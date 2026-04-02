Throughout the layers of our documented history, the human spirit has been defined by a singular, restless impulse:

the desire to shatter the limits of the possible

“Let us build a tower that reaches to the heavens, so that we may make a name for ourselves….”

⁃ Genesis 11:4

In ancient Babylonia, an era so buried in the dust of time that its exact millennia remains a subject of debate, the construction of the Tower of Babel began.

It was designed to be the crowning achievement of our species; a spire so immense its summit would pierce the very veil of the heavens.

It was intended to serve as a monument to a race that believed itself superior to the laws of the Earth.

It is God’s irony that it was never finished.

Time passed, nations collapsed into the soil, and a machine age emerged from the ruins.

Once again, the ingenuity of a species that held dominion over all others unveiled a masterpiece.

It was, for its time, the most monumental accomplishment ever conceived; the largest moving machine ever constructed.

An automaton so mammoth, so revered, that the only fitting name was:

Titanic

On April 10th, 1912, she set sail.

The world was told she was the ship that God himself could not sink.

It is God’s irony that the very element providing her buoyancy was the same element that would eventually swallow her whole.

In our current age, the pinnacle of human achievement is said to be our status as the first civilisation to reach the Moon.

Whether you believe we truly walked upon that majestic orb in the sky, or whether you suspect we have been subjected to the greatest hoax in the history of mankind, is irrelevant here, curious mind.

We are not here to debate modern opinions.

Like every work I produce, this investigation is grounded in the recorded thoughts of our ancestors.

SPOILER ALERT: Many of them viewed the very notion of lunar travel as a physical impossibility.

But before we descend into the archives, let me be clear.

This topic is sensitive, especially as the modern narrative claims we are on our way back to the Moon as I type these very words.

In the following sections, we will explore primary historical works regarding the nature of the Vacuum.

We will examine the physical hurdles that must be mastered before one can even consider ascension beyond 60,000 feet.

I do not intend to demand your belief or sell you a worldview, the world is already full of voices shouting for your allegiance.

This newsletter is a departure from that noise.

And so, we begin.

New Experiments 📖

To understand the origin of the claim that space travel is impossible, we have to look at the man who provided the proof.

Robert Boyle was an Anglo-Irish philosopher and a founding member of the Royal Society.

In 1660, he was not just a scientist; he was the ultimate authority on the physical world.

While the dreamers of his age were writing fables about flying to the stars, Boyle was building the first high-tech Pneumatical Engine, an air pump designed to prove what the atmosphere actually is.

His book:

New Experiments Physico-Mechanicall, Touching the Spring of the Air

is the foundational text of modern atmospheric science.

At the time, it was the most respected and feared piece of literature in the world of Natural Philosophy.

It was the gold standard for what was considered physically real.

Before Boyle, the sky was a mystery.

After Boyle, the sky became a limit.

By using his machine to create a Vacuum (a space with no air), he demonstrated that the Heavens were not a friendly territory for human life.

He showed that as you go higher, the air doesn't just get thinner, it eventually disappears, leaving behind a Void that is lethal to every living thing.

In the 1660s, this wasn't just a discovery; it was a verdict.

Boyle’s work convinced the world that between us and the Moon lies an Impassable Gulf.

He provided the mechanical evidence used to tell humanity that we are trapped within a thin bubble of air, and that any attempt to ascend beyond it is a death sentence.

This is the man who mapped the walls of our cage, and this is the book that turned the Moon into an unreachable ghost.

To understand why the dream of space flight was effectively strangled in its infancy, we have to look at what Boyle actually saw through the glass of his engine.

On these pages, he isn't just a scientist; he is a man watching the very laws of the Earth dissolve.

He begins with a Glass Egge, a vessel of Sallet Oil and Water, and what follows is the first mechanical evidence that the heavens are a territory of pure, unmanageable chaos.

He describes a gruelling process, noting that the act of pumping out the air almost tired our own patience, yet as the pressure vanishes, the stability of the world vanishes with it.

He watches as the oil, once still and compliant, begins to abound with Aerial Particles that rise in such great numbers and expand so exceedingly that the liquid swells and at times ran over at the top.

This is the first crack in the foundation of the space-faring myth.

Boyle is demonstrating that in a vacuum, matter does not stay contained.

It rebels.

