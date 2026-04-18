The gears of my mind run constantly, dear reader, repeating references and introducing concepts until I find myself overwhelmed by the sheer volume of it all.

Throughout my life I have always been a deep thinker; and while it certainly carries with it a great potential, it also comes with the chance of great distress.

I find, however, that when the clouds distort my vision, the reward of persistence and patience is often far greater than expected.

I have learned and connected so much that the mind feels overloaded, as if I possess all the knowledge but the path between the points is broken.

I know now that comprehension requires those virtues mentioned combined with the passage of time.

I sit with the words and let them pass through me, trusting that my mind will retain the pieces of the jigsaw for future use.

It is how I process the work here, and this afternoon will be no different, curious mind.

After spending nearly two years researching Tartaria through the historical record, the many seemingly unrelated references have finally ceased to be unrelated.

A small corner of the jigsaw is nearly finished, granting us a window into the final chapters of this enigma.

While I wanted to stray from Tartaria for a few days, it has tethered itself to my being and I cannot remove it.

Since I cannot push it away, I shall indulge it.

I am looking forward to laying some rather large pieces out before you, dear reader, as we begin to weave these loose threads together.

Using various unrelated and respected books, we shall look at how it was possible to turn a global empire into a modern-day conspiracy theory.

The Historie of the Turkes 📖

We begin this investigation with:

The General Historie of the Turkes

Authored by Richard Knolles, a fellow of Lincoln College, Oxford, and printed by Adam Islip in 1631.

Knolles dedicated twelve years to the compilation of this work, creating a monumental record that served as the definitive English authority on the region for more than two centuries.

It is a book of immense academic prestige, written at a time when the events described were still fresh and the documentation was contemporary, providing us with a perspective untainted by later revisions.

Before we delve into the text, we must address the barrier created by the modern narrative.

If you follow the current historical consensus, you will be told that Tartaria shouldn’t exist within these pages, as modern historians have spent centuries lumping the Turks and the Tartars into a single, homogenised identity.

The modern blurring of lines serves to erase the specific Tartar legacy, but this record stands in direct opposition to that erasure.

Within this book, the Turks and the Tartars are not treated as a single entity, but are defined as distinct and separate powers.

By returning to this original 17th-century lens, we can bypass the modern Turkic labels that have buried the truth and see the Tartars exactly as they were recorded:

a separate, formidable superpower in their own right

This is where the first piece of the jigsaw is laid, and we shall look at the evidence as it was written, not as it has been rewritten.

The dual-language verse on this page provides an anchor that the modern narrative cannot reconcile.

In the Latin, the term is:

Caonia populos, Sarmatasq; truces

Sarmata is classical label often used as a historical catch-all.

But the English translation renders it with absolute specificity:

the warlike people of Epire, and fierce Tartaria land

In the 17th century, these versions were not in conflict.

The English was used to define the living entity that the Latin described, bridging the gap between ancient terminology and the superpower of the day.

By placing them side-by-side, Knolles provides a formal identification that bypasses the homogenised Turkic labels used today.

The poem serves as a ledger of the nations Mahomet II brought low, placing Tartaria in the same breath as the Greeks, the Persians, and the Italians.

These were not nomadic tribes or minor provinces, but the established powers of the earth.

To record it as fierce Tartaria land is an admission of a sovereign identity and a strength that forced the Ottoman Empire into a total confrontation.

As the verse concludes, noting how honour, wealth, and power fade like a flower, we see the record of a global force at the moment it was being subdued and moved into the shadows.

The name was known, the status was recognised, and the identity was specific.

The first piece of the jigsaw is now on the table.

This passage moves from the poetic naming we saw earlier into the hard administrative reality of a kingdom in conflict.

It describes a succession crisis following the death of the great Cham of the Tartars, an event that immediately triggered a civil war between an uncle and a nephew.

This is a direct blow to the modern claim that Tartaria was a vacant wasteland or a loose collection of tribes.

The text records that these two claimants drawne an armie of 60000 men together.

