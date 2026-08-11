Alternative History

Alternative History

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Qlqxxqq's avatar
Qlqxxqq
1h

Impressive and invaluable mate. The authors knew what they were up against.

Preface:

In presenting this Work to the Public, we do so with the greateat

confidence, feeling assured that our readers will appreciate our en-

deavours to alleviate the sum of human misery. We are aware

there are many works written on medical science, by men of scho-

lastic education ; but these works are either too dear, or written in

a language which the bulk of the people do not understand, and the

remedies are of such a nature that it is like putting a sword into tha

hand of a child. In this Work we have avoided all technicalities"

it is written in a plain manner, that all who run may read.

Not only is this a " Guide" for the curing of all diseases inciden-

tal to man, but it lays down the plan of prevention, which is far

better than cure. We recommend nothing on theory, but from prac-

tical experience. We avoid the use of poisons, whether as remedial

agents, or as stimulants for the body. We recommend Not the use

of the lancet, leech, or cupping-glass; nor that formidable enemy

the sheet anchor, the Goliah of medicine—that all-potent remedial

agent of the medical profession, which, according to their own

acknowledgment has destroyed more lives than by the sword, fire,

pestilence—mercury. The means we recommend are sanatory-

assisting nature to overcome disease by giving those remedies which

act in harmony with the eternal laws of nature, those remedies are

from the vegetable world, and when taken properly, will arouse the

dormant energies of the body to fulfil their proper functions, and

make life's wheel run smoothly on ; as our poet has sung

That men may live in health and joy, And all their varied powers employ,

And die by weight of years, is also the prayer of

THE AUTHORS

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DEREK HANDS's avatar
DEREK HANDS
20m

Thanks for putting this altogether

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