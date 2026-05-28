There is a sinister commonality, dear reader, between publications that challenge the modern narrative and the pages that go missing.

Over the past two years, I have come across many intriguing documents with certain pages absent; while you could put this down to time and place, it seems odd that all the works I’ve come across that aren’t complete discuss something contentious to the modern world.

The most memorable example is regarding the Cow-Pox (Vaccinia) pages from William Fox’s A New Model Botanic Guide to Health.

Those pages I shared in my previous article on vaccines, the ones that exposed the loathsome system of infant torture and the impregnation of the pure blood of the human race with the worst diseases of the lower animals, are missing from the digital versions of the book.

Curious, isn’t it; if it wasn’t true, why hide it?

I mean, why hide anything really; you only conceal a truth if you are keeping a secret; but the government is for the people, a entity that is meant to only answer to the public.

So then, which one of us asked them to keep secrets?

I don’t think any of us asked for secrets, and I don’t think anyone asked for manipulated information.

Let it be a sign to you, curious mind; if the world was honest, I wouldn’t be typing these articles out every day.

My work is born from a deep hatred of unscrupulous liars, and I’ll continue shining my light indefinitely.

So then, curious mind, this article will be going over a rather interesting essay stored in the Royal Society’s Archives, and just like Mr. Fox’s work, it contains missing pages that undoubtedly provide information and knowledge that is harmful to the modern narrative.

However, unlike William’s work, I do not have the missing pages to show you, yet the context of the pages we do have alludes to a very firm idea of what the aforementioned pages contained.

It will become clear, dear reader, why they are missing.

An Essay Concerning Giants 📑

The evidence of this curated silence is right here in the archives of the Royal Society, curious mind, where we find the record for An essay concerning giants by Thomas Molyneux, dated 19 May 1699.

As the description explicitly states, the paper is incomplete and starts at page 9.

This document, originally written in Dublin and addressed to Dr. Hans Sloane, was formally read to the Royal Society on 7 June 1699.

Molyneux’s work represents a serious intellectual inquiry; he discusses various specimens of bones from alleged giants, providing detailed measurements and speculating on the proportions and stature of the beings from which they originated.

Yet, we are left with a fragment that skips directly to the point where he justifies his identification of a large human forehead bone.

When an institution dedicated to the history of science preserves a document that is fundamentally severed, it forces the conclusion that the missing information threatened the accepted narrative.

You see exactly what was excised from those opening pages by reading the context of what remains, as the official record is forced to start in the middle of the argument.

Translation:

“Figure the 4th represents the gigantick fore head bone copied in the same manner with the former; and drawn exactly of the same size with the original bone itself kept at Leyden.

Here one may remark, not only its extraordinary magnitude in comparison with the foregoing figure, but also the natural and due proportion, every way agreeable to its large dimensions that is as to its circumference, height, breadth, and thickness.

In all which respects it bears to the greatest exactness a conformity to the symmetry or common rules of nature, which the supreme cause observes in shaping that bone or man, whence it is evident that all that immeasurable divine bone which was made up the entire head must consequently have been as well shaped and of the same large dimension with this bone because they could not possibly otherwise be so as to fit themselves closely to one another and make an entire globose skull.

a b c d e The coronal suture, in some places a little worn and defaced.

c The place where the coronal and sagittal sutures meet.

f The part where the bone of the nose were fastened.

g g The upper part of the orbits of the eyes.

h h The two holes for the nerves that pass into the muscles of the eyebrows and the frontal muscle.

The measure round the orbit of the coronal suture in this bone from a to a was about one and twenty inches, from e where the sagittal and coronal suture met to f where the bones of the nose are fastened, nine inches and one tenth of an inch from b down a transverse line across the forehead to d twelve inches and two tenths of an inch.

The thickness of the bone from one table to either about half an inch.

Figure the 5th shows the reverse or inside of the same gigantick bone, drawn likewise in its just proportion.

