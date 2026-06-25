I have lost count of the times I have been asked for my workout plan, dear reader:

there is none

I do not frequent the gym; I have not stepped foot in one for over two years, yet I am toned and in the finest condition of my life.

How one reaches this state is rather simple, curious mind, yet the modern world insists on overcomplicating the nature of a perfect diet.

The perfect diet is not a diet at all; it is simply the natural way of eating.

No processed garbage, no refined sugar, nothing born in a factory.

It really is that straightforward.

Eat what comes from the earth, ethically raised cattle, and fish; foods that lack ingredient lists and bear no labels.

An apple is just an apple.

Consistently maintaining this standard of nourishment, coupled with regular movement, suffices for any human.

I cycle seven miles each weekday for my commute, which serves as my only exercise, but it is enough.

These supplements, protein powders, and enhancement drugs are a detriment to your vitality.

If you desire more protein, eat eggs or drink milk; do not compromise your health with sugar-laden powders brimming with chemicals.

And calories; did we count them throughout history, or is that, too, a modern invention?

I suspect we both know the answer, dear reader.

Did the men who carved the most ornate artwork in the known world obsess over their caloric intake?

Or did they simply consume the food provided by the earth, living in harmony with the land to provide the soul with a foundation for crafting pure beauty?

Our ancestors did not rely on petrochemical medicine, for it did not exist, nor did it need to.

Herbs were more than adequate for the ancient Greeks through to the late Renaissance.

Our petrochemical medical industry was born from the oil industry.

Can you see the glaring problem, curious mind?

Many may be content to indulge in chemicals they cannot even pronounce, while I opt for the older ways.

Perhaps it is time to end this preamble and gaze upon an extensive catalogue detailing the virtues of the known herbs of the age.

We turn to Mr. William Fox and his marvellous work:

A Model Botanic Guide to Health

What follows, dear reader, are the pages penned by one of the most prominent botanists, paired with my own modern translation, expanded with the detail necessitated by a publication now over 120 years old.

Before we begin, for ease of understanding some of the following terms; here is a list as a reference point for you, curious mind:

Alterative - Gradually restores healthy function and balance; purifies and improves the quality of blood and fluids.

Alterative to Bile - Regulates secretion and flow of bile; corrects liver and gallbladder action.

Antiscorbutic - Effective against scurvy; strengthens tissues and blood vessels; supplies essential nourishment.

Antiseptic - Prevents decay and infection; cleanses and protects tissues internally or externally.

Antispasmodic - Relaxes, eases, or prevents cramping, twitching, and involuntary muscle contraction.

Astringent - Draws tissues together and tightens them; reduces bleeding, excess discharge, or looseness; strengthens membranes.

Carminative - Expels trapped gas; settles distension; calms griping pain and colic within the gut.

Cathartic - Produces full, active bowel evacuation; stronger and more thorough than a laxative.

Diaphoretic - Promotes perspiration; opens the pores to release internal heat and impurities through the skin.

Diuretic - Increases the flow and volume of urine; clears obstructions and supports kidneys and bladder.

Demulcent - Forms a soft, protective, soothing coating over irritated, inflamed, or raw surfaces.

Detergent - Cleanses wounds, ulcers, or internal passages; dissolves and removes unhealthy or accumulated matter.

Emmenagogue - Promotes, regulates, or restores natural monthly flow; removes obstructions in that system.

Emetic - Induces controlled, safe vomiting to clear the stomach or airways of unwanted material.

Expectorant - Thins and loosens thick phlegm; assists in bringing up congestion from the chest and lungs.

Febrifuge - Lowers fever and excess heat within the body; cools and balances the system.

Hydragogue - Strong‑acting fluid remover; draws off large amounts of excess water and reduces swelling/dropsy.

Laxative - Gentle, mild action that softens hardened stool and encourages natural, easy bowel movement.

Mucilage - Contains a rich, gelatinous substance; coats, soothes, and heals raw or inflamed linings.

Nervine - Acts directly upon the nervous system; calms agitation, steadies function, and restores quiet.

Pectoral - Specifically suited to the chest, lungs, and breathing passages; supports respiration and eases cough.

Purgative - Strong cleansing action; thoroughly empties and clears the whole length of the bowels.

Rubefacient - Applied externally; draws blood to the surface; warms, stimulates circulation, and relieves deep congestion.

Sedative - Reduces excitement and over‑activity; lessens pain; slows function to produce calm and rest.

Stimulant - Rouses and strengthens sluggish action; quickens circulation, digestion, or nerve response.

Stomachic - Strengthens and tones the stomach itself; improves appetite, settles unease, and aids digestion.

Sudorific - Powerful agent that strongly promotes perspiration; drives out cold and fever through the skin.

Tonic - Strengthens the whole constitution; builds endurance and vitality; improves tone without over‑excitement.

Vermifuge - Acts to disable, expel, or destroy intestinal worms and parasites.

A Model Botanic Guide to Health 📖

Agrimony - Agrimonia Eupatoria

Properties: Astringent, Tonic, Diuretic, Alterative.

Used for coughs, issues of the bowels, and complaints affecting the kidneys and liver.

Bitter Almonds - Amygdalus Communis

Properties: Tonic.

Given alongside other remedies to strengthen when the stomach and digestion are weak or run down.

Aloes - Barbados Aloes

Properties: Emmenagogue, Purgative, Anthelmintic.

Chiefly used to clear constipation, improve sluggish digestion, restore suppressed monthly flow, and ease piles.

Ammoniac - Dorema Ammoniacum

Properties: Stimulant, Antispasmodic, Expectorant.

Valuable in all disorders of the breathing passages; helps relieve chronic cough, asthma, and bronchial congestion.

Angelica - Root and Seed - Angelica Atropurpurea

Properties: Aromatic, Stimulant, Carminative, Diaphoretic.

Used to relieve colic and chills; warms the system and encourages perspiration to throw off colds.

Aniseed - Pimpinella Anisum

Properties: Carminative, Pectoral.

Common ingredient in preparations intended to ease cough, loosen phlegm, and settle the stomach.

Areca Nut - Areca Catechu

Properties: Astringent, Vermifuge.

Well‑known for expelling all kinds of intestinal worms - including tapeworm - and also used for the same purpose in veterinary care.

Arrach - Chenopodium Olidum

Properties: Nervine, Emmenagogue.

Especially helpful in cases of hysteria in women; also acts to clear obstructions and restore regular flow.

Asafetida - Gum - Ferula Foetida

Properties: Antispasmodic, Expectorant.

One of the principal remedies to calm nervous agitation, ease cramping, and stop spasms throughout the body.

Avens - Root - Geum Urbanum

Properties: Tonic, Astringent, Stomachic.

Strengthens the constitution generally; improves digestion, tightens relaxed tissues, and checks internal bleeding or excessive discharge.

Balm - Melissa Officinalis

Properties: Febrifuge, Diaphoretic, Nervine.

Made into an infusion and taken warm - excellent for soothing the nerves, lowering feverish heat, and relieving headache.

Balm of Gilead - Populus Candicans

Properties: Stimulant, Tonic, Diuretic.

Used in complaints affecting the chest, the stomach, and the kidneys.

Balmony - Chelone Glabra

Properties: Alterative to the Bile, Tonic, Astringent.

Improves digestion and liver function; also helps clear bilious states and expels worms from the gut.

Barberry Bark - Berberis Vulgaris

Properties: Antiscorbutic, Laxative, Tonic, Alterative to Bile.

Used to correct secretions within the liver; helpful in jaundice, indigestion, and related disorders.

Bayberry, Bark of Root - Myrica Cerifera

Properties: Alterative, Stimulant, Diaphoretic, Deobstruent.

Most effective remedy for removing cankerous states from the stomach and bowels; unequalled in cases of scurvy, scrofula, and ulcers.

Bearsfoot - Polymnia Uvedalia

Properties: Stimulant, Laxative.

