As a child, dear reader, if you received the same public education I did, you were told as a plain fact that our world arose by accident.

The Big Bang:

an event that birthed everything from nothing

Yet every effect has a cause.

That is a fundamental rule of physics, but they never tell us what caused the Big Bang, curious mind.

The answer, it seems, cannot be God; for He does not exist, we are told.

Instead:

gravity works by magic

the Big Bang happened by chance

life sprang from lifeless matter, evolved into fish, grew legs and lungs, crawled onto land, turned into a monkey, and then, into us

That explanation might satisfy an 8‑year‑old; but to me, at 26, it makes no sense at all.

Consider the human eye:

incredibly complex, every part required for it to work

Remove any single connection, and it cannot see.

How then, dear reader, could it evolve gradually, when it would have been useless until fully formed?

It defies the very logic evolution claims to follow.

Look out across a field, dear reader:

cows eat grass, their manure feeds the soil to grow more grass

flowers bloom, and to spread they need pollination

bees are drawn to their colours and scents; as they move from bloom to bloom, they carry pollen with them and bring new life

A perfectly balanced, self‑sustaining system, and yet we are made to believe it all came about by random chance.

If you truly accept that you are descended from a monkey, living on a spinning, hurtling rock in space for no reason at all; how can you ever feel you have a purpose?

If we are just accidents, potluck, what does that do to the human spirit and consciousness?

Perhaps now is the time to look at a different account of creation, one that does not reduce us to meaningless creatures.

We begin.

Extract from Teutonic Philosophy 📑

Translation:

“Extract from Mr Hotham’s Introduction to the Teutonic Philosophy

1. Before the creation of any particular beings, there existed the Universal All, eternally enduring, that is, God, and the great Deep, or, in other words, an infinite, immeasurable Space, in every conceivable point of which the whole Deity dwells.

2. This Deep, or undifferentiated Space, in itself and in all its nature, is not merely empty; for if two points could be separated from one another within it, then God would be able to create many worlds, and the distance from one point to another would be a measure of the separation between them.

And although this Space itself has no fixed, measurable quantity, yet any given length drawn within it can be said to be longer or shorter, and takes up more or less of this Deep; from which fact it may be inferred that it possesses all the properties of quantity and dimension.

3. Although this boundless, immeasurable Deep partakes (next under God) of the highest degree of reality and being, yet it is not God Himself; because its immensity and all its other attributes are distinctly different from the many other qualities of the perfect Divine life and essence.

And therefore, in a proper sense, it may be called the Body of the Deity, or more accurately, the eternal habitation or dwelling‑place of the Godhead.

4. To this Deep or Abyss may be attributed everything that philosophers call “primal matter”, that is, it has neither end, limit, nor quantity; it has no figure or shape, but is boundless and unbounded in every direction.

The narrowness of our own speech and understanding, which can only describe finite things, is too limited to comprehend its nature; we can only speak of it through negation, offering nothing more than a shadowy, negative glimpse of its unimaginable vastness. Yet its properties are clearly ascribed to this Abyss.

• First: It is passive and receptive, a force that contracts, holds, and restrains.

• Second: Opposite to this, it is a force that actively expands and pushes outward.

• Third: From the meeting of these two comes a spirit of strife, heat, and the very substance of primal matter.

• Fourth: It possesses a heavy, pressing, dark fire.

Of all the qualities of the Eternal Abyss, I can most easily give a visible likeness in the interaction of metals, most clearly seen in the process of refining iron, or in the cycle of lead and tin; …or in the changing nature of iron when worked with fire. For the work is one and continuous. Here, through the outward influence of the fire, the unifying spirit of all things begins to exert a hidden force against itself, as if joining together into one single body; yet almost at the same moment, another opposing force enters, dividing their union and their combined form, driving both water and fire apart with sudden violence over the face of the highest Deep.

And from this conflict between the containing power and the opposing spirit, a third force arises: it softens those hard, rigid qualities, turning iron into a gentle, tender substance; and this, being filled with dark fire, though it has no light of its own, yet is illuminated by the overshadowing hand of God, which holds back its full force.

Whoever looks closely at this process may clearly perceive the hidden workings of the vast Abyss, reduced here to the smallest possible measure within this tiny vessel; and when these same principles are released to expand outward again, they will, as it is written in the hidden Apocalypse, rise up from the lowest depths of the pit.

