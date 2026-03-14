Working Monday to Friday, seven until four, I rarely find myself with long stretches of time to spend in the kitchen.

Most evenings my meals are simple:

beef mince lightly salted, or a thick vegetable soup slowly simmered.

I am not a vegan, though I have noticed something curious about my own body; red meat and chicken often leave me feeling heavy, while fish never seems to do so.

Over the past few years I have been criticised for how seriously I take food, which has always puzzled me.

My aim is simple enough:

to discover the diet that allows me to live a long, active, and healthy life.

That hardly seems like a strange ambition.

For some people, I think, the difficulty lies in discipline.

Eating well feels natural to me now, though it certainly did not at first.

Like anything else in life, repetition changes the difficulty of a task.

When I first began working on cars with my father, I would spend half the job walking back and forth to the toolbox because I had brought the wrong spanner.

Now I can glance at a bolt and instinctively know what size it is and what tool will remove it.

Time, effort, and persistence; that is often all it takes to become efficient at anything.

Writing has revealed something similar to me.

The more time I spend with my own words, the more I seem to understand myself.

When I write these introductions I am rarely forcing the thoughts; the words simply appear, and I follow them.

At times it feels as though I am not inventing them at all, but recording them.

Many traditions have spoken about something like this:

the Monad, the collective consciousness, the idea that the human mind participates in something larger than itself.

Perhaps that is why I often find myself drawn toward the voices of the past.

Old books have a curious way of finding those who are willing to read them.

But I digress, curious mind, a habit of mine when the mind begins wandering freely.

As some of you will already know, today’s article continues the manuscript we introduced yesterday:

a cookbook written in the thirteenth century.

A cookbook, yes, but one that reveals far more than how meals were prepared.

So this morning’s journey will be a gentle one.

The world is already heavy with noise, anxiety, and urgency; let us set that aside for a while and step into another place entirely, one where the present fades, and the past quietly begins to speak.

Previous Article 📖

As this article continues our exploration of the same manuscript introduced yesterday, it may be worthwhile to read the first piece before proceeding.

Doing so will provide a clearer sense of the work itself and the historical context in which it was written, allowing the passages we examine today to reveal their meaning more fully.

This brief return to the beginning often enriches the journey forward, especially when dealing with texts that have travelled to us across so many centuries.

The Book of Dishes 📖

For readers joining us today, it will be helpful to pause for a moment and recall the work at the centre of this small journey.

The manuscript we are exploring is known in English as:

The Book of Dishes

Written in the year 1240 by the Baghdad scholar Muhammad ibn al-Hasan al-Baghdadi.

Its original title, far longer and more ornate, speaks of foods, delicacies, and preparations gathered from the knowledge of physicians and the experience of cooks.

Even the name itself hints at something larger than a simple list of instructions; it suggests a meeting place between nourishment, learning, and craft.

Al-Baghdadi lived in a world very different from our own, yet one that was far from primitive.

Thirteenth-century Baghdad was a centre of learning where scholars, physicians, poets, and craftsmen exchanged ideas with remarkable freedom.

Within such a culture, cooking was not treated as a trivial domestic task but as a discipline worthy of record and refinement.

This small manuscript therefore offers us something rather rare:

a glimpse into the kitchens of another age.

Not only what people ate, but how they thought about food, health, balance, and pleasure.

Each instruction carries the quiet echo of a cook standing over a fire eight centuries ago, preparing something that once filled a room with warmth and fragrance.

To read such a text is to realise that our ancestors were not distant shadows fumbling in ignorance; they observed, experimented, refined, and recorded their knowledge with patience.

And so, with the author now introduced and the manuscript before us, we may once again step across that small bridge between centuries and continue the journey.

Translation:

“…and he adds to it a little ground pepper, and it is eaten and cooked until the flavour becomes pleasant. When it has matured, if you wish you may add to it a little sugar. When it becomes cooked in the manner of the dishes of physicians, it is left for a time upon the fire.

Zirbāj (زيرباج)

Its preparation: cut fatty meat into small pieces and fry it in fat. Then pour over it a little water and add coriander, pepper, cumin, and salt. When it has cooked somewhat, take vinegar, about a quarter of a ratl, and add to it sugar and ground almonds. Then flavour it with the hot and the cold spices according to what is fitting.

This dish is beneficial for the stomach, strengthens digestion, and brings pleasure to the eater. It softens the bowels and gives strength to the body. It was known among physicians as one of the dishes suited to restoring appetite and improving the humours of the body.

