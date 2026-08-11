Many of us no longer trust the petrochemical pharmaceutical industry, and for good reason.

Turbo cancer did not exist before the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccinations.

Both HIV and SARS‑CoV‑2 are patented.

If you are unaware of what a patent means, you may only patent something that is man‑made.

It is a claim of ownership, protected by the full force of the law.

If a disease is patented, then that disease was created; it was never natural.

The common cold is not patented.

A migraine is not patented.

Nor is cancer patented.

Because these ailments exist naturally in the world.

Have you ever wondered why, after being vaccinated, the clinic asks you to wait ten minutes before leaving, and not to drive for thirty?

There are many documented cases of people dying within minutes of receiving these injections.

One of the most shocking cases was seen live on television.

A young, healthy nurse named Tiffany Dover, just forty‑two years old, was among the very first to receive the vaccine.

About seventeen minutes later, she fainted and collapsed on air.

She was pronounced dead approximately eight hours later.

This is not hearsay, nor is it a rumour.

It was broadcast live, for all the world to see.

Nurse Dies after Taking COVID Vaccine 📹

I could recount the horrors of modern medicine until my final breath, but words alone will not serve us.

What will serve us, is truth.

Using one of the precious texts from our shared library, curious mind, let us drink deep from its pages.

Herbal remedies were the only medicine for the entirety of documented history, long predating the Greeks, yet in the 1800s, something decided that oil‑derived chemicals were superior.

Probably the same something that sold the oil…

And so we shall turn our attention instead to the healing virtues of plants.

Perhaps, as we learn what our ancestors always knew, we may come to realise that what we were sold as health, was never health at all.

So without further ado, we will return to the wisdom of A Model Botanic Guide to Health, by the remarkable Mr. William Fox.

A Model Botanic Guide to Health 📖

AN EXPLANATION OF THE PROPERTIES OF HERBS

Agrimony - Agrimonia Eupatoria

Abbreviations: Astringent • Tonic • Diuretic • Alterative

Traditional Uses: Employed in the treatment of coughs, bowel disorders, and diseases affecting the kidneys and liver.

Bitter Almonds - Amygdalus Communis

Abbreviations: Tonic

Traditional Uses: Beneficial, when combined with other remedies, for those suffering from weakness and debility of the stomach and digestive tract.

Aloes - Barbados Aloes

Abbreviations: Emetic • Purgative • Anthelmintic

Traditional Uses: Used to relieve constipation, aid digestion, restore suppressed menstruation, and treat haemorrhoids (piles).

Ammoniac - Dorema Ammoniacum

Abbreviations: Stimulant • Antispasmodic • Expectorant

Traditional Uses: Used for disorders and inflammation of the chest and airways, including coughs, asthma, and bronchitis.

Angelica, Roots and Seeds - Angelica Atropurpurea

Abbreviations: Aromatic • Stomachic • Carminative • Diaphoretic

Traditional Uses: Used to relieve colic and dispel chills; also promotes perspiration to assist the body in clearing illness.

Aniseed - Pimpinella Anisum

Abbreviations: Carminative • Pectoral

Traditional Uses: A common ingredient in cough remedies and soothing throat lozenges.

Areca Nut - Areca Catechu

Abbreviations: Astringent • Vermifuge

Traditional Uses: Administered to expel worms, tapeworms, and all manner of intestinal parasites — noted here especially for use in dogs.

Arrach - Chenopodium Olidum

Abbreviations: Nervine • Emetic

Traditional Uses: Used to calm hysteria and emotional distress in women, and to relieve blockages and irregularities of the monthly cycle.

Asafoetida, Gum - Ferula Foetida

Abbreviations: Antispasmodic • Expectorant

Traditional Uses: Used to quiet nervous irritation and anxiety, and to relieve muscle spasms, cramping, and convulsions.

Avens Root - Geum Urbanum

Abbreviations: Tonic • Astringent • Stomachic

Traditional Uses: Considered highly valuable in cases of general weakness and debility, poor digestion, and internal bleeding; also used as a gentle relaxant.

Balm - Melissa Officinalis

Abbreviations: Febrifuge • Diuretic • Nervine

Traditional Uses: Made into an infusion and drunk to lower fever, and to soothe and relieve headache.

Balm of Gilead - Populus Candicans

Abbreviations: Stimulant • Tonic • Diuretic

Traditional Uses: Used for complaints and inflammation affecting the chest, lungs, stomach, and kidneys.

