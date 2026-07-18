Of all the books that have ever been written, across all the centuries and all the lands, few have been subjected to such deliberate editing, and such careful rewriting, as the Bible.

We speak of it as though it has always been exactly as we hold it today, whole, unchanging, and complete, yet the evidence tells a very different story.

Generation after generation has reached in, removed what did not suit them, smoothed what troubled them, and shaped the words until they fitted the beliefs of those in power.

It is a curious thing to behold, is it not, dear reader?

For with every age, with every council and every revision, the book grows smaller still.

As though the boundless teachings of the Divine, the words spoken by the Living One, the mysteries revealed to those who loved Him, could somehow be compressed, neatly wrapped, and handed to us in a tidy, convenient volume.

As though the truth itself could be made to fit inside a box of another’s making.

Gospels are gone entirely.

Epistles have been cast aside.

Visions and revelations, once cherished and read aloud by whole communities, were condemned and forgotten

And so I wonder, with a quiet and earnest heart; who, exactly, took it upon themselves to decide that the greater majority of souls should receive only a curated portion, rather than the whole?

Who presumed to know what we were ready to understand?

Who decided which words were too heavy for us, and which truths must be kept from sight?

You may be told it is simpler this way, that we need a plainer version; an easier path, something light enough to carry without effort.

But tell me, curious mind:

are you in such a rush?

Must you unravel every sacred mystery in the space of a month?

Must every depth be made shallow, that we might wade in it without thought?

Is there truly such urgency that we cannot take the time to read, to reflect, to struggle with the words until they yield their meaning?

We do not need a simplified faith, nor do we need a sanitised truth.

That a text may require patience, and stillness, and depth of heart to understand; that is no flaw in the writing.

It is not the book that has grown too difficult; it is a limitation placed upon it by our own willingness to seek.

They tell you it is too hard, that you would not understand; but perhaps they are the ones who fear what you might understand, if ever you were given the choice.

And so, I ask you:

who among the children of men is noble enough, wise enough, and pure enough, to decide what portion of truth is worthy of your eyes?

In a world built by human hands, governed by human desires, which one stands so far above the rest that they may judge what you are permitted to know?

Who gave them authority over your soul?

Who gave them leave to stand between you and what was written?

Perhaps then, dear reader, it would be a wise and brave decision to gaze upon those things removed.

To read what was cast aside.

And then to decide for yourself; calmly, freely, and without fear, whether this knowledge is indeed worthy of your thought.

After all:

do you eat only when you are told to eat?

do you sleep only when permission is given?

do you draw breath at the command of another?

No, you do none of these things.

So then:

why would you relinquish knowledge at the whim of another?

Pista Sofia 📖

And so it is with this very spirit, dear reader, that we turn our gaze to the book before us.

It bears the name:

Pistis Sophia

A name that speaks of Faith and Wisdom, woven together as one.

It is an ancient work, one of the precious few that survived the centuries of selection and suppression, preserved in a single Coptic manuscript that lay hidden until modern times.

Though it speaks in the voice of Jesus, it is not one of the four gospels we are commonly taught.

It belongs to that broader, deeper tradition of teachings; conversations held after the resurrection, it says, when the disciples gathered and asked Him the things they had not dared to speak while He walked among them.

Its origin is wrapped in quiet mystery.

We do not know with certainty who wrote it, nor exactly when.

The manuscript we hold today was copied perhaps in the fourth or fifth century, yet the words within it reach back much further, drawn from older Greek sources, passed down through communities that treasured these words long before any council declared them unfit.

It was translated, preserved, and hidden away, until the world was ready once more to read it.

And what kind of book is it?

It is not a narrative of miracles and parables alone.

It is, instead, a profound and gentle instruction.

Jesus stands among His disciples, and He speaks to them of the structure of the realms, of the powers and authorities that rule between here and the highest light, of the pathways the soul must travel, and the purification it must undergo to return home.

He reveals the Mysteries of Light, sacred truths that purify, transform, and lift the seeker from the darkness of this age into the clarity of the Divine.

It speaks of renunciation, of letting go of all that weighs the soul down; anger and greed, pride and falsehood, every attachment that binds us to the realms below.

It teaches that the Kingdom of Light is not something to hope for after death, but something to prepare for now, within oneself.

And it tells us plainly that the powers that rule this world are not the highest powers; that there is a Light above all lights, a Wisdom above all authorities, and a truth that no ruler on earth can ever truly silence.

This, then, is the book we shall explore together.

