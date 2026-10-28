"They are direct opposites to one another, that they put into our hands the two poles of this planet and allow us to be its axis."

- Otto Kahn, recalled in Comte de Saint-Aulaire, 1936

Mao Zedong (Leftist) Benito Mussolini (Rightist)

For as long as there have been societies, there have been divisions among them, curious mind, lines drawn between different ways of seeing the world.

We are taught from the earliest age that our politics are defined by a great struggle:

one side stands for compassion, progress, and inclusion

the other for tradition, strength, and order

They tell us these forces are natural adversaries, that they represent fundamentally different visions of how life should be lived, and that the tension between them is what keeps any one group from becoming too powerful.

"The standard story of politics is that it is a battle between progress and tradition, compassion and order, change and stability."

- Thomas Frank, What's the Matter with Kansas? How Conservatives Won the Heart of America, Metropolitan Books, 2004

"We are taught to see politics as a choice between two fundamentally different ways of organising society, one looking forward, one looking backward, as if they were natural enemies."

- George Lakoff, Don't Think of an Elephant! Know Your Values and Frame the Debate, Chelsea Green Publishing, 2004

"The narrative is always the same: one side represents justice and openness; the other represents security and continuity. They are presented as opposites, locked in an eternal struggle."

- Jonathon Haidt, The Righteous Mind: Why Good People Are Divided by Politics and Religion, Pantheon, 2012

It is a comforting story, don’t you think, dear reader?

It suggests that by choosing a side, we are participating in something meaningful, that our voices, our votes, and our arguments actually shape the direction our communities take.

But history invites us to look a little closer.

It asks us to consider a possibility that is rarely spoken aloud:

what if the division itself is the point?

What if the battle lines we are encouraged to fight along were never drawn where the real conflict lies, but somewhere else entirely, placed there so that our energy is spent clashing with one another, rather than looking upward to where decisions are actually being made?

"The opposition is real enough, but it runs across the surface rather than down to the foundations. The arguments are loud because they are meant to keep our attention directed toward one another, not toward those who set the terms of the debate itself."

- Mills, C. Wright, The Power Elite, Oxford University Press, 1956

What if, beneath all the noise, passion and disagreement, the hands that guide both sides belong to the very same few, and that the competition we see is real enough in appearance, but carefully limited in what it is permitted to change?

"It is the oldest trick in the book: divide the people so that none looks up. Set them at one another's throats over questions that do not matter, so they never ask who it is that decides what matters."

- David Graeber, The Utopia of Rules: On Technology, Stupidity, and the Secret Joys of Bureaucracy, Melville House, 2015

These are uncomfortable questions, aren’t they, friend.

They challenge us to doubt not just what we believe in, but the very stage upon which our beliefs are played out.

Yet these questions have been raised by observers in every generation, recorded in memoirs, letters, and private conversations that have survived long after the speakers themselves have passed from the scene.

What follows is not an argument that claims to know what is true.

It is simply a gathering of what has been said; accounts that span more than a century, from the corridors of power in the early 1900s through the upheavals of the Cold War, and then down to the headlines of our own time.

Taken together, they suggest that the way our world operates may be less like an open debate and more like a script, and that the most important lines may be the ones that are never spoken aloud…

It was in the years following the First World War that one such conversation took place, recalled by a man who stood close to the centre of European diplomacy.

In his book Geneva Versus Peace, published in 1937, the Comte de Saint-Aulaire, French ambassador to London from 1920 to 1924, remembered a dinner at which he found himself seated beside Otto Kahn, director of the powerful Jewish New York investment bank Kuhn, Loeb & Company.

Someone at the table asked why men of finance would support Bolshevism; a system that appeared to stand against everything capitalism claimed to value.

Kahn paused, drew on his cigar, and offered an answer that has echoed through the decades since:

"You say that Marxism is the very antithesis of capitalism, and yet both are equally sacred to us. It is precisely because they are direct opposites that they place both poles of this world in our hands and allow us to stand as its axis. These two forces, Bolshevism on one side and ourselves on the other, are different paths that lead ultimately to the same place. They meet again in their shared purpose: the remaking of the world from above through the control of wealth, and from below through revolution."