What is most observable in this figure is the great thickness of the bone, marked a b, which could not appear in better specimen and the sharp and high ridge of the os cribrosum called by the anatomists crista galli, marked c.

To prevent any mistake it will be requisite to observe, that the dimensions of both the larger and smaller bones as set down, and the size of them as represented in the figures, do not justly agree if they be compared together and examined by a pair of compasses.

Yet this difference is not.”

What we see in these two pages, dear reader, is a rigorous attempt to document an anatomical reality that defies the conventional scale of humanity.

Molyneux is not speculating; he is providing specific, empirical measurements, such as the twenty-one-inch circumference around the orbit of the coronal suture and the half-inch thickness of the bone, to ground his claims in physical evidence.

By treating these specimens with the same analytical precision one would apply to any other biological study, he forces the reader to confront the existence of beings whose dimensions require a total reassessment of natural history.

It is precisely this intellectual sobriety that makes his work so dangerous to the status quo.

Because he presents his findings as a serious, anatomical inquiry rather than mere folklore, his argument cannot be easily dismissed as the rambling of a fantasist.

The authorities could not dismantle his measurements or refute his logical deduction that the entire skull must have been well shaped and of the same large dimension to function as an entire globose skull.

When an argument is this coherent and rooted in observation, the only way to neutralise it is to remove the foundation entirely.

By excising these opening pages, the institution successfully stripped the reader of the critical context necessary to visualise the scale of these giants, leaving the argument to begin in the middle of a vacuum, detached from the evidence that made his conclusion inescapable.

Translation:

“occasioned either thro' any error in the draughts, or any mistake in the measures, but happens because the dimensions are taken along the convex side of the bone and so includes by way of its arches which in the draughts of anatomy must be express'd only as it appears by help of shadowing the figures, they being plain or flat; and to have done them otherwise would have been to have drawn them false and preposterous.

By comparing these figures it is evident that an exact conformity there is in all particulars between this large [illegible] and the bone of a man of a just height, and that they no ways differ but in magnitude and as to the difference in size between one and t'other, by these dimensions we find the smaller did not answer the greater so much as in half proportion for when that measured four inches and a half, this was nine inches and one tenth; and when that was no more than six inches, this was twelve inches two tenths, and so forward; whence it follows that the great forehead was above twice as big every way as a common bone of this sort in a man of full growth.

Now arguing that this bone bore the like proportion to the stature of the man to whom it belongs, that the same bone does in other men to their height it seems to me very reasonable to suppose, since all the parts of our body constantly answer in a regular symmetry to one another, that I say it must follow, he was more than twice the height that men usually are according to the common course of nature.

And setting down as the most moderate computation but five feet and a half for the height of a man; he to whom this bone belonged must have been more than eleven or twelve feet high; a goodly stature and such as may well deserve to be called gigantick.

But some rather thus allows that the body natural to this gigantick forehead was, it may be, such as might have had such an exceeding large head, of which this bone was a part, and yet at the same time be no taller than another ordinary man.

This indeed may be said, but I take it as a mere assertion without ground, and no way probable in itself, for that only think, it is much more likely that there was a man of this high stature rather than one of that monstrous absurd make; but I am also fully convinced that never was, nor could be a man of that shape in nature.

For as I conceive one of a common size and due proportion of parts as to the rest of the body could not possibly exist while so prodigious and confused.”

Molyneux’s rigour, curious mind, is precisely the attribute that necessitated the suppression of his work.

By meticulously calculating that the cranial proportions correspond to a human stature of eleven or twelve feet, he effectively anchors the gigantick not in the realm of mythology, but in the domain of observable, biological symmetry.

He refuses to entertain the monstrous alternative, that a normal-sized human could possess such a gargantuan head, categorising that theory as a mere assertion without ground.

This rejection of the absurd demonstrates that he is operating with the mind of a natural philosopher who believes the laws of anatomy are consistent and predictable.

The authorities were not dealing with a storyteller who could be dismissed as eccentric; they were facing a man who wielded the tools of logic to force a conclusion that contradicted the established, diminutive reality of his time.