And from this dish come various preparations, among them what is known in the lands of Byzantium as garum (fish sauce), which was used to season foods and strengthen the taste of meats and broths. It was mentioned by physicians in their books of remedies and by cooks in their books of dishes.

The physicians also speak of the balance of foods and how each dish should correspond with the nature of the body, whether it is hot, cold, moist, or dry. For this reason the cook must be attentive to the condition of the eater and the season of the year.

Begin with a vessel and place the meat within it. Then add a good quantity of ground spices: pepper, cumin, and other aromatics. Then pour water over it and cook it until it softens. If desired, saffron may be added to give it colour.

Take peeled almonds and place them upon the top of the pot after they have been ground. Then sprinkle over them a little rose water and wipe the rim of the pot clean. Leave it upon the fire until it is finished cooking.

Nirbāj (نيرباج)

Its preparation: cut the meat into medium pieces and place them in the pot with water. When it begins to cook, add chopped onion and season it with coriander, cumin, pepper, and ginger. If you wish, lamb may be used.

Then take pomegranate seeds and grind them well. Add them to the pot and allow the mixture to cook until the meat becomes tender and the sauce thickens.

After that, grind sweet almonds and add them with a little sugar. Leave the pot upon the fire until the flavours combine and the dish becomes rich.

Tabāhija (طباهجة)

Its preparation: take pieces of meat and cut them small. Place them in the pot with water and salt. When the water boils, add saffron and spices. Then add chopped vegetables and leave the pot upon the fire until the food becomes soft and well cooked.

When the dish is ready, remove it from the fire and serve it warm.”

And now, curious mind, as we move deeper into the manuscript, the text begins to reveal something rather interesting.

What we encounter here are not just instructions, but glimpses into the philosophy of food itself.

The dish Zirbāj (زيرباج) appears first, and immediately we notice something that may surprise the modern reader, the recipe does not chase intensity or excess; instead it balances flavours carefully.

Vinegar meets sweetness, almonds soften sharpness, spices warm the mixture without overwhelming it.

It reads less like crude cooking and more like a quiet exercise in harmony.

Even more fascinating is the presence of medical thought woven directly into the preparation of food.

The text reminds us that certain dishes strengthen digestion, restore appetite, and balance the body’s humours, in other words, the cook was not simply feeding the stomach; he was tending to the health of the whole person.

Food, in this older world, was inseparable from wellbeing.

The manuscript then moves on to Nirbāj (نيرباج), where once again we find a gentle layering of ingredients:

onions, spices, pomegranate, almonds.

Each addition arrives in its own moment, as though the cook understood that flavour unfolds over time rather than appearing all at once.

Even the use of pomegranate hints at something deeper than taste alone, bringing both brightness and nourishment into the dish.

And then comes Tabāhija (طباهجة), simpler perhaps, yet still attentive; meat, spices, saffron, vegetables.

Nothing excessive, nothing careless, just careful preparation and patience before the fire.

What becomes increasingly clear is that these recipes belong to a culture that viewed cooking as a craft deserving thought and care.

The instructions are calm, deliberate, almost meditative; they assume the cook will observe the pot, adjust the fire, and allow the ingredients to come together in their own time.

There is something quietly instructive about that.

In our own age, where meals are often rushed and reduced to convenience, these pages remind us that food once held a more thoughtful place in daily life.

A meal was not assembled hurriedly but composed deliberately, with attention given to balance, nourishment, and the simple pleasure of eating well.

And perhaps that is one of the small lessons these old pages offer us.

That the act of cooking, when approached with patience and care, becomes more than preparation, it becomes a form of understanding; a meeting point between nature, knowledge, and the human hand that brings them together.

Translation:

“…Then chopped onions and layers of mint and celery are added, and it is stirred until the water diminishes. After that a good quantity of spices is added: cumin, coriander, ginger, and pepper, all ground finely. Then almonds are added.

After it has nearly finished cooking, take sour vinegar and pomegranate juice and add them together. The mixture is poured into the pot and left until the dish comes together in flavour.

If one wishes, a little sugar may be added near the end of cooking. Then sprinkle over it a little rose water and leave it on the fire until it is fully prepared.

Tufāḥiyya (تفاحية)

Its preparation: take fatty meat and cut it into elongated pieces. Place it in the pot with water and a little salt. When it begins to cook, chopped onion is added and it is stirred.