One of the treasures that was kept from the common view, yet one that has survived to speak to us still; only if we have the courage to listen.

Consider then, dear reader, the weight and beauty of these instructions.

Jesus speaks to His disciples as one who knows the way home, and bids them go into all the world with one great command:

seek the Mysteries of Light without ceasing, day and night, rest not, until you have found them

For these mysteries are not words to be read, but a fire to be carried within.

They purify the soul, transfigure the seeker, and draw them upward, until they themselves become pure light, and worthy to enter the Kingdom from which they came.

To walk this path is to turn away from everything that holds us fast.

He bids us renounce the world and all its works; every care that consumes us, every sin that chains us, every bond and habit that weighs the spirit down.

Only then may we stand before the Light, and pass beyond the torments and judgments that guard the way.

One by one, He lays bare the chains we must break.

-murmuring and discontent that poisons our peace

-superstition and blind belief that dims our sight

-hidden arts and deceits that seek power over others

-slander and falsehood spoken against our neighbours

-pride and boasting that makes us forget our common origin

-greed and excess that drowns the spirit in appetite

-empty words and idle chatter that scatter our attention

-unworthy loves and attachments that bind us to what passes away

-endless hunger for more, that grasping heart that mistakes possession for purpose

All these, He says, we must lay down entirely.

These guardians at the gate; the Dog‑Faced One, the rivers of fire, the judgments and torments of the lower realms, are not just monsters to be feared.

They are reflections of our own unpurified nature.

We cannot ascend carrying darkness within us, we cannot enter the mysteries while still clinging to the world.

To renounce is not loss; it is simply to lay down every burden that was never truly ours to carry.

And so He reveals the great and quiet truth:

worthiness is not given, it is become

No one grants you passage, no authority can declare you fit.

You make yourself worthy; by what you let go of, by what you purify within, by how much light you carry when you at last stand before the gate.

The Light does not judge you; it simply sees you as you are, and only that which is light may enter the Light.

The teachings deepen, dear reader, the guardians take form, and the names of the powers that rule this realm are spoken aloud.

He bids us lay down the very attachments that bind the heart to earth; the loves of this world, which clothe the soul in heavy darkness like coats of pitch, and keep it from rising.

From there He turns to every wound we inflict upon one another:

-robbery and pillage, the taking of what is not given

-slander and reviling, the spoken harm that poisons both speaker and listener

-quarrelling and wrath, the fires that burn within and consume us from within

-wickedness and pitilessness, the hardening of the heart against suffering

-idle words and evil speech, the careless tongue that carries ruin

Each one is named, each one shown for what it is; a chain, a weight, a darkness that must be released before we may pass onward.

Then the guardians themselves are named, and the realms they watch over.

Ariel stands with his rivers of fire and smoke.

The Dragon-Faced One holds judgment and seething seas.

The Lion-Faced One guards rivers of flame and burning.

And above them all stands Ialdabaoth; the ruler of this age, the force of ignorance and illusion, whose fires and seas and torments await those who remain bound to his nature.

He is not just a monster to fear; he is the sum of all that we carry within us that is not light.

Ignorance, villainy, sloth, adultery, murder; these are his works, his dominion, his nature made flesh in us.

To remain in these things is to remain subject to him; to renounce them is to step beyond his reach entirely.

See then what this book truly says:

the torments are not punishments inflicted from without

They are the inevitable consequence of carrying darkness into the presence of Light.

The fire is not kindled to hurt you; it is the very nature of what you have refused to let go of.

The rivers of pitch and smoke and sulphur; these are the weight of your own unpurified being, which cannot ascend and so must fall away.

And the rulers who stand guard?

They are the keepers of the threshold, testing what you carry.

If you still bear their nature, you cannot pass; if you have renounced it all, they have no power over you at all.

This is the great and terrible truth laid plain:

Ialdabaoth and all his host rule only over that which resembles them

Ignorance cannot endure where wisdom is.

Sloth cannot rise where the soul is awake.

Cruelty and wrath and greed dissolve where the Light has entered in.

You do not fight these powers, you simply cease to be what they are.

And in that moment, their fires cannot touch you, their gates cannot hold you, and their lord has no claim upon you ever again.

Here the vision stretches outward, curious mind, revealing the very edge of the realms; the outer darkness, where frost and ice hold sway, and the great dragon watches over the threshold.

