.

We still search for understanding.

We still wrestle with memory.

We still attempt to make sense of love, loss, and the passing of time.

In that sense, meditation is not merely a practice of the mind, but a conversation between the past and the present, between what we have lived, and what we are still learning to understand.

Translation:

“Indeed the abasement of rightly ordered reason gives birth to disturbance of tranquillity; for when the rule of the senses is allowed to prevail, the lower part rebels against the higher.

Thus the inferior, when it refuses the superior, and when the lower powers rise against the higher, this disorder takes its origin from the weakness of the heart, just as fire naturally rises upward by its own lightness.

But when the soul, drawn away from the supreme Lord by ungrateful affection, falls from that original justice in which it was first established, it becomes burdened by the weight of accompanying sins, and the miserable soul, taken captive, is dragged down.

Nor is the mind then free, but rather bound with chains; and being overcome by these bonds it is drawn toward earthly things, and by a certain miserable diffusion of disorder it is led into darkness and confusion.

Thus the prior order is overturned, and the powers that ought to rule become servants; and the soul, oppressed by the weight of disturbance, loses the clarity of its inward sight.

From this follows a disorder in the sensual part, and a certain blindness in the rational part, by which the inferior powers dominate where they should obey.

Consideration the third: that the difficulty of meditation arises principally from the penalty of original sin.”

In this passage Gerson moves deeper into the architecture of the human soul, and his observations are strikingly sober.

He suggests that the unrest we experience within ourselves is not accidental, it arises when the natural harmony of the soul is disturbed; when that which ought to guide us becomes overshadowed by that which reacts.

Reason, he explains, was intended to preserve tranquillity, it is the faculty through which the soul maintains its balance.

Yet when the senses begin to dominate, the inner order begins to fracture.

The lower powers no longer follow the higher; they begin to pull against them.

This tension creates something subtle but powerful:

a divided interior life.

A person may still know what is right, may even understand it clearly, yet feel themselves drawn elsewhere by impulses that move in another direction; the mind becomes a place of quiet contradiction.

For Gerson, this condition is not simply a matter of weak will or distraction, he frames it as part of a deeper human inheritance, what medieval thinkers called the wounded condition of nature.

In this state, the soul becomes heavy.

He describes it as being weighed down by attachments and disturbances that accumulate over time, these burdens do not just occupy the mind; they obscure its vision.

The inward clarity through which we perceive truth becomes clouded, much like a window slowly dimmed by dust.

What once appeared simple becomes difficult to grasp.

The mind, instead of resting in understanding, begins to wander between competing impulses, one moment it seeks what is higher; the next it is drawn toward what is immediate and passing.

The result is a life lived in partial vision, aware of deeper meaning, yet unable to remain steadily fixed upon it.

From this perspective, meditation becomes something far more profound than quiet reflection.

It becomes the gradual re-ordering of the soul.

Through contemplation, the mind begins to reclaim its proper orientation, the scattered impulses settle, the restless movement of thought slows, and the inner faculties begin to realign with one another.

This process is rarely sudden.

It unfolds slowly, almost imperceptibly, like the clearing of a sky after long clouds, yet with time the mind begins to recover something that had been obscured; a steadiness, a clarity, a deeper awareness of what truly matters.

And perhaps this is why writings like Gerson’s feel less like instruction and more like recognition.

He is not describing an abstract theory of the soul, but a condition most of us have encountered in our own lives; the sense that beneath the noise of daily existence there remains a deeper order waiting to be rediscovered.

Meditation, then, is not an escape from life.

It is the patient work of restoring the harmony within it.

Translation:

“Besides this, the primary cause of the difficulty which we feel in meditation is that in our hearts we always look toward God with the inner eyes; yet the weight of this penalty presses heavily upon the eyes of the heart.

Just as water in a channel flows downward easily by its nature, but to rise upward it requires force and cannot ascend without effort, so also the human heart easily flows downward toward lower things.

But to ascend toward higher things is difficult and laboursome.

Therefore meditation is not only an act of knowing, but also of affection.

Let us therefore examine more closely the nature and property of meditation itself; for through this it may become clearer to us what is necessary for those who desire God.

For meditation is a strong and fervent application or attention of the mind to consider or understand something fruitfully.

And indeed fruitfully, lest meditation should turn either into superstition, or into curiosity, or into melancholy foolishness.

Therefore we say that meditation is a full and fervent application of the mind to consider something or to understand it.