By removing these specific pages, they attempted to sever the logical progression from the anatomical measurement to the undeniable existence of giants.

It was a calculated effort to ensure the reader could not reach his inevitable conclusion:

that such beings were a part of the natural order, rather than the anomalies the censors required them to be

Translation:

“…encompass a mass of bone as this skull with all that superabundant quantity of brain requisite to fill its spacious cavity, was growing; much less continue so long alive, as to come to maturity of years or adult and full manhood; to which we are sure this bone must have attained, by the great thickness and solidity of his bone as well as its large size.

And tho' it be true that sometimes from rickets or other morbid cause glands and soft parts are so unequal brought as to grow to an uncommon and vast large size thereat [illegible] by which means we often see monstrous swellings arise both in the inward parts and outward habit of the body; yet such a porter natural and great case of growth in a hard and bony part, I don't think yet has been ever observed.

Considering then how groundless an objection this is, I must add one more concerning it; however since 'tis the only doubt I can be mind, let us inquire into it yet more particularly, and propose it with all the advantage be capable that so we may utterly obviate and satisfy whatever objection may be voiced on this side.

In favour tho' of this fancy let us suppose it may be alleged that infants forgon in the rickets are frequently observed to have great heads in proportion to their small emaciated bodies and that young children are also liable to another malady the physicians calls hydrocephalus or dropsy in the head, which continues to dilate it as to swell there skull to a most immense size.

But neither of these diseases (for I take the cause to be much the same in both cases only differing in degree) otherwise affect the head, than by a preternatural collection of serous humors inclosed in the brain, they extend the yielding bone of the weak and tender skull but do not in the least increase its bony substance; nay on the contrary they rather diminish it, for its always I observe they reduce it to a more than usual thinness, and sometimes as I have seen myself to be no thicker than an eggshell or parchment.

Nor can such distempers possibly affect those of adult age so as to enlarge their skulls, because all the bones by that time are become solid and firmly knit together, so as to be no way capable of further growth or extension; and hence it is those maladies are incident to children, and them only, whilst their skulls are soft, pliant and truly membranous rather than bony.

And daily experience shows us, that unless such diseases be timely removed either by the physician or chirurgeons art, or overcome so early by the strength of nature, as the children.”

The insistence on the distinction between pathological growth and natural scale exposes exactly why the missing opening pages were deemed an existential threat to the accepted narrative.

By methodically dismantling the theory of hydrocephalus or rickets, explaining that such maladies only expand the yielding bone of a child's skull by stretching it thin like eggshell or parchment, rather than increasing its bony substance, he leaves no room for his findings to be dismissed as a medical deformity.

He demonstrates, with clinical precision, that an adult skull of such dimensions could only be the result of a legitimately gigantick human, as the bones of a full-grown man are solid and firmly knit together and incapable of such forced, pathological extension.

The loss of the initial pages is, as we observe, a strategic erasure of the primary evidence.

If these missing leaves contained the original engravings or measurements of the full skeleton or other defining anatomical markers, they would have provided an undeniable, visual foundation for his logical argument.

By removing them, the curators forced his work into an incomplete state, stripping the reader of the visual proofs that would have made his conclusion inescapable.

They could not refute his serious intellectual inquiry on its own terms, so they opted to excise the context entirely, leaving the modern observer to guess at the depth of the evidence he had in his possession.

Translation:

“Children have time enough to outgrow this disproportion in these rickets by their bulk of their body coming up to it or it once to be lambent a degree of magnitude that all die in their infancy, and their unshapely skulls are easily distinguished from all these by the large fontanelle open in the middle of the head, that remains membranous and never becomes like the rest of the skull a bony substance.

