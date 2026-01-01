New Year’s Eve will always be a day I never forget after this year.

Not for the excitement of a new year, nor the endless promises it might bring.

But for a deeply personal reason, one that has marked my heart in a way nothing else could.

Yesterday morning, my Grandfather began his journey to the next life.

It was a moment we had all known would come.

Yet, knowing it in advance did nothing to soften its weight.

I thought I would have had more time.

I always think that, don’t I?

Even if he had lived another three months, I would still have thought I had more time.

The truth is painful to admit: I sit here trying to remember the moments of my childhood spent with him, the conversations we shared, the quiet lessons I learned at his side, but they slip through my fingers.

I catch glimpses, fragments of memory, fleeting and fragile.

And yet, some things remain, etched in me forever.

His quirks, his habits, the little rituals that shaped him.

He smoked Marlboro Golds for years, until a hospital visit and a doctor’s warning made him stop, and he never touched another.

That moment of willpower, of sheer resolve, has stayed with me all these years.

It showed me the strength of a man who could see what needed to change, and change it, no matter how difficult.

And then there was the way he looked at my Nan.

Even as a boy, I noticed it.

The quiet devotion in his gaze, the way it spoke more than words ever could.

Sixty-three years they spent together, side by side, marriage hardened by time, life, and shared joys and struggles.

To witness that, even in its quiet final days, was a gift beyond measure.

In the hospital, where the rooms were cold and the beeping of machines was distant but constant, I saw the depth of their love.

My grandfather asleep, my Nan tending him, adjusting his hair, trimming his nails, caring for him with a devotion born of decades of life together.

There was no grand romance, no cinematic moment.

And yet, being in that room felt like sitting beside a warm fire.

The warmth came not from walls or comfort, but from the enduring love between them.

Today, I dedicate this reflection to my Grandfather.

Gordon, my beloved guide, my quiet idol, may you rest in eternal peace, knowing that your legacy lives within me.

Your teachings on kindness, patience, life, and love have shaped the man I am today.

They are a compass, a priceless inheritance, and I carry them always.

And so, dear reader, I turn back to the words of the Prophet, to the wisdom of Gibran, a book we have visited before.

Today, I would like to share some reflections that have stirred within me since my Grandfather’s passing.

Reflections on life, on the ache of loss, and on the enduring love that lingers long after those we hold most dear have gone.

“The Prophet” by Khalil Gibran (1923)

This book is a collection of poetic essays that explore the deepest aspects of the human experience: love, loss, joy, sorrow, and the mysteries of life itself.

Gibran’s words are both intimate and universal, a rare combination that allows each reader to feel personally spoken to, as if he is quietly guiding you through your own heart.

Gibran was a Lebanese-American poet, philosopher, and artist, whose life bridged two worlds, the East and the West, and whose writings carry the weight of both tradition and introspection.

He had a unique ability to take the ordinary moments of life and reveal their extraordinary significance.

In The Prophet, he speaks of love that endures, grief that teaches, and the quiet ways in which the human spirit carries those we have lost.

For me, this book has always been more than words on a page.

It is a mirror for memory and a companion for reflection.

Since his passing yesterday, I feel my Grandfather’s presence in every line of Gibran, a tender reminder that life, though fragile, is inseparable from the love and lessons of those we carry in our hearts.

We begin, then, with death, not as an ending, but as Gibran understood it:

A movement within life itself.

When Almitra asks about death, The Prophet does not answer with distance or abstraction.

He refuses to separate it from living.

Death, he tells us, cannot be understood by fleeing from it or staring at it from afar.

It can only be approached through the heart of life, through love, breath, memory, and presence.

Life and death are not opposites, he says, but one continuous motion, like a river emptying into the sea.

These words have followed me closely in the time since my grandfather passed.

He died quietly, in his sleep.

Peaceful, they say, and I believe that to be true.

And yet there is a loneliness in that knowledge that sits heavily with me.

Not fear, not panic, but the ache of imagining someone I love crossing a threshold without us beside him in that final moment.

Gibran does not deny this ache.

He allows it.

But he reframes it.

He suggests that what we call death is not disappearance, but release, the breath finally freed from the body’s restless tides.

And still, knowing this does not dissolve the grief.

Gibran writes that our fear of death is like the trembling of a shepherd standing before a king, not trembling because harm is coming, but because something vast and solemn is near.

That image feels painfully accurate.

What I feel is not terror, but awe mixed with loss.

A recognition that something sacred has occurred, even as it wounds.

My grandfather’s life did not vanish when his breath ceased.

It lingers, in the discipline he carried, in the quiet strength of his choices, in the way he loved my grandmother without spectacle or noise.

Gibran reminds us that the heart dreams of spring even beneath the snow, and I feel that now:

Memories surfacing unexpectedly, small details glowing brighter than I thought they would.

Perhaps this is what Gibran meant when he wrote that only when we drink from the river of silence do we truly begin to sing.

In the stillness left behind, I am beginning to understand that death does not ask us to forget.

It asks us to carry differently.

To love without touch.

To honour without presence.

To allow grief and gratitude to exist side by side.

And if life and death are truly one, as river and sea, then my grandfather has not left the current.

He has simply gone where I cannot yet follow.

We turn now to pain, the companion that walks with us when love, loss, and life collide.

Gibran tells us that pain is the breaking of the shell that encloses our understanding.

And in these days, I have felt that breaking.

The shell of certainty I carried, the sense that life could be orderly or predictable, shattered in quiet moments.

