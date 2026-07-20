Another book has been added to our shared library, dear reader, although this time, the book isn’t quite as old as what we’re used to.

Nor is it related to any of our recent searches, yet by the means it came to me, and by what it holds between its covers, I would like to share it with you.

Yesterday I spent the day at my Nan’s house.

We reminisced upon old times; having lost Grandad recently, these visits carry a weight, it is a sombre undercurrent that hums beneath every cup of tea, every pause in conversation.

Between the quiet moments and the bountiful ones; between the stories that made us laugh until our sides hurt and the silences where we both felt him in the room; yesterday I felt grief lift, just a little.

Like a cloud shifting off the sun after a long stretch of rain.

I hadn’t been to their house for a while.

The last time I crossed that threshold, my grandfather was still with us, pottering about, making himself useful, never quite able to sit still for long.

Walking down that familiar hall yesterday, knowing he wouldn’t be around the corner with a half-finished job to show me, was a bitter thing.

It’s the small absences that catch you off guard; the empty chair by the fire, the silence where his radio used to hum.

My Nan, stricken by the loss of the man she spent 63 years married to, appeared lighter yesterday.

Her shoulders were a little less hunched, her laugh came a little easier, and I’m truly glad I was able to lift her spirits, even if it was just one day out of many.

Grief doesn’t vanish, I think.

It just changes shape; becomes something you carry that softens, not something that carries and hardens.

I looked through his shed again, like I always do.

His old screwdrivers lined up on the rail, the drawers full of wires, nails, and odd bits of things most people would throw away, and honestly?

A lot of it is just tat.

But he was a fixer, my Grandad.

If something was broken, he didn’t replace it; he took it apart, figured out how it worked, and put it back together; sometimes better than it was before, other times worse…

Recently, I’ve come to think, the shed wasn’t just for fixing things.

It was his sanctuary; the place he escaped to when he wished for peace, when the world got too loud, when he just needed to be alone with his thoughts and his hands and the smell of oil and sawdust.

It was where he went to breathe.

You may think it would be easy to chuck away a rusty, dusty old screwdriver, dear reader, but when it belonged to a late family member, when it was their hand that wrapped around the handle, their greasy fingerprints still smudged on the plastic, their choice to set it down in exactly that spot, exactly that way, it becomes a sentiment of the heart.

A relic, almost.

He set it down one ordinary day, never knowing it would be the last time.

Never expecting it to be either.

That’s the thing about life, isn’t it?

None of us know which moments are the final ones; we just keep going, keep tending to what’s in front of us, keep leaving our small marks on the world.

We could dwell in the darkness of that truth, curious mind, we could let the absence swallow us whole; or we can revel in the times we spent together, hold the warmth of them close, and carry their way of being forward into our own lives.

I pick the prosperous option, always.

I tell you this partially because I enjoy the release; the openness of a soul unburdened, the relief of saying these things out loud to someone who will listen.

But also because the book we shall peruse today came from my Nan.

She pressed it into my hands before I left, saying:

you’ll make use of this

It is a book on gardening; a 20th-century classic, more informative than revealing, more practical than poetic, a world away from our usual lessons together.

But in its pages, I hear echoes of him.

Of people who knew how to do things, who didn’t need the internet to tell them how to make life grow.

To add some more context:

I have ordered a greenhouse

I’m intending to create a fully self-sustaining environment for fruits and vegetables; solar heat, rainwater collected from the roof, irrigation that runs on the sun, a little closed-loop world that looks after itself.

And so recently I have been devouring every text on cultivation I can get my hands on.

Old books, new books, dog-eared paperbacks with notes scribbled in the margins by people who’ve long turned the soil themselves.

I’m learning that growing things isn’t just about food.

It’s about pushing back against a world that wants you to buy everything ready-made, to forget how to be patient, to forget that the best things in life take time, care, and a willingness to get your hands dirty.

I thought you may enjoy a slight change, dear reader.

And perhaps, by the time we’re done, you may even find yourself inclined to order some pots, dig up a patch of earth, and grow something yourself.