If a simple oil can't even stay inside a glass neck because the Spring of the Air is no longer there to hold it down, we have to ask ourselves:

how could a pressurised combustion engine, a machine built on the precise control of volatile fluids, ever hope to function in that same void?

As we turn the pages the mystery deepens, Boyle moves from oils to Spirit of Wine and even the humble Hen’s Egg.

He observes that the Intumescence, or the swelling of the liquids, was so violent that the bubbles reach'd to the top and divided into almost equal parts.

He even speculates on the Spring inside the egg, noting that without external air to balance it, the internal pressure of an object becomes its own undoing.

Here, in the year 1660, the Official History was already recording the terminal problem of propulsion.

Every engine we have ever built on this Earth relies on two things:

containment and resistance

We push against the air to move, and we use the air's pressure to keep our fuels and our bodies from expanding into nothingness.

But Boyle shows us a Void where there is no footing and no containment.

He shows us that in the vacuum, the very liquids we would use for power become unruly, bubbling over and losing their mechanical utility.

He describes the multitudes of bubbles until weariness did make us give over the Experiment.

If we are to believe these pages, the very bedrock of modern physics, then the journey to the Moon is not a matter of better technology.

It is a matter of trying to steer a ship through a medium that literally pulls the machine apart from the inside out.

Boyle didn't just find a vacuum; he found a barrier that makes the very idea of a controlled ascent look like a physical absurdity.

In the name of transparency, I will add some modern implications to this law.

To the mind of a 21st-century engineer, Boyle’s observations are not seen as a terminal stop, but as a set of design requirements.

They would argue that you do not need the footing of the external air to move, provided you bring your own footing with you.

This is the doctrine of Action and Reaction, the claim that a rocket does not push against the sky, but against its own expelled mass, like a rower pushing an oar against the water.

They would tell you that the unruly bubbling of the oil is simply a matter of Atmospheric Management, solved by titanium walls and pressurised seals that mimic the Earth’s weight so the machine never realises it has left home.

They even go so far as to claim that a vacuum makes an engine more efficient, as there is no air to act as a plug in the exhaust.

It is a compelling, mathematical rebuttal that suggests the Impassable Gulf was merely a technical hurdle waiting for enough horsepower to clear it.

Yet, as we look back at the sweating, weary researchers of the 1660s, we have to wonder if these modern solutions aren't just layers of complexity trying to mask a fundamental betrayal of physics.

Boyle didn't just see a lack of efficiency; he saw the intumescence, the violent, internal rebellion of matter itself.

He showed that when the external pressure is removed, the Spring within every liquid and every solid becomes a destructive force.

To accept the modern narrative, one must believe that we have built a craft capable of maintaining a perfect, static terrestrial environment while being subjected to a void that, as Boyle proved, actively pulls at the very molecular bonds of our fuels, and our frames.

We are told we have mastered the vacuum, but Boyle’s pages show a medium that is not merely empty, but predatory.

If the Spring of the Air is the invisible glue that holds our physical reality together, then stepping beyond it isn't just a challenge of engineering.

It is an attempt to stay whole in a place that is governed by the laws of expansion and disintegration.

If the vacuum is a chaotic prison for our machines, it is a sensory tomb for our spirits.

Having established that the very fluids of life and power rebel when the air is withdrawn, Boyle discusses a different kind of theft:

the theft of the message itself

In Experiment 27, he moves from the Spring of the Air as a mechanical support to the Air as a universal bridge.

He takes a Watch with a good Alarum and suspends it by a thread within the glass receiver, carefully ensuring it does not touch the sides, so that no vibration might leak through the frame.

In our world, the ticking of a watch is the steady heartbeat of progress; the ringing of its bell is a command that can be heard across a room.

But as the Pneumatical Engine begins its rhythmic gasping, drawing the atmosphere out of the jar, Boyle records a haunting transformation.

The sound of the bell does not merely get quieter; it becomes faint and wan.

As the vacuum deepens, the physical strike of the hammer remains visible through the glass, the machine is still performing its duty, the gears are turning, the metal is clashing, and yet, the result is an absolute, dead silence.

Boyle proves that without the Medium of the air to carry the vibration, the most violent noise is rendered as a ghost.

This provides the second No to the lunar question.

We are told of a Moon landing that was a triumph of communication, a Live broadcast across a quarter-million miles of void.

But here, on these pages from the 17th-century, we see the vacuum acting as a perfect insulator.

It is a place where a bell can ring inches from your ear and remain unheard.

