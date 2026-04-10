To be quite honest, dear reader, I never expected to carry this series so far, but after spending every spare hour this week trawling through the declassified depths of the CIA Reading Room, I find myself with no other choice.

This isn't just research; it is a forensic necessity.

I have spent days filtering through the mundane, endless pages of tartar sauce recipes and tartaric acid formulas, digging for the truth.

That labor has yielded a reward.

In a single week of searching intelligence records, I have uncovered more evidence of Tartaria and it’s people than I would find in a month of reading modern historical archives.

I, like many others, once believed Tartaria was a ghost relegated to the fringes of history, vaguely mentioned, then quietly dismissed; I never thought to look for it in the records of the modern intelligence community.

I assumed they would have no use for a civilisation we are told was lost.

I was wrong, and it seems we have been systematically misinformed.

You cannot excise a civilisation from the record without catastrophic repercussions.

History is a closed circuit; if a major nation is erased, its influence doesn't simply vanish.

It is redistributed.

Its victories, its architecture, and its cultural weight are stripped away and attributed to other powers.

This creates a ripple effect of falsehoods that distorts the very foundation of our world.

For centuries, chroniclers across the globe recorded a definitive history:

that the Tartars conquered Rome

Yet today, modern history offers not a single whisper of acknowledgement.

If a history is liquidated, then every footprint left by those people, from the dawn of time, must be repurposed to fit a more convenient narrative.

Some may think I am pulling at strings.

But the documents that follow, found only after hours of exhaustive, manual searching, provide the official weight required to ground these claims.

To begin, I am presenting a page from a declassified manifesto you have seen before.

It is an essential reminder.

CIA - RDP78 - 02771 📁

This is a declassified National Cultural Institutions report detailing a directive issued on August 9, 1944.

It is not a suggestion; it is a mandate for the total psychological reconstruction of a people's past.

The text highlighted in red is where the veil is dropped, The Central Committee of the Communist Party ordered its provincial committees to:

"...proceed to a scientific revision of the history of Tartaria..."

The author of this report is remarkably blunt about what scientific revision actually means:

“…Tartar history was to be rewritten - let us be frank, was to be falsified."

When a government uses the word liquidate in relation to history, they aren't talking about correcting a few typos in a textbook.

They are talking about the systematic destruction of a cultural identity.

By rewriting the history of Tartar-Russian relations, they could paint the Tartars as nothing more than a nuisance, nomadic raiders, rather than a competing, organised global power.

This document explicitly states that truthful histories were withdrawn and destroyed, ensuring that future generations would be denied the chance of learning the true facts of their nations' past.

Skeptics will look at this and argue that this is just standard Soviet propaganda, or that every nation polishes its history.

But polishing is not liquidating.

You do not issue a central directive to falsify the records of a group of disorganised nomads.

You only go to these lengths when the people you are erasing have a history so deep and a presence so permanent that they threaten the very legitimacy of your own empire.

If Tartaria was just a collection of tents and livestock, why did the Central Committee view their history as a serious shortcoming that required a classified manifesto to fix?

The answer is simple:

The history they were liquidating contained proof of a civilisation that they couldn't allow the world to remember

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The blueprint for the lie has been established, we know the mandate was to falsify, to rewrite, and to liquidate; but while the Soviet state was busy burning books and scrubbing archives, the physical world, and the practical needs of global intelligence, refused to comply with the new narrative.

This brings us to our second piece of evidence:

a declassified CIA sketch and legend of the Submarine Base in Balaklava, located in the Crimean ASSR

Take a moment to look at item number 3 in the legend:

"Island, a narrow fairway on both sides which only small ships can pass. The ruins of an old Tartar fortress are on the island itself."

Here is the immediate, jarring contradiction.

In the world of the scientific revision, the Tartars were nomadic.

They were a people of the tent and the steppe, lacking the structural permanence required to hold territory or build a lasting civilisation.

Yet, in a high-stakes intelligence report regarding a strategic Soviet submarine base, the CIA is not looking for the remnants of a campsite.

They are identifying the ruins of a Tartar fortress.

This isn't a vague ancient ruin described by a poet; this is a tactical landmark used by intelligence officers to navigate a narrow fairway in a deep-water bay.

Balaklava is one of the most strategic natural harbours in the world, a deep, concealed inlet that eventually became a top-secret underground submarine base during the Cold War.

Why would nomads build a fortress there?

They wouldn't.

A fortress at the mouth of a narrow fairway is the work of a maritime power.

It is the work of a nation that understands trade, naval defense, and the permanent control of territory.

By marking this site, the CIA inadvertently confirmed that the people the 1944 directive tried to erase were, in fact, architects of strategic defense.

Now, the skeptic could say:

this is just the CIA using a local name for an old building, it doesn't prove a global empire

But we must look at the bigger picture we are assembling.