This example is taken from the nature of affection itself, which is diverse…”

Here Gerson continues his exploration of why meditation can feel so difficult, and his explanation is both simple and quietly profound.

He suggests that the heart, by its nature, tends to descend toward what is easiest.

Just as water naturally runs downhill through a channel, the human mind slips effortlessly toward the immediate world, toward the things we see, feel, worry about, and desire.

The downward motion requires no effort, to rise, however, is another matter entirely.

To lift the heart toward reflection, toward understanding, toward the divine; this requires intention, it requires the deliberate turning of attention away from the constant pull of ordinary concerns, and this, Gerson tells us, is why meditation is rarely effortless.

The difficulty does not arise from the act itself, but from the direction in which we are asking the soul to move.

Upward.

He makes another important distinction here as well,meditation, he writes, is not merely an act of knowledge, it is also an act of affection.

In other words, meditation is not simply thinking about something carefully, it involves the heart as much as the intellect.

The mind may consider an idea, but the heart must incline itself toward it.

Without that inward inclination, thought remains cold and detached.

Perhaps this is something we recognise in our own lives, there are moments when we read words or hear ideas that seem interesting, even wise, yet they pass through us without leaving much trace.

And then there are other moments, often unexpected, when something strikes the heart directly, and suddenly the same words carry a weight they never had before.

Understanding begins to feel personal.

In times of loss especially, reflection takes on this character.

The mind begins to revisit memories, small details once overlooked:

the tone of a voice, the quiet habits of a person, the presence that once seemed permanent.

These thoughts are not simply intellectual exercises; they are movements of affection.

The heart is trying to understand what it loves.

Gerson therefore warns that meditation must be guided carefully, without direction it can wander into less fruitful territories; into superstition, idle curiosity, or a kind of melancholic brooding that circles endlessly without resolution.

True meditation, he says, is something more disciplined than that.

It is the firm and attentive application of the mind to a matter worthy of consideration, carried out with sincerity and purpose, it seeks understanding, but not for the sake of idle speculation.

Its aim is clarity; the quiet illumination that arises when the mind and the heart are directed toward the same truth.

Seen in this way, meditation becomes less like a technique and more like a posture of the soul.

A way of holding one’s thoughts steadily long enough for meaning to emerge.

And perhaps this is why such reflections feel particularly resonant when life confronts us with moments that cannot be ignored.

In those times the mind naturally begins to search, to ask questions, to revisit the past with new eyes.

What once seemed ordinary begins to reveal its depth.

The practice of meditation, as Gerson describes it, is simply the conscious continuation of that search; a gentle but determined effort to lift the heart toward understanding, even when its natural inclination is to drift elsewhere.

And so, dear reader, we arrive quietly at the end of tonight’s reflection.

Not with the uncovering of some forgotten empire, nor the solving of a strange historical mystery, but with something far closer to home.

This small book from another age does not attempt to dazzle the mind with grand discoveries, instead, it turns our attention inward, toward the quiet architecture of the human heart; a place far older and more mysterious than any map or chronicle.

Gerson reminds us that the difficulty we feel in reflection is not a failure of discipline, nor a defect of intellect, it is simply part of the human condition.

The heart, like water, easily flows toward the immediate world; toward its worries, distractions, ambitions, and comforts.

To turn it upward, toward deeper understanding, requires patience.

Yet it is precisely through that effort that clarity begins to emerge.

In the months since my grandfather’s passing, I have come to recognise something that perhaps only time and loss can reveal, we often move through life believing we understand love while it surrounds us, yet it is only when it changes form, when presence becomes memory, that we begin to see its depth.

Meditation, as Gerson describes it, is not just an intellectual exercise, it is an act of affection.

A movement of the heart attempting to understand what it holds dear, and perhaps that is why writings like these continue to speak across centuries.

Though the world around us has transformed beyond recognition since the fifteenth century, the inner landscape of the human soul has remained remarkably unchanged.

We still search.

We still reflect.

We still attempt to make sense of love, loss, and the quiet passing of time.

Tonight’s journey has been intimate not because of the age of the book, but because of what it asks of us, it asks that we pause, even briefly, and examine the movements of our own hearts.

To sit with memory.

To welcome reflection.

To allow understanding to arrive slowly, rather than forcing it.

For in doing so, we participate in a tradition far older than ourselves; the simple, difficult, and profoundly human act of turning inward in search of truth.

And in that quiet turning, perhaps we begin to see a little more clearly.