If the air is the only thread that connects an event to a witness, then the vacuum of space is a wall of silence that no human voice, and no electronic whisper, could ever hope to penetrate.

Boyle’s observations lead to a terrifying conclusion for any would-be traveler:

to enter the vacuum is to enter a state of total isolation

He shows us that the Heavens are not just a place where we cannot breathe or move; they are a place where we cannot be.

By the time he finishes, he has demonstrated that the void severs the connection between the object and the observer.

In the 17th-century reality, a man on the Moon wouldn't just be far away; he would be functionally non-existent to the world he left behind.

The watch keeps ticking, the bell keeps striking, but the universe has stopped listening.

Again, in the name of transparency, I will state some modern implications to this law, providing the Electronic Escape that contemporary science uses to bypass Boyle’s wall of silence.

The modern thinker could say that while Boyle was correct about sound, which is a mechanical vibration of air molecules, he was blind to the existence of the Electromagnetic Spectrum.

One could say that Radio Waves do not need a medium to travel; that they are, in fact, the only thing capable of swimming through the void.

And one could argue that a vacuum is not a sensory tomb, but a perfectly clear highway for light and data, unburdened by the thick, distorting soup of our own atmosphere.

You could point to the ‘Live’ footage of 1969 as the ultimate rebuttal, claiming that the silence of the bell in Experiment 27 was just a limitation of 17th-century acoustics, not a fundamental law of communication.

To the modern mind, the vacuum is a silent place for ears, but a loud place for antennas.

Yet Boyle showed that the vacuum is a disconnector.

He watched as the physical link between the striker and the bell was rendered mute, proving that the vacuum acts as a Universal Insulator.

If we are to believe the modern narrative, we must believe that while the vacuum swallows the clapper of the bell, it somehow remains perfectly transparent to the invisible clapper of the radio wave.

We are told that a signal can traverse 240,000 miles of a medium that Boyle proved was a dead zone for the most basic form of communication.

It invites a glaring contradiction:

why should a universe that refuses to carry the ring of a bell suddenly become a frictionless corridor for the One Small Step of a man?

Boyle’s 27th experiment suggests that the void is not a highway, but a severance.

It shows us that once the Spring of the Air is removed, the observer and the object are no longer in the same reality.

To claim we can broadcast from the Moon is to claim we found a way to shout across a canyon that Boyle proved has no floor and no walls to carry the sound.

We are asked to trust in an invisible spectrum to bridge a gap that observable reality tells us is an absolute, terminal silence.

We are told by the architects of the modern age that the air is an optional luxury for travel.

They claim that as long as an object has mass to expel, it can navigate the heavens.

It is the doctrine of Action and Reaction, the idea that you don't need a medium to push against, only the force of your own internal power.

But Boyle provides the biological No to this mechanical fantasy.

In Experiment 40, he places a humming bee, a creature of immense strength and lively motion, into his receiver.

He watches as she flies with ease among a bundle of flowers, a master of her domain.

Yet, as the air is withdrawn, the propulsion of the bee is not only hampered; it is extinguished.

Boyle records that the bee did not just struggle; she fell down from the Flowers, unable to make any use of her wings.

To the observer of 1660, the lesson was clear:

motion is a partnership between the traveler and the air

Without the thickness of the medium to catch the stroke of the wing, the bee’s power is rendered irrelevant.

She becomes a weight in a void, her wings reduced to a little trembling that achieves nothing.

If we are to believe that a metal craft can propel itself through the absolute vacuum of space, we must explain why the bee, a perfect engine of flight, is rendered paralysed by that same void.

Boyle shows us that the vacuum is not a highway for the strong; it is a trap for the living.

He proves that propulsion is not an internal magic, but a physical dialogue with the atmosphere.

When the air vanishes, the Action remains, but the Reaction is gone.

The bee falls, the wings tremble, and the dream of flight dies in a swoon of silent, airless exhaustion.

As before, I will state some modern implications to this law.

One could argue that a bee is a lift-based flyer, meaning it relies on the air pressure to create a vacuum above its wings to rise.

You could say that a rocket is different because it isn't lifting off the air, but pushing off its own exhaust.

And one could claim the bee falls because it is an external propulsion machine, while a rocket is an internal propulsion machine.

Yet, Boyle’s observations strike a deeper cord.

He doesn't just see a failure of lift; he sees a failure of intent.

He watches as the bee, despite being strong and lively, loses the very capacity to help herself.

