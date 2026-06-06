If you are unfamiliar with the mechanics of a Psychological Operation, curious mind, understand it as the deliberate orchestration of misinformation, propaganda, and calculated deception.

Its goal is to hijack the emotions, motives, and objective reasoning of a population, fundamentally warping how they perceive and react to reality.

We should all recognise these fingerprints, as the modern world appears to be a grand manifestation of this engineering:

the curated narratives of war on Western screens, the relentless, lopsided focus of mainstream reporting, and the constant saturation of distraction

I could spend all morning outlining these maneuvers, dear reader, because the diabolical extent to which a shadowy hand has gone to construct a fictional reality is, quite frankly, staggering.

We exist in a landscape defined by mass confusion, where the stories we are told are just fables.

Consider the 2024 incident in Miami, where a massive mobilisation of over 60 police cars was dismissed as nothing more than teenagers and fireworks.

Yet, eyewitnesses speak of 8ft entities.

Whatever truly transpired that evening, we were fed a sanitised fable; one does not deploy a force of over 100 armed officers to disperse a group of children.

Consider also the 2024 assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

We were presented with a narrative and photographic evidence suggesting his ear had miraculously healed overnight, defying the reality of the trauma he allegedly endured:

being shot in the ear with a 5.56 caliber round

These are the markers of a psy-op.

Then there is the 2025 theater:

both the US and British governments formally released information regarding the imminent danger of an alien invasion, with the British bank even issuing statements on financial safeguards against such a threat

It is a farcical, absurdly transparent psy-op.

While I could dismantle these fabrications all weekend, I will not.

Instead, this article focuses on the event we examined previously:

the mysterious, malignant vapor that uniquely bypassed the women, the poor, and the children to lethally strike only those of high status

Was this targeted espionage?

A series of clandestine, state-level murders?

The unseen hand of a hidden power?

The modern narrative insists that the era we are about to examine was fundamentally dirty and primitive, a convenient dismissal of the inexplicable.

Yet, as with every chapter of history we have been force-fed, the primary records simply do not align with the established dogma.

If we are being fed a diet of misinformation and propaganda to manipulate our perception of what is true, then we must conclude that we are not looking at history:

we are looking at a psy-op

Account of the Black Assize 📑

Translation:

“Page 321 - Continued

Read at the Royal Society, 25 May 1758

1577

On the 21st of July, the Warden and eight Senior Fellows issued a Decree regarding a Sermon which was to be preached upon the Sunday following the Feast of St. Peter ad Vincula; being apprehensive lest, by reason of the great concourse of people which would be gathered together upon that occasion, the Sickness, which for five days before had already seized upon great numbers of persons, might spread itself further abroad and become more dangerous and fatal.

For upon the 15th, 16th, and 17th days of that same month of July, about three hundred persons fell sick; and within the space of twelve days there died (if I am not mistaken) an hundred Scholars, besides a great many Townsmen.

It was indeed a most calamitous and melancholy time.

For some were suddenly struck down by the violence of the Disease and the rage of the Distemper, beating and driving away those who attended them. Others ran wildly up and down the streets like madmen; others cast themselves headlong into deep waters. But no one gave thanks unto Almighty God.

The minds of all persons were utterly broken and overwhelmed with sorrow and distress. The Physicians fled, who followed their profession not so much for the relief of their brethren, as for their own private gain and profit; and the miserable patients were left utterly destitute and forsaken.

The Doctors and Heads of Colleges, almost without exception, fled away and departed. Our Warden alone remained, being the most watchful and careful of the whole Society; he continued with us in the College, and bestowed all possible care, pains, diligence, and expense upon the sick, attending upon them all the day long, and also in the sharpest and coldest hours of the night.

Five persons belonging to our College died.”

This document is from the same record as the one we viewed yesterday, dear reader, read at the Royal Society on May 25, 1758.

While it echoes the accounts we have already dissected, it offers a distinct, more visceral perspective on the events of 1577, revealing a level of chaotic isolation that the standard, sanitised historical narrative conveniently omits.