Used to correct sluggish liver function; relieves jaundice, indigestion, and similar complaints.

Belladonna - Atropa Belladonna

Properties: Narcotic, Diuretic, Sedative.

Employed to stop night‑sweats, reduce excessive seminal discharge, and ease irritation or trouble of the bladder.

Benzoin - Styrax Benzoin

Properties: Stimulant, Expectorant, Purifier.

Taken internally for coughs and as a nerve strengthener; prepared externally it is excellent for treating cuts, sores, and open wounds.

Beth Root - Trillium Pendulum

Properties: Astringent, Tonic, Antiseptic.

Beneficial for bloody urine; checks excessive fluid loss or evacuation from the system.

Bistort Root - Polygonum Bistorta

Properties: Astringent.

Highly useful in cases of haemorrhage or flux; works effectively whether used externally or taken internally.

Bitter Root - Apocynum Androsæmifolium

Properties: Alterative, Sudorific, Emetic, Cathartic, Anthelmintic.

Of service in liver disorders and dropsy; removes obstructions and excess accumulations; corrects costiveness and improves digestion.

Bitter Sweet - Solanum Dulcamara

Properties: Alterative, Diuretic, Sudorific.

Chiefly used in treating syphilitic ulcers and complaints arising from scrofulous conditions.

Blackberry, Bark of Root - Rubus Villosus

Properties: Astringent, Tonic.

Dependable in cases of diarrhoea; also helpful when consumption is present.

Black Currant - Ribes Nigrum

Properties: Diuretic, Alterative, Detergent.

Used to relieve hoarseness; eases coughs and disorders affecting the chest.

Black Haw - Viburnum Prunifolium

Properties: Uterine Tonic, Sedative, Nervine.

Used to prevent miscarriage; eases pain and assists in stopping bleeding; of great benefit in painful or irregular monthly flow.

Black Root - Leptandra Virginica

Properties: Cathartic, Diuretic, Tonic.

Valued for correcting liver action and settling disorders of the stomach.

Black Snake Root - Cimicifuga Racemosa

(See Cohosh, Black)

Blood Root - Sanguinaria Canadensis

Properties: Emetic, Tonic, Expectorant, Alterative.

Used extensively in lung and chest disorders; also helpful in scarlet fever, jaundice, and conditions where the blood requires correction.

Blue Flag - Iris Versicolor

Properties: Alterative, Diuretic, Cathartic, Stimulant.

Valued for its ability to alter and restore function; purifies the blood and clears obstructions; also effective in diseases of the kidneys.

Blue Mallow - Malva Sylvestris

Properties: Demulcent, Mucilage, Pectoral.

Soothing remedy used in coughs, colds, and irritation of the airways; also the principal ingredient used in making mallow soap.

Bogbean (Buckbean) - Menyanthes Trifoliata

Properties: Tonic, Diuretic, Antiscorbutic.

Highly regarded in cases of scurvy and skin eruptions; beneficial in all diseases that arise from obstruction or disorder within the liver.

Boneset - Eupatorium Perfoliatum

Properties: Sudorific, Tonic, Emmenagogue, Cathartic.

Unequalled remedy for fevers of every kind; also very good in asthma and related chest complaints.

Brooklime - Veronica Beccabunga

Properties: Alterative, Diuretic.

Chiefly employed where scurvy‑related impurities affect the blood and circulation.

Broom - Cytisus Scoparius

Properties: Diuretic, Cathartic.

Standard remedy used to reduce dropsical swelling and relieve disorders or obstructions of the kidneys.

Bryony Black - Tamus Communis

Properties: Rubefacient, Diuretic.

Fresh root scraped and made into a pulp is a popular and effective external application to remove discoloration and swelling caused by bruises, black eyes, and similar injury.

Bryony White - Bryonia Alba

Properties: Hydragogue, Cathartic.

Given in cases of coughs, influenza, and bronchitis; also of service in rheumatism and gout.

Buchu - Barosma Betulina

Properties: Diuretic, Diaphoretic, Stimulant.

Used to clear gravel and sediment; reduces inflammation and catarrh affecting the bladder lining.

Buckthorne - Rhamnus Frangula

Properties: Tonic, Laxative, Cathartic.

Used chiefly as a safe, reliable remedy for chronic constipation and sluggish bowel action.

Bugleweed - Lycopus Virginicus

Properties: Sedative, Antispasmodic, Narcotic.

Used effectively in coughs; controls bleeding from the lungs; also helpful in cases of consumption and wasting.

Burdock Root - Arctium Lappa

Properties: Diuretic, Alterative, Antiscorbutic.

Excellent remedy for scurvy and skin eruptions; addresses diseases and congestion affecting the kidneys.

Burdock Seeds - Arctium Lappa

Properties: Diuretic, Nervine, Tonic.

Valued for reducing inflammation within the kidneys; also used to calm nervous agitation and convulsive tendencies.

Burnet Saxifrage - Pimpinella Saxifraga

Properties: Aromatic, Stomachic, Carminative.

Relieves flatulence and improves digestion; frequently combined with other herbs to soften or correct the harsh action of purgative medicines.

Butterbur - Petasites Vulgaris

Properties: Cardiac, Tonic, Stimulant, Diuretic.

Used in treatment of fevers, asthma, and colds; also effective for gravel and kidney complaints.

Butternut, Extract of - Juglans Cinerea

Properties: Cathartic, Tonic, Vermifuge.

Acts as a mild aperient; produces gentle, thorough cleansing and is considered a safe cathartic to expel worms.

Calamint - Calamintha Thymus

Properties: Diaphoretic, Expectorant, Antispasmodic.

Used in coughs, colds, and all affections of the lungs and chest.

Calamus Root - Acorus Calamus

Properties: Aromatic, Stomachic.

Excellent remedy for flatulence and colic; settles distension and wind retained in the stomach.

Calumba Root - Jateorhiza Columba

Properties: Tonic, Febrifuge.

Highly valued in dyspepsia and general weakness; restores tone to the stomach and supports function where the liver is disordered.

Caraway Seeds - Carum Carui

Properties: Carminative, Aromatic, Tonic.

A standard ingredient used to improve and flavour preparations intended to strengthen and settle the stomach.

Cardamom Seed - Elettaria Cardamomum

Properties: Aromatic, Stimulant.

Used to correct and soften the harsh action of purgative and tonic medicines; settles and strengthens the stomach.

Carrot Seed, Wild - Daucus Carota

Properties: Diuretic, Stimulant.

Given in cases of strangury, stone, gravel, or other obstructions affecting the kidneys, bladder, and urethra.

Cascara Sagrada - Rhamnus Purshiana

Properties: Laxative, Tonic.

Valued for habitual constipation; also improves digestion and eases bilious complaints and sluggish secretions.

Cassia - Cinnamomum Cassia

Properties: Tonic, Stomachic, Carminative.

Used when the stomach is weak and digestion is impaired; also helpful in diarrhoea and looseness.

Catechu - Uncaria Gambier

Properties: Astringent, Tonic.

Chief remedy for diarrhoea, dysentery, and relaxation of the bowels; also effective for checking bleeding and haemorrhage.

Catnep - Nepeta Cataria

Properties: Carminative, Tonic, Diuretic.

Settles griping and colic; relieves spasms and disorders of the stomach and digestion.

Cayenne Pepper, Africa - Capsicum Minimum

Properties: Stimulant.

The strongest and purest stimulant known; universal in application wherever circulation and vital action require rousing; free from heating or irritating inflammation.

Celandine - Chelidonium Majus

Properties: Alterative, Diuretic, Laxative.

Employed successfully in scrofulous disease, jaundice, skin eruptions, and obstructions of the liver.

Centaurv - Erythraea Centaurium

Properties: Tonic, Stomachic, Aromatic.

Excellent remedy for dyspepsia, jaundice, liver complaints, and general debility; strengthens digestion and appetite.