This is a high-stakes military engagement involving tens of thousands of professional soldiers.

The scale of the slaughter, 40,000 men killed on the place, reveals a density of population and a level of organised warfare that has been completely deleted from the modern narrative of this region.

The mention of the Crowne of Tartaria is equally vital.

Crowns belong to sovereign states and recognised monarchies.

The fact that the sonne eventually obtained the victory and the crown shows a structured, dynastic succession that was recognised by contemporary observers.

Furthermore, the great Cham is noted as having resided at Constantinople as a hostage, highlighting the complex geopolitical relationship and the recognition of the Tartar leadership at the highest levels of global power.

By documenting the loss of 40,000 men in a single succession battle, the record provides a glimpse into the actual demographic and military weight of the Tartar power.

We are seeing a state with the resources and the sovereign structure to wage war on a scale that matches any major power of the 17th century.

This is the bigger picture:

a kingdom with a crown, a massive standing army, and a political status that the modern Turkic narrative simply cannot account for

The jigsaw now has a population, a military, and a throne.

Russia, Moscovia, Tartaria 📖

Translation:

“…nor has he a treasury, except for one horse from each of the springs (estates), and customs duties which are common to him and the Turks; likewise metals, except gold, which by treaty belongs to the Turks, are his own property, with the addition of tithes from all estates; likewise from each captive of greater price three [gold coins], and from the cheaper ones a single gold coin or sequin (chequini) are paid to the Khan.

The people supply provisions for the home and for the military of their own accord; he also receives 5,500 gold pieces annually from the Turkish treasury, with a son given as a hostage.

With these slender resources, it is immense how much strength and troops are sustained, which in number surpass all Christian armies; for if it is necessary to lead out an army, 100,000 horsemen assemble most swiftly, with only single men left in each hut to guard the hearths and homes; if the Circassians and Astracanians join them, as they usually do, there will be two hundred thousand or more.

If anyone does not assemble on the appointed day, it is a capital offense.

Furthermore, each man leads several horses, and suddenly, lest they lay waste to the pastures, they rush out to the borders, carrying with them three months' military provisions, namely, dried meat, garlic, cheese, and roots of herbs, which they have in place of spices, and which are therefore commonly called "Tartaric" by our people.”

To deepen the context of this investigation, we turn to a second pillar of 17th-century documentation:

Russia seu Moscovia itemque Tartaria

Published in 1630 by the renowned Elzevir press in Leiden.

The Elzevir family were the premier publishers of the academic world, known for their Republics series which provided the most authoritative geographical and political intelligence available to the European elite.

This was not a book of rumors; it was a high-level briefing on the state of global powers.

By examining this text alongside Knolles’ history, we see the blueprint of a calculated geopolitical operation.

The translation of the Latin text reveals a sophisticated financial and military structure.

We see a system where the Khan (the Cham) maintains his own property and tithes, yet is bound by treaty to the Turks regarding the most vital asset:

gold

More telling is the specific arrangement where the Khan receives an annual payment of 5,500 gold pieces from the Turkish treasury, explicitly tied to the condition of a son given as a hostage.

This is the mechanical core of the destabilisation.

While the modern narrative might view a hostage as a mere security measure, the previous record of the 1631 civil war suggests a much more predatory intent.

By removing the heir to the Tartar crown and raising him in Constantinople, the Ottoman Sultan didn't just secure peace; he gained the ability to re-insert a Turkified claimant back into Tartaria at the exact moment of a leadership vacuum.

This was a preplanned method of internal collapse.

When the great Cham died, the Sultan had a groomed successor ready to challenge the established lineage.

The result, as we saw in the previous record, was a civil war that slaughtered 40,000 men, a massive bloodletting of the Tartar population orchestrated through the hostage system.

The military data in this 1630 text proves why such a destabilisation was necessary.

The record states that with seemingly slender resources, the Tartars sustained a force that surpass all Christian armies.

It documents a mobilisation capability of 100,000 horsemen assembling most swiftly, which could swell to 200,000 or more when joined by the Circassians and Astracanians.