The account details how the Warden and eight Senior Fellows issued a decree on the 21st of July to stop a sermon, terrified that the gathering would ignite a firestorm from a sickness that had already been actively harvesting victims for five days.

Within a brutal seventy-two-hour window, the 15th, 16th, and 17th of July, three hundred people were struck down.

By the end of twelfth day, an estimated one hundred scholars and a massive toll of townsmen were dead.

What sets this account apart is the description of the terminal phase.

The afflicted did not simply wither; they were possessed by a violent, erratic energy, beating back those who approached them, wandering the streets in states of complete madness, or throwing themselves headlong into deep water.

This was not a passive ailment; it was an active, aggressive force.

Most telling is the cowardice of the establishment.

The physicians, who claimed to follow a profession of healing, vanished to protect their own private gain, and the heads of the colleges fled in a mass exodus, leaving the dying to be utterly forsaken.

Only the Warden remained, providing care through the day and the brutal, freezing hours of the night, while five members of his own college perished.

It is a stark insight into a system that, when confronted with an unknown variable, immediately retreated, leaving a vacuum of power and a pile of bodies.

Translation:

...quantity of the Apothecaries’ shops: confections, syrups, oils, fresh waters, pills, lozenges, electuaries of every kind, were consumed in a very short time.

The sick laboured under extreme pain of the Head and Stomach; they were seized with a frenzy, deprived of their understanding, memory, sight, hearing, senses, faculties, etc. As the disease increased, they could no longer take food, nor sleep, nor suffer any attendants to remain near them. During the whole course of their sickness, even in the very article of death, they exerted a wonderful strength of body; but upon the declination of the disease, the most contrary symptoms appeared.

No constitution or complexion was spared; yet the nature of the disease was choleric and sharply prevailing, unknown to the physicians as to the cure.

Many suspected it to arise either from the sulphurous and pestilential air of the prisoners breaking out from the jails (where two or three had died a few days before in irons); or from certain diabolical and popish vapours from the fens of Louvain, wickedly and secretly thrown amongst us.

They only fell sick and died who frequented courts, halls, or places of public assembly; amongst whom were Sir Robert Bell, Lord Chief Baron of the Exchequer, and the greatest men which this land produced; John Barham, one of the Queen’s Sergeants‑at‑Law, both of them fierce enemies to the papistical superstition; the Sheriff of Oxfordshire, two Knights, eight Justices of the Peace, a great number of Gentlemen and their servants, almost all died immediately after they had sat in Court.

And according as any man was stronger, the sooner he died.

Women were not seized, nor the poor; nor did any who attended the sick or visited them receive the infection.

But as the disease was remarkably violent, so it did not last long...”

The evidence provided on this page, dear reader, strips away the illusion of a medical catastrophe and reveals the calculated mechanics of a targeted psychological operation.

Consider the distribution of the disease.

It was not a contagion in any biological sense; it was a surgical strike.

The text explicitly notes that it bypassed women, the poor, and those who tended to the sick, choosing instead to execute the most powerful figures in the legal system, including the Lord Chief Baron of the Exchequer and eight Justices of the Peace.

When you see an outbreak that possesses the intelligence to discriminate by social rank and political alignment, you are not looking at a pathogen, you are looking at an assassination.

The physical symptoms described; frenzy, loss of faculties, and a wonderful strength of body even at the point of death, sound less like a wasting disease and more like the violent, disorienting effects of a chemical agent.

The text mentions the rapid consumption of an entire city’s supply of apothecary goods, yet the doctors were left entirely ignorant of a cure.

This suggests a systemic inability to process a weaponised variable introduced into a high-density environment.

The narrative of the psy-op is further cemented by the deliberate seeding of misinformation.

Two competing theories were pushed to explain the deaths:

the pestilential air from local prisoners

or

diabolical and popish vapours imported from foreign lands

These are classic diversionary tactics, blaming the marginalised prisoners or the abstract, shadowy other to deflect from the obvious reality that the authorities were systematically purged while sitting in court.