If you look beyond this outward appearance, I believe you will need no further proof of the great Torment or Hell of the damned; for what some call the “bottomless pit”, while overlooking its true nature as a Boundless Deep, I will speak plainly: I understand this part of the great Abyss, from which God has withdrawn His immediate presence, to be indeed Hell, but not Hell as something that existed before the fall of Lucifer; it did not become Hell in actuality until it was corrupted and darkened by the harmful influence of the rebellious angels, and its true nature was greatly obscured, hiding the original manifestation of the eternal Godhead.

Out of this freely flowing, heavy substance that rises from the centre of the Deep, and from the properties of the eternal Abyss, there emerges something far more subtle and all‑pervading, which fills all infinite Space: a faint likeness of what we may perceive in fire; and when this fire has overcome the darkness of its own origin, it triumphs as a bright, radiant flame, having worked its way free from the heavy mass of dark matter.

This Light, at last, its vital and illuminating rays breathing forth like a sweet breeze through the expanse of the infinite Abyss, this holy Breath, this pure, open space, is called by the name of Heaven.

Here we may truly affirm: it existed from all eternity, and shall remain forever, a living Word, whose invisible centre is the Eternal Being, whose body and substance is the Abyss, and whose spirit is the…”

We turn now to a document held in the Royal Society’s archives, under the reference CLP/22i/14; an extract taken from Charles Hotham’s Introduction to the Teutonic Philosophy, dating from the 17th century.

It is one of those texts that sits in plain sight, dear reader, yet remains entirely absent from the history and science we are taught.

When you read these words, you begin to understand just how much has been stripped away from our understanding.

What Hotham describes here is not chaos, nor random chance, nor matter appearing out of nowhere.

He speaks of an eternal, boundless order, a Deep or Abyss that is not empty space, but the very body and dwelling‑place of the Creator.

Before any visible thing existed, there was already principle, purpose, and nature.

Everything that would come to be was already contained within that infinite, living reality.

Compare this to the story we are given today:

a universe that sprang from nothing, governed by blind luck, where matter just happened to arrange itself into complexity, life, and consciousness without any guiding hand or underlying law

Here, in this forgotten text, we see the opposite:

nothing comes from nothing

Every form, every force, every visible thing emerges from that one eternal source.

There is a clear chain; from the infinite Deep, to the meeting of forces, to the birth of light and substance, all held together and sustained by the Divine.

It is a story of connection, not separation; of intention, not accident.

Notice too how he describes the nature of matter itself; it is not something dead, random, or self‑creating.

It has properties, it has movement, it has purpose; but only within the greater order.

Even the darkness he writes of is not the absence of God, but a state of being where His light is hidden or withdrawn, not something that exists on its own.

This is the great inversion we are living through.

We are taught that the old ways of seeing the world as living, spiritual, and connected were ignorance and superstition.

We were told that replacing them with a cold, mechanical, random universe was progress.

Yet look at what we have lost in that trade.

If the world is built from eternal principles, rooted in a living Creator, then we ourselves are part of that same order.

We have a place, a nature, and a purpose.

If it is all just an accident, then we are nothing more than temporary arrangements of atoms, with no meaning beyond what we invent for ourselves.

This is why these documents matter so much; they are not just old words on paper.

They are proof that the men who built the foundations of modern science knew another story entirely; one that made sense, one that gave humanity its place in creation, and one that did not reduce us to meaningless specks in a vast, empty void.

They did not abandon this view because it was proven wrong.

They replaced it because it did not serve the new narrative they wanted us to accept.

Take it in, curious mind.

This is the creation story our ancestors knew; whole, coherent, and true?…

Translation:

“…having within itself the wisdom, the heart of God the everlasting Father, and of its mother the Abyss: by and in this name I understand not any single divine attribute, but a living essence present in all parts of the Deep, being, intelligence, and power, inferior only in dignity to the eternal Deity itself; having from its Divine source all its own being, substance, and variety; and existing as in a mirror, God beholds from all eternity a living likeness and image of Himself, the most delightful prospect of His own lovely expression, and in it, the boundless beauty of all things.

And now, if you wish, dear reader, to understand where all these things lead you, we have until now explained only the first principle: the Deep.

By this first principle I understand the Eternal Abyss; by the second, Wisdom.