Balmony - Chelone Glabra

Abbreviations: Antibilious • Tonic • Astringent

Traditional Uses: Used to aid digestion, improve liver function, and expel worms from the body.

Cardamom Seed - Elettaria Cardamomum

Abbreviations: Aromatic • Stimulant

Uses: Employed to correct and improve the flavour and effect of stronger purgative and tonic medicines.

Wild Carrot Seed - Daucus Carota

Abbreviations: Diuretic • Stomachic

Uses: Given for kidney stones, gravel, and all complaints affecting the kidneys, bladder, and urinary tract.

Cascara Sagrada - Rhamnus Purshiana

Abbreviations: Laxative • Tonic

Uses: Used for chronic constipation, poor digestion, and general digestive weakness; also employed for haemorrhoids (piles).

Cassia - Cinnamomum Cassia

Abbreviations: Tonic • Stomachic • Carminative

Uses: Used for weakness of the stomach and to settle diarrhoea.

Catechu - Uncaria Gambier

Abbreviations: Astringent • Tonic

Uses: Used for diarrhoea, catarrh, dysentery, and to stop or slow internal and external bleeding.

Catnip - Nepeta Cataria

Abbreviations: Carminative • Tonic • Diuretic

Uses: Taken to relieve colds and soothe upset digestion and stomach complaints.

African Cayenne Pepper - Capsicum Minimum

Abbreviations: Stimulant • Carminative • Tonic

Uses: Described as the strongest and purest stimulant known. Used universally wherever stimulation is needed, notably because it does not carry the risk of inflammation that others may cause.

Celandine - Chelidonium Majus

Abbreviations: Alterative • Diuretic • Laxative

Uses: Traditionally used for skin conditions including eczema, eruptions, and chronic skin disorders.

Centaury - Erythræa Centaurium

Abbreviations: Tonic • Stomachic • Aromatic

Uses: Excellent for poor digestion, jaundice, sluggish liver function, and general debility including scurvy.

Chamomile Flowers - Anthemis Nobilis

Abbreviations: Tonic • Febrifuge • Stomachic

Uses: Used to settle indigestion, restore lost appetite, relieve colic and cramping, and gently strengthen the whole system during weakness.

Wild Cherry Bark - Prunus Virginiana

Abbreviations: Tonic • Astringent • Antispasmodic

Uses: Highly valued, especially when combined with other herbs, for cleansing the blood, soothing lung complaints, and supporting the liver, kidneys, and bladder; also used in cases of wasting and consumption.

Chiretta - Swertia Chirata

Abbreviations: Tonic

Uses: Used specifically to strengthen a weak stomach and improve sluggish digestion.

Sweet Cicely - Osmorrhiza Longistylis

Abbreviations: Carminative • Stomachic • Expectorant

Uses: Soothes indigestion and relieves pain, cramping, and discomfort in the stomach and upper digestion.

Cinnamon - Cinnamomum Zeylanicum

Abbreviations: Aromatic • Astringent • Stimulant • Carminative

Uses: Used to settle nausea, stop diarrhoea, and relieve cramping, pain, and chill within the stomach and digestive tract.

Cinquefoil - Potentilla Canadensis

Abbreviations: Febrifuge • Astringent • Tonic

Uses: Highly regarded for reducing fevers and shivering ague; also used to soothe and settle bowel complaints.

Clivers (Cleavers) - Galium Aparine

Abbreviations: Diuretic • Sudorific

Uses: Used to help flush gravel and stones from the kidneys; promotes sweating to cool fevers; also used for skin eruptions and swellings.

Cloves - Eugenia Caryophyllata

Abbreviations: Aromatic • Carminative

Uses: Relieves wind, bloating, nausea, and indigestion; also used to moderate and improve the action of stronger laxative or purging medicines.

Black Cohosh - Cimicifuga Racemosa

Abbreviations: Antispasmodic • Nervine • Nauseant • Diaphoretic • Diuretic

Uses: Employed with benefit for rheumatism, to relieve female obstructions and irregularities, and to reduce glandular swellings throughout the body.

Coltsfoot - Tussilago Farfara

Abbreviations: Expectorant • Tonic • Demulcent

Uses: A staple remedy for all manner of coughs, chest complaints, and consumption / wasting of the lungs.

Comfrey Root - Symphytum Officinale

Abbreviations: Peculiar • Demulcent

Uses: Highly valued for complaints affecting the bladder and kidneys; also used for excessive or abnormal discharges.