Then spices are added: pepper, ginger, cumin, and coriander. The cook then takes sour apples, crushes them well, and mixes them with the meat.

The dish is left to cook over the fire until it becomes tender. If desired, slices of apple may be placed over the top of the dish before serving.

Ḥummāniyya (حمّانية)

Its preparation: take pieces of fatty meat and place them in the pot. Add water and a small amount of salt and cook them until they soften.

Then chopped onion is added and the pot is left upon the fire. After this, pomegranate juice is added along with ground pepper and coriander.

The mixture is stirred well and left until the flavours combine and the sauce thickens. When the dish nears completion, ground almonds are added.

A little rose water may be sprinkled over the surface. The pot is wiped clean around its rim and left upon the fire until the dish is complete.

Ḥalāwa (حلاوة)

also called Zanjāna (زنجانة)

Its preparation: take fatty meat alone and place it in the pot with water. Add salt and allow it to cook.

Then chopped onion and a little carrot are added, and the pot is left until the meat becomes tender. Afterwards spices are added: pepper, ginger, cumin, and coriander.

When it is nearly finished, vinegar or sugar may be added according to taste. Saffron may also be added to give colour and fragrance.

Finally, peeled almonds are placed upon the top of the pot, and the dish is left on a gentle fire until it is ready.”

As we continue through the manuscript, the recipes begin to reveal something deeper than simple nourishment.

What unfolds across these pages is a kitchen shaped by patience, balance, and an instinctive understanding of how ingredients speak to one another.

Take the dish Tufāḥiyya (تفاحية), for instance; the presence of apples woven into a savoury preparation may strike the modern reader as unusual, yet to the cook of this age it appears entirely natural.

Sweetness and meat were not enemies in the medieval kitchen; they were companions.

The apple softens the richness of the meat, while vinegar and pomegranate sharpen the dish just enough to keep it alive on the tongue.

One begins to sense that these cooks were not just following instructions, but composing flavours much like a musician arranges notes.

The next dish, Ḥummāniyya (حمّانية), brings pomegranate to the centre of the pot; this fruit appears again and again in the culinary traditions of the Middle East, and here we see why.

Its sharp sweetness carries both brightness and depth, transforming what would otherwise be a simple meat stew into something far more layered.

Even the addition of almonds near the end suggests a sensitivity to texture as well as taste.

And then there is Ḥalāwa (حلاوة), also known as Zanjāna (زنجانة), where once again we see the familiar rhythm of the medieval kitchen:

meat first, then onion, then spices carefully introduced in their proper moment.

The recipe does not rush, it allows the pot to develop gradually, each ingredient entering the conversation only when the time is right.

What becomes increasingly clear is that these cooks understood cooking as a process of unfolding, the meal was not something assembled hastily, but something coaxed into being through attention and time.

Perhaps that is what makes these pages feel so refreshing to read today.

They belong to a world where the cook stood beside the fire and observed the food as it transformed, adjusting, tasting, waiting.

There is a calm confidence in these instructions, as though the author assumes the reader will approach the task with patience rather than urgency.

And maybe that is one of the lessons hidden within these old recipes, not simply how people once cooked, but how they once approached the act of preparing food itself; with care, curiosity, and the understanding that good things rarely arrive in haste.

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Translation:

“Take raisins and wash them well, then take almonds and peel them. After that grind together twenty dirhams of sugar and mix them with the raisins and almonds. Then sprinkle over them rose water and place them in the pot.

The mixture is stirred gently and left upon a moderate fire until it thickens. If one wishes, a small amount of meat broth may be added to soften the mixture.

Rummāniyya (رمانية)

Its preparation: cut fatty meat into medium pieces and place them in the pot with water. Add a little of the physicians’ salt and leave it to cook.

Take eggplant and peel away its black skin, then cut it finely. Also peel onions and chop them well. After that the eggplant and onion are added to the pot with the meat.

The mixture is left to cook together until the vegetables soften and the meat becomes tender. Then spices are added: cumin, coriander, pepper, and ginger.

When the dish is nearly finished, take pomegranate seeds and grind them thoroughly. The juice is squeezed out and added to the pot.

If desired, mint leaves may be placed upon the surface, and a little garlic may also be added for flavour. Then the pot is left upon the fire until the dish is completed.

Yabāsiya (يباسية)

Its preparation: take cooked meat that has been boiled and cut it into pieces. Add a little vinegar and place it in the pot.