We learn that what separates us from the Light is not only outward acts, but the posture of the soul itself:

-hardness of heart, that stubborn refusal to soften

-impiety, that turning away from what is holy

-the blindness of atheism, that claims the seen is all there is;

-the twisting of truth into blasphemy, that speaks against what is sacred

These things, He says, bind us to the cold and the dark, where there is weeping and gnashing of teeth; not as punishment inflicted from above, but as the natural condition of a soul that has chosen to remain distant from warmth.

He speaks also of doctrines, of error and of truth.

Those who teach what is false, who lead others away from the first and true mystery, carry a weight of consequence.

For to mislead a soul is to draw it toward darkness, and so they share in the cold and the frost, frozen in that separation until they turn back.

To abandon the truth, He warns, is to become unbound from existence itself; to lose the very ground of being, because you have severed yourself from that which gives all things life.

And then the tone shifts, and the path is shown in its beauty.

If renunciation is the laying down of burden, then the virtues are the way we rise:

-Be diligent; awake, attentive, never slumbering in the work of the soul

-Be loving; not in word alone, but in the way you meet every living thing

-Be gentle; so that no harm flows from you

-Be peacemakers; that your presence may heal division rather than deepen it

-Be merciful; that you may know the mercy of the Light

-Be compassionate; carrying the sorrows of others as your own

These are not rules to be obeyed, they are the very nature of the realms above.

To become these things is to already belong there; to embody them is to ascend, step by step, into the height, into the Kingdom of Light.

This is the profound balance the book reveals:

what you renounce frees you, and what you become carries you home

The darkness is not a place you are cast into; it is what you choose when you harden your heart.

The Light is not a reward given to the obedient; it is the natural home of a soul that has made itself pure, loving, and true.

When you cease to be of the darkness, the darkness can no longer hold you; and when you have become love itself, nothing can keep you from the Light.

Now, dear reader, the teaching opens wide into something extraordinarily gentle; a truth that overturns every judgment we have ever been taught.

He tells us that to tend to the suffering, to love what is holy, to walk in righteousness, and to let go of every attachment; these are the outward signs of one who turns toward the Light.

Yet He makes plain something that may surprise us:

these mysteries are not reserved for the pure alone

They are given to those who have stumbled, who have carried every sin and weight of the world, and yet who turn, repent, and begin again.

Hide them not from such souls, He says; for these are the very ones the mysteries were brought to heal.

It is because of sin, He explains, that these teachings entered the world at all.

He came not for those who imagine themselves already whole, but for every soul burdened by fault and failure; that the sins of all may be remitted, and all may rise together.

This is the great mercy at the heart of the work:

the First Mystery is not a reward for perfection, but a gift of forgiveness, granted to anyone who renounces what binds them and turns homeward

Then Mary asks the question that touches every heart:

what of the one who walked blameless, who never stumbled at all?

Surely such a soul needs no purification, and passes straight into the Light?

And Jesus answers with a wisdom that runs deeper than we might suppose.

Even the most righteous soul, He says, still carries the essence of this world within it.

Though no sin ever touched it, the very condition of being born into flesh means it bears the imprint of the realms below; and so even that soul receives the Mystery at the moment of its release; not to wash away wrong, but to complete the journey, to be fully and finally joined to the Light from which it came.

This teaches us something profound; that the Mystery is not only for the broken, it is for everyone.

Whether you have fallen far and risen again, or walked with care your whole life; you are still of this world, until you are received into what is beyond it.

Forgiveness is for the sinner, and completion is for the righteous, and both are held equally in the kindness of the Light.

No one is excluded, nor is anyone turned away.

The door stands open to all who turn toward it, whatever their past may have been.

To end this mornings rather profound lesson, dear reader, we are shown what happens at the threshold itself, the moment the soul departs this world and begins its journey home.

We learn that those who have received the Mysteries are not left unguarded.

A great and holy power reaches down to meet them, and rescues them from the hands of wrath; those guardians who deal out judgment according to the measure of one's deeds.

The soul is borne upward through the realms, tested and tried for three days.

It passes through chaos and the torments of the judgments, through fire and the regions of the pit.

Yet these trials do not consume it, they touch it only lightly, for the soul bears within itself something that the flames cannot touch; the Seal of the Light.

Those who guide it do not leave it there; they draw it swiftly onward, past every ruler and every gate, until it is brought forth from the ages entirely, lest the powers of this realm should lay claim to it again.

Then the soul is led like sunlight itself, along a path of radiance, to the Virgin of Light.

She receives it, examines it, and finds it pure; yet something is still missing.

Though the soul may be free of sin, it cannot yet enter the highest realms, for it does not carry within it the sign of the Kingdom.

