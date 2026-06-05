Alternative History

Alternative History

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
1h

I ponder deliberate poisoning... Targeted and all.

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2 replies by Jordan Nuttall and others
Dr.Don Hall's avatar
Dr.Don Hall
2h

Not a Plague, Too Many College Deaths to Account for Coincidence. Something Fishy at Merton. Something beyond strange attacking only men.

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1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
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