Chamomile Flowers - Anthemis Nobilis

Properties: Tonic, Febrifuge, Stomachic.

Valuable in dyspepsia, loss of appetite, colic, and general weakness; soothes and restores tone.

Cherry Bark, Wild - Prunus Virginiana

Properties: Tonic, Astringent, Antiseptic.

Excellent when combined with other remedies to purify the blood; widely used in affections of the lungs, liver, bladder, and in consumption.

Chiretta - Swertia Chirata

Properties: Tonic.

Used for stomach weakness, indigestion, loss of appetite, and general disorder of the digestive organs.

Cicely Sweet - Osmorhiza Longistylis

Properties: Stomachic, Expectorant.

Eases indigestion and flatulence; settles irritation and unease within the stomach and chest.

Cinnamon - Cinnamomum Zeylanicum

Properties: Aromatic, Stimulant, Carminative.

Used to stop sickness and vomiting; checks diarrhoea and calms spasm; warms and strengthens digestion.

Cinquefoil - Potentilla Canadensis

Properties: Febrifuge, Astringent, Tonic.

Highly serviceable in fevers and ague; also useful in bowel complaints, relaxed vessels, and bleeding.

Clivers (also Cleavers) - Galium Aparine

Properties: Diuretic, Sudorific.

Good in dropsy, gravel, scrofula, and skin diseases; clears obstructions and promotes free action of the kidneys and skin.

Cloves - Eugenia Caryophyllata

Properties: Aromatic, Carminative.

Relieves flatulence and colic; aids digestion; frequently added to correct the griping or harsh effect of purgative medicines.

Cohosh, Black - Cimicifuga Racemosa

Properties: Antispasmodic, Nervine, Diuretic, Diaphoretic.

Serviceable in rheumatism, female complaints, glandular swellings, and nervous irritation.

Coltsfoot - Tussilago Farfara

Properties: Expectorant, Tonic, Demulcent.

Used extensively for coughs, hoarseness, catarrh, and all affections of the throat and chest.

Comfrey Root - Symphytum Officinale

Properties: Pectoral, Demulcent.

Valuable in diseases of the bladder, kidneys, and lungs; heals and soothes irritation and ulceration wherever found.

Coriander Seed - Coriandrum Sativum

Properties: Carminative, Stimulant.

An excellent aromatic and corrective; used in stomach mixtures and cordials to improve flavour and settle unease.

Couchgrass - Agropyrum Repens

Properties: Diuretic, Demulcent, Aperient.

Used in urinary disorders; soothes irritation and aids removal of gravel and deposits.

Cramp Bark - Viburnum Opulus

Properties: Antispasmodic, Nervine.

The standard remedy used to relieve cramp, convulsions, and spasms affecting every muscle or passage.

Cranesbill - Geranium Maculatum

Properties: Styptic, Astringent, Tonic.

A well‑established remedy for bleeding, haemorrhage, diarrhoea, and excessive discharge or flux.

Crawley Root - Corallorhiza Odontorhiza

Properties: Diaphoretic, Sedative, Febrifuge.

Used in treatment of all kinds of fevers, pleurisy, coughs, and inflammatory states.

Cubebs - Piper Cubeba

Properties: Aromatic, Diuretic, Tonic.

Used for gonorrhoea, gleet, and chronic weakness of the urinary passages; restores tone and clears irritation.

Cudweed - Gnaphalium Vulgare

Properties: Antiseptic, Febrifuge.

Used for quinsy, sore throat, and all irritation or inflammation of the mouth and fauces.

Curcuma - Curcuma Longa

Properties: Febrifuge, Diuretic, Tonic.

Good for debilitated states of the stomach, sluggish liver function, and disorders of digestion and bile.

Damiana - Turnera Aphrodisiaca

Properties: Aphrodisiac, Diuretic, Tonic.

Valued as a nerve and system tonic; given specifically for its supporting and strengthening action upon the reproductive organs.

Dandelion Root - Taraxacum Officinale

Properties: Alterative, Diuretic, Stimulant, Tonic.

A favourite remedy in disorders of the liver; excellent for gravel, stone, and all sluggish secretions or obstructions.

Dock Root - Rumex Crispus

Properties: Tonic, Alterative, Diuretic.

Highly serviceable in diseases of the skin, scrofulous conditions, and impurities circulating within the blood.

Dock Root, Water - Rumex Aquaticus

Properties: Diuretic, Alterative, Diaphoretic.

Superior for scurvy, skin eruptions, and all forms of cankerous or unhealthy growths and ulcers.

Dwarf Elder - Sambucus Ebulus

Properties: Diuretic, Diaphoretic, Purgative.

Valued especially for dropsical swellings and obstructions affecting the kidneys and water passages.

Echinacea - Echinacea Angustifolia

Properties: Alterative.

Used to clear impurities from the blood; effective in all conditions where the system is poisoned or run down.

Elder Flowers - Sambucus Nigra

Properties: Diaphoretic, Sudorific, Alterative.

Infusion widely popular for erysipelas, fevers, rheumatism, colds, and all states requiring opening of the pores and elimination through the skin.

Elecampane Root - Inula Helenium

Properties: Expectorant, Antispasmodic, Stomachic.

Used in coughs, colds, and all disorders affecting the lungs and breathing passages.

Elm Bark, Slippery - Ulmus Campestris

Properties: Astringent, Diuretic, Demulcent.

Valued in urinary and bowel complaints; effective in scurvy and long‑standing inflammatory states; taken internally as a soothing diet in fevers, and prepared externally as a healing poultice.

Eucalyptus - Eucalyptus Globulus

Properties: Antiseptic, Antispasmodic, Stimulant.

Employed specifically for its strong antiseptic and germ‑resisting power; used in fevers, diphtheria, sore throat, and conditions requiring cleansing and protection.

Eyebright - Euphrasia Officinalis

Properties: Tonic, Astringent.

Prepared both as internal medicine and as an external lotion; highly regarded for weak sight, inflamed eyes, and all disorders of the vision.

Fennel - Foeniculum Capillaceum

Properties: Stimulant, Carminative, Stomachic.

Chiefly used to relieve gas and griping; also valued for flavouring and correcting the action of other preparations.

Fetherfew (Feverfew) - Pyrethrum Parthenium

Properties: Nervine, Stomachic, Stimulant, Emmenagogue.

Of great service in clearing obstructions and easing spasms related to female health; also effective in nervous and hysterical complaints.

Fern Female (Polypody) - Polypodium Vulgare

Properties: Pectoral, Tonic, Alterative.

Used in lumbago and back pain; also prepared into syrups to support coughs and chest conditions; effective in scurvy.

Fern, Male - Dryopteris Filix‑Mas

Properties: Vermifuge, Tonic, Astringent.

Considered one of the most reliable and proven remedies for removing tapeworm from the system.

Figwort - Scrophularia Nodosa

Properties: Diuretic, Antiseptic.

Standard remedy used for scrofulous conditions, skin diseases, eruptions, and gathered swellings or abscesses.

Fir Hemlock Spruce - Abies Canadensis

Properties: Astringent, Tonic, Diuretic.

Beneficial for diseases and irritations of the bladder and kidneys; also prepared as a cleansing and healing wash for old ulcers and slow‑healing sores.

Fluellin - Linaria Vulgaris

Properties: Astringent, Hepatic.

Used to support liver function and clear jaundice; effective in skin diseases and eruptions; also made into ointment for piles and external irritations.

Fringetree - Chionanthus Virginicus

Properties: Alterative, Diuretic, Tonic.

Used successfully in typhoid and bilious fevers; addresses sluggish liver and jaundice; also helpful in female disorders and obstructions.

Fumitory - Fumaria Officinalis

Properties: Tonic, Diuretic, Aperient.

Highly valued in chronic jaundice and states where the liver is inactive; also used for all forms of skin disease and impurities.