And so she seals it with a Holy Seal, that it may be carried safely into the ages to come, and inherit what has been prepared for it from the beginning.

This is the quiet and staggering truth He reveals:

even a soul entirely without sin cannot ascend into the Light by goodness alone

Righteousness is not enough, and blamelessness is not enough.

To cross from this realm into the Kingdom, one must carry the Mystery within.

It is not a reward earned by good deeds; it is a gift, a mark, a kinship with something higher, without which the gates remain closed.

And then He speaks of mercy in ways we scarcely dare to imagine.

Should a soul have stumbled once, or twice, or three times; yet turned, and renounced, and sought the Light, it shall be sent back, to begin again, to learn what it must and to grow into what it was meant to be.

Not cast away, not destroyed, but given another chance.

For the Light does not desire the death of the sinner; it desires their return.

And so the journey continues, life after life, until the soul is at last made ready, bears the sign within, and may enter home at last.

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And so, dear reader, we have witnessed a history cast aside, the tales they removed; and we must, as always, reflect.

We hold in our hands a book that was once forbidden, declared too deep, too wild, too close to the truth they wished to keep hidden.

We have read words spoken in quiet gatherings, preserved through perilous centuries, until the world was at last ready to hear them again.

In these pages, we have found a teaching that turns the world upside down; not with wrath, nor with threat, but with a mercy so vast it breaks every chain.

Consider what we have been shown, curious mind.

We were told that salvation is granted by authority, that truth is guarded by those in power, that you must believe as you are told or be cast forever into darkness; but this ancient text tells us something altogether different.

It tells us that the power to rise lies within you; not in a building, not in a title, not in the word of any man.

It tells us that the guardians at the gate are not monsters sent to punish you, but reflections of what you carry inside.

The fire that burns is not kindled to destroy you; it is the very nature of the Light itself, which consumes all that is not itself.

So you learn that you do not fight your way upward you simply purify yourself, until nothing remains that the fire can touch.

This path does not ask you to profess belief, but to change your nature.

To let go of anger and greed, of pride and falsehood, of every attachment that binds you to the earth.

And yet it says, again and again:

turn back

If you have stumbled once, or twice, or three times:

turn back

The door is not closed, the Light does not count your failures; it sees your longing to return.

This is the great secret they removed, is it not?

That no one is beyond redemption, that no soul is cast aside forever, and that mercy is woven into the very fabric of the cosmos.

They told us that the righteous ascend by their own goodness, and the wicked fall by their sin.

But this book reveals something deeper still:

that even the most righteous soul cannot cross the threshold alone

To enter the Kingdom, you must carry within you something that belongs to that Kingdom already; the Mystery, the spark, the kinship with the Light.

You must become what you seek.

And this, perhaps, is why these words were hidden; because they place the power of salvation not in the hands of an institution, but within the soul itself.

Imagine a lamp placed beneath a bowl.

It does not cease to shine; but its light is hidden from view.

And so it is with the truth of these teachings.

They were covered over, declared heretical, cast aside and forgotten; yet the light never faded.

It waited, preserved in the yellowed pages of a book, until souls such as ours should come along and lift the bowl away.

Let this then be the lesson you carry with you; that what the world declares impossible may be the truest thing of all.

That what authorities remove from sight may be exactly what you most need to read.

That your worth is not determined by how many rules you kept, but by how deeply you have loved, how gently you have walked, and how earnestly you have turned toward the Light; even when you stumbled along the way.

For we are all souls journeying home.

Some carry many burdens, some carry few; but the path is the same for every one:

renounce what weighs you down, purify what remains within you, and bear the Light in your heart

Then, when at last you stand before the threshold, you will not need to argue your worth.

You will simply shine.

And all the guardians and all the gates will step aside, for they recognise their own.

This journey through ancient pages has been a privilege to share with you.

Your presence here, your attention and your curiosity, are worth far more than any contribution; and I want you to know that you are welcome here, always, whether you are able to give or not.

If you do find these words of value, and wish to stand beside this work, your support helps me seek out these precious texts, access the archives where they are preserved, and bring their pages to light for all to read.

Every contribution helps uncover another voice, another wisdom, another truth that was kept from sight; so that what was once hidden may be seen by anyone who seeks it.

But please know this:

nothing is ever hidden from you behind a gate

You need not give to receive, nor need to pay to read.

This work is offered freely, because truth belongs to no one; and so it is given to all.

Thank you for walking this path with me, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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