He continued:

"Our mission is to articulate a new understanding of order, to shape a vision of unity that transcends the old divisions. We work through both upheaval and construction: what tears down what must pass, and what builds what is to come. Bolshevism clears away the old; the League of Nations lays the framework for the new. One is the force that unsettles, the other that settles, and both move toward the same horizon."

You would be mistaken, curious mind, if you thought Kahn’s statement was over:

"We are a microcosm of what the world is becoming: a community of nations within one framework. People say we dissolve old identities, but we do so only where those identities stand in the way of a greater unity. We are not the lowest common denominator; we are a model of what might be shared across all peoples."

Decades later, similar observations would emerge from another unexpected source.

What became known as the Red Symphony, an account said to be drawn from the interrogation of Christian Rakovsky, a former high-ranking Soviet official who fell from favour in the 1930s, presents a view of global politics that mirrors Kahn's remarks.

Rakovsky is recorded as arguing that the great ideological divide of the twentieth century was less a collision of opposites than two faces of the same deeper reality:

"Look at the world: in Moscow there is Communism; in New York there is capitalism. Two opposing systems, yet in practice they achieve the same result. In the Soviet Union, the state holds the enterprises and those who finance the state hold the power. In the United States, those who finance hold the enterprises and the state serves their interests. Different outward forms; similar inner workings. The real power sits behind both, moving between one and the other as circumstances require."

These observations found further resonance in remarks attributed to Rowan Gaither, president of the Ford Foundation, reportedly spoken in 1954:

"We operate under broad guidance that comes from the highest levels of government. Our work is to shape how people live and think in this country, so that over time the differences between our way of life and that emerging elsewhere become less distinct, and the broader structures that connect us become clearer."

If such observations hold any weight, then what we see politically begins to take on a very different shape.

Those who argue that political division is managed from above have pointed to patterns that have persisted across generations.

George Soros and his associated organisations have supported numerous progressive and left-leaning initiatives, while the Koch network and related interests have been major backers of conservative and right-leaning causes.

Critics suggest that both sides receive backing from overlapping circles of influence, and that the conflict between them remains safely within boundaries that never fundamentally challenges the overall order.

From this perspective, movements such as Occupy Wall Street were visible but contained expressions of discontent, movements that raised concerns but proposed no structural changes that would alter the foundations of the system itself.

"The movement had no official leaders and issued no official demands."

- Naomi Klein, Occupy Wall Street: What Is It Really About, The Guardian, 17 October 2011

"Occupy Wall Street… lacks a clear set of demands, a central organization, and a unified strategy."

- Robert Reich, The Real Reason Occupy Wall Street Is Growing, San Francisco Chronicle, 27 October 2011

Those who hold this view argue that genuine change would look very different:

- transferring control over currency away from private banking interests

- publicly funding all political campaigns so that influence is not measured in money

- breaking up concentrations of media ownership

- ensuring that decisions about war and peace are made openly by the people they affect, rather than by alliances formed behind closed doors.

Until those things happen, they suggest, public debate will remain lively, passionate, and endlessly divided, but never truly free.

"We have plenty of debate, but very little real choice."

- Chris Hedges, Empire of Illusion: The End of Literacy and the Triumph of Spectacle, 2009

"The illusion of choice is carefully maintained between two factions that fundamentally agree on the most important things."

- Noam Chomsky, Media Control: The Spectacular Achievements of Propaganda, 1997

"The permitted range of opinion is narrow, you can argue fiercely within those boundaries, but step outside them and you find yourself marginalised or ignored."

- Edward S Herman, & Chomsky Noam, Manufacturing Consent: The Political Economy of the Mass Media, 1988

More than a century and a half ago, a letter began circulating that was purportedly sent by someone named Baruch Levy to Karl Marx in 1879.