Galangal - Alpinia Officinarum

Properties: Carminative, Stimulant.

Warming and settling; used effectively for indigestion, trapped wind and distension, and sickness or discomfort after eating.

Gale, Sweet - Myrica Gale

Properties: Aromatic, Astringent.

Relieves headache and congestion; checks looseness and diarrhoea; also used in dysentery and intestinal irritation.

Gelsemium - Gelsemium Sempervirens

Properties: Sedative, Diaphoretic, Febrifuge, Antiseptic.

Administered only in small, carefully measured doses; relieves neuralgia and severe pain; also used for pelvic disorders and irritation affecting women.

Gentian, English - Gentiana Campestris

Properties: Tonic, Nervine.

Strengthens digestion and appetite; used for stomach weakness, indigestion, and flatulence.

Gentian Root - Gentiana Lutea

Properties: Tonic, Stomachic, Astringent.

Long‑established remedy of great reputation; widely prescribed in dyspepsia, general debility, and hysterical conditions.

Ginger Root - Zingiber Officinale

Properties: Stimulant, Carminative, Stomachic.

Given in cases of slow digestion, flatulence, and coldness of the stomach; also a key ingredient in warming tonic compounds.

Golden Rod - Solidago Aurea

Properties: Aromatic, Carminative, Stimulant.

Relieves sickness and nausea arising from stomach disorder; settles indigestion and expels wind and distension.

Golden Seal - Hydrastis Canadensis

Properties: Tonic, Alterative to Bile, Stomachic.

One of the most valued remedies; strengthens the stomach and system while correcting the flow and quality of bile; excellent for all bilious states.

Goldthread - Coptis Trifolia

Properties: Stomachic, Tonic, Astringent.

Pure bitter tonic; excellent for restoring lost appetite and rebuilding strength after fevers and illness.

Goosefoot (Wormseed) - Chenopodium Anthelminticum

Properties: Vermifuge, Antispasmodic.

Considered highly certain and successful in expelling intestinal worms, especially seat worms, from children and adults.

Gravel Root - Eupatorium Purpureum

Properties: Diuretic, Stimulant, Tonic.

Used specifically to dissolve and remove gravel and stone deposits in the bladder; clears all obstructions and inflammation throughout the urinary tract.

Grindelia - Grindelia Robusta

Properties: Diuretic, Tonic, Expectorant.

Of special value in breathing complaints; eases and controls asthmatic spasm and bronchial irritation; also used for whooping cough.

Ground Ivy - Glechoma Hederacea

Properties: Astringent, Diuretic, Tonic.

Used for coughs and internal ulcers; also valued as a blood‑purifying and alterative remedy.

Ground Pine - Ajuga Chamaepitys

Properties: Stimulant, Diuretic, Emmenagogue.

Promotes circulation and clears obstructions; used in female disorders and suppressed flow; also effective in gout and rheumatic pain.

Guaiacum Chips - Guaiacum Officinale

Properties: Stomachic, Diuretic, Alterative.

Strengthens the stomach and improves digestion; deep‑acting cleanser that purifies the blood and clears chronic rheumatic states.

Hair Cap Moss - Polytrichum Juniperum

Properties: Diuretic, Uterine, Tonic.

Strong and reliable diuretic; used in dropsy and water retention; also relieves obstruction and restores suppressed flow.

Harts Tongue - Asplenium Trichomanes

Properties: Diuretic, Laxative, Pectoral.

Supports the liver and spleen and improves their function; also highly valued for dissolving and removing hard, gravel‑like deposits within the bladder.

Hawthorn - Crataegus Oxycantha

Properties: Cardiac, Tonic.

Directly supports and regulates heart action; used for weakness and disorder of the heart valves; strengthens rapid, feeble, or irregular pulse and reduces enlargement or strain.

Holy Thistle - Carduus Benedictus

Properties: Tonic, Diuretic, Nervine.

Valued in intermittent fevers and low states of health; restores appetite and aids digestion; also of service in female disorders and irregularities.

Hops - Humulus Lupulus

Properties: Tonic, Diuretic, Nervine.

Gentle bitter tonic; improves digestion and settles stomach unease; also calms nervous agitation and over‑excitement.

Horehound - Marrubium Vulgare

Properties: Expectorant, Stimulant, Tonic.

One of the oldest and best‑known remedies for coughs and catarrh; thoroughly reliable and effective in all forms of asthma and chronic chest complaints.

Hydrangea - Hydrangea Arborescens

Properties: Cathartic, Diuretic.

Used specifically where stone or gravel forms; excellent remedy for all obstructions and disorders affecting the kidneys.

Hyssop - Hyssopus Officinalis

Properties: Expectorant, Tonic, Aromatic.

Valued in humoral asthma; eases coughs and irritation of the chest; also relieves headache and nervous unease.

Iceland Moss - Cetraria Islandica

Properties: Demulcent, Tonic, Astringent.

Prepared as medicine or added to nourishing diet; excellent for wasting conditions, consumption, and weakness of the system.

Ipecacuanha - Cephaelis Ipecacuanha

Properties: Diaphoretic, Emetic, Expectorant.

Standard remedy for coughs and colds; induces safe, controlled vomiting to clear the airways; also used as an expectorant in whooping cough and bronchial irritation.

Irish Moss - Chondrus Crispus

Properties: Demulcent, Tonic, Astringent.

Soothing and nutritive; used in similar cases and prepared in exactly the same manner as Iceland Moss.

Jaborandi - Pilocarpus Jaborandi

Properties: Stimulant, Diaphoretic, Expectorant.

Powerful action to open pores and promote full perspiration; widely used in bronchitis, asthma, and all obstructions or disorders within the lungs.

Jalap - Ipomæa Purga

Properties: Cathartic, Laxative.

Strong, reliable purgative; used for chronic constipation, sluggish bowel action, and heavy accumulations.

Jamaica Dogwood - Piscidia Erythrina

Properties: Nervine, Sedative.

Highly effective in all bronchial affections and asthma; acts gently and safely as a sedative and nerve‑calming agent.

Juniper Berries - Juniperus Communis

Properties: Diuretic, Carminative, Stimulant.

Warming and strengthening; the infusion is excellent in cases of dropsy and water retention; stimulates digestion and flow of urine.

Kava‑Kava - Piper Methysticum

Properties: Tonic, Stimulant, Diuretic.

Used in disorders of the urinary passages such as gonorrhoea and gleet; also relieves general debility and weakness of the bladder, especially in children.

Knotgrass - Polygonum Erectum

Properties: Astringent, Carminative.

Chiefly used to check looseness and diarrhoea; settles sickness and nausea; relieves griping and disorder of the stomach.

Kola - Sterculia Acuminata

Properties: Nervine, Diuretic, Tonic.

Strengthens the heart’s action and circulation; sustains strength and endurance; also valuable as a nerve tonic and restorative.

Kousso - Hagenia Abyssinica

Properties: Laxative, Anthelmintic.

Specific remedy for tapeworm; highly effective and reliable against all forms of intestinal worms and parasites.

Lady’s Slipper - Cypripedium Pubescens

(See Valerian — American)

Life Root - Senecio Aureus

Properties: Emetic, Diuretic, Pectoral, Astringent.

Used to suppress or regulate excessive monthly flow; clears gravel and stone deposits; also relieves irritation of the bladder and diarrhoea.

Lily‑of‑the‑Valley - Convallaria Majalis

Properties: Tonic, Diuretic, Carminative.

Directly supports heart structure and function; used in valvular trouble, hypertrophy, dropsical swellings, and circulatory weakness.

Lily, White Pond - Nymphæa Odorata

Properties: Pectoral, Demulcent, Astringent, Tonic.

Cooling, soothing, and healing; employed in scrofulous tumours, gleet, whites, and all relaxed or inflamed mucous passages.

Lily, Yellow Water - Nuphar Advena

Properties: Pectoral, Emollient, Astringent, Tonic.

