I didn’t listen much in history class, nor school for that matter; although, dear reader, I do remember brief parts of my education on the Typhus.

We referred to it as The Black Assize, a terrible blight it was; killing all who got in contact with the disease.

London was shrouded in filth and misery, which was their own doing really; what do you expect when you chuck excrement out of the window?

It was presented to us children as a fatal disease, causing a prompt death.

They claimed it was born of poor hygiene, living conditions, and the lack of sanitation infrastructure.

And that sounds pretty reasonable, curious mind, it all slots together very nicely.

Almost too nicely…

I think you know where this is going, dear reader; for when a tale seems to tick every box and sounds just right, it is usually the start of a fantasy.

So then, we shall begin by casting our eyes over the officially published effects of the disease.

What then follows is not a clinical report of a typical infection, but a jarring, firsthand testimony of an event that defies the sterile, passive narrative we have been given.

When you read this document, you will be forced to confront a reality that bears no resemblance to the textbook version of history.

It is a harrowing, period-correct record of a nightmarish fever that strips away the veneer of poor hygiene and exposes something far more calculated, far more aggressive, and far more sinister.

We begin.

According to today’s established narrative, the Black Assize refers to several catastrophic outbreaks of gaol fever, or typhus, that occurred in England during the 16th and 18th centuries.

The official story characterises these events by a sudden, devastating spread of lethal disease in packed courtrooms, claiming it instantly killed a broad spectrum of people, including prisoners, judges, lawyers, and spectators.

As for the most famous of these, the 1577 event in Oxford, the narrative points to the foul air from overcrowded prisons as the source that sickened the courtroom.

They estimate this resulted in 300 to 500 deaths, noting the high-ranking casualties such as the Lord Chief Baron and the Sheriff of Oxfordshire.

It’s the classic explanation:

overcrowding, filth, and foul air acting as the catalyst for tragedy

It’s presented as a grim, natural consequence of the time.

But as we move toward the primary record, keep that clinical explanation in mind, and ask yourself if foul air from a prison really accounts for such a surgical, catastrophic event.

Account of the Black Assize (1577) 📑

Translation:

“Read at R.S. 25 May 1758

XCV.

An account of the Black Assize at Oxford, from the Register of Merton College, written by B. Buckley, Steward, 1577. Communicated by John Ward.

On the twenty‑first day of July, the Warden and the eight Senior Fellows, acting by authority of a Decree concerning preaching and maintaining order, on the Sunday following the Feast of St. Peter ad Vincula, lest, if a great crowd were called together and assembled, the sickness, which had already raged for more than five days, should spread further, become more widely dispersed, and become more dangerous and perilous.

Then, on the 15th, 16th, and 17th of this same July, many fell ill, though fewer than before; and within the space of twelve days, they died (and this is certain), without exception, a hundred Scholars, besides very few citizens.

Truly a time beyond doubt most calamitous and full of woe. For some, struck down by a frenzy and rage of pain beyond description, rushed out of their chambers and, driven by I know not what force, beat the doors with clubs and staffs and were carried away; others ran about the courts and streets, running hither and thither with the swiftness of those hastening to their death; others threw themselves headlong into deep waters; yet no one gave thanks to Almighty God, though many were brought low and cast down from high places.

The spirits of all were broken; men fled, not fearing the necessities of their brethren, but terrified by the sight and horror of death. They were left behind to perish miserably. The Doctors of the University, and the leaders of the colleges, and almost all the students departed. Our Warden, beyond all others the most watchful and careful, remained at home among us, applying himself entirely to the sick, labouring and expending great care and effort day and night, and never resting even for a moment.

Five of our number died; the whole household, the whole college, whether at home or abroad, fled to their native places, or had already perished.

It is a wonder what a multitude of remedies the physicians applied, hastening to the houses of the sick with the utmost speed. Apothecaries’ shops were stocked with sweet‑smelling medicines, syrups, oils, fresh waters, confections of every kind, and preserves of all sorts; yet in a very short time all were exhausted.

Those afflicted laboured under the most violent pain in the head and stomach; their senses were disturbed: their understanding, memory, sight, hearing, and all other faculties were impaired. As the sickness increased, they could take no food, nor could they sleep; nor would they allow the attendants or those watching over them to remain. Always, even in the very moment of death, there was a strange strength and vigour of body; and as this declined, symptoms of every kind contrary to nature appeared.

No type of constitution or temperament was spared; yet the disease was chiefly of a choleric nature, and proved here troublesome and difficult to treat, the causes of which, though well known, the physicians were nevertheless ignorant of how to cure.

The cause was suspected by many to arise from the foul and pestilential air coming from the prisoners being brought out of the courts and prisons (of whom two or three had died in chains only a few days before), or from certain subtle, poisonous vapours...”

This document, cataloged under reference number L&P/3/321, is a record by Steward B. Buckley from 1577 detailing the Black Assize at Oxford, and it serves as a chilling point of entry for a question we must eventually face:

what exactly were they fighting?

Today, the modern narrative would have you believe that a simple course of antibiotics would have halted this tragedy in its tracks, dismissing the event as a manageable medical failure.

Yet, as you read the account, dear reader, that explanation feels increasingly thin, almost like a convenient fable designed to soothe our anxiety about the past.

Buckley describes a sickness that did not just target the body; it shattered the mind, driving the afflicted into a frenzy and rage of pain so absolute that they beat doors with clubs, sprinted through the streets toward their own deaths, or cast themselves into deep waters.