And that they cannot perfectly arrive at manhood is plain; for this monstrous and unequal growth or rather swelling of these heads, meeting with no check, but still daily increasing upon them when it arrives to such a certain degree, that its extravagant dimensions are irreconcilable with the natural functions of the body, the economy animal is sunk under the pressure of so great a load, and the whole machine and to its dissolution, as not being able to bear any longer with so highly marked a disposition in so principal and so extremely necessary a part to life as the brain, the treasure of all spirit, sense and motion.

I shall not deny but by any accident or other some disproportion between the head and rest of the body is such as are grown up to this complete form of man, does sometimes happen as we see here of those that have had their name from hence and have been called Great-heads, and are remarkable instances of the like every day for their want of nature as in the many of our country minute forms and things are not taken care of by others.

But disproportion of this kind that I may be very conspicuous, and presently taken notice of as unworthy of our manner compared to that magnificent proportion, and requisite symmetry of parts that appear in the curious frame of our bodies even to the most artificial eye; yet if we examine it might we shall find the difference in all such like cases now so extraordinary as to make the disproportion very considerable in itself, that it may seem so remarkable to the eye.

To make this point a little plainer I find the circumference of a man's head of a moderate that is of most common size is usually about twenty two inches round; and if we chance to see one of twenty four or twenty six on a man of ordinary height which is certainly very rare, it appears large and remarkable; but should there be found a head still bigger so as to be twenty eight or twenty nine inches in ambit, which I am apt to think for the reasons above mentioned has scarce if ever happened, unless where the proportion of the other parts of the body were such as necessarily required it such a mystery would be really wonderful.”

Molyneux’s argument rests on the vital distinction between the natural, functional growth of an organism and the pathological, fatal swellings of Great-heads.

By contrasting the magnificent proportion and requisite symmetry of a healthy human frame with the extravagant dimensions that cause the biological machine to collapse, he effectively traps the reader in a logical corner.

He asserts that if a head reaches a size of twenty-eight or twenty-nine inches in circumference, it cannot be a deformity, because a deformity of that magnitude would be incompatible with life.

This forces the conclusion that any skull of such a massive scale must have belonged to a body of corresponding, gigantick stature.

His intellectual honesty is what makes his work so difficult to dismiss; he is not appealing to mystery or superstition, but to the very mechanics of human life, sense, and motion.

By documenting that such disproportion in adults is scarce if ever seen without a body to match, he effectively removes the option of labelling his findings as just a medical anomaly.

The authorities faced a man who used the vocabulary of biology to prove that giants were not monsters, but a natural, albeit rare, reality of the human experience.

Translation:

“and counted monstrous, yet the circumference of the head of which this large forehead bone was a part so far exceeded the largest of these measures, as that it amounted to something above about thirty nine, for I compute the dimensions when it was not so covered with ye hairy scalp, to have been about forty four inches round and therefore must have had a body belonging to it that bore a proper conformity to this its vastness circumference.

Nor do I apprehend so great a stature as this in a human body is so indeed extraordinary any way absurd or repugnant to the course of nature, but rather if duly weighed very conformable to a certain anomalous method of time so call that she apparently affects in the producing most of her works.

For tho' it be true that for ye most part nature acts steadily and brings forth her productions especially those that are most perfect and ultimate, such as vegetables and animals, according to settled rules and fixed types or models; yet does she not always tye her self up to the observance of such strict laws, but that she sometimes falls very much short of her usual standard, and at other times goes as far in excess thereof, by vastly surpassing the common bounds of her workmanship.

Thus to take an instance from ye vegetable kingdom; we can not but observe among oaks, and other plants, the of the same species, that some are of a dwarf kind while others arise to so stupendous a growth that they more than double the bulk one of such as are esteemed large in ye same kind.

Several examples of such like gigantick oaks, and other sorts of standing vast trees, may be seen registered by the curious Mr. Evelyn in his useful book of forest trees chap 4th 30th nor is it improper to make an analogy or comparison between ye augmentations of animal bodies and those of vegetables; the apparently very different in their kinds.

Since it is highly reasonable to think there is not only an affinity in the manner of growth in both, but that the same principle nature makes use of for the increase of one as of t'other.

