Alternative History

Alternative History

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Stephanie C. Bell's avatar
Stephanie C. Bell
2h

The garden is symbolic of life. Every life! The way we are all connected. Thank you Jordan, this was a beautiful and healing way to get ushered into a Monday with smoke in the skies.

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1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
Restoration Nation's avatar
Restoration Nation
1h

I’m curious if you’ve discovered the relationship of soil with soul…sowing the seeds of love…reaping what you sow… dare I suggest your soul has!!

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