If the Tartars were the disorganised, primitive group modern history claims they were, they would not have left behind a stone legacy significant enough to be used as a navigational marker for a nuclear-era submarine base.

You do not build fortresses to guard deep-water ports unless you have a navy to protect and a civilisation to maintain.

When you place this map next to the Liquidation Order, the deception becomes clearer; the state ordered the history to be falsified to hide Great Russian aggressions, but they couldn't move the stone.

They couldn't liquidate the physical proof that before the Russian expansion, this land was held by a sophisticated, fortified Tartar nation.

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This letter, dated July 10, 1960, represents something far more significant than a simple piece of historical trivia.

It is a direct communication to Allen Dulles, the Director of Central Intelligence, from a man whose family lineage provided a rare, unvarnished window into the Russian interior before the iron curtain of scientific revision was fully drawn.

Thomas Wright was not operating from a textbook.

He was drawing on the observations of his uncle, who traveled across Siberia during the twilight of the Czars.

This is a critical distinction:

he is relaying an understanding of the world from an era before the 1944 mandate to liquidate Tartar history had the opportunity to completely sanitise the record.

In his briefing to the head of the CIA, Wright makes a deliberate, technical distinction that modern history has spent decades trying to erase.

He refers to:

“..the successive waves of terrible Mongol and Tartar invasion..."

The phrasing here is blunt.

If the Tartars were just a nomadic subset of a singular Mongol horde, as we are now told, citing both names would be redundant.

Instead, Wright identifies them as two distinct, successive forces of such staggering magnitude that they defined the very character of the Russian people over a 1,500-year timeline.

One does not credit disorganised nomads with a millennium and a half of sustained, world-shaping influence.

That level of impact belongs only to a rival civilisation, a power with the infrastructure and permanence to leave an indelible mark on the soul of a neighboring empire.

The fact that the Assistant to the Director acknowledged this letter with interest is telling.

It confirms that at the highest levels of global intelligence in 1960, the Tartars were still recognised as a primary pillar of history, separate and significant.

They weren't discussing wandering tribes; they were acknowledging the enduring legacy of a nation that the public was being systematically conditioned to forget.

This is the bridge between the stone ruins of the past and the political lies of the present.

It proves that while the history books were being rewritten for the masses, the men running the world still knew exactly who had truly occupied the land.

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Another CIA Information Report, this time from 1949, regarding the replacement of personnel in a Soviet Commercial Mission.

This document demonstrates that while the official history was being liquidated in Moscow, the actual individuals of this nation were being utilised by the Soviet state for their high-level linguistic and diplomatic skills.

In the first paragraph, the intelligence identifies the replacement for the head of the mission in Alexandria:

"...His replacement is Nazhmedinov (fnu), a Moslem who is a Tartar by origin. Nazhmedinov is described as about 35 years old, short, and thin. According to source, he speaks French well, and he both speaks and writes Arabic."

The weight of this entry lies in the profile of the man himself.

We are told the Tartars were nomadic, wandering the wilderness with tents.

Yet, here is a Tartar operating in a sophisticated diplomatic capacity in Egypt.

He is multilingual, fluent in French, Arabic, and presumably Russian, possessing the refined education required to represent a global power’s commercial interests abroad.

You do not get this level of scholarship and diplomatic poise from a primitive culture.

This is the profile of a man belonging to a lineage of high culture and international engagement.

Furthermore, look at the heavy redactions and the Secret classification stamped across the page.

Why the extreme secrecy over a commercial mission member?

The footnote suggests that this individual, Nazhmedinov, was a highly active propagandist in Lebanon and Beirut.

The Soviet state was using the very people it was erasing at home to project power and influence across the Middle East.

This brief mention confirms a profound truth:

the Tartar people were not an archaic memory; they were a contemporary, intellectual, and strategic asset

The state was falsifying their past to hide Great Russian aggressions while simultaneously exploiting their unique talents to navigate the modern world.

He was a man without a country on paper, yet he was the face of the empire on the ground.

It is a striking contradiction that proves the nomad narrative was a mask worn only for the history books.

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We transition from the intellectual and diplomatic sphere to the raw, mechanical front lines of the Cold War.

While the scientific revision was busy stripping the Tartars of their historical dignity, the Soviet military machine was forced to acknowledge a reality they couldn't afford to falsify:

the sheer technical competence of the Tartar people

This Top Secret Information Report, dated December 6, 1949, monitors troop movements along the volatile Yugoslav-Hungarian border.

Item 2 contains a detail that fundamentally undermines the primitive nomad myth:

"Recently one Panzer division consisting mostly of Tartars with Soviet officers was assigned to the Baranja area..."

The weight of this statement cannot be overstated; a Panzer division was the apex of industrial warfare.

The narrative we are sold claims the Tartars were a people of tents and livestock, a group so backward they required a state-mandated revision to even be considered part of the modern world.