From these two principles, it pleased the Creator, after infinite ages of eternity, to bring forth another world: that is, the realm of the Angels, divided into three orders, like a hierarchy of spheres.

The highest inhabitants were Angels, arranged in ranks of authority; the middle were filled with light, and this is now our world; while the lowest was the dwelling‑place of Lucifer and his host, whose souls and bodies, unlike those of all other Angels, were formed from the Abyss; their spirit, from the outflow of eternal wisdom.

Lucifer, the most beautiful of all the rest, and who bore the very image and likeness of God, was made the light‑bearer; yet, containing within himself the fullness of Divine breath, he began to turn away from the support and sustenance of his own spirit, seeking instead an outward display of power for the sake of his own glory.

He grew heavy and dense, belonging to the lowest and lesser of the two subordinate principles; his mind became clouded and confused, and his thoughts turned inward upon himself, becoming self‑centred.

By this means, the spirit of freedom which had once moved him before his fall was stripped away; the active nature of his being was changed and reversed, and the passive qualities of the Abyss came forth and settled within him in full force.

Through this dark and corrupt nature, those proud spirits, having fallen, sank down, and still fall further, into a bottomless pit, into this fallen, and now unchangeable, condition.

1. The desire to claim for himself the beauty and glory belonging to all other beings, and to make the whole order of things serve only his own will. This arose from the opposing and contracting power of his own nature.

2. To raise himself above the boundaries of the whole creation, and to set up his own throne in the highest place, so that he might reduce God and all his fellow‑creatures to mere footstools beneath his feet.

This division began from the second principle, and quickly grew into a complete separation; their nature became entirely different from the Creator and from the order of all things. For they chose to confine themselves within their own created sphere, and turned that same power which should have been directed outward for good, back upon themselves.

3. Yet this violent uprising met its limit and restraint from the Divine Goodness; for God set bounds to all created beings. From this opposing principle arose a spirit of envy, hatred, and malice, which grew and swelled within them.

It burst forth as a burning, seething fire of darkness, whose fierce power filled all their realm with smoke and darkness, and with a sulphurous stench.

Here you may see the first origin of sin, and of hell‑fire; for these are nothing else but pride, envy, stubbornness, anger, and wrath.

From this fallen state, their spirit was reduced to its lowest nature.

God withdrew and separated Himself to His own central place; the clear, pure light departed, and they sank into darkness. What remained, therefore, was nothing but these unhappy beings, cut off from their connection with the Divine source, and enclosed within their own sphere, a dark, eternal fire in which they are now held fast.

And this is the Chaos: a true mixture of the heavy, dense nature of the fallen Lucifer and his host, within their own enclosed space before the new creation began. And certainly, if this lower realm had been left entirely to itself, without God’s restraining power to hold back its swelling force, for God, looking upon this great expanse, desired above all else to manifest His glory, and to reveal His goodness and influence for all eternity, He turned His perfect purpose toward bringing happiness and life to many creatures upon this stage.

By His mighty power, He reached down into this humble, fallen realm, and formed the visible world out of this very Chaos.

1. He gathered together the scattered particles of matter, bound them into one whole, and formed the vast, open firmament or sphere, separating the pure from the dense and heavy substance. This is what Scripture calls “the face of the deep” and “the waters”. Then, moving forward, He gathered the darkness and the dense, heavy, fallen nature of the Luciferian realm, together with its ruler, into a narrow, confined space, a prison‑house to hold their pride.

This is what Scripture calls “the creation of light”, and the work of the first day.

The victory over Lucifer was made clear by the power of the Divine Word; the Spirit of God moved over the face of the waters, until He brought about a complete triumph, and turned all this fallen, dark matter into something useful and good, to serve as a foundation and dwelling‑place for the new world, and for the habitation of mankind.”

If the previous pages gave us the foundation, dear reader; the eternal Deep, the principles of Light and Spirit, and the order that existed before any visible thing, then what we read here changes everything we have been led to believe about how our world came to be.

We are taught today that matter is the first and only reality.

We are told that space, time, and material particles appeared out of nowhere, and over billions of years, through nothing but chance and physics, they arranged themselves into stars, planets, plants, animals, and us.

In this story, matter is primary:

it was not created, it just is, and everything else, including spirit, consciousness, and life, is just a side‑effect of matter working in certain ways

But here, in this forgotten account, we are given the exact reverse.