Then squeeze pomegranate juice over it and add sweet almonds that have been peeled and crushed. The mixture is stirred and left upon the fire until the flavours combine.

Siqāniyya (سقانية)

Its preparation: cut fatty meat into pieces and place them in the pot with water. Add a little of the physicians’ salt and allow it to boil until it nears completion.

Then take carrots and boil them separately in another pot until they soften. After that peel onions and chop them well and add them to the meat.

Eggplant may also be added, peeled of its black skin. The vegetables are placed into the pot with the meat and left to cook together.

Then spices are added: cumin, coriander, pepper, ginger, and a little ground sugar.

When the dish approaches completion, take stalks of celery and boil them with mint leaves. The broth from this is added into the pot.

If desired, pieces of chicken that have been boiled separately may be added as well. The mixture is stirred gently and left on the fire.

Some people place egg yolks upon the top of the dish before serving.

Then the pot is left upon the fire until the dish is fully cooked.”

As we continue turning the pages of this remarkable manuscript, something begins to stand out more clearly.

These dishes are not simply combinations of ingredients, but small reflections of the landscape in which they were born.

In the preparation of Rummāniyya (رمانية), for example, we see once again the central role of the pomegranate.

Its juice enters the dish near the end, bringing with it both brightness and depth, the fruit seems to carry more than flavour alone; it adds balance, cutting through the richness of meat and vegetables with a sharp sweetness that awakens the whole pot.

What is fascinating here is how naturally such pairings appear in the text; meat, eggplant, onion, spices, fruit, all woven together without hesitation.

To the medieval cook, this was not experimentation but understanding.

They knew instinctively that sweetness, acidity, and spice could work together in harmony when guided by patience.

The following dish, Yabāsiya (يباسية), reveals yet another layer of this culinary thinking; here the meat is first cooked separately before being reintroduced with vinegar, pomegranate, and almonds.

It is almost as though the cook is shaping the dish step by step, allowing each ingredient to contribute something distinct before the final flavours come together.

By the time we arrive at Siqāniyya (سقانية), the method has become even more elaborate.

Vegetables are prepared separately, broth is introduced gradually, and herbs are infused through their own small decoction before joining the pot.

Even egg yolks may be placed upon the surface in the final moments.

One cannot help but admire the care behind such preparations.

These cooks were clearly attentive observers, they understood that flavour is not only about what goes into a dish, but when and how it arrives there.

Timing, texture, and patience all play their role.

Reading these pages today offers an unexpected kind of calm; the recipes move slowly, deliberately, almost rhythmically.

They remind us of a time when cooking was something done beside the fire, not against the clock.

And perhaps that is one of the subtle joys of exploring these old texts.

They invite us, even briefly, to step outside the hurried pace of the modern world and rediscover a gentler relationship with food, one where the act of preparing a meal was itself part of a thoughtful and balanced life.

Translation:

“Laymūniyya (ليمونية)

Its preparation: cut the meat and the poultry into pieces and place them in the pot with a little salt. Pour water over them and allow them to cook until they soften.

Take onions and leeks, wash them well, and boil them in another pot until they become soft. Then place them into the pot with the meat.

If desired, carrots may also be added. Then sprinkle over the dish spices: coriander, cumin, ginger, and pepper, all finely ground, along with layers of mint.

Take a chicken and cut it into pieces and place it in the pot. Then pour over it some lemon juice and add peeled sweet almonds.

The mixture is stirred and left upon the fire until the dish is complete. Some people add a little sugar near the end if they wish.

Ma‘jūmiyya (معجومية) also called Muqatta‘a (مقطعة)

Its preparation: take fatty meat and cut it into small pieces. Peel onions and eggplant, cut them finely, and boil them until they soften.

The vegetables are placed in the bottom of the pot and the meat is laid over them. Then spices are sprinkled over the dish: coriander, cumin, ginger, and pepper.

The layers are arranged one after the other until the pot becomes full. Each layer is seasoned with the spices and a little salt.

The pot is then left upon the fire until everything becomes tender and the flavours combine.

Take sour vinegar and add a little salt and saffron. Place the pot upon the fire and pour the mixture over the meat and vegetables. Leave it until it becomes fully cooked.

Ja‘fariyya (جعفرية)

Its preparation: cut fatty meat into small pieces and place them in the pot with water and a little salt. Allow it to boil and remove the foam.

