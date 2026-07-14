In many of our earlier lessons, dear reader, I have spoken of where the ideas and concepts we explore together come from.

These ideas are not my own; they are thoughts that drift into the mind, unbidden guests that do not belong to me.

Allow me to elaborate, curious mind, so that you might better grasp the nature of this process.

Often, you are visited by thoughts entirely detached from your immediate surroundings or the mundane events of your daily life.

Listen to those infrequent, sudden arrivals.

It is from these fleeting moments that my work is born.

I cannot claim their source, whether it be the collective consciousness or something far more profound.

Often, it is just a name or a fragment of language, vanishing as swiftly as it appears, yet it is through these whispers that I find my path.

There is a facet of my life I hold apart from the common man:

I seek silence

It is not an exile from the world, but rather that the quiet hours spent within my own home provide a rare, resonant environment in which one might truly hear oneself.

Today’s lesson arrived in this very fashion, and I must confess, I was struck to find the Ark of the Covenant as my singular waking thought.

What we shall peruse together this evening are some truly remarkable documents.

Once restricted to the eyes of the initiated, these files contain information most curious; a startling contrast to the curated narrative of our modern era.

Without further delay, and with little more of my own rambling, we shall begin.

Executive Summary 20-24 May 2002 📁

For our first piece of evidence, dear reader, we look to a CIA Information Review & Release (IRR) executive summary, cataloged under reference C05578085.

To understand why this document draws our attention, we must consider the nature of the object it references.

The Ark of the Covenant is far more than a sacred relic; it has long been whispered to be a formidable energy generator; an ancient, sophisticated technology capable of channeling power, a power that defies our current understanding of physics.

It is the kind of object that, if brought into the light of the modern day, would do more than fill a glass case; it would validate the biblical timeline as absolute historical fact, effectively unraveling the rigid, secular tapestry we are told to accept as reality.

What we see in this file is the Agency’s response to a formal request from Catholics Allied for the Faith, Inc., who petitioned for records regarding the possibility of the Ark being located in Ethiopia.

The official response remains as cold and hollow as the corridors of the bureaucracy itself:

a search was conducted, and no responsive records were located

It is a striking realisation, dear reader, to witness how the state brushes aside such profound inquiries with the same clinical indifference it applies to the most mundane administrative tasks.

They process the search for the divine as if it were a simple matter of paperwork, filing away the quest for our greatest heritage into the void of no records found.

C05955966 📁

For our next piece of evidence, curious mind, we turn to a subsequent communication from the Central Intelligence Agency, officially cataloged under reference F-2013-00605.

If our previous document offered a brief administrative dismissal, this letter represents a further narrowing of the official narrative. Dr. M. Rothmiller, acting with a level of ambition that the Agency rarely encounters, did not just seek the Ark; he expanded the scope of inquiry to include the Holy Grail and the physical remains of Jesus Christ.

It is an extraordinary request, dear reader, one that probes the absolute foundations of our spiritual and historical reality.

Yet, the Agency’s response is a masterclass in bureaucratic deflection.

They invoke the limitations of the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), stating that federal agencies are not required to answer questions posed as requests, but only to provide existing records.

By searching their database for these specific, monumental terms and returning a result of no documents located, the Agency effectively maintains a stance of total ignorance.

What makes this even more telling, dear reader, is the final maneuver of the letter:

the redirection

When confronted with a question regarding imagery of the Mt. Ararat area in Turkey, the CIA pivots, informing the requester that such imagery falls under the purview of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

They claim they are not authorised to release records belonging to other agencies, neatly passing the burden of inquiry into yet another darkened room of the government labyrinth.

It leaves us with a provocative question:

is this just the standard operation of an unfeeling machine, or is it a calculated displacement designed to ensure that the search for such transformative knowledge never reaches a destination?

CIA-RDP86T01 📁

For our final piece of evidence, dear reader, we turn to a document that offers an extraordinary, cold-eyed analysis of one of the world's most volatile sites:

the Temple Mount in Jerusalem

Documented as GIM 86-20039 on the file, and CIA-RDP86T01017R000100380001-8 in the modern archive.

I must urge you, dear reader, to explore the entirety of this document for yourself; there is a wealth of curious detail woven into these pages that extends far beyond what we have covered today.

Each administrative note serves as a silent testament to a reality that exists just beneath the surface of the official record.

Throughout these pages, the Agency maps the intense, competing claims over this sacred ground, acknowledging the historical weight of the site where Solomon once built a temple to house the Ark of the Covenant.

The document details the profound tension that persists, noting that some religious groups are actively preparing for a time when a new temple is built, with one group, the Ateret Cohanim, dedicated to training priests for that very eventuality.

What makes this so compelling, dear reader, is how this intelligence report treats the biblical narrative, not as myth, but as the foundational blueprint for modern geopolitical instability.

The report maps how the belief that the Ark was once stored in the Holy of Holies continues to dictate the policies and the extremist actions of our modern age.

When you read through the full record, consider the dissonance between the sterile, Approved for Release classification and the explosive nature of the ground it describes.

It becomes clear that, in the eyes of the state, the quest for the holy, and the potential return of its lost technologies, is treated not as a matter of faith, but as a dangerous variable to be managed in a volatile, closed system.

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And so, dear reader, what we have learned in this lesson has brought forth quite the revelation, and we must reflect upon it.

We have spent our time pulling apart the seams of these files, finding that what they present as a sterile, orderly record is a carefully constructed screen.

The reality is that these agencies operate as gatekeepers, and the documents they release are not there to educate, but to maintain a rigid perimeter around our collective understanding of history.

When they claim that inquiries regarding the Ark of the Covenant yield no results, it is a deliberate, systematic rejection of the facts.

They are not misplacing information; they are isolating it.

This becomes strikingly clear when you look at how they handle the Temple Mount, curious mind.

They treat the site as a live, unstable variable because they understand that the biblical timeline they seek to suppress is a constant threat to their stability.

By shifting these inquiries between different offices and departments, they create a bureaucratic loop that serves only one purpose:

to ensure that the truth never reaches the light of day

This is a game of containment, and every single one of their denials is a confession of exactly what they are protecting.

Do not be fooled by the emptiness of these records.

The absence of information is not a sign that nothing happened, but a sign that what happened is too dangerous to share.

Once you stop viewing these archives as a source of truth and start recognising them as a defensive wall, the entire weight of their official narrative collapses under its own contradictions.

The evidence exists, and the effort they expend to keep it hidden is proof that we are on the right track.

Read the full document through the link, and you will see the patterns for yourself; the truth is being held under lock and key, but the seams are starting to show.

Your presence here, curious mind, is what matters most; it is the vital component in this pursuit, and it is valued above all else.

A donation is never expected, though any support provided goes directly toward the procurement of historic literature and the access fee required to view certain archives.

Thank you, dear reader.

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