Used and prepared in exactly the same manner and for the same range of conditions as White Pond Lily.

Liquorice Root - Glycyrrhiza Glabra

Properties: Demulcent, Expectorant, Laxative.

One of the most common and valuable ingredients in cough mixtures and compounds; soothes raw passages; relieves hoarseness, irritation, asthma, and chest constriction.

Liverwort, American - Anemone Hepatica

Properties: Tonic, Astringent, Pectoral.

Used for general weakness and poor digestion; corrects disordered action of the stomach and liver.

Lobelia Herb - Lobelia Inflata

Properties: Emetic, Diaphoretic, Expectorant.

Regarded as one of the most valuable safe emetics known; widely esteemed in asthma and bronchitis; also relieves congestion and obstruction affecting the whole lung structure.

Lobelia Seed - Lobelia Inflata Semina

Properties: Emetic, Diaphoretic, Expectorant.

Identical in nature and action to the herb form, but considerably stronger in power.

Loosestrife - Lysimachia Vulgaris

Properties: Astringent, Expectorant.

Powerful and certain astringent; used to arrest bleeding and haemorrhage, from lungs, uterus, or bowels, and prepared as a gargle to soothe and tighten relaxed throat tissues.

Lovage - Levisticum Officinale

Properties: Diuretic, Carminative.

Warming and strengthening; relieves heaviness and pain in stomach, liver, and kidneys; promotes free flow of urine and clears internal obstruction.

Lungwort - Sticta Pulmonaria

Properties: Pectoral, Astringent, Demulcent.

Highly valued in consumption and wasting; eases persistent cough and removes thick phlegm; supports and repairs weak lung tissue.

Male‑Fern - Dryopteris Filix‑Mas

Properties: Vermifuge, Anthelmintic.

Standard and proven remedy used specifically and successfully for the expulsion and removal of tapeworm.

Maidenhair - Adiantum Capillus‑Veneris

Properties: Expectorant, Carminative, Stomachic.

Long‑esteemed remedy for coughs, colds, and disorders affecting the chest and breathing passages; settles stomach unease and expels wind.

Mandrake Root, Amer. - Podophyllum Peltatum

Properties: Purgative, Cathartic, Alterative to Bile.

Powerful and thorough acting; used in dropsical swellings, sluggish liver, venereal conditions, and scrofulous diseases where deep cleansing is required.

Marigold - Calendula Officinalis

Properties: Stimulant, Diaphoretic.

Promotes circulation and encourages perspiration; excellent remedy taken during fevers; also strengthens and restores tone to the stomach.

Marsh Mallow - Althæa Officinalis

Properties: Emollient, Demulcent, Astringent.

Softens, soothes, and protects; serviceable in asthma, dysentery, and inflammation of the kidneys and bladder; applied externally as a fomentation or poultice to ease swelling and irritation.

Marjoram, Sweet - Origanum Majorana

Properties: Tonic, Emmenagogue, Stimulant.

Warming aromatic; used chiefly to season and flavour foods; also stimulates digestion and gentle flow.

Marjoram, Wild - Origanum Vulgare

Properties: Tonic, Emmenagogue, Stimulant.

Promotes perspiration and opens pores; used especially by women to restore suppressed monthly flow caused by cold or obstruction.

Matico - Piper Angustifolium

Properties: Astringent, Stimulant, Diuretic.

Strong styptic and astringent; used for leucorrhoea, gonorrhoea, piles, and chronic mucous discharges; also excellent to stop bleeding and shrink haemorrhage.

Meadowsweet - Spiræa Ulmaria

Properties: Aromatic, Astringent, Diuretic.

Cooling and soothing; serviceable in dropsy and kidney trouble; also checks excessive looseness and diarrhoea in infants and children.

Mezereon - Daphne Mezereum

Properties: Stimulant, Alterative, Diuretic.

Deep‑acting alterative; used successfully in syphilis, scrofula, chronic rheumatism, and states requiring purification of the blood and tissues.

Mistletoe - Viscum Album

Properties: Nervine, Antispasmodic, Tonic.

Used in hysteria, epilepsy, St. Vitus’ dance, and all conditions arising from disordered or over‑excited nervous system.

Motherwort - Leonurus Cardiaca

Properties: Antispasmodic, Tonic, Nervine, Emmenagogue.

Of great service in hysteria and general female weakness; also acts as a steadying, restorative tonic for the generative organs.

Mountain Flax - Linum Catharticum

Properties: Diuretic, Laxative, Cathartic.

Gentle, effective purge; suitable and safe for use in children as well as adults.

Mountain Grape - Berberis Aquifolium

Properties: Alterative, Tonic.

Strengthens digestion and stomach function; used in general debility, and in syphilitic or scrofulous conditions where the blood requires deep correction.

Mousear - Hieracium Pilosella

Properties: Astringent, Tonic, Expectorant.

Highly valued in treatment of whooping cough; also beneficial in all other forms of lung disease and chest irritation.

Mugwort - Artemisia Vulgaris

Properties: Diuretic, Alterative to Bile, Nervine, Emmenagogue.

Infusion promotes perspiration and free flow of urine; regulates bile secretion; most notably used to restore and balance suppressed monthly flow.

Mullein - Verbascum Thapsus

Properties: Demulcent, Astringent, Pectoral.

Soothing and healing remedy; widely used in pulmonary disease, consumption, and coughs; also effective in controlling bleeding or haemorrhage from lungs or bowels.

Mustard Seed, White - Brassica Alba

Properties: Stimulant, Diuretic, Emetic.

Standard warming ingredient; added to compounds intended to strengthen digestion, relieve sluggishness and costiveness; also used in dropsical complaints.

Myrrh - Balsamodendron Myrrha

Properties: Stimulant, Tonic.

Applied externally or taken internally; valued for healing ulcers, bad legs, and sore throats; also given internally as a general restorative and strengthening tonic.

Nettle Seed - Urtica Dioica

Properties: Astringent, Tonic, Diuretic.

Used especially in early stages of consumption or wasting; also effective in checking bloody urine and irritation of the urinary passages.

Nightblooming Cereus - Cactus Grandiflorus

Properties: Tonic, Sedative, Diuretic.

Specifically employed to support and regulate heart function; of great value in palpitations, neuralgic pain, and disorders of the kidneys and bladder.

Nutmegs - Myristica Fragrans

Properties: Aromatic, Stomachic, Tonic.

Powdered form is excellent to settle violent headache and nausea; also checks looseness, diarrhoea, and dysentery while warming and strengthening digestion.

Oak Bark - Quercus Robur

Properties: Astringent, Tonic, Antiseptic, Antisepticptic.

Strong, reliable astringent and preservative; prepared as decoction for gargles or washes; effective against putrid sore throat, foul ulcers, and all states requiring tissue tightening and infection control.

Olive Oil - Olea Europæa

Properties: Emollient, Aperient, Laxative.

Widely used in household and practice; serves as a gentle laxative or substitute for castor oil; taken in small teaspoonful doses it dissolves and assists removal of gall‑stones and obstructions.

Parsley Piert - Alchemilla Arvensis

Properties: Demulcent, Diuretic.

Excellent remedy for gravel and stone deposits; soothes irritation and promotes free flow; relieves pain and disorder throughout the kidneys and bladder.

Parsley Root - Petroselinum Sativum

Properties: Aperient, Emmenagogue, Diuretic.

Highly esteemed remedy; acts gently but effectively; used in all kidney complaints and dropsical swellings where obstruction or sluggishness is present.

Pellitory of the Wall - Parietaria Officinalis

Properties: Laxative, Diuretic.

Standard remedy where stone or gravel has formed; dissolves and clears deposits; also effective in cases where urine is suppressed or difficult to pass.

Pennyroyal - Mentha Pulegium

Properties: Carminative, Stimulant, Stomachic, Emmenagogue.