Nay we may remark yet further that there is as unconstrainedness in her animal as there is in her vegetable productions, and she is obtaining any size or standard, acts with as great a degree of latitude in some of these as she does in these. For example shall and compare that both same race of flowers, some of which I have seen not much bigger.”

The final pages for this evenings lesson, dear reader, dissolve the myth of the backward seventeenth-century thinker.

By drawing a deliberate analogy between the stupendous growth of forest trees and the potential for similar scaling in animal bodies, Molyneux displays a sophisticated understanding of natural variation.

He rejects the notion that nature is a rigid machine, suggesting instead that it operates with a degree of latitude, allowing for occasional, magnificent deviations from fixed types or models.

This reveals a mind capable of nuanced, cross-disciplinary synthesis, taking observations from botany to challenge the biological status quo.

By framing these giants not as supernatural anomalies, but as the natural result of an unconstrained growth principle, he dismantles the rigid, superstitious framework that his contemporaries often attempted to impose on the world.

The erasure of this text was not the result of stupidity on the part of the censors, but rather a tactical necessity; they could not afford to let a mind of this caliber define the parameters of reality.

To admit that nature has such latitude is to relinquish the institutional control that relies on a strictly defined, limited version of human history.

The intellectual beauty of his argument serves as a final, quiet condemnation of those who felt compelled to bury it.

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And so, dear reader, this evenings lesson, like the last, is one we must reflect upon.

We stand at the precipice of a silence manufactured by the hands of those who feared the reach of a liberated intellect, staring into the void where truth was once inscribed in bone and ink.

Molyneux did not just measure the dimensions of a skull; he measured the architecture of our own capacity for wonder and found it wanting only because we have been conditioned to accept the narrow horizon of a diminished world.

To look upon these pages is to recognise that we are not the first to struggle against the weight of a curated history, nor are we the only ones to feel the phantom limb of a past that has been surgically removed from our collective consciousness.

There is a profound, aching beauty in his attempt to connect the towering, ancient oak with the giants that once walked amongst us, for in that comparison, he elevates the human story to the scale of the cosmos.

He saw the world as a place of infinite latitude, a realm where nature dances between the rigid constraints of the mundane and the magnificent, unconstrained eruptions of the extraordinary.

Those who struck his words from the record did not do so out of a lack of understanding, but from a desperate, gnawing hunger to keep the world small, quiet, and manageable.

They feared that if we knew the true breadth of our own origin, the fragile walls of their authority would crumble like the brittle, parchment-thin skulls they so desperately sought to categorise and control.

Yet, here we are, breathing life back into these long-buried thoughts, refusing to let the dust of the archives be the final word on what it means to be human.

Every stroke of his pen, every measured argument, and every defiance of the expected standard serves as a lighthouse flickering through the heavy fog of historical erasure.

This is not just a lecture on anatomy or an exploration of antiquity; it is a summons to wake from the lethargy of accepted narratives.

We hold in our hands the shards of a broken mirror that once reflected a much larger, much more potent version of ourselves.

It is our duty to piece them together, to stare into that reflection, and to recognise the giants in our lineage that the censors thought they had safely interred in the dark.

Let this be the fire that consumes the comfort of our ignorance, for true history is not what we are told to believe, but what we are brave enough to recover from the ruins, holding it aloft as a defiant testament that even in the face of absolute erasure, the truth possesses a gravitational pull that can never be fully suppressed.

This exploration of history is a labour of love, fuelled by the relentless pursuit of truth and the preservation of knowledge that was intended to remain hidden.

Your curiosity is the most valuable currency here, and it is that shared spirit of discovery that drives this endeavour forward.

Please understand that donations are never required, as the primary goal is the illumination of these long-obscured narratives.

Should you feel moved to support this work, know that every contribution is dedicated exclusively to the procurement of further rare literature and primary source material, ensuring that we continue to unearth the records they desperately tried to bury.

Thank you, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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