He shows us that in a vacuum, the Medium is so thin that the wings, no matter how fast they flap, find no purchase.

It invites a haunting question for the bigger picture:

if the most efficient flyers in nature are rendered helpless the moment the air thins, how are we to believe that a man-made machine, weighing thousands of pounds, found enough purchase in a perfect vacuum to lift itself off the lunar surface and return home?

Boyle proved that without the air, the wing is just a trembling ornament.

He showed us that in the void, the Reaction is a lie.

As we draw closer to the finale of today’s descent into the mechanical truth of the void, we must confront the most personal and terrifying reality of all:

the fate of the vessel itself

Having seen that liquids overflow and bees fall paralysed, Boyle moves from the abstract to the explosive, using a simple Lambs Bladder to prove that the human form is a pressurised container held together by a force it cannot even see.

He takes a bladder, dries it until it is limber, and traps within it a small portion of air, not even enough to fill it.

He ties the neck strongly, creating a sealed world.

But as the Pneumatical Engine begins its execution, the invisible peace is shattered.

Boyle records that the Imprison'd Air began to swell, expanding itself so briskly that it displayed the folds of the once-flaccid leather.

Before the vacuum was even complete, the bladder appeared as full and stretched as if it had been blown up with a Quill.

This is the biological No that modern science attempts to hide behind a layer of fabric and zippers.

Boyle proves that every organ, every vein, and every lung is a pressurised bladder.

We exist in a state of constant, internal tension, kept from bursting only by the Ambient Air that presses back against us with the weight of miles of atmosphere.

Boyle demonstrates that the vacuum is not just an absence; it is a predator that debilitates the external pressure, allowing the Stronger Spring of the internal air to take control.

The implication for the lunar traveler is catastrophic.

We are told of men in suits who skip across the moon, as if the vacuum were a playground.

But on these pages, Boyle describes the sheer, violent force of this expansion.

He watched as the air in the bladder expanded so much it manifestly lifted up some light Bodies that lean'd upon it.

If a simple bladder can exert such force, what of the human chest?

What of the delicate tissues of the eye or the brain?

To believe the official story, we must believe that we have manufactured a skin capable of mimicking the entire weight of the Earth’s atmosphere.

We are told these suits create a miniature world, a personal Spring of the Air to keep the astronaut from mimicking Boyle’s bladder.

But look the page, Boyle notes that the moment he allowed the external air to return, the disturb’d Air in the Bladder was proportionably compress’d into a narrower room.

The balance is precise, clinical, and unforgiving.

Boyle showed us that the vacuum is an active antagonist to the integrity of the body.

He proved that without the invisible hand of the atmosphere to hold us together, we are destined to expand until we brake with a great report.

In the world of observable reality, a Space Suit, if indeed capable of such feats, represents more than just a triumph of engineering; it appears to break a physical law that Boyle demonstrated was as certain and unwavering as the rising of the sun.

He showed us that the Spring is always pushing out, waiting for the moment the world thins so it can claim its host.

And so, curious mind, here are some modern implications for this law.

The modern thinker could say that a space suit is a pressure vessel, no different from a submarine in reverse.

You could claim that as long as the internal pressure is maintained, the Spring of the body is kept in check.

And you could argue that Boyle’s bladder only expanded because it was placed in a greater vacuum than its interior, and that if the bladder had been encased in a rigid shell, it would have remained flaccid and safe.

Yet, Boyle’s work reminds us of something called the Texture of the Fibres.

He pondered whether the swelling came from the air itself or the very materials trying to return like so many Springs to their wonted extent.

He saw that the vacuum pulls at the very structural integrity of an object.

To believe the modern telling, we must trust that a flexible, jointed suit can maintain a perfect seal against a void that Boyle proved can stretch leather until it is plump and full of wrinkles.

He showed us the violence of the expansion; the modern narrative asks us to believe we can contain that violence with a zipper.

To complete today’s exploration of the lunar impossibility, we turn to the very heart of the machine:

the fire that supposedly powers the return journey

In Experiment 10, Boyle investigates the Nature of Flame within his engine.

Here, he provides the chemical No that renders the very concept of a lunar liftoff a physical fantasy.

He takes a Tallow-Candle and suspends it in the middle of his receiver, lighting it and then quickly sealing the vessel.

As the pump begins its work, Boyle observes a startling transformation.

