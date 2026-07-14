Alternative History

Alternative History

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FJ's avatar
FJ
2h

Thank you mate. Really enjoying your work.

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
3h

"Sanitized copy..." LOL! One has to wonder what Their "sanitizing" consisted of.

I had heard, years ago that the Ark was in Ethiopia. And that it was some advanced tech. Very interesting find!

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