The most damning detail is the inversion of natural laws:

according as any man was stronger, the sooner he died

A natural plague exploits the weak; a targeted operation strikes the strongest to cause maximum institutional collapse.

This was a tactical decapitation of the legal establishment, executed under the cover of a medical fable that allowed the architects of the event to walk away while the public was fed stories of fens and vapours.

Translation:

“...within the space of a month, every person recovered their former health; so that it was a new and wonderful sight to behold the numbers of Scholars and Citizens walking again in their usual places in the streets, and returning their thanks to God.

On the 24th of July, John May, Master of Arts and Fellow, died in our College; and was buried in the Church.

On the 27th, Mr. Browne, Clerk, died in the College.

On the 28th, Mr. Gaunt, a Chorister, died in the College.

On the 29th, Mr. Lea, who was elected Proctor on the 20th of July, died in the College.

...relation, in the History of Queen Elizabeth’s Reign.

Others write, that almost all who were present at the Assize died within a short time; among whom were the Lord Chief Baron, the Sheriff of Oxfordshire, with many other Knights and Gentlemen.

John Stow, in his Chronicles of England, relates that in this manner Judges, Officers, and many others died in Oxford; and that three hundred persons also perished in other places. And it is observed, that from the 6th of July to the 12th of the same month, after which time no more died, except such as were infected by one another; so that this Distemper agrees with what Camden records, that not one Woman or Child died of it.

Dr. George Owen, in his Ephemerides, states that a pestilential air was then produced at that time in Oxford.

And in the same book of his Ephemerides, inquiry is made concerning... in the Library of Lord Burghley...

Lambeth Library: certain Observations on Medicines, etc., 1585.

Also in another book, printed at London in 1588 in quarto, it is mentioned that on the first night of its appearance, 232 persons fell sick, and above four hundred more afterwards; yet...”

The rapid evaporation of this distemper, where every person suddenly regained their former health within a month, is further confirmation that we are not observing a biological plague, but the deployment of a short-acting, lethal agent.

A natural contagion does not simply vanish or leave the remaining population completely unaffected, particularly when it has already claimed hundreds of lives.

The timeline provided in these accounts is clinically surgical:

the deaths occur within a concentrated, high-stakes environment, the Assize, and then effectively stop, save for those allegedly infected by others

The specificity of the casualties, the Proctor elected on the 20th of July dying on the 29th, the systematic removal of the Lord Chief Baron, the Sheriff, and specific Knights, mirrors the target-rich environment of a modern, tactical elimination.

When we consider the wonderful strength observed before death in the previous segment, combined with the total immunity of women and children mentioned by Camden and echoed here, the parallels to modern nerve agents are impossible to ignore.

Nerve agents, such as those in the organophosphate class, are designed to cause rapid, violent physiological failure, including tremors and convulsions, before the agent dissipates from the victim’s system.

These substances can be highly localised, allowing an operator to strike a courtroom while leaving the surrounding city untouched.

The official narrative attempts to bridge the gap with terms like pestilential air, but the historical record itself contradicts the idea of a contagious pathogen.

The inquiry mentioned in the Lord Burghley library and the various 1580s pamphlets suggest that the authorities were not seeking a medical cure; they were likely analysing the effectiveness of an asset.

This was a man-made intervention, an early prototype of the clandestine vapour attacks that have been refined into the sophisticated, invisible control systems of the present day.

Translation:

“...as appears evident in his Treatise of the Plague, etc.

He expressly refers to this or some more famous instance of the same kind, in the following words, Chapter X, No. 914:

"The most pernicious infection next to the Plague is the smell of the Jail, where prisoners have been long and close and nastily kept; whereof we have had in our own experience twice or thrice, when both the Judges that sat upon the bench, and a number of others, were seized at the beginning, or more perfectly infected therewith, and died. Therefore it were good wisdom, that in such cases the Jail were aired before they be brought forth."

