Alternative History

Alternative History

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
3h

Indeed, there is a controlling group above it all, and has been for millennia - likely since Sumer... But I contend that anything We see pointing to one group of Us as the "issue" is part of Their production, creating a scapegoat.

It surely is not all Jews in many sects.

I suggest that They, who write the scripts, cast the actors, and direct from the wings, the performance on Plato's cave wall (these days, Our screens, in Their "news"), cast psychopaths who are Jewish in high roles on the stage to fill that scapegoat role.

These actors write things that They are scripted to...

I give highest probability the Ones in control of the play, where We are a participatory audience and where live props (bombs, jabs, etc.) are used, are Roman - and likely descended from Ones further back than Rome...

Your Attention is Worth More to Them than Money (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/your-attention-is-worth-more-to-them

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2 replies by Jordan Nuttall and others
Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
4h

https://photos.app.goo.gl/2o2cjy5PgvZpq5We7

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