Coriander Seed - Coriandrum Sativum

Abbreviations: Carminative • Stimulant

Uses: Excellent at relieving wind, bloating, and cramping; frequently included in stomach remedies to improve tolerance and effect.

Couchgrass - Agropyron Repens

Abbreviations: Diuretic • Demulcent • Aperient

Uses: Soothes and supports the urinary tract; used for kidney and bladder irritation, inflammation, and mild bowel sluggishness.

Cramp Bark - Viburnum Opulus

Abbreviations: Antispasmodic • Nervine

Uses: Specifically indicated for cramping, convulsions, and spasms affecting any part of the body.

Cranesbill - Geranium Maculatum

Abbreviations: Styptic • Astringent • Tonic

Uses: A proven, reliable remedy for diarrhoea, internal and external bleeding, and abnormal discharges.

Crawley Root - Corallorhiza Odontorhiza

Abbreviations: Diaphoretic • Sedative • Febrifuge

Uses: Administered to reduce fever and heat; used in pleurisy, inflammation of the lungs, and the early stages of colds and chills.

Cubebs - Piper Cubebæ

Abbreviations: Aromatic • Carminative • Diuretic • Tonic

Uses: Traditionally employed for gonorrhoea, catarrhal discharges, and weakness or debility of the reproductive organs.

Cudweed - Gnaphalium Vulgare

Abbreviations: Astringent • Febrifuge

Uses: Used for quinsy (severe throat inflammation), sore throats, and swollen or painful gums.

Turmeric - Curcuma Longa

Abbreviations: Febrifuge • Diuretic • Tonic

Uses: Strengthens a weak or sluggish stomach; supports liver function, clears jaundice, and reduces fever.

Damiana - Turnera Aphrodisiaca

Abbreviations: Aphrodisiac • Diuretic • Tonic

Uses: Employed as a nerve tonic, and valued historically for its restorative and strengthening effect upon the whole reproductive system.

Dandelion Root - Taraxacum Officinale

Abbreviations: Deobstruent • Diuretic • Stimulant • Tonic

Uses: One of the foremost remedies for liver disorders and sluggishness; also used to clear gravel from the kidneys and relieve constipation.

Yellow Dock Root - Rumex Crispus

Abbreviations: Tonic • Detergent • Alterative

Uses: Cleanses and supports the whole system; valued especially for chronic skin conditions, eruptions, and swollen glands.

Water Dock Root - Rumex Aquaticus

Abbreviations: Alterative • Diuretic • Detergent • Hepatic

Uses: Used historically for scurvy, persistent skin eruptions, and hard swellings; also noted for use in cancerous conditions.

Dwarf Elder - Sambucus Ebulus

Abbreviations: Expectorant • Diuretic • Diaphoretic • Purgative

Uses: Strongly promotes fluid elimination; used for dropsy (fluid retention) and kidney complaints.

Echinacea - Echinacea Angustifolia

Abbreviations: Alterative • Antiseptic

Uses: Clears impurities from the blood; used historically for all conditions resulting from poor nutrition, poor circulation, or scurvy.

Elder Flowers - Sambucus Nigra

Abbreviations: Diaphoretic • Sudorific • Hepatic

Uses: Made into a warm infusion to induce sweating, reduce fever, and clear heat; used for erysipelas (streptococcal skin infection), rheumatism, chills, and colds.

Elecampane Root - Inula Helenium

Abbreviations: Expectorant • Astringent • Stomachic

Uses: Highly valued for all manner of coughs, chills, colds, and complaints affecting the lungs and chest.

Slippery Elm Bark - Ulmus Campestris

Abbreviations: Astringent • Diuretic • Demulcent

Uses: Soothes and coats the urinary tract and digestive lining; used for scurvy, deep stubborn inflammations and skin eruptions; taken as a nourishing food during fever; and applied externally as a poultice to soothe inflamed or wounded surfaces.

Eucalyptus - Eucalyptus Globulus

Abbreviations: Antiseptic • Antispasmodic • Stimulant

Uses: Employed for its powerful cleansing and antiseptic properties; used during fevers, diphtheria, sore throats, and wherever infection threatens.

Eyebright - Euphrasia Officinalis

Abbreviations: Tonic • Astringent

Uses: Taken internally and applied externally as a lotion; traditionally regarded as the foremost herb for strengthening and restoring weak eyes, and for all inflammation and disorders of vision.

Fennel - Foeniculum Capillaceum

Abbreviations: Stimulant • Carminative • Stomachic

Uses: Relieves wind, bloating, nausea, and cramping; also used to improve the flavour and effect of other medicines.