There is a particular kind of magic in it that no screen, no status update, no modern convenience can ever replicate.

Let me tell you some things before we begin.

Things that, to me, are nothing short of incredible.

They also have the added bonus of further alluding to the reality that this world was not caused by accident.

You would have to believe in a whole lot of coincidences to think otherwise; a whole lot of random, lucky accidents stacked on top of each other, just so, for thousands of years.

If you see a plant you like; one that tastes good, one that reminds you of home, one that your grandad used to grow, you can simply cut off the correct branch, strip all but the top leaves away, plant it in soil, and it will grow.

Not just a cutting; a whole new plant, identical to the one you took it from, carrying every bit of its strength, flavour and memory forward into the world.

Is that not quite fantastic, curious mind?

That you can take a small piece of something beloved, give it a little warmth, water and time, and it will become whole again?

It feels like a metaphor for something…

If you slice a tomato and lay the slices on top of soil, then cover them with a little more earth, tomatoes will grow.

An abundance of them, from one fruit you might otherwise have thrown away.

I did this myself, just a few weeks back, and look at them now; rows of tiny green seedlings, each one holding the promise of summer on a plate.

We are taught to throw things away when they’re past their best; but the garden teaches the opposite:

there is always more life, if you know how to look for it

If you put a potato in soil and wait a few months, you’ll see pretty little flowers bloom above the ground; soft, purple and unassuming.

Once you dig the soil up, once you get your hands dirty and pull back the earth, you’ll find your one potato has turned into many.

One into many, with nothing but patience.

You needn’t have any special skill; just put a potato into the soil, give it rain and sun, and it will duplicate itself, over and over, asking nothing in return but that you don’t disturb it too much.

If you didn’t think the cutting trick was impressive, you must think that is, dear reader?

The world gives far more than it takes, if only we slow down long enough to let it.

If you have a fruit tree or bush, you can cut a branch off to a neat V-shaped point, then cut a branch from a different fruit plant creating the opposite V shape, stick them together like two pieces of a puzzle, seal the join in beeswax and wrap it tight in grafting tape.

That tree will now grow both fruits.

Two different kinds of sweetness, from one set of roots, sharing the same sun and rain.

You can do this more than once too; graft three, four, five varieties onto the same trunk, so one tree gives you a whole orchard’s worth of harvest.

It feels like cheating, almost, but it’s how the world works, how it was BUILT to work.

And so, a lot of strange coincidences, a lot of random chance happenings indeed.

It would be ridiculous to think this all occurred by pot luck.

That every plant, every root, every seed was designed to give, to multiply, to keep going, by accident.

I don’t know about you, but I don’t buy it, dear reader.

And so, we best begin, I needn’t ramble all night long, though I could talk about these things until the sun comes up.

Let us cast our gaze over this book of the garden, and what we shall peruse are the vegetables we can plant right now; this very week, this very moment, no matter how late you think you are.

You see, curious mind, the garden, like life, is always ready for you to start, even if you show up a little late.

The Vegetable Expert 📖

And so, here it is:

The Vegetable Expert

Written by Dr. D.G. Hessayon; a familiar sight to many, I dare say, with its bright cover and promise of clear, honest instruction.

Published in the latter half of the twentieth century, it carries none of the archaic language we are accustomed to in our lessons together, yet it holds something just as precious:

wisdom set down plainly, for anyone willing to listen

It is not a book of hidden secrets or ancient allegories.

It is a practical guide, written to be understood; to tell you simply what to plant, when to plant it, and how to care for it so that it may flourish.

And yet, as I turn its pages, I find myself reading it with a reverence.

For this was his, in a manner of speaking, it sat upon his shelf, it may well have been open upon that workbench in the shed, resting beside his screwdrivers and his rolls of wire.

I do not know if he ever read it cover to cover, perhaps he only ever turned to the page he needed, just as he did with everything else; solving the problem before him, fixing what was broken, tending to what would grow.