Hotham explains that before there was any visible, solid, heavy matter at all, there was only Spirit, Light, and the pure, living essence of the Abyss.

The first creation was not material; it was spiritual beings, formed from the finest, most active part of that same living source.

Lucifer and his host were not made of dust or atoms; they were made of the very substance of wisdom and light.

They were perfect, they were close to the Creator, and they had within them all the freedom and power of their nature.

So where did matter come from?

This is the part our modern education never touches, because it overturns the whole foundation of the story we are told.

Hotham tells us plainly:

matter is not the starting point, it is the result of a change of state

When Lucifer turned his will away from the common centre of all things, when he chose to seek his own glory, his own power, and his own separate kingdom, something fundamental happened to his nature.

He did not move from one place to another across the universe; he moved inward, contracting his being, closing himself off from the flow of Divine Light and life that sustained him.

As he withdrew from that active, life‑giving principle; the other property of the Abyss, the passive, contracting, dark, and heavy quality, began to take over.

Think of it like this, dear reader:

when water is warm and flowing, it is fluid, clear, and alive with motion

if you take away its heat and energy, it does not disappear, it contracts, becomes heavy, hardens, and turns into ice

It is still the same substance, but it has changed its state, lost its freedom and activity, and become fixed and dense.

That is what Hotham describes here; pure spirit, when separated from its source, does not vanish; it condenses, contracts, and becomes what we now call matter.

It is spirit in a fallen, bound, hardened condition.

It is not evil in itself, curious mind, but it is lower, it has lost its upward, active nature, and settled into a state of weight, resistance, and darkness.

This is the great secret hidden from us today.

We are taught that matter is the original, eternal stuff of everything, and that spirit or consciousness is just something matter produces when it becomes complex enough.

But this ancient wisdom tells us the truth:

Spirit is the original substance, and matter is what happens when spirit contracts, separates, and falls into a lower state of being

Look at how this changes the story of creation itself; we are told God made the world out of nothing, but here, the account says clearly:

the visible world was formed out of the Chaos, that mixture of fallen, condensed, darkened essence

God did not create this darkness or this heaviness; He found it already formed through the choice of those beings who turned away from Him.

And what did He do?

He did not abandon it.

He reached into that fallen state, He gathered it, ordered it, separated the light from the darkness, the pure from the dense, and shaped it into a habitation; a place where this lower, bound substance could be worked upon, raised up, and brought back into harmony with its original purpose.

So creation was not an act of making something from nothing; it was an act of re‑forming, ordering, and redeeming what had fallen into disorder.

This also gives us a completely different understanding of good and evil.

Evil is not a thing, not a substance God created.

It is a direction; a turning away, a separation, a closing off.

It is the contraction of life into itself, rather than its expansion outward in harmony with the whole.

Hell is not a place God built to punish sinners; it is the natural result of that choice, a state of being where you have cut yourself off from the source of light and life, so you remain enclosed in your own darkness and weight.

Compare this to what we are taught today.

We are told there is no such thing as spirit, no such thing as a fall, no such thing as a purpose or direction to existence.

We are told the universe is just matter and energy, following blind laws, with no meaning, no goal, and no underlying intelligence.

But this account shows us a universe that is alive, connected, and purposeful from the very beginning.

It shows us, dear reader, that we are not made of dead, accidental atoms, we are made of the same substance, though in a lower state, that once formed the highest spiritual beings.

It shows us that the material world is not a prison, or a mistake, or something to be despised; it is a workshop, a place where what has fallen can be lifted, what has been darkened can be enlightened, and what has been bound can be set free.

This is the difference between the two stories.

The modern narrative reduces us to accidents of matter, with no past, no higher nature, and no greater future than to dissolve back into the dust we came from.

This ancient story tells us we are part of a great journey:

from pure spirit, through the fall into matter, and onward toward restoration and return to our original source

It is a story that gives us our true place in the order of things.

It explains why the world has both beauty and resistance, life and decay, light and darkness.

It makes sense of everything we experience, in a way the random‑chance theory never can.

Once again, we see that the knowledge held by these men in the 17th century was far deeper, far more coherent, and far more meaningful than the simplified, empty version we are given today.

They did not abandon this view because it was wrong; they abandoned it because it gave humanity too much power, too much understanding, and too clear a sense of its own purpose.