In the empty chair where my grandfather once sat, in the echo of footsteps that no longer return, in memories that flare up and vanish too quickly.

Even as the stone of the fruit must break for the seed to feel the sun, so must we know pain.

Pain is not only sorrow; it is also revelation.

It is the sharp lens through which the soul begins to understand the contours of love, devotion, and mortality.

Much of this pain is self-chosen, as Gibran says, the natural consequence of having loved deeply.

To grieve is to have opened one’s heart fully, without shield, to another life.

And in that opening, there is a strange beauty.

I see it in the way his life shaped me, in the lessons I carry, the discipline, the patience, the quiet courage.

I drink this remedy, bitter though it is, knowing it is also sacred.

Pain, Gibran reminds us, is administered by a physician we cannot see.

Its hand is heavy, and it may burn the lips of our hearts, yet it is guided by tenderness.

In my sorrow, I feel that tenderness, the care that shaped my grandfather’s life, the love he shared unspoken, the legacy he leaves behind.

It is a pain that asks for reflection, for memory, for gratitude, and above all, for acceptance.

And so I drink it, silently and deliberately, letting the ache teach me what joy alone never could.

The seasons of the heart are not merely to be endured, but observed, honoured, and ultimately understood.

Pain is not the end of love; it is its crucible.

Through it, I see the depth of what I have lost, and through it, I glimpse the enduring trace of what will never leave me.

Next, I find myself reflecting on love that endures not just in life, but across decades, in the quiet constancy of shared existence.

My grandparents, married for sixty-three years, were testament to a bond that grew deep roots, weathering every storm, every joy, every ordinary day made sacred simply by being lived together.

Gibran writes of marriage:

“You were born together, and together you shall be forevermore. You shall be together when the white wings of death scatter your days”.

I see now how true this was for them. Even in my grandfather’s final days, I watched my grandmother care for him with a devotion that needed no words, trimming his nails, adjusting his hair, sitting quietly by his side.

There was a rhythm to their lives, a silent understanding that outlived speech, a presence so strong it could be felt like warmth even in the bleakest hospital room.

And yet, Gibran reminds us:

“Let there be spaces in your togetherness… Love one another, but make not a bond of love: Let it rather be a moving sea between the shores of your souls”.

Their love was never possessive, never confined.

It was measured, patient, and expansive.

It allowed each of them to grow, to breathe, and still remain intimately, unbreakably connected.

They were pillars, standing apart yet rooted in the same ground.

I watched that closeness, that quiet freedom, and felt how it shaped my understanding of what it means to love deeply.

Their union was not in grand gestures or in speeches of affection.

It was in decades of shared mornings, of mutual care, of being present even when life itself was heavy.

It was in the small, unwavering rituals of everyday love.

And as I reflect on their life together, I understand that love of this depth is a gift, a teaching, and a quiet inheritance for those who come after.

I often think of legacy, of how the love, lessons, and quiet strength of those who came before us continue to shape the lives that follow.

My grandfather’s influence, gentle yet steadfast, is one of those legacies, an invisible thread connecting past and future.

Gibran’s words on children capture this truth beautifully:

“Your children are not your children… They come through you but not from you, and though they are with you yet they belong not to you”.

I see this in the way he shaped our family, not by imposing, but by living, by teaching without force.

Every story he told, every gesture of patience, every laugh he shared with us, became a small arrow sent forward, guiding us even after he is gone.

He gave his love freely, yet never sought to shape our minds or spirits into replicas of his own.

His guidance was steady, yet liberating.

Gibran continues:

“You are the bows from which your children as living arrows are sent forth… Let your bending in the Archer’s hand be for gladness; For even as he loves the arrow that flies, so He loves also the bow that is stable”.

My grandfather was that bow, strong, steadfast, yet tenderly bent by life’s circumstances, guiding us with care toward our own destinies.

And in remembering him now, I feel both the weight of his absence and the quiet assurance that the arrows he sent are flying far and true.

Even as grief sits heavy, I can feel his lessons, his laughter, his courage, shaping the world around me.

His love was never confined to his own life; it continues in ours, in the lives of all he touched, and in the memory that now becomes a part of me.

And so, for today, we end with reflections on Joy and Sorrow, a fitting close to this tribute to my Grandfather.

Gibran reminds us that our joy and our sorrow are inseparable.

The laughter that lifts us, he says, rises from the same well that has held our tears.

The deeper the sorrow we carry, the more room our hearts have for joy.

And in my grief, in the quiet spaces left by his absence, I have felt that truth more keenly than ever.

The cup that holds wine, the lute that soothes the spirit, these, Gibran writes, are shaped by the hands of pain.

And yet, it is through that shaping that we can taste life in its fullness.

In remembering my Grandfather, I see this reflected: in the discipline, the strength, the love he gave, and even in the pain of saying goodbye, there lies a richness that nothing else can give.

Joy and sorrow, he says, come together, never truly apart.

When we grieve, we are, in fact, weeping for what once delighted us.

When we celebrate, it is the same heart that once carried grief that now lifts in laughter.

I see this now in the life he lived, the love he shared, and the quiet lessons he leaves behind.

So today, in the stillness that follows loss, I feel both sorrow and joy.

Sorrow for his absence, and joy for having known a man whose presence shaped me so profoundly.

In this balance, I am reminded that even as life passes and hearts ache, love endures, and with it, the capacity for joy.

This, then, is my final reflection for now.

A tribute to a life, a love, and the eternal dance of sorrow and joy that weaves through all our days.

For you Grandad, Always in my heart (31/12/2025)