Does that sound like a bacterial infection, curious mind?

The physicians of the time, desperate to maintain the facade of control, emptied their shops of syrups, oils, and fresh waters, only to watch their patients decline into a state of cognitive collapse; where understanding, memory, and sight were systematically erased.

There was a strange, final vigour of body observed in the dying, a phenomenon that defies the typical clinical progression of a simple illness.

While the establishment clung to the theory of foul and pestilential air emanating from prisoners to explain the horror, the visceral reality recorded in this register suggests something far more profound was at play, a systemic dissolution that went beyond the reach of any medicine they possessed, or perhaps, any medicine we possess now.

We are only at the beginning of this inquiry, but keep this in mind:

when the history books offer you a tidy, scientific solution for an event that clearly tore the fabric of reality apart, they are not explaining the past, they are burying it

Translation:

“...diabolical and plainly popish vapours, stirred up from the depths of the pit at Louvain, and sent hither by wicked men, secretly and by stealth.

For they alone, and such as they, fall sick who dwell in courts, guild‑halls (as they call them), and public halls; and on the fifth and sixth days of this month, the judges of the assize came: Sir Robert Bell, Chief Baron of the Exchequer, and others, men of such rank as England had not before seen; Sir John Barham, the Queen’s Serjeants‑at‑Law, both of them fierce and implacable in their popish cruelty, and cruel avengers of the laws; the Sheriff of Oxfordshire with his attendants, two knights, eight esquires and justices of the peace, many noblemen, not a few of their servants also, all (with one or two exceptions) of great estate and standing.

These men, as they say, having taken their seats in court, almost immediately died upon the very bench in Oxford.

And just as every one of them was strongest in body, so he died the sooner.

Women were not attacked by it, nor certainly the poor; neither indeed was anyone infected who attended upon the sick or ministered to their needs or visited them.

But as the disease appeared here with extraordinary violence, so it did not last long. For within the compass of one month, almost all were restored to their former health; so that one might again behold so many scholars, so many citizens, walking about the streets and squares of the city, and might praise the most merciful name of our God for all ages!

On the twenty‑fourth day of July, John May, Fellow and Master of Arts, ended his life in the College; and was buried in the church.

On the twenty‑seventh, one Browne, a clerk, died in the College.

On the twenty‑eighth of the same month, one Gaunte, a chorister, died in the College.

On the twenty‑ninth, Mr. Lea, elected Proctor on the 20th of July, died within the College.

From the Register of Merton College.

Additional Remarks.”

What is presented on this page further alludes to the concept of this disease being of non-natural origin, and the implications are far more unsettling than any standard medical text would have you believe.

We are not reading about a pathogen that moves blindly through a population; we are looking at a record of an event that displays a deliberate, almost chillingly conscious selection.

The text frames this as an external, directed act, describing the affliction as diabolical and plainly popish vapours sent from the depths of the pit by wicked men, secretly and by stealth.

This is not the language of people describing a random natural hazard.

It is the language of those who recognised, in the moment, that they were being targeted by an intervention.

If this were a simple, natural disease, why would it bypass the poor and the women, ignoring those who physically ministered to the sick, only to strike with lethal precision at the judges, knights, and noblemen seated in the court?

Think about that, curious mind.

Biological illnesses do not distinguish between a judge and a beggar, yet this phenomenon operated with the cold accuracy of a surgical strike, killing the strongest among them the fastest.

It suggests that the sickness was not a result of biology, but a tool of liquidation meant to clear the benches of Oxford.

Once the specific targets were removed, the violence of the event ceased as quickly as it had arrived, leaving the rest of the city to return to health in a matter of weeks.

This is the end of this particular paper, but it is far from the end of the mystery.

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And so, dear reader, a shorter lesson this evening, but one that is rather provocative.

We have spent this time picking at the frayed edges of the official narrative surrounding the 1577 Black Assize, and what lies beneath is not the predictable, biological tragedy of foul air or overcrowded prisons we were taught in childhood.

Instead, the records we have examined reveal a phenomenon defined by surgical selectivity and psychological override.

How does a natural pathogen decide to bypass the poor, the women, and the caretakers while specifically liquidating the architects of the law, the Justices of the Peace, and the noblemen sitting in judgment?

The text from the Merton College Register does not describe an outbreak; it describes a displacement.

When the judges took their seats, they were met with an intervention that struck the strongest among them with a lethal, inverted velocity, proving that this was a mechanism of removal, not a disease of chance.

The physicians of the time, in their recorded desperation, emptied their apothecaries of every syrup and oil at their disposal, yet they remained utterly ignorant of any cure because there was nothing biological to treat.

They stood witness to a frenzy where the afflicted were stripped of their senses and driven to acts of self-destruction, all while maintaining a strange, final vigor that mocks the clinical definition of dying.

When the history books insist on the scientific comfort of the modern antibiotic narrative, they are doing exactly what they have always done:

applying a sterile bandage over a wound that was never physical to begin with

They are burying the truth of an orchestrated liquidation under the guise of sanitary history.

We have looked behind the curtain and seen the cold, calculated efficiency of an intervention that has been masquerading as nature for far too long.

The lesson here is not about a plague; it is about the power that dictates which parts of our history remain visible, and which parts are deemed too dangerous to acknowledge.

If you are considering support for this work, please know that a donation is not expected.

Your presence and continued engagement are valued above all else.

Should you choose to contribute, however, those funds go entirely toward the procurement of further literature to continue this inquiry.

Thank you, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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