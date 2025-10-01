As the autumn sky fades into the evening, I find myself contemplating the quiet magic of the stars, a fitting moment perhaps to share a book I’ve been reading on the mysteries of magic.

In 1655, London printers released a strange and ambitious volume: “Henry Cornelius Agrippa’s Fourth Book on Occult Philosophy and Geomancy”. Inside its preface, the translator, Robert Turner, speaks not of fantasy but of a science, an art of divine knowledge that once guided kings, priests, and philosophers.

“Few understand, many reprehend, and as dogs bark at those they know not, so do many condemn and hate the things they understand not.”