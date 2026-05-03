Alternative History

Alternative History

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Vinyasi's avatar
Vinyasi
14mEdited

Not a stretch of the imagination if we include the chimeras of ancient Atlantis. Emissaries and refugees of Atlantis radiated away from their country in all directions. So, Tartaria was an ancient refugee camp just as Gizeh was along with MesoAmerica, etc.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AhGGTxqYVsM

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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
3h

Could be stories to confuse the masses, like vaccines of today, that protect

the "sheep" of today from diseases created by Royalty by poisoning the wells,

as we poison the environment today to usurp the riches of the population.

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