Strong infusion is effective and safe; used to restore suppressed urine, clear gravel and obstruction; relieves colic and griping pain; also used in eruptive fevers and disorders in children.

Peppermint - Mentha Piperita

Properties: Stomachic, Stimulant, Sudorific, Antispasmodic.

Settles and strengthens the stomach; relieves nervous irritation, flatulence and distension; powerful anti‑spasmodic to check sickness and vomiting.

Peruvian Bark - Cinchona Succirubra

Properties: Tonic, Astringent.

Highly valued and well‑established remedy; given to restore lost appetite, build strength, and relieve general debility and weakness of the system.

Pichi - Fabiana Imbricata

Properties: Diuretic, Tonic, Hepatic, Stimulant.

Directly supports kidneys and bladder; clears inflammation and sediment; also improves sluggish digestion, relieves jaundice, and corrects disordered states of the stomach.

Pilewort - Ranunculus Ficaria

Properties: Astringent.

As its name implies, it is the principal remedy for piles and haemorrhoids; used internally in medicines and prepared externally as cooling, healing ointment.

Pimpernel, Scarlet - Anagallis Arvensis

Properties: Diuretic, Diaphoretic, Expectorant.

Used with care; highly effective remedy for dropsical swellings and obstructions; also relieves pain and stiffness in rheumatic and joint disorders.

Pink Root - Spigelia Marilandica

Properties: Anthelmintic, Cathartic.

Specific and certain remedy; chiefly used to detect, stun, and expel intestinal worms — especially suitable and safe for children.

Pinus Canadensis — (See Hemlock Spruce Fir)

Pipsissewa - Chimaphila Umbellata

Properties: Antiscorbutic, Diuretic, Alterative.

One of the finest alteratives known; thoroughly purifies the blood and corrects deep‑seated impurities; also highly effective in chronic rheumatism and joint stiffness.

Pitcher Plant - Sarracenia Purpurea

Properties: Stomachic, Diuretic, Laxative.

Used historically as a specific remedy and support during small‑pox infection; also effective in correcting disordered secretion and action within the stomach, liver, and kidneys.

Plantain - Plantago Major

Properties: Alterative, Diuretic.

Chief remedy for diarrhoea and looseness; highly effective as astringent and styptic in all bleeding states; also used in compounds to purify blood and correct skin disorders.

Pleurisy Root - Asclepias Tuberosa

Properties: Diuretic, Sudorific, Antispasmodic.

Specifically suited to pleurisy and inflammation of the chest and lining; relieves pain and tension; clears flatulence and distension throughout the digestive tract.

Poison Oak - Rhus Toxicodendron

Properties: Stimulant, Antiscorbutic.

Prepared carefully and in regulated doses; used successfully in treatment of chronic skin diseases and obstinate eruptions; also effective in acute and painful rheumatic states.

Poke Root - Phytolacca Decandra

Properties: Deobstruent, Cathartic, Alterative.

Deep‑acting remedy; highly valued in chronic rheumatic complaints; acts slowly and steadily; also used to disperse and reduce hard, indolent tumours and swellings.

Polypody Root - Polypodium Vulgare

Properties: Alterative, Tonic, Expectorant.

Used effectively in coughs, catarrh, and consumption; soothes and supports the lungs; also relieves chest tightness and difficulty breathing.

Poplar Bark, White - Populus Tremuloides

Properties: Diuretic, Stimulant, Tonic.

One of the most reliable and widely used remedies; acts as a gentle but certain tonic; of highest value in restoring strength and tone to a stomach and bowels weakened by illness or age.

Poppy Heads - Papaver Somniferum

Properties: Anodyne.

Chiefly used in combination with chamomile flowers and other mild herbs; forms gentle, soothing fomentations and preparations to ease pain and irritation.

Prickly Ash Bark - Xanthoxylum Americanum

Properties: Antiscorbutic, Stimulant.

Powerful warming remedy; highly valued in chronic rheumatism, scurvy, nervous debility, and paralysis.

Prickly Ash Berries - Xanthoxylum Americanum

(Same source)

Properties: Antiscorbutic, Stimulant, Diuretic.

Action matches the bark, but considerably stronger and more potent in effect.

Princess Pine - Chimaphila Umbellata

(See Pipsissewa)

Pulsatilla - Anemone Pulsatilla

Properties: Nervine, Antispasmodic, Alterative.

Valued as a gentle, reliable nerve medicine; used to regulate and support female health, relieve catarrh, and ease painful or obstructed monthly flow.

Quassia Chips - Picræna Excelsa

Properties: Tonic, Febrifuge.

Pure, bitter tonic; of great service in weak digestion, dyspepsia, and all states where the stomach and system are debilitated and sluggish.

Queen of the Meadow Root - Eupatorium Perpurcum

Properties: Diuretic, Tonic.

Most valuable remedy in all cases where obstruction exists; clears gravel, stone, sediment, dropsical swellings, and impurities retained within the system.

Queen’s Delight Root - Stillingia Sylvatica

Properties: Alterative, Tonic, Diuretic.

Deep‑acting purifier; highly valued in chronic skin disease, ulcers, leprosy, syphilis, and all conditions requiring slow, thorough correction of the fluids and tissues.

Ragwort - Senecio Jacobæa

Properties: Diaphoretic.

Standard ingredient in fever and rheumatic compounds; also prepared as a gargle and wash to relieve irritation and soreness of the throat.

Raspberry Leaves - Rubus Idæus

Properties: Astringent, Tonic.

Dependable and gentle remedy; excellent in bowel complaints and looseness; invaluable during pregnancy and childbirth to strengthen and tone the passages.

Red Clover - Trifolium Pratense

Properties: Alterative, Sedative.

Widely used in bronchial coughs, whooping cough, and chest congestion; valued in combination treatments intended to address and support recovery from consumption.

Red Sage - Salvia Officinalis

Properties: Aromatic, Stimulant.

Prepared as a gargle and wash; excellent for relaxed throat and tonsils; also soothes and heals ulcerated mouth and raw surfaces.

Rhubarb Root, East India - Rheum Officinale

Properties: Carminative, Aperient.

Well‑known and trusted remedy; safe tonic and aperient action; improves digestion and clears obstruction without harshness.

Ditto, Turkey - Rheum Palmatum

Properties: Aperient.

Identical in nature and purpose, but generally considered stronger and more active in its effect.

Rosemary Leaves - Rosmarinus Officinalis

Properties: Aromatic, Tonic.

Warming and restorative; of benefit in nervous and hysterical conditions; also relieves headache and dullness.

Rue - Ruta Graveolens

Properties: Tonic, Diuretic, Stomachic.

Stimulating and strengthening; used in epilepsy, nervous disorders, female obstructions, and also to relieve griping and spasms.

Rupturewort - Herniaria Glabra

Properties: Astringent, Diuretic.

Specifically valued for its action upon the kidneys and bladder; also used historically in cases of hernia and weakness of the abdominal tissues.

Saffron - Crocus Sativus

Properties: Carminative, Diaphoretic, Emmenagogue.

Used largely to support and regulate female health; excellent in fevers, measles, hysteria, painful or obstructed flow, and chronic discharge or weakness within the uterus.

Sage, Garden - Salvia Officinalis

Properties: Astringent, Stimulant, Nervine.

Powerful and cooling; excellent to ease griping pain and sickness in children; also quiets nervous agitation and forms a reliable gargle and wash for sore throat.

Sage, Wood or Mountain - Teucrium Scorodonia

Properties: Tonic, Diuretic, Emmenagogue.

Deep‑acting and effective; principal remedy for removing obstructions and congestion affecting the kidneys and liver.

Sanicle - Sanicula Europæa

Properties: Astringent, Alterative.

Highly valued in compound preparations; helps correct and restore balance in blood disorders, leucorrhoea, dysentery, and chronic looseness.

Sarsaparilla, Jamaica - Similix Officinalis

Properties: Alterative, Demulcent, Deobstruent.

