Alternative History

Alternative History

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
4h

What an awesome compilation! People should save this for health!

I so regret having My gallbladder removed - if I had known then what I know now it would still be with Me. [sigh]

Thank You for this list of medicinals!

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2 replies by Jordan Nuttall and others
Sandy K's avatar
Sandy K
23m

Thank you for posting this list of plant medicines written before censorship destroyed our ancestral knowledge. 🙏

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