When it nears completion, add spices: coriander, cumin, ginger, pepper, and onion that has been chopped.

When the dish is nearly finished, vinegar is added and the mixture is left until the flavours come together. Then rose water is sprinkled upon it and the pot is removed from the fire.

Ḥanīdhiyya (حنيذية)

Its preparation: cut fatty meat into medium pieces and place them in the pot with water and salt. Allow them to cook until tender.

Then onions are added along with carrot and celery. When these have softened, spices are added: coriander, cumin, ginger, and pepper.

If desired, vinegar may be added along with a little sugar to balance the flavour.

The pot is left upon a gentle fire until the dish is ready, and the rim of the pot is wiped clean before serving.”

We are beginning to see the remarkable diversity within this single kitchen tradition.

Each dish carries its own character, yet all share the same subtle logic that has been guiding the recipes from the beginning.

The dish Laymūniyya (ليمونية) introduces something rather refreshing to the page:

lemon.

Its presence immediately lifts the preparation into a brighter register; meat, onions, herbs, and spices provide depth, while the lemon cuts through with a sharp clarity that must have brought the entire dish to life.

It is another reminder that these cooks understood contrast well, richness was rarely left alone; something lively was almost always invited in to balance it.

What follows with Ma‘jūmiyya (معجومية), also called Muqatta‘a (مقطعة), reveals a different kind of thoughtfulness; here the ingredients are layered carefully within the pot itself, vegetables forming a foundation while the meat rests above them, each layer seasoned in turn.

The method feels almost architectural, as though the cook is building the dish piece by piece rather than simply mixing everything together.

By the time we reach Ja‘fariyya (جعفرية), the familiar rhythm of the manuscript returns once more:

meat simmering patiently, spices arriving at their proper moment, vinegar sharpening the final flavour before a touch of rose water finishes the preparation.

It is a pattern we have now seen several times, and yet it never feels mechanical.

Each dish carries its own slight variation, like a melody returning in a different key.

Finally, Ḥanīdhiyya (حنيذية) brings us back to something almost rustic in its simplicity; meat, vegetables, spices, and gentle heat.

Nothing elaborate, nothing unnecessary, just careful cooking and the patience to let the pot do its work.

Reading these pages together, one begins to sense the rhythm of an older kitchen; one guided less by strict measurement and more by understanding.

The cook observes the pot, listens to the simmering broth, adds what is needed when the moment arrives.

There is something deeply human in that process.

And perhaps that is why these pages remain so compelling after so many centuries; they show us that cooking, even in a distant age, was never just about feeding the body, it was a small daily act of care, carried out with attention, knowledge, and the quiet satisfaction that comes from preparing something well.

Translation:

“Mushmishiyya (مشمشية)

Its preparation: take fatty meat and cut it into small pieces and place it in the pot. Pour over it some water and allow it to boil, removing the foam.

Then chop onions and wash them well and add them to the meat. After that sprinkle over it spices: coriander, cumin, ginger, pepper, and a little cinnamon, all ground finely.

Take dried apricots and pour hot water over them in another vessel until they soften. Then crush them and strain them through a sieve.

The strained apricot mixture is poured into the pot and allowed to cook with the meat until the flavours combine.

If desired, a small quantity of saffron may be added. Some people also sprinkle a little rose water over the surface before removing the pot from the fire.

Nārjīsiyya (نارجسية)

Its preparation: take fatty meat and place it in the pot with water and salt and leave it to cook.

Peel onions and carrots and cut them into pieces. Add them to the pot with the meat.

Then sprinkle over it spices: coriander, cumin, ginger, and pepper.

Afterwards take sweet almonds, peel them and grind them well. They are added to the pot.

Take vinegar and squeeze lemon juice over the mixture and allow it to cook until it thickens.

Fārisī (فارسي)

This dish is attributed to a man named Fāris. Its preparation: cut fatty meat into medium pieces and place them in the pot with water.

Add a little salt and allow it to boil while removing the foam.

Then sprinkle over it spices: coriander, cumin, pepper, and ginger.

Chopped onion is added and mint leaves are placed into the pot.

After this, take pomegranate seeds and grind them. The juice is squeezed out and poured into the pot.

Take walnuts and grind them finely and add them to the mixture. The flavour is adjusted according to taste.

A few mint leaves may be placed upon the surface. Then rose water is sprinkled lightly over it and the pot is left upon the fire until it is finished.

Maṣūṣiyya (مصوصية)

Its preparation: cut fatty meat into medium pieces and place them in the pot with water and salt.