Well‑established remedy; widely prescribed for scrofulous, venereal, and chronic eruptive skin diseases and impurities.

Sassafras Chips - Sassafras Officinale

Properties: Stimulant, Diaphoretic, Alterative.

Highly regarded as a warming and cleansing agent; excellent in chronic rheumatic complaints and obstinate skin eruptions.

Sassafras, Bark and Root - Sassafras Officinale

(Same source)

Properties: Stimulant, Tonic, Alterative.

Identical properties and action to the chips, but much more powerful and concentrated in effect.

Saw Palmetto - Serenoa Serrulata

Properties: Tonic, Diuretic, Sedative.

Used chiefly as a gentle nerve sedative and restorative, strengthening tonic; supports nutrition and rebuilding of tissues.

Sea‑Lavender - Statice Caroliniana

Properties: Tonic, Astringent.

Strong and reliable astringent; used to control bleeding from the lungs and throat; also prepared as a wash or gargle for sore throat, ulcerated mouth, and externally for piles, leucorrhoea, gonorrhoea, and gleet.

Senega - Polygala Senega

Properties: Diaphoretic, Diuretic, Expectorant, Emmenagogue.

Standard remedy for chronic catarrh, bronchitis, asthma, and croup; thins thick phlegm and helps clear tight chest congestion.

Senna Leaves - Cassia Acutifolia

Properties: Laxative, Cathartic.

Valued and widely‑used gentle purgative; operates mildly and safely without harsh irritation or gripping.

Scullcap - Scutellaria Lateriflora

Properties: Tonic, Sudorific, Nervine.

Remarkably effective and safe remedy; especially esteemed and relied upon in nervous disorders, St. Vitus’ dance, convulsions, and lockjaw/spasm conditions.

Shepherd’s‑Purse - Capsella Cursa‑Pastoris

Properties: Antiseptic, Stimulant, Diuretic.

Effective and reliable; used in kidney and bladder complaints, dropsical swellings, and chronic looseness and diarrhoea.

Skunk Cabbage Root - Symplocarpus Fœtidus

Properties: Antispasmodic, Nervine, Stimulant.

Highly valued in breathing disorders; controls bleeding within the chest; eases coughs, asthma, and tight obstruction; also used to relieve suppressed monthly flow.

Slippery Elm - Ulmus Fulva

Properties: Diuretic, Emollient, Demulcent, Pectoral.

Made into thick, soothing gruel; excellent for inflammation of the stomach and bowels; also taken internally for consumption and bleeding from the lungs; and applied externally as a cooling, healing poultice for ulcers, wounds, boils, and all gathered swellings or abscesses.

Smartweed - Polygonum Hydropiper

Properties: Stimulant, Diuretic, Emmenagogue.

Used to clear obstructions and restore suppressed monthly flow; also of service in related irregularities and disorders.

Snake Root, Virginia - Aristolochia Serpentaria

Properties: Tonic, Diaphoretic, Sudorific.

Promotes full, free perspiration; strengthens digestion and stomach function; highly valued in states requiring elimination through the skin.

Solomon’s Seal Root - Polygonatum Multiflorum

Properties: Astringent, Demulcent, Tonic.

Soothing and restorative; especially good for leucorrhoea and all forms of female weakness and relaxation.

Southernwood - Artemisia Abrotanum

Properties: Stimulant, Emmenagogue, Antispasmodic.

Warming and regulating; chiefly employed to encourage and restore natural monthly flow.

Spearmint - Mentha Viridis

Properties: Carminative, Antispasmodic, Stimulant.

Settles sickness and nausea; excellent remedy to relieve trapped wind, griping pain, and gravel irritation within the passages.

Speedwell - Veronica Officinalis

Properties: Alterative, Expectorant, Diuretic.

Used effectively in coughs, catarrh, and chest congestion; also gently promotes and regulates menstruation.

Squaw‑Vine - Mitchella Repens

Properties: Diuretic, Astringent.

Serviceable in dropsy and water retention; checks looseness and diarrhoea; also relieves suppression or difficulty of passing urine.

Squill - Urginea Maritima

Properties: Diuretic, Expectorant, Emetic.

Strong and reliable expectorant; used freely in catarrh, asthma, pneumonia, persistent cough, and all chronic bronchial disorders.

St. John’s Wort - Hypericum Perforatum

Properties: Astringent, Expectorant, Diuretic.

Valued remedy for coughs, colds, and consumption; beneficial in nearly all forms of lung disease and chest weakness.

Stavesacre - Delphinium Staphysagria

Properties: Vermifuge.

Used exclusively in external preparations, lotions, washes, or ointments, to destroy lice and parasites in the hair or upon the head and skin of children.

Stone Root - Collinsonia Canadensis

Properties: Stomachic, Diuretic, Tonic.

Specific remedy for gravel and stone deposits within the bladder; also effective in piles, congestion, and pelvic heaviness.

Strophanthus - Strophanthus Hispidus

Properties: Tonic.

Used strictly with caution and only in small, carefully measured drop doses; acts directly upon the heart muscle; prescribed for weakness, debility, and sharp cardiac pain.

Sumach Berries - Rhus Glabra

Properties: Astringent, Alterative, Diuretic.

Cooling and anti‑infective; highly effective in putrid and low‑grade fevers; prepared as gargle or wash for inflamed, putrid, or sore throat.

Sumbul - Ferula Sumbul

Properties: Nervine, Stimulant, Tonic.

Used in nervous disorders, low‑grade typhoid‑like fevers, and asthma; also of service in bronchitis and chronic chest weakness.

Tag Alder - Alnus Serrulata

Properties: Tonic, Alterative, Astringent, Emmenagogue.

Deep‑acting alterative; used for syphilitic and scrofulous conditions requiring purification; also improves digestion and relieves indigestion.

Tansy - Tanacetum Vulgare

Properties: Diuretic, Emmenagogue, Vermifuge, Stomachic.

Strengthening and regulating; used for female weakness and irregularities; relieves pain in the back and kidneys; also calms palpitations and supports heart function.

Thuja - Thuja Occidentalis

Properties: Antiseptic, Expectorant, Emmenagogue.

Valued remedy for coughs, feverish states, and suppressed or obstructed monthly flow.

Thyme, Wild - Thymus Serpyllum

Properties: Antispasmodic, Carminative, Tonic.

Highly effective in whooping cough, ordinary catarrh, and irritation or soreness of the throat and airways.

Tormentil Root - Potentilla Tormentilla

Properties: Astringent, Styptic, Tonic.

One of the most reliable and powerful remedies; used principally to check looseness, diarrhoea, and relaxation of the bowels.

Turkey Corn - Dicentra Canadensis

Properties: Tonic, Diuretic, Alterative.

Alterative and restorative; used with good effect in syphilitic disorders and deep‑seated impurities.

Unicorn Root - Aletris Farinosa

Properties: Tonic, Expectorant, Stomachic.

Highly valued as a specific female tonic; strengthens and restores tone to the generative organs; relieves dragging pain and weakness in the back, loins, and chest.

Uva Ursi - Arctostaphylos Uva Ursi

Properties: Diuretic, Astringent, Tonic.

Direct and powerful remedy; effective in ulceration, inflammation, and irritation affecting the kidneys and bladder; also relieves referred pain deep in the back.

Valerian Root, Amer. - Cypripedium Pubescens

Properties: Sedative, Nervine, Anodyne.

Gentle, safe, and reliable; applicable in all states of nervous agitation, hysteria, and spasmodic or over‑excited conditions.

Valerian Root, English - Valeriana Officinalis

Properties: Nervine, Anodyne.

Stronger and more potent action; highly useful in nervous disorders, restlessness, and paralytic weakness.

Vervain - Verbena Hastata

Properties: Sudorific, Tonic, Emmenagogue, Emetic.

