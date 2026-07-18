Alternative History

Alternative History

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
6h

As One with no religion - was raised with lots of love and Ethics, but no religion - I see all religious texts as efforts to control Us in some way... This piece is surely interesting, though. And I agree with much of it.

Thank You for bringing it forth!

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Peter Wiggins's avatar
Peter Wiggins
2h

Jordan, interesting as always, particularly your resume of older texts and books, wonderful. Now you are again on a subject of my interest; I urge you to look at the work of the late Walter Russell, in particular his book ‘the Secret of Light’ (a wonderful read and enlightening), also the work of John Lash Lamb, his study and wonderful narratives on the Gnostics, the ancient Mysteries and the Nag Hammadi texts (which he has spent decades decoding). I urge you to study the work of both as their wisdom and insight is revelatory…

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