Alternative History

Alternative History

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:Stuart-james.'s avatar
:Stuart-james.
5dEdited

The standard British passport identification document remains the property of the Crown-City-Of-London. They hold legal title to rescind the use by the beneficiary of means of identification.

Look under notes 4 printed within the passport document.

That means we cannot be held liable for the identity, they own but the legal system won’t acknowledge this fact, for to do so they lose jurisdiction and authority over the beneficiary to prosecute within the legal system.

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1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
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Watchman
5d

Where is this Orwellian police State going? In the not-too-distant future it will be illegal for anyone to leave their home. That's their Plan. All your necessities will be taken to you by delivery service bots. It will be a worldwide totalitarian Police State. But the Lord Jesus Christ may upset their plans...

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