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Alternative History

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
6dEdited

You are so right, Jordan! This is why I corrected My status. The ALL CAPS NAME is now a TRUST, and I am a Secured Party/Creditor.

If I had not a friend who does that for a living, I would still be under that ghastly system, but He gifted His services to Me - I have zero to pay anyOne for anything... LOL!

I go into it some in these articles, with how to contact Him:

Walking the Walk (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/walking-the-walk

Walking the Walk Some More (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/walking-the-walk-some-more

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11 replies by Jordan Nuttall and others
Áine's avatar
Áine
6d

I discovered this a few years ago while trying to get my head around common law and often thought that if I had a baby now (highly unlikely at my age!) I wouldn’t register them/get a birth certificate because essentially by registering them you are handing the state the right to take your child. In essence the birth certificate is a contractual agreement that your child belongs to the state. It’s absolutely wild.

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