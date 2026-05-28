Alternative History

Alternative History

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Amaterasu Solar
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The mistake We make is believing what We're told about the governmafias being "for the People." In truth, all governmafias these days are for-profit corp(se)orations owned by the same Ones. They tell Us We have a say, holding "elections," but They "count the votes," and tell Us who "won" (who They appointed).

And given some of the People who "won," it's pretty clear We did not vote for Them.

Also, They choose the "candidates" to parade about on Their stage, building Each's narrative, and making it seem as if One is better than the Other(s).

Nothing at that level is done for the People, and as the aim is to manipulate Our perspective on things, They WILL hide things They don't want Us to see. And as I keep saying, over and over, the only tool They have to do all this controlling (and owning of systems) is money. In whatever form.

And They have been at this for a very long while - a millennium and more, at least.

So again I will point out that it is vital that We wrest free energy tech from Their grip, sharing the tech freely without patent, for in the end, We will ALL live richly, with no psychopaths able to mess with Us on a widespread scale.

A Breakdown of Why Abundancism is the Solution (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/a-breakdown-of-why-abundancism-is

The World They’re Building for Us (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/the-world-theyre-building-for-us

Let’s Obsolete Money and Get Rid of Cartels! (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/lets-obsolete-money-and-get-rid-of

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