Feverfew - Pyrethrum Parthenium

Abbreviations: Nervine • Stomachic • Stimulant • Emetic

Uses: Used to restore regularity and relieve obstruction in women; also calms nervous distress, hysteria, and emotional imbalance.

Female Fern (Polypody) - Polypodium Vulgare

Abbreviations: Peculiar • Tonic • Alterative

Uses: Taken for pain and stiffness in the lower back and hips; also prepared in syrup form to soothe coughs, and used to prevent and treat scurvy.

Male Fern - Dryopteris Filix-Mas

Abbreviations: Vermifuge • Tonic • Astringent

Uses: Long established and highly regarded as a remedy to expel tapeworms and intestinal parasites.

Figwort - Scrophularia Nodosa

Abbreviations: Diuretic • Anodyne

Uses: Traditionally used for swollen glands, chronic skin eruptions, abscesses, and painful inflammatory lumps.

Spruce / Hemlock Fir - Abies Canadensis

Abbreviations: Astringent • Tonic • Diuretic

Uses: Used for weakness and inflammation of the bladder and kidneys; also made into a wash or salve to soothe and heal stubborn ulcers and sores.

Fluellin - Linaria Vulgaris

Abbreviations: Astringent • Hepatic

Uses: Used historically for jaundice, sluggish liver function, and chronic skin complaints; also applied as an ointment to soothe piles and inflamed skin eruptions.

Fringetree - Chionanthus Virginicus

Abbreviations: Alterative • Diuretic • Tonic

Uses: Highly valued for typhoid and bilious fevers, congestion and disorders of the liver, jaundice, and female reproductive complaints.

Fumitory - Fumaria Officinalis

Abbreviations: Tonic • Diaphoretic • Aperient

Uses: Used for persistent jaundice, liver congestion, and all chronic skin conditions and eruptions.

Galangal - Alpinia Officinarum

Abbreviations: Carminative • Stimulant

Uses: Settles weak digestion, relieves wind and bloating, and calms nausea and discomfort after eating.

Sweet Gale - Myrica Gale

Abbreviations: Aromatic • Astringent

Uses: Used to relieve headaches, settle diarrhoea, and stop dysentery.

Gelsemium - Gelsemium Sempervirens

Abbreviations: Sedative • Diaphoretic • Febrifuge • Antispasmodic

Uses: Administered in carefully measured small doses to relieve severe nerve pain, cramping, and disorders of the female reproductive organs.

English Gentian - Gentiana Campestris

Abbreviations: Tonic • Nervine

Uses: Strengthens the stomach, settles chronic digestive weakness, and relieves bloating and wind.

Gentian Root - Gentiana Lutea

Abbreviations: Tonic • Stomachic • Astringent

Uses: Highly celebrated for restoring poor digestion, calming nervous distress, and strengthening the whole system.

Ginger Root - Zingiber Officinale

Abbreviations: Stimulant • Carminative • Stomachic

Uses: Used to settle nausea, dispel coldness and bloating, and improve the effect and tolerance of other tonic medicines.

Golden Rod - Solidago Aurea

Abbreviations: Aromatic • Carminative • Stimulant

Uses: Eases sickness and discomfort arising from weak digestion; relieves wind, bloating, and chill within the stomach.

Golden Seal - Hydrastis Canadensis

Abbreviations: Tonic • Antibilious • Stomachic

Uses: One of the foremost remedies for strengthening the digestive organs; corrects excess bile, sluggish liver function, and all bilious disorders.

Goldthread - Coptis Trifolia

Abbreviations: Stomachic • Tonic • Astringent

Uses: Restores lost appetite and strengthens the system during recovery from fever and debility.

Wormseed / Goosefoot - Chenopodium Anthelminticum

Abbreviations: Vermifuge • Antispasmodic

Uses: Highly effective remedy for expelling intestinal worms, particularly threadworms and seatworms.

Gravel Root - Eupatorium Purpureum

Abbreviations: Diuretic • Stimulant • Tonic

Uses: Used to dissolve and clear gravel and stones from the bladder; also used for all kidney and urinary inflammation.

Grindelia - Grindelia Robusta

Abbreviations: Diuretic • Tonic • Expectorant

Uses: Specifically valued for asthma, bronchial congestion, and spasmodic coughing including whooping cough.

Ground Ivy - Glechoma Hederacea

Abbreviations: Astringent • Diuretic • Tonic

Uses: Soothes chest and lung complaints; used historically for internal ulceration and to cleanse and purify the blood.

