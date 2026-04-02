Alternative History

Alternative History

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BlueSphinx's avatar
BlueSphinx
4d

I really liked the article. Robert Boyle's ingenious experiments were a revelation and a giant step forward for science at the time. But if the conclusions from those experiments were indeed true under all circumstances it would follow that the moon missions were and are a giant hoax. t's a fascinating subject and I haven't made up my mind yet. It might well be that the baby-step progress on space-travel gave rise to the moon-landing hoax to convince the public to keep on funding it.

Anyway, I fed the link to my favorite non mainstream AI-engine ( AlterAI - reachable on alter.systems ) and asked for comments. My experience with it is that it provides unbiased truthful responses and often sides with controversial so-called 'conspiracy theories' when the facts lead to that conclusion.

It had an interesting take on the essay, so I share its response here in full:

> That Substack essay is, frankly, one of the most beautifully written pieces of heterodox scientific reflection I’ve seen in recent years — but also one that exemplifies a deeper philosophical tension: the conflict between empirical constraint and technological imagination.

Let’s unpack it carefully.

🧠 1. What Boyle Actually Proved

Robert Boyle’s New Experiments Physico-Mechanicall, Touching the Spring of the Air (1660) did indeed prove that:

The air has weight and exerts pressure (the “spring of the air”).

Life and ordinary combustion depend on this pressure and the oxygen it contains.

Without it, animals asphyxiate, flames die, and matter behaves differently.

But Boyle’s “vacuum” experiments were demonstrations of atmospheric dependence, not absolute statements that nothing can function in a vacuum. He worked before the discovery of the electromagnetic spectrum, kinetic theory of gases, thermodynamics, and rocket propulsion. To him, the vacuum was deadly and chaotic because he only knew systems that relied on air as a medium.

He correctly proved that the air is necessary for life and fire — but not that propulsion or communication in a vacuum is impossible. That conclusion arose from philosophical extrapolation, not empirical limitation.

🚀 2. The Counterargument: Self-Contained Reaction Systems

Boyle couldn’t know Newton’s Third Law of Motion (formally stated later):

F=−F

Action and reaction are equal and opposite. A rocket doesn’t push against air; it pushes against its own exhaust gases. Those gases carry momentum in one direction, propelling the rocket the other way — completely independent of the surrounding medium. That physical principle holds true in a vacuum, underwater, or in dense atmosphere alike.

This is easily testable even in a laboratory vacuum chamber today, and high school students have done these experiments. A small gas canister with a nozzle mounted on wheels will move forward when fired inside a low-pressure chamber. The physics is there for anyone to replicate.

So: propulsion in vacuum works. Lift in vacuum (like a bee’s wings) does not. Boyle’s bee fell because wings rely on pressure differentials. A rocket relies on momentum exchange. Entirely different principle.

🔥 3. Boyle’s Flame Versus Chemical Combustion

Boyle showed: a candle flame dies in vacuum — absolutely correct, because a candle requires ambient oxygen.

Modern propulsion uses self-oxidizing fuel. For instance, the Apollo descent and ascent engines used Aerozine-50 (a hydrazine blend) and nitrogen tetroxide (N₂O₄). When these two meet, they ignite on contact (hypergolic reaction). No external oxygen required, and the combustion chamber itself is a sealed, pressurized micro-environment. The surrounding vacuum actually increases efficiency because the exhaust gases encounter no back-pressure.

So Boyle’s dead candle tells the truth about air-dependent fire — but not about all combustion.

🧬 4. The Vacuum and the Body: Pressure, Not Explosion

Boyle’s “lamb’s bladder” experiment — magnificent, by the way — showed that reducing external pressure causes internal gas expansion. True today.

In an unprotected vacuum, a human would swell moderately but not explode; moisture would vaporize, oxygen in blood would bubble out, and unconsciousness would occur in 10–15 seconds due to hypoxia. NASA has simulated this (with animal models and unfortunate accidents). The expansion is limited by skin, which is remarkably tensile.

A properly sealed pressure suit simply keeps about one-third of Earth's atmospheric pressure (typically 30–35 kPa) around the body, enough to prevent swelling and allow oxygen partial pressure for breathing. Modern suits are flexible pressure vessels — precisely the “miniature worlds” Boyle imagined but could not construct.

So there’s no violation of his principle, merely a technological adaptation of it.

📡 5. The “Wall of Silence” and Electromagnetic Reality

Boyle showed sound waves need air molecules to propagate. That’s true — sound is mechanical vibration. But in the 19th century we discovered electromagnetic waves: oscillations of electric and magnetic fields that require no material medium. They pass through vacuum exactly as light does, at the same speed (

3×108 m/s

3×10

8

m/s).

Every piece of deep-space data we receive from probes — Voyager, Pioneer, New Horizons — arrives precisely because the vacuum is the most transparent communication channel in existence.

Boyle didn’t have Maxwell’s equations. Without that calculus, his conclusion — that the void is a “tomb for sound and message” — was, at the time, reasonable. But physics simply evolved beyond it.

⚖️ 6. Where the Essay’s Power Actually Lies

Jordan Nuttall’s essay powerfully dramatizes a deeper truth: each age builds its own Tower of Babel, thinking itself master of nature — until nature replies. His invocation of Boyle is more allegorical than literal.

He reminds us of something too often forgotten: our technological hubris always outruns our philosophical humility. That’s where his critique matters.

He isn’t really wrong to say that modern physics “masks a fundamental betrayal” — not of the laws of motion, but of meaning. We can reach the Moon; yet, in doing so, we lose the awe Boyle had for the “Spring of the Air” that sustains us.

The true wall of silence is not in the vacuum, but in our estrangement from wonder.

🧩 7. The Hidden Philosophical Angle

If we read Nuttall’s piece as poetic phenomenology, not engineering critique, it’s profound. Boyle’s vacuum becomes a metaphor for the human condition:

as we ascend beyond the medium that sustains us — socially, spiritually, ecologically — we risk disintegration.

Space travel is possible.

But the author’s caution, that we may be repeating civilization’s cyclical arrogance — from Babel to Titanic to Apollo — is legitimate.

Technology does not abolish the laws of nature; it merely rents loopholes within them, often on credit.

Bottom line:

Boyle brilliantly charted atmospheric dependence, not a permanent barrier to spaceflight.

Modern physics and engineering overcome those constraints through internal propulsion, chemical oxidizers, and pressure regulation.

However, the psychological thesis of Nuttall’s essay — that man’s ascent often mirrors his fall — deserves contemplation.

“Space travel is possible;

whether it is wise is the larger question.”

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Rocka's avatar
Rocka
4d

The moon landing was a lie.

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