Its authenticity has been argued over ever since, but it has persisted because it touches upon themes that have concerned independent thinkers across time and place.

In it, the author reportedly wrote:

"The Jewish people as a whole will be its own Messiah. It will attain world dominion by the dissolution of other races, by the abolition of frontiers, the annihilation of monarchy, and by the establishment of a world republic in which the Jews will everywhere exercise the privilege of citizen-ship. In this new world order the Children of Israel will furnish all the leaders without encountering opposition. The Governments of the different peoples forming the world republic will fall without difficulty into the hands of the Jews. It will then be possible for the Jewish rulers to abolish private property, and everywhere to make use of the resources of the state. Thus will the promise of the Talmud be ful-filled, in which is said that when the Messianic time is come, the Jews will have all the property of the whole world in their hands."

We are left, then, with a body of questions rather than a set of conclusions, dear reader.

These are perspectives that have been voiced by diplomats, financiers, revolutionaries, and writers across more than a hundred years.

Some come from published memoirs; others from private conversations, transcripts, and letters.

They do not agree on every detail, and they certainly do not speak with one voice, but taken together, they invite us to look beyond the surface of our political world, to ask who sets the terms of the debate, who defines what is worth debating, and who benefits most when we remain divided against ourselves.

It is not a comfortable way to look at the world, but it is, perhaps, the most necessary one, for only when we begin to question the stage do we ever step beyond it…

If this sounds like something that belongs only in the history books, look around you, curious mind, the pattern is not something from the distant past, it is unfolding, day by day, in our own time.

It is there in the headlines we read, in the elections we follow, in the speeches and debates that fill our screens.

We are told we are choosing between two very different paths, and on the surface, it certainly looks that way.

But look a little closer, and you may notice something curious:

the path itself changes very little, no matter who claims to be leading the way

In 2008, the global financial system teetered on the edge of collapse; the crisis was loud, frightening, and blamed fiercely on one side or the other, each party eager to point the finger at their opponents.

"Both parties were quick to blame the other for the financial meltdown."

- BBC News. Financial Crisis: Bush Blames Aggressive Lending, September 24, 2008

"Democrats and Republicans traded blame over who was responsible for the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression."

- The Guardian, Financial Crisis: Washington in Disarray as Congress Rejects Bailout, September 29, 2008

"Each side sought to frame the crisis as the direct consequence of the other's policies."

- The New York Times, In Financial Crisis, Finger-Pointing Begins, September 18, 2008

The arguments were heated, the language sharp, and the public was told this was the result of deep ideological failure.

Yet when the moment for action arrived, the divisions vanished.

Governments of every political colour stepped forward with the same response:

protect the great institutions at the centre of the storm

Trillions were committed, guarantees issued, systems shored up across every major economy. And who bore the weight?

The cost was passed down, to households, to communities, to public services, to those who had never sat in a boardroom or made a single policy decision.

In short, the cost was passed to us, the people.

"Across the major economies, whether centre-left or centre-right, the policy response was strikingly similar: massive liquidity support, capital injections, and government guarantees for the banking sector. No major government allowed a large systemic institution to fail."

- Bank for International Settlements, 80th Annual Report, June 2010, p. 21

"While the immediate costs of the crisis were socialised, the losses, in the form of lost output, higher unemployment, wage stagnation, and deep cuts to public services, fell disproportionately on ordinary households, not on the institutions at the centre of the crisis."

- International Labour Organization, World of Work Report 2009: The Global Crisis and Beyond, p. 45

The arguments were passionate and sharp; the outcome, when it mattered most, was agreed upon by all.

No revolution occurred.

No fundamental restructuring took place.

The system was preserved, by both sides.

In 2020, a virus circled the planet.

Borders, economies, freedoms, everything was redefined, seemingly overnight.

Leaders argued fiercely over who was managing it better, whose approach was too strict or too loose, whose ideology offered the safer path.

The accusations flew back and forth across the political divide.

"Political leaders on both sides of the aisle criticised one another's pandemic responses, one side arguing measures went too far, the other claiming they did not go far enough."