A superpower capable of fielding 200,000 cavalry is a force that cannot be defeated through traditional warfare.

It can only be dismantled from the top down.

By controlling the gold through treaty and the sons through hostage-taking, the Ottoman administration bypassed the massive Tartar armies and struck at the crown itself.

The jigsaw now shows us not just the people and the land, but the specific administrative machinery used to break them.

We are looking at the controlled demolition of a superpower.

Annual Register (1788) 📖

We advance the timeline to a third definitive record:

The Annual Register

Printed in London by J. Dodsley in 1790.

This publication was the essential intelligence briefing for the British Parliament and the merchant elite, serving as the high-level audit of global politics, history, and literature for the year 1788.

While the 1630s records showed us a Tartaria at its military and sovereign peak, this 1788 report documents the final, brutal stages of its liquidation.

It provides the cold, administrative proof of how a superpower is physically and legally deleted from the earth.

The text describes a country that had been ruinously depopulated and reduced to less than one-third of the former number of its inhabitants.

This isn't just a casualty count; it is the record of a demographic collapse intended to make room for what the text calls new settlers and swarms of adventurers.

We are seeing the fierce Tartaria land being cleared out to make way for a new, foreign administration.

The Register notes that the inhabitants were so desperate to escape the troubles and the perfidious conditions that they were selling their lands upon almost any terms, as fast as they could obtain purchasers.

It states explicitly that if there had been enough buyers, not a Tartar of any property would continue in the country.

This is the ultimate transfer of property to strangers, the systematic stripping of a nation's land and wealth under the guise of revolution and improvement.

The second passage connects directly back to the hostage and destabilisation mechanics we saw a century earlier.

It mentions that the Porte, the Ottoman central government, appointed Shabah Guerai, a grandson of the celebrated Crim Guerai, to be Khan.

This confirms the Crown of Tartaria was no longer being decided by its own sovereign laws, but was being handed out by the Turks to facilitate their own designs.

By appointing a leader directly from their own capital, the Turks were installing a puppet who carried the prestige of the line of Tamerlane to manipulate a scattered people.

They weaponised the Tartars' own history to reunite them under a Turk-controlled administration, ensuring a total fraudulent usurpation from within.

The text admits that the Khan had been cruelly despoiled in contempt of all laws, human and divine.

This is a formal admission, recorded in a British state-level publication, that the Tartar crown was not lost through legitimate means, but through this calculated interference.

When you piece this together with the 1631 record, the jigsaw is complete.

First, the sovereign land is identified and respected.

Second, the heirs are taken as hostages or appointed by the Porte to trigger internal civil wars.

Finally, the population is decimated, and the remaining nobility are despoiled of their land and property, forced to sell their heritage for almost any terms.

We are looking at the autopsy of a superpower.

The fierce Tartaria of 1631 has been transformed into the ruined nations of Tartars by 1788, with their honour, wealth, and power officially transferred to the ledgers of their conquerors.

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Moving back to the book we started with, The General Historie of the Turkes (1631) by Richard Knolles.

These later entries provide a granular look at the sheer scale of the Tartar presence in 17th-century warfare, proving their involvement was foundational to the period's power dynamics.

We see the hostage system in active motion as the son of the great Cham, held at Constantinople, is sent back by Sultan Achmat to claim a father’s estate.

This confirms a calculated Ottoman strategy of storing the legitimate Tartar bloodline to be deployed whenever a succession crisis could be exploited.

The resulting battle, which saw 40,000 men killed on the spot, serves as a grim census of Tartar manpower.

A nation capable of losing 40,000 men in a single internal dispute is a nation with a staggering population density, directly contradicting the empty wilderness narrative constructed in later centuries.

The scope also shifts to the tactical importance of the Tartarians on the international stage.

They appear as a constant and decisive variable in large-scale combat, frequently forming the vanguard of professional armies.

Their integration alongside Turks, Moldavians, and Cossacks proves they were not disorganized raiders, but a disciplined and sought-after military class with their own sophisticated command structures.