But I like to think he appreciated its straightforward way of speaking.

No fuss, no frills, just the truth of how things grow.

And so, dear reader, we shall treat this book in the same spirit; we shall look together at what may be planted right now, this very week, in this very season, and we shall learn, as he did, that with patience, attention, and a little knowledge, almost anything may be coaxed from the soil.

Subscribe

And so, dear reader, quite a shift in lanes compared to our usual work, but important knowledge all the same.

We have stepped away from ancient pages and hidden truths, turning instead to something far closer to home; a guide written plainly, simply, for anyone who wishes to bring life from the earth.

There are no mysteries here, no allegories buried beneath centuries of ink.

What we hold instead is something far rarer:

honest instruction, set down so that anyone might learn to feed themselves, to tend a patch of ground, to participate in the quiet miracle of a seed becoming food

Wisdom does not always wear a cloak of archaic language.

Sometimes it appears as clear, practical advice, written so that no one need remain ignorant of how the world grows.

I hold this book and I do not see only words, I see hands that turned these pages before mine, I see eyes that paused at sowing times and distances, perhaps planning rows for the season ahead, perhaps nodding at advice already learned through years of labour.

It came from Nan, yes, but it belonged to him, too.

It sat upon his shelf; it may well have rested upon that workbench in the shed, beside his screwdrivers and rolls of wire.

Every page then, carries more than instruction, it carries an echo.

It carries the weight of someone who understood that patience is not idleness, that tending is a form of love, and that all good things must be allowed to take their own shape, in their own time.

Grief, I have come to understand, resembles a garden more than it resembles anything else.

There are seasons when remembrance bursts forth sharp and bright, overwhelming in its beauty and its pain.

There are quieter spells, when growth slows and softens, and what once felt like a wound settles into something carried gently within the chest.

Nothing truly vanishes from the soil.

The seasons turn, the flowers fade, but the earth itself remains; holding every root, every footprint, every moment spent beneath the sun.

Those we love do not leave us.

They become the ground upon which we stand.

They become the patience we learned from watching them work.

They become the impulse to mend rather than discard, to nurture rather than consume, to pause and tend to what has been entrusted to our care.

He bequeathed to me no great fortune, no title or land, he left me with something far more precious:

the understanding that the world is something to be cared for, something to be known, something to be loved into flourishing

And these pages whisper a truth never spoken aloud:

life multiplies

One seed becomes many, one cutting takes root and stands whole again, one potato yields plenty.

What is placed into the darkness does not perish; it rises, transformed, greater than what was sown.

Love operates by the very same law.

It does not end when breath departs; it persists in every seed sown, every gentle act, every moment when one thinks he would have known exactly what to do.

We walk this earth carrying what others planted within us.

They sowed kindness, curiosity, and a reverence for the natural order of things.

Though they have stepped beyond the horizon, their harvest continues.

We are that harvest.

Every virtue we carry forward is proof that nothing truly dies that was ever rooted in goodness.

It simply changes form, and lives again, through us.

Do not carry grief as a weight, dear reader, carry it as soil.

Within it lie all the lessons, all the strength, all the love they gave.

Tend that ground well.

Plant something beautiful upon it.

Honour them not by lingering where they fell, but by walking forward carrying what they gave, making the world a little greener, a little more fruitful, a little kinder.

This book will rest now, but what it teaches will go into the earth, alongside memory, and alongside love.

In time something will rise, green and strong and beautiful, and we will look upon it, and understand.

We understand that what is sown in love never truly perishes.

It sleeps for a season, and then returns, again and again, as all living things do.

Forever.

Your presence here, curious mind, is the greatest gift of all.

No contribution is ever expected; it is your attention and curiosity that are valued above every other offering.

If you are inclined to support this work, every kindness shared goes toward acquiring more historic volumes, books that have sat upon shelves and workbenches, books that hold the wisdom passed down through generations.

Your support helps bring these pages to light, so that we may all learn together, and so that lessons learned long ago are not forgotten.

Thank you, for being here, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

Comment

Share