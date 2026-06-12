Alternative History

Alternative History

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James M.'s avatar
James M.
2h

"He casts the Australian, the Tartar, the African, the Indian, the South American, the Polynesian, and the Eskimo as savages, a term wielded with a disdain that demands a superior to whom they might be subjugated.

When racism flourishes, it does not do so in a vacuum; it draws nourishment from the foundational texts we glorify in our academies.

This is the history sold to us, sold to our children; a narrative of conquest masked as progress, of colonialism disguised as improvement, while the old, organic structures of existence were systematically dismantled.

And what is the fruit of this modernisation?

We are told we occupy the pinnacle of history, yet look at the landscape:

a civilisation experiencing a precipitous decline in its own propagation

a population marred by unprecedented physical infirmity, and a rise in disease that mocks our technological vanity..."

This is interesting. I always took declining birthrates and the other symptoms of civilizational demoralization to be fruits of the REACTION to social Darwinism and colonialism. In other words, if we still believed in a sacred Western mission and the innate superiority of our values and social structures, would we be experiencing the things we are currently? Perhaps the rot stretches back earlier in time than the utopian horrors of the 20th century, which still constrain our thinking today.

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1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
Roy McIntosh's avatar
Roy McIntosh
3h

Vast majority of those in history books or who wrote material were from establishment priveleged families etc and wrote what was good for them but not necessarily the facts and truths!?

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1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
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