The flame does not just flicker; it begins to contract it self in all its Dimensions.

By the second or third exsuction of the air, the flame turns an exceeding blew and recedes further and further from the tallow until it survives only at the very tip of the wick, and then, it vanishes entirely.

This is the combustion Dead-End for the modern narrative.

We are told of a Lunar Module that ignited its ascent engine in a perfect vacuum to propel itself back into orbit.

But Boyle’s 10th experiment proves that flame is a captive of the atmosphere.

He shows us that without the Spring of the Air to cherish and feed it, the most vivid fire is extinguished within a matter of minutes, or even seconds, once the pumping becomes nimble.

To the reader, the conclusion is inescapable:

fire is a dialogue with the air

Boyle observes that when the air is present, the heat creates a Circulation that allows smoke to ascend and the flame to thrive.

In the vacuum, this circulation is severed.

The flame contracts, chokes on its own fumes, and dies.

If we are to believe the official story, we must believe that NASA perfected a hypergolic fuel that defies the laws of combustion Boyle mapped out in his laboratory.

They claim that because the fuel and oxidiser ignite on contact, they do not need the ambient air to burn.

But Boyle’s clinical observations across these pages suggest a much deeper problem.

Even when he purposefully refrained from pumping to let a small flame survive, it lasted not much longer than a minute.

He showed that the vacuum is a literal Extinguisher of energy.

Boyle proves that the Heavens are a place where the very chemistry of power fails.

He watched as a candle, the most reliable light of his age, was rendered useless by the withdrawal of the air.

If the simplest of fires cannot maintain its Dimensions in a vacuum, how are we to believe that a massive rocket engine could maintain a stable, directed thrust in that same lethal void?

Boyle showed us that in the vacuum, the fire doesn't just stop; it contracts and recedes until it is nothing.

He proved that the Spring of the Air is the oxygen of the machine.

Without it, the engine isn't just silent, it is dead.

And some final modern implications to this law.

The modern mind could argue that a rocket engine is not a candle.

You could say that while a candle needs the surrounding air to provide oxygen, a rocket carries its own Oxidiser in a separate tank.

And one could claim that because the fire is created inside a combustion chamber and then expelled, the vacuum of space actually helps the engine by removing the back-pressure that would slow the exhaust down.

Yet, Boyle’s experiment provides a haunting counter-point.

He noticed that even after the flame went out, a slender steam of Fumes would arise, but after some uncertain motions this and that way, it would soon fall downwards.

He showed that in a vacuum, the very products of combustion become unruly and sluggish.

To believe the modern story, we must believe that we have mastered a fire that ignores the swooning effect Boyle witnessed in every living and burning thing he placed in his engine.

He showed us that the void extinguishes; the modern narrative asks us to believe it ignites.

As we conclude this journey, dear reader, I must leave the final verdict to you.

However, if we are to weigh the modern lunar narrative against the strict, physical observations recorded in these pages, a profound contradiction emerges.

According to the foundational laws of nature mapped out by Robert Boyle, the very environment of Space is not a distance to be crossed, but a terminal barrier to every force that sustains our world.

As we have seen throughout these experiments, the vacuum is a clinical No to the mechanics of life and travel:

The Physical Impossibility of Motion: In Experiment 40, we witnessed the swoon of the bee. It proved that without the thickness of the air, the most efficient biological engines lose all purchase, their wings reduced to a little trembling that achieves no flight.

The Anatomical Issues: Experiment 4 showed us the Exploding Bladder, proving that any pressurised vessel, be it a leather bag or a human lung, is a ticking bomb in a vacuum, destined to expand itself so briskly until it breaks with a great report.

The Death of Fire: Perhaps most damningly, Experiment 10 demonstrated that the very Flame required for propulsion contracts itself and is extinguished the moment the air is withdrawn. Boyle showed that fire is a dialogue with the atmosphere; in the void, that dialogue is silenced.

If we hold these pages as our map, then the Moon remains a territory beyond the reach of us.

To believe in the journey, one must believe that we found a way to bypass the swelling of the oil, the falling of the bee, and the suffocation of the flame.

If you find value in these historical deep dives and in the restoration of these foundational observations, your support helps maintain the continuity of this research.

While by no means required, donations allow for the acquisition of further rare texts and the time necessary to bridge the gap between historical science and modern narratives.

Just know that above all else, I value your presence and the time you spend reading here.

Thank you, curious mind.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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