Deep‑acting and thorough; used in fevers, colds, scrofula, and obstructions; also operates gently and safely as an emetic when needed.

Violet - Viola Odorata

Properties: Antispasmodic, Expectorant.

Used internally to resolve growths and hardened swellings; prepared as medicine or syrup; also applied externally as a soothing, healing poultice, made by bruising fresh green herb and applying directly.

Wahoo - Euonymus Atropurpureus

Properties: Tonic, Alterative, Laxative.

Acts upon the liver and digestive system; corrects sluggish secretion and inactivity; relieves constipation; also excellent as a gentle blood purifier.

Wake Robin Root - Arum Triphyllum

Properties: Stimulant, Expectorant.

Powerful but safe remedy; used in coughs, colds, catarrh, and all forms of consumption or wasting disease.

Watercup - Sarracenia Purpurea

Properties: Ton, Stimulant, Diuretic.

Used historically in dyspepsia and weak digestion; also employed as a remedy during small‑pox infection to support the system through the illness.

White Pond Lily - Nymphæa Odorata

Properties: Antiseptic, Astringent, Demulcent.

Cooling, healing, and astringent; prepared as medicine for bowel complaints and looseness; also used as injection or wash in leucorrhoea, gleet, and chronic discharges.

Wild Carrot - Daucus Carota

Properties: Diuretic, Demulcent, Stimulant.

Standard remedy for dropsy, retention of urine, and gravel or stone; also relieves irritation and inflammation within the bladder passages.

Wild Indigo - Baptisia Tinctoria

Properties: Antiseptic, Stimulant, Purgative, Emmenagogue.

Action varies with dose: small amounts act as mild laxative; larger doses are powerful and thorough cathartic. Used in rheumatism, scarlet fever; also effective in female irregularities and obstructions.

Wild Mint - Mintha Sativa

Properties: Emetic, Stimulant, Astringent.

Used to check looseness and diarrhoea; also helps restore and regulate difficult or obstructed menstruation.

Wild Yam - Dioscorea Villosa

Properties: Antibacterial, Antispasmodic, Diuretic.

Highly valued for relieving griping colic, spasms, and irritation; widely used in spasm‑related asthma and to settle sickness and vomiting.

Willow Bark - Salix Alba

Properties: Tonic, Astringent.

Superior remedy in cases of intermittent fever and periodic illness; also acts reliably and gently as a general strengthening and restorative tonic.

Wintergreen - Gaultheria Procumbens

(See Princess Pine)

Winter’s Bark - Drimys Winteri

Properties: Stimulant, Aromatic, Stomachic.

Excellent for slow digestion, flatulence, and colic; also well‑known and valued as an antiscorbutic remedy.

Witch Hazel - Hamamelis Virginiana

Properties: Tonic, Diuretic, Sedative.

Valuable and reliable in treating diarrhoea and dysentery; also prepared as an injection or wash to check and cure leucorrhoea and related discharges.

Wood Betony - Stachys Betonica

Properties: Aromatic, Astringent, Alterative.

Used as a gentle, sustaining tonic in dyspepsia and weak digestion; also acts as a slow, thorough alterative in rheumatism, scrofula, and all conditions requiring purification of the blood.

Wood Sage - Teucrium Scorodonia

Properties: Tonic, Diuretic, Deobstruent.

One of the most effective remedies for clearing obstructions and congestion affecting the kidneys, liver, and related passages.

Wood Sanicle - Sanicula Europæa

Properties: Antispasmodic, Alterative.

Highly regarded in nervous disorders and complaints; also used extensively in scrofulous disease and chronic impurities.

Wormseed - Chenopodium Anthelminticum

(See Goosefoot)

Wormwood - Artemisia Absinthium

Properties: Tonic, Stimulant, Astringent.

Pure bitter tonic; strongly promotes appetite and improves digestion; of great benefit in dyspepsia and all states of stomach debility.

Yarrow - Achillea Millefolium

Properties: Sudorific, Tonic, Astringent.

A remedy of wide and universal use in early stages of illness; equalises circulation, opens pores freely to release heat and impurities, and effectively clears obstructions within the system.

Yellow Dock - Rumex Crispus

Properties: Laxative, Alterative, Tonic.

Deep‑acting cleansing remedy; highly valued in chronic skin diseases and eruptions; also excellent for piles, haemorrhoids, and sluggish liver function.

Yellow Parilla - Menispermum Canadense

Properties: Alterative, Laxative, Diuretic, Tonic.

Used successfully and reliably in scrofula, syphilis, and deep‑seated blood disorders requiring steady correction and purification.

Yebra Reuma - Frankenia Grandifolia

Properties: Astringent, Antiscorbutic.

Powerful and certain astringent; effective in checking diarrhoea and dysentery; also used to treat leucorrhoea, gonorrhoea, gleet, and all chronic mucous discharges.

Yerba Santa - Eriodictyon Glutinosum

Properties: Aromatic, Tonic, Expectorant.

Highly valued for its warming and soothing effect; widely used in bronchitis, asthma, and chronic consumption or wasting disease.

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And so, dear reader, as we reach the end of these lists, we best reflect on why this knowledge is unknown to the best part of the modern world.

Here lies a whole system of healing, built slowly over centuries; tested by generation after generation, written down by those who walked close to the earth, and proven true in the hands of ordinary people who had no hospitals, no laboratories, and no expensive bottles delivered from factories.

It was knowledge belonging to every household:

what grows beside the road, what roots dig deep into the soil, what leaves unfold in the sun; each one holding its own virtue, its own purpose, its own gentle power to restore what is broken

And yet today, it has been pushed aside, buried beneath layers of marketing, confusion, and the strange belief that wisdom must come wrapped in plastic, measured in milligrams, and sold at a high price.

Why?

Because this way of seeing things does not generate profit.

When you know that a simple herb gathered at the right season can settle the stomach, calm the nerves, or clear the blood, you do not need to buy endless mixtures, endless courses, endless replacements.

You become independent.

You become your own first defence.

Independence is not what the modern system was designed to encourage.

It was built instead to make us dependent; to make us believe that the body is a complicated machine only experts can touch, and that the earth itself has nothing worth offering unless it has first been processed, altered, and branded.

But look again at these pages.

There is nothing complicated here.

There is no secret code, no hidden formula only the few may understand.

It is simply observation, memory, and respect.

It is the language written into every leaf and stem, waiting only for us to stop long enough to read it.

And in losing it, we have lost more than remedies; we have lost our connection.

We have lost the understanding that we are part of this living world, not something separate from it.

That our health is bound up with the soil, the rain, the seasons, and the plants that grow alongside us.

When we turn away from them, we turn away from ourselves.

I have shown you that strength does not come from heavy weights or manufactured powders, but from moving naturally and eating only what bears no label.

I have shown you that healing does not require strange chemicals derived from oil, but may be found in the oldest records of our race; records that speak clearly if we will only listen.

And now, between these covers, you hold the full catalogue:

the work of a man who believed knowledge should belong to the working man, the family, the home

He wrote it down so that no one need remain helpless, and yet for more than a hundred years, it has sat quiet, waiting for eyes willing to look again.

I care deeply for this world and every soul that dwells upon it.

I care that we have drifted so far from the way things were meant to be, and that we suffer unnecessarily because of that drift.

It is not weakness to return to the old paths; it is wisdom.

It is not backwardness to trust what nature offers; it is sanity.

And it is not a small thing to recover this knowledge:

it is an act of freedom, an act of remembrance, and an act of love for those who come after us, that they too may know the earth is their greatest physician

Let these lists not simply be read and laid aside.

Let them be remembered.

Before you go, curious mind, a brief word on support.

Please know that nothing is asked, and nothing is required; your presence and attention mean far more to me than any payment.

If you choose to give freely; every contribution goes exactly where it belongs:

it paid for this very book, and funds the search for more old literature and access to archives, so these works are never lost

Thank you, most of all, dear reader, for your time.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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