Yet, in 1949, the Soviet Union entrusted these very people with the operation and maintenance of their most heavy-hitting land assets.

There is a cutting irony here that we must address.

Other declassified records from this era document the pervasive racial abuse directed at the Tartars by Russian officials, using derogatory slurs and treating them as an inferior class.

Yet, when the stakes were highest on a strategic frontier, that inferior class was the one put behind the controls of the tanks.

You do not put a nomad in a Panzer.

You do not entrust complex, expensive, and deadly machinery to a people you truly believe are disorganised or incapable.

This document exposes the ultimate Soviet hypocrisy:

they used the Tartars for their superior technical and military discipline while simultaneously issuing decrees to liquidate the history that produced such a capable people

This is the Missing Army in plain sight, a highly skilled, technologically literate force that existed in the physical world at the exact same moment the state was trying to erase them from the mental one.

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This final document is perhaps the most chilling piece of the puzzle.

While the directive from 1944 ordered the liquidation of the history, this 1953 Information Report documents that liquidation.

It details the Spetsialniy Pereselentsy (Forcibly Transplanted Population).

In a stark, clinical tone, the CIA records the physical erasure of the Crimean Tartars from their homeland.

Look at the weight of the facts recorded in section (b):

"In 1945, after World War II ended in Europe... a number of the people who had been forcibly removed from the Crimea. These people, primarily Crimean Tartars, are an illustrative example of Soviet expediency. It was rumored that they had forcibly removed from 700 thousand to one million people."

The report describes a 24-hour notice given to these families to pack whatever they could carry before being shipped to an unknown destination in Central Asia.

There was no consideration for the personal belongings left behind.

This was a total uprooting, a nation of a million people, including those who had been highly decorated for valiant service to the USSR during World War II, treated as cargo to be disposed of.

The cost of this expediency was a human catastrophe.

The intelligence suggests that 20% of the transplanted Crimean Tartars died of hunger and disease within just the first year of their forced residence.

But the most damning piece of evidence is not what we can read, it is what we are forbidden from seeing.

Adjacent to these testimonies of forced migration and mass death is a secondary sheet, stamped with a total blackout and the words:

Page Denied

In a declassified record that already admits to the forced removal of a million people and a 20% mortality rate, one has to ask:

What could possibly be on that second page that is still deemed too dangerous for public consumption in 2026?

If the minor details include the death of 200,000 people and the erasure of a homeland, the denied page suggests a level of truth that the modern world is still not ready to face.

We have the mandate to lie, the stone fortresses they built, the tanks they operated, and now, the proof of their physical removal.

The nomad myth was never a mistake; it was the required cover story for a crime of this magnitude.

And so, dear reader, as we reach the end of today’s discussion, a poignant moment arrives, inviting us sit for a while and reflect on what we have discovered together over the past week.

Across these twenty documents, we have watched a civilisation vanish twice:

first by the sword and the forced railcar, and then by the ink of the scientific revisionist

We have seen the blueprints for a lie and the stone fortresses that refuse to validate it.

We have seen a people described as primitive nomads, even as they navigated the highest halls of global diplomacy and commanded the steel weight of the modern panzer.

What we are witnessing is not the passage of time, but the mechanics of an erasure.

History, as it is taught, is often a curated garden; but history, as it was lived, is a forest, and someone has spent eighty years trying to cut down the oldest trees.

To remove a nation of a million people is a crime of the physical world.

To remove them from the memory of the future is a crime against the soul of humanity itself.

Every time we are told that the past was simpler, smaller, or more primitive than it truly was, we are being robbed of our true inheritance.

We do not look into the CIA Reading Room to find a mystery.

We look into it to recover a debt.

We owe it to the dead, whose names were liquidated on August 9, 1944, and we owe it to the children of tomorrow, who should not have to grow up in a world where the truth is considered a fringe theory.

The documents do not whisper; they scream.

They tell us that the world was once a place of grander scale and deeper complexity than the narrow path we are currently permitted to walk.

They remind us that while you can bury the records, the earth remembers the foundations of the fortresses, and the archives, in their heavy, black redactions, still guard the ghost of a giant.

The truth is not lost.

It is only waiting for those with the patience to look past the sauce and the acid, through the pages of irrelevant data, until the shape of the real world finally comes back into focus.

The light is returning, and we are just getting started.

This research is a journey of conviction, fuelled by a singular drive to reclaim what has been hidden.

While these findings are shared freely and support is never expected, it is always deeply appreciated.

If this work has resonated with you or shifted your perspective, a donation is a meaningful way to stand behind the mission.

This contribution represents a shared commitment to the excavation, as every donation is funnelled directly back into the acquisition of rare, old literature, returning the past to the present, one volume at a time.

Thank you for being a part of this unfolding story, dear reader, and for valuing the effort to bring these hidden realities back into the light.

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