Translation:

“For it is observed that God does not perform any work in a partial or piecemeal way. If He were to bring forth only one quality of being, that would be impossible; for a body existing in isolation cannot hold its own nature, nor can it display its full activity.

Just as a body consists of all four elements, so too does every creature, and this is what was present from the very beginning, and as we shall see later, was also present in the waters before the formation of the earth.

For there was a spirit within the waters, and a hidden virtue, which moved upon the face of the deep.

You have already learned of the first principle: God.

The second is the understanding of the Spirit and the Deep; yet the whole nature of visible creation comes from nothing.

Now it is clear that creation does not arise from the first and second principles alone; the Deep and the Wisdom, but from these two all things proceed, and are finally brought into form, made visible, and given shape.

But that which is created out of these principles is not itself Divine, nor is it eternal.

Once this visible creation has been brought into being, it is then placed under the care and direction of the Creator, who sets it in its proper place and order.

He does not make this new creation equal to Himself, nor does He create any other independent power; rather, it is given its own nature, its own property and operation, and is sustained by the inflowing of life from God, though it is not made of His own substance.

God established the life of all things according to these three principles:

• The life of the flesh, derived from the third principle;

• The animal spirit, from the element of air;

• The sensitive life of the soul, from the Deep;

• The intellectual life, from the Heavenly Spirit.

By the working of all these, the creature is enabled to communicate with its Creator.

Yet while the life of the Spirit dwells within it, it remains entirely separate and distinct from the Divine nature. The body and soul are drawn from the first two principles, formed and brought together in perfect order, and may be dissolved and separated again.

As it is written: “The dust shall return to the earth as it was, and the spirit shall return unto God who gave it.”

So in our soul we possess a portion of the Eternal Deep, and by our spirit we have a share of the wisdom of God; yet we carry also our earthly nature, which remains composed only of the lower principles, the third and second.

Creation does not come from nothing, as some claim; all body and soul are created by God, formed from matter derived from the first parents. Yet the soul itself is not made of any visible matter; it comes from the breath and power of God, proceeding directly from the Father of all things, as it is written: “He breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and man became a living soul.”

Thus, things do not reproduce themselves independently; rather, creation continues onward.

It is true that by the act of generation, the working spirit and inward nature that was cast into the womb brings forth new life, yet God maintains a constant influence and presence. The spirit of the world works as a vehicle for the elements and the powers of nature, carrying forth the seed and substance.

This is taken from the hidden, dark essence, and grows by degrees until it becomes a fully formed body. Then, the spirit or breath of life flows into this new form, animating it as a complete member of the living world. Even though it takes its outer form from the earth, it also carries within itself an inward seed of its true nature.

We conclude therefore: that all things have their beginning from their source and origin, and being created by God, they are not merely effects of some blind chance, but true living beings.

Consequently, when we speak of the descent of the angels, we see that they were created by God, and though they fell from their first estate, they still retain the stamp and likeness of their Father’s being.”

These are the closing pages of this remarkable paper, dear reader, and in many ways they tie together everything we have read so far, answering the questions that the modern narrative simply refuses to address.

We began with the eternal Deep, the principles of Light and Spirit; we learned how matter came to be, not as the starting point, but as a state of being; and now, in these final passages, Hotham lays out exactly how creation works, where we come from, and why this story matters more than any textbook explanation we are given today.

Let us start with the most fundamental point of all:

creation out of nothing

We are taught from childhood that God, or the universe, depending on which version of the story you are given, brought everything into existence from absolute nothingness.

It is presented as a fact, beyond question, the only possible explanation.

But here, this 17th‑century scholar writes clearly and plainly:

creation does not come from nothing

Instead, he explains that all things are formed out of the eternal, living substance that already existed; the Deep, the Spirit, the condensed essence we have come to know as matter.

God does not pull things out of a void; He orders, shapes, and animates what is already there.

This is not a limitation on His power, far from it, it is a description of how reality actually works.

Nothing can become something unless it has its root in something that already is.

This brings us right back to that simple, unshakable truth we opened with:

every effect has a cause

Here is where the contrast hits hardest.

The modern model tells us that spirit, consciousness, and life are accidents, just by‑products of matter that somehow became complex enough; but this account turns it the right way up again.

It says that the soul and spirit are not made from earthly matter at all; they are drawn from the higher principles, from the breath and power of God Himself, while the body is formed from the lower, condensed substance.