In specific encounters, they are used as a specialised fast-response force to cut off enemy retreats, functioning as the tactical core that decided the fate of European and Asian borders.

What remains most grounded about these records is the casual nature of the reporting.

To a 17th-century observer, the Tartarians were as undeniable a reality as the Polonians or the Turks, recorded as having their own princes, their own elite units, and their own sovereign interests.

By layering this over the previous evidence, the hypothesis is strengthened:

we are looking at a documented superpower whose military prowess was so formidable it required management through hostage-taking, and whose population was so vast it could withstand losses equivalent to the entire population of major European cities

The eventual erasure of such a prominent and organised group reveals a massive feat of historical engineering.

These pages mark the ending of today’s discussion, and while the previous sections established the Tartarians sovereign status, these accounts show them in the field, operating as the essential backbone of warfare.

We see a specialised tactical unit:

a troupe of two thousand Tartarians and Moldavians used specifically to cut off enemy retreats and intercept movements between major strongholds

They were the vanguard of the army, charging with a fury that confirms a highly professional warrior class.

The mention of individual Tartarians slaying multiple enemies in high-stakes combat proves they were the elite frontline force of the 1600s.

The internal machinery of their leadership was clearly being manipulated.

The records describe how the Tartarians were alerted to movements and redirected by prince-level commanders, showing a clear hierarchy and a sophisticated intelligence network.

Their presence alongside Turks, Valachians, and Transylvanians in massive coalitions, facing armies of thirty thousand men; reinforces that they were a top-tier power that other nations were forced to either ally with or subvert.

The sheer persistence of their name across every theater of war is the most striking takeaway.

To the author, the Tartarians were an inevitable factor in the balance of power.

When combined with the earlier record of 40,000 men lost in a single succession struggle, we see a superpower being bled dry through constant, engineered conflict.

They were the primary force used to decide the fate of borders, yet the history we are taught has reduced this massive, disciplined military presence to a footnote.

And so, dear reader, as we reach our final reflections this afternoon, we find ourselves standing before a map that has been bled of its ink.

We have traced the geography of a ghost, realising that the fierce Tartaria land was never the lawless void our history books required it to be.

In the cold, administrative margins of Knolles’ Historie, the mask of the primitive nomad falls away to reveal a sovereign giant, a bordered reality that once held the balance of the world in its hands.

We see now that the hostage was not a captive of a superior culture, but a high-stakes currency exchanged between equals, a calculated weight in a game of empires where the Great Cham stood as tall as any Sultan.

What we have uncovered is the anatomy of an absence.

We see the professional precision of the vanguard, the lethal discipline of warriors who did not just fight, but orchestrated the collapse of coalitions.

These were not the chaotic movements of a savage fringe; they were the functional, terrifying output of a state that had mastered the logistics of power.

The erasure of such a force is not a mystery of time, but a masterpiece of design.

We are looking at a superpower that was argued out of existence before its blood was even cold, a nation surgically removed from the collective memory so that the victors could inherit a world that looked empty and unclaimed.

True power does not just win the battle; it wins the right to decide if the enemy ever had a name.

We live in a landscape of curated ruins, taught to see only the grass where there was once stone, and only the wilderness where there was once a throne.

To look at these pages is to recognise that our history is not a complete record, but a series of successful deletions.

We are the inheritors of a silence that was manufactured with the same precision as the wars that created it.

We do not find the past; we recover it from the archives of those who tried to bury it alive.

In the end, the greatest victory of an empire is not the territory it gains, but the history it is allowed to forget…

The act of reading and reflecting on these forgotten corners of history is a heavy, solitary task, but it is one that I will always carry out regardless of the cost.

For those who feel moved to contribute, please know that your donations are received with profound grace and appreciation.

Every cent is funnelled directly back into the search, procuring the rare books and physical records needed to drag these buried truths back into the light.

Just know, curious mind, your presence and attention are the only currencies I ask for; thank you.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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