We have likewise an Account of the like disaster at the Cambridge Assizes, held in the University, in the Year 1522, on the 3rd of the month of July, Henry VIII reign:

The Justices, Gentlemen, and Bailiffs, with many of the people present, were seized with a grievous Distemper, which proved mortal to a great number of them; and chiefly such as were seized, having been very dangerously sick.

With regard to the like instance of the same kind of contagion which happened at the Oxford Assizes in May 1750, Dr. Pringle, in an excellent work intitled Observations on the Diseases of the Army in Camp and Garrison,...”

This final section completes the cycle, and it does so by exposing the authorities' own game.

The text explicitly shifts from describing a sickness to citing a Treatise of the Plague that classifies these events not as random acts of God, but as a pernicious infection caused by the smell of the Jail.

It suggests a wisdom that involves simply airing out the jails before bringing prisoners forward.

A trivial, bureaucratic excuse that completely fails to account for the surgical, targeted nature of the deaths we have already documented.

The most glaring contradiction is the inclusion of the 1522 Cambridge event and the 1750 Oxford event alongside the 1577 incident.

If these were genuinely understood as pestilential air caused by bad conditions, the repeat occurrence in 1750 proves that the establishment either failed to implement their own wise solutions for two hundred years or that they had no intention of stopping the events because the events served a purpose.

By framing this as a medical inquiry in Dr. Pringle’s work, they were likely archiving the efficacy of these distempers under the guise of scientific observation, effectively scrubbing the record of state-sanctioned, clandestine murder.

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And so, dear reader, this mornings lesson has been one of a more harrowing nature, peeling back the layers of a veneer that has been meticulously applied for centuries.

We have walked through the archives to find that the official record is not a ledger of truth, but a tapestry of calculated diversions designed to keep us looking at the fens of Louvain or the smell of the jail while the actual mechanics of power continue their work in the shadows.

The recurrence of these events, from 1522 to 1577 and reaching into the clinical observations of 1750, proves that these were never biological accidents.

They were, and remain, recurring tactical eliminations, sanitised by the sterile language of medical treatises so that no one would dare look for the hand that pulled the strings.

The most insidious part of this history is the suggestion that a simple window left open or a clean cell could have saved the lives of the most powerful men in the land.

It is a lie meant to infantilise our skepticism and offer us a false sense of security in the face of an existential threat.

When we are told to trust the narrative of pestilential air, we are being invited to stop questioning the nature of the weapon itself.

We have been conditioned to believe that when a system cleanses itself, it is a tragedy of circumstance rather than a result of design.

But the evidence here is clear:

the strength of the victims only hastened their end, and the immunity of the marginalised reveals who was truly meant to survive the purge

Do not mistake this pattern for a relic of a distant, ignorant past.

To accept these historical accounts as medical curiosities is to fall for the oldest operation in the book.

It is a reminder that we inhabit a world where the official story is often the first layer of an elaborate deception.

We have the agency to reject the sanitised accounts that authorities use to bury their tracks.

The responsibility falls upon us to look past the jargon, to question the miraculous disappearances of distempers, and to recognise that when the institutions of power claim a disease has claimed their own, they are often simply documenting the cost of their own internal wars.

We must remain the light in the dark, maintaining a clarity of thought that refuses to be clouded by the fog of manufactured consensus.

Research the gaps, scrutinise the contradictions, and trust the instinct that tells you when a story has been constructed too perfectly.

The truth does not hide in the footnotes of an authorised history; it lives in the silence between the lines and the anomalies that the record-keepers desperately try to explain away.

Keep thinking, keep questioning, and never allow the weight of their narrative to crush your own discernment.

You are not a spectator to this history; you are the one deciding how much of it you are willing to believe.

If you feel inclined to support this ongoing work, please know that it is entirely unnecessary.

Your presence here remains the most valuable contribution.

Please know, however, any funds received go directly toward procuring rare books, covering subscription costs for archival websites, and when the time comes, the cost of self publishing my own books.

Thank you, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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