- Pew Research Center, Partisan Divides in Public Perceptions of COVID-19 Responses, September 2020, p. 2

"Debates over lockdowns, masking, and travel restrictions became deeply polarised, with political parties defining their approaches in explicit opposition to one another."

- Nature Human Behaviour, Political Polarisation of COVID-19 Attitudes Across 19 Countries, November 2020

Yet when we step back, dear reader, the similarities are striking…

Across continents and across party lines, the same measures were adopted, the same advice followed and:

the same frameworks were put in place

Lockdowns, economic support schemes, travel restrictions, and public health guidance, they all appeared in country after country, under governments of every political stripe.

The tone in front of the cameras differed.

The emphases shifted.

But the blueprint behind the scenes remained recognisably the same.

The disagreement was real; the alternatives were nowhere to be seen.

Turn your attention to almost any major issue and you will see the same shape emerge.

Surveillance powers are debated fiercely, speeches made, principles invoked, warnings sounded, yet time and again, those powers are renewed, expanded, and maintained by whichever administration finds itself in office.

Civil liberties groups on all sides raise the same concerns; the laws themselves rarely retreat.

"Organisations across the political spectrum, from the American Civil Liberties Union to the Heritage Action, have repeatedly warned that expanded surveillance authorities threaten fundamental privacy rights, yet those powers have been renewed with broad bipartisan support time and again."

- Congress.gov, FISA Section 702 Reauthorization Votes, 2018 & 2024

"Libertarian-leaning and civil rights organisations alike have argued that emergency surveillance and public order measures risk becoming permanent fixtures, and experience shows that once extraordinary powers are put in place, they are very rarely fully rolled back."

- Brennan Center for Justice, Permanent States of Emergency and the Erosion of Rights, 2022, p. 3

Promises to end foreign engagements are made with great conviction during campaigns; once elected, the alliances remain, troop levels adjust but commitments endure, and the machinery of international influence carries forward, unbroken.

Trade agreements are condemned in fiery election rhetoric, they are unfair, they cost jobs, they favour distant interests, yet once in power, they are renegotiated, tweaked, rebranded, and ultimately upheld.

The structure of global commerce shifts at the margins; the direction remains unchanged.

Consider also how we are encouraged to view one another.

The most passionate arguments are almost always those that pit us against our neighbours, over values, over culture, over how society ought to feel.

These are important questions, and they matter deeply to people's lives.

But notice how these conversations tend to rise and fall in intensity exactly when bigger questions fade from view.

The debate over how to divide what is already here drowns out the question of who sets the rules of the game itself.

We argue over how to steer the carriage, which speed, which route, but rarely ask who laid the road, where it was intended to lead, and why there never seems to be an exit.

This is not to say there are no real differences at all.

There are.

Who sits in office matters for local communities, for vulnerable groups, for immediate priorities.

But the great machinery of state, finance, defence, surveillance, international relations, continues turning with remarkable consistency.

The faces change.

The slogans swap places.

The arguments are rehearsed with fresh energy each cycle.

But the horizon toward which we travel remains the same.

It is a strange thing to observe; the louder the debate becomes, the more we may notice how rarely the ground beneath it actually shifts.

Policies are tweaked, emphases adjusted, personalities replaced, but the architecture within which all of this happens stays remarkably constant.

The permitted range of opinion is wide enough to keep us busy arguing, yet narrow enough that the foundations themselves are never truly at risk.

The questions that would actually alter our course are not answered, as they are never even asked.

It does not mean that nothing matters, or that there is no distinction between one approach and another.

It simply means that the great contest we are invited to join, left against right, this team against that one, is not where the most consequential decisions are made.

The real choices, the ones that shape the years ahead, the ones that shape my life and yours, they are not the ones we are ever asked to vote upon.

They are made quietly, continuously, within a framework that survives every election.

Only when we recognise this can we begin to ask different questions, questions that don't just pick a side in the existing debate, but wonder why the debate is framed this way in the first place.

That is where real thinking begins.

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