This is why Hotham writes that even though we walk upon the earth, our true nature is twofold:

we carry the outward form of the fallen world, but within us dwells a spark of the eternal source

We are not just dust; we are dust enlightened, given a spirit and a soul that belong to a higher order.

He also explains the mystery of generation, how life brings forth life.

It is not some blind chemical reaction, as we are told now; it is the working of the same universal Spirit, using the elements and the substance of the world to build a new form, and then breathing into it that inward seed of life.

Every birth, every new creature, is a reminder that creation is still ongoing; it is not something that finished billions of years ago, but a continuous process sustained by the same power that set it all in motion.

And look at how he closes:

even those beings who fell from their first estate, who gave in to pride and separation, still bear the likeness of their Creator

They are not some separate, evil race made from nothing; they are part of the same whole, even if they have chosen a lower, darker state.

This tells us that nothing is ever truly outside the order of things, there is no such thing as pure evil as a substance, only a turning away from the light and life that all things originally came from.

As I mentioned, curious mind, this is the final part of the paper, taken from Charles Hotham’s Introduction to the Teutonic Philosophy.

As we finish these pages, it is worth noting:

this is only an excerpt

The full work will surely contain far more detail, far more explanation, and the complete framework of this ancient wisdom.

It would be a worthy pursuit to trace down the original book in its entirety.

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And so, dear reader, a rather enlightening and valuable lesson today, one we shall now reflect upon.

We began this journey by asking whether the story we are taught truly holds up to reason.

We looked at the contradictions, the gaps, the way it reduces everything that exists to pure chance and accident.

Now, having walked through these forgotten pages; pages written by men who still held the full scope of this ancient understanding, we see clearly what has been taken from us, and what it costs us to believe a lesser story.

For what we are told is not just a scientific theory; it is a way of seeing ourselves.

If we are taught that everything arose from nothing, that matter is all there is, that life is just a chemical fluke, and consciousness nothing more than a trick of the brain, then we are also being taught that we have no higher nature, no true connection, and no inherent purpose.

We are told we are strangers in a dead universe, here for no reason, bound only to consume and decay until we vanish again.

That kind of narrative does not leave us unchanged.

It hardens the heart, narrows the mind, and shrinks the human spirit.

If we believe we are nothing but accidents, then why should we act with care, with honour, or with hope?

If the world is random and meaningless, then power becomes the only measure of worth, and exploitation the easiest path to take.

It is a story that breeds disconnection; from our source, from each other, and from the very nature of life itself.

But look at what these pages reveal.

They paint a universe that is alive, woven from eternal principles, held together by order and intention.

They show us that matter is not the origin of all things, but a state of being; that darkness and separation are not permanent features of creation, but conditions that arise from choice and disconnection.

They tell us that we are not made of dust alone, we are animated by spirit, formed from the same living substance that fills all existence, and stamped with the likeness of our Creator.

This is not an empty fantasy; it is reason, deepened by wisdom.

It tells us that everything is connected:

what happens in the spiritual realm shapes what becomes visible in the material world

It explains why we feel the pull toward goodness, truth, and beauty, because these are not inventions, but echoes of the order we came from.

And this is where the empowerment lies.

If we are part of a great, ongoing story of creation and restoration, then our choices matter.

How we live, how we think, how we treat one another and the world around us is not just a personal preference, it is part of the very process by which what has fallen may be raised, what has been darkened may be enlightened, and what has been divided may be made whole again.

We do not need to accept a version of reality that makes us small, helpless, or insignificant.

We can choose to see ourselves as we truly are:

beings of spirit and substance, here to learn, to grow, and to help bring harmony back into the world

This is the gift of these old pages.

They remind us that the truth never went away; it was only set aside, hidden, and replaced with something far poorer.

To recover it is not just to correct a history lesson; it is to reclaim our birthright:

a sense of meaning, a reason for hope, and a vision of a world built not on competition and chance, but on unity, purpose, and love

May we carry this lesson forward, dear reader; for ourselves, for each other, and for the better world we all long to see.

Before we close, curious mind, a quick word on donations.

Please know this they are not required and never expected.

Your presence, your attention, and your willingness to engage with this work are worth more to me than any contribution could ever be.

That said, any funds received go entirely toward the procurement of historic books and securing access to private archives.

Thank you, for getting this far, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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