If desired, the meat may first be fried lightly before boiling.

Then chopped onion is added along with spices: coriander, cumin, ginger, and pepper.

After this, a little vinegar may be added to sharpen the flavour.

The pot is left upon a gentle fire until the dish becomes fully cooked.”

As we arrive at the final pages for this morning’s discussion, the manuscript offers us a few more glimpses into the character of this remarkable kitchen.

By now a certain pattern has begun to reveal itself; not a rigid formula, but a rhythm.

Meat placed into the pot, spices following in careful measure, fruits and herbs entering at the moment they are most needed.

The recipes feel less like strict commands and more like guidance passed from one cook to another across generations.

In Mushmishiyya (مشمشية), the apricot makes its appearance, the sweetness of the fruit softens the depth of the meat, creating a dish that must have carried both richness and brightness at once.

It reminds us that the medieval palate was not afraid of contrast, sweet and savoury were never separated into opposing camps; they worked together with surprising elegance.

Nārjīsiyya (نارجسية) continues this quiet sophistication; vegetables, almonds, citrus, and spices all find their place within the same pot.

Nothing appears excessive, yet nothing is missing either.

Each ingredient seems to serve a purpose beyond flavour alone, contributing texture, fragrance, or balance.

Then comes the dish known simply as Fārisī (فارسي), attributed to a man named Fāris.

Even the attribution itself is interesting, it suggests that recipes carried names, histories, and reputations.

A dish was not just a method of cooking; it was something remembered, perhaps even associated with a particular cook whose skill had left an impression.

Finally we encounter Maṣūṣiyya (مصوصية), another example of how these recipes favour patience over complication.

The process unfolds steadily:

meat, onion, spices, and the gentle sharpness of vinegar to bring everything together.

It is not elaborate, yet it carries the same sense of balance we have seen throughout these pages.

These final recipes reinforce a thought that has quietly accompanied us since the beginning of this exploration.

The kitchens of the thirteenth century were not chaotic or primitive spaces, they were places of observation, understanding, and care.

Ingredients were chosen thoughtfully, combinations were deliberate, and the cook clearly possessed a deep familiarity with the behaviour of food over the fire.

Perhaps the most appealing thing about reading these pages today is how alive they still feel.

Eight centuries have passed, yet the movements described here; chopping onions, grinding spices, stirring a pot while the fire works its slow magic, are movements we recognise instantly.

And in that sense, this manuscript does something rather beautiful.

It reminds us that across time, across cultures, and across countless kitchens, the simple act of preparing food has always been one of the most human things we do.

And so, dear reader, as we step away from these pages, we are left with something rather curious.

Within these recipes lies evidence of a thoughtful world; one where flavour, balance, health, and patience were understood with surprising clarity.

The kitchens described here were not places of guesswork or crude improvisation.

They were places of observation; of quiet knowledge passed from hand to hand, generation to generation.

A cook standing beside the fire did not simply follow instructions; he understood the behaviour of ingredients, the rhythm of heat, the moment when a dish had truly come together.

There is something deeply refreshing about that.

In an age that often prides itself on modern convenience, these pages remind us that those who came before us were neither naive nor primitive.

They experimented, refined, recorded, and perfected their craft with care.

The harmony of spices, fruit, herbs, and meat was not accidental; it was the result of experience and attention.

And perhaps that is the most valuable lesson hidden within this manuscript.

Knowledge does not always move forward in a straight line, sometimes it waits quietly within the pages of old books, preserved by those who understood that even the most ordinary parts of life, such as preparing a meal, are worthy of thought, skill, and record.

These recipes therefore offer us more than a glimpse into an ancient kitchen, they remind us that curiosity itself is timeless.

For when we approach the past with open eyes and a willing mind, we often discover that our ancestors were not standing behind us in darkness.

Very often, they were standing beside us all along, holding knowledge we had simply forgotten to look for.

If you have found something of value in today’s pages, and you would like to support this work, donations are always warmly welcomed, though never expected.

This project grows slowly, much like the old recipes we have been reading.

It takes time to search for these manuscripts, translate their words, and share them in a way that keeps their spirit alive.

Your support, in any form, simply helps keep that process moving.

But above all, dear reader, your presence here is already more than enough.

The greatest reward in work like this is knowing that these forgotten pages are once again being read, reflected upon, and appreciated.

And for that, I am truly grateful.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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