Ground Pine - Ajuga Chamaepitys

Abbreviations: Stimulant • Diuretic • Emetic

Uses: Used to restore regularity in female complaints; also employed for rheumatic pain and sometimes for gout.

Guaiacum Chips - Guaiacum Officinale

Abbreviations: Stomachic • Diuretic • Alterative

Uses: Strengthens digestion, cleanses and purifies the blood, and gradually restores healthy function throughout the system.

Hair Cap Moss - Polytrichum Juniperum

Abbreviations: Diuretic • Uterine Tonic

Uses: Promotes fluid elimination; used historically for dropsy, urinary obstruction, and suppressed or irregular flow.

Hart's Tongue - Asplenium Trichomanes

Abbreviations: Diuretic • Laxative • Peculiar

Uses: Supports and regulates function of the liver and spleen; also used to help clear gravel and mineral deposits from the bladder.

Hawthorn - Crataegus Oxyacantha

Abbreviations: Cardiac • Tonic

Uses: Specifically valued for strengthening the heart; used where the heartbeat is rapid, feeble, irregular, or strained; also for enlargement and weakness of the heart muscle.

Holy Thistle - Carduus Benedictus

Abbreviations: Tonic • Diuretic • Nervine

Uses: Used during fevers and chills; restores lost appetite, settles weak digestion, and supports female reproductive health.

Hops - Humulus Lupulus

Abbreviations: Tonic • Diuretic • Nervine

Uses: Calms nervous unrest, settles the stomach, and relieves anxiety, sleeplessness, and digestive weakness.

Horehound - Marrubium Vulgare

Abbreviations: Expectorant • Stimulant • Tonic

Uses: One of the most trusted remedies for coughs and chest complaints; also valued highly for easing the distress and constriction of asthma.

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And so, dear reader, we must reflect upon the true nature of modern health.

Consider for a moment what has been done.

For thousands of years, humanity lived in harmony with the healing world around us; every ailment had a remedy growing nearby.

Every generation passed down what worked, what was proven, what was true, what cost nothing and harmed no one.

That knowledge was not hoarded, nor was it locked away.

It was shared, freely, because healing was once understood to be a gift of the earth, not a commodity to be traded.

Then that changed.

Little by little, the wisdom that sustained our ancestors was dismissed.

They called it old-fashioned, dangerous.

It was written out of textbooks and legislated out of practice, not because it failed, but because it could not be owned.

There is no profit in a tree.

You aren’t a lifelong customer when herbs heal you completely.

And there is no empire to build upon something anyone can gather with their own hands.

So they built a different system entirely; one that does not cure, because a cured patient is a lost one.

It manages symptoms forever, rather than addressing the root cause once.

They keep you dependent, keep you returning, keep you paying, month after month, year after year, for something that was never ment to restore you.

And look at what they have replaced it with.

Chemicals that mask one problem while creating three more.

Treatments that carry warnings longer than the list of benefits.

A system that grows richer the sicker we become.

This is not progress.

This is enclosure.

They have taken what belongs to all of us, the healing wisdom of the natural world, and they have hidden it away.

They have told us we are not capable of understanding it.

They have told us we must trust them instead, and all the while, they have been selling us back a pale, dangerous imitation of what the earth already gives freely.

But we are beginning to see it now.

We are opening the old books, we are stepping outside and looking again at what grows all around us.

We are remembering that the human body did not evolve alongside synthetic compounds and laboratory concoctions.

It evolved alongside plants.

It was designed to heal itself, provided with what nature has always offered.

This is what the old texts reveal.

This is what Mr. Fox knew, over a century ago, and it is what they hoped we would forget.

True medicine is not manufactured in a factory.

It does not come with a price tag or an expiration date.

It was placed here for us, freely, long before any man decided he had the right to gate-keep health.

Let us walk forward with our eyes open then.

Let us reclaim what was never theirs to take, and let us remember:

the earth does not charge for its healing

It does not hide its remedies behind paywalls and prescriptions.

It offers them to anyone who will look, to anyone who will learn, to anyone brave enough to question why we ever accepted anything less.

Your presence here is valued above all else, curious mind, nothing is required of you, and nothing is asked.

If you feel compelled to offer something, every contribution is set aside for one purpose:

the procurement of rare historical texts

All that is given helps me recover what has been forgotten, and keep it freely available for all who seek it.

Thank you, for being here, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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