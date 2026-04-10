Alternative History

Alternative History

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Ken k's avatar
Ken k
3h

Just a brief comment. What happened in Russia and the mass deportation of indigenous people, the Tartars was a major atrocious act of mass genocide.

But this statement stood out to me.

"The narrative we are sold claims the Tartars were a people of tents and livestock, a group so backward they required a state-mandated revision to even be considered part of the modern world.

Yet, in 1949, the Soviet Union entrusted these very people with the operation and maintenance of their most heavy-hitting land assets."

If intelligence was a prerequisite to be able to drive a tank then the Native Americans should never been able to drive a tank during the Second World War and yet they did.

Native Americans served in high numbers during World War II, with many in roles such as tank drivers, infantrymen, and officers.

Gilbert "Chuck" Charleston, a Choctaw man, served in the US Army's 739th Tank Battalion during World War II, driving tanks through France, Luxembourg, Belgium, and Germany, including in the Battle of the Bulge.

Native Americans served in all facets of the armed forces in both World Wars, including as renowned Code Talkers, pilots, and combat engineers.

My point is that the Tartars could have been quite rural oriented and still been able to drive a tank.

What is interesting and no less atrocious is the systematic elimination of the Uryghers in Northern China. They are a population of Muslims and have a turcic ancestry. Possibly remnants of the Tartar civilization?

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Audra White's avatar
Audra White
4h

Nice work Jordan 👏 Is it as equally exciting as it is exhausting researching all of this history?

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