It is widely recognised that whatever reaches the public sphere; knowledge, services, practical methods, usually trails 10 to 100 years behind what is already developed and active within the private sector.

Stand back and view the whole shape of it, dear reader, and the oddity becomes impossible to ignore.

To make sense of it, we first have to understand exactly what our government actually is.

We are told we live in democratic societies across the West, defined as systems where power rests with the people, or with those the people elect to stand in their place.

Sounds appealing enough, does it not, curious mind?

But cut through the wording and ask directly:

which one of us ever authorised them to withhold technology?

If this is truly a democratic state where we hold the authority, by what logic do they keep the very nature of power hidden away?

Even Google itself will confirm that private industry moves ahead faster; that much is almost openly admitted.

But sitting right alongside that fact is a contradiction so bright it should be impossible to miss.

If the people are supposed to be the source of power, why does the entire structure operate on secrets?

Did we ever ask for secrets?

Did anyone seek consent before building policy around what is kept from view?

Follow the evidence and the conclusion is clear; we do not live under democracy at all.

We live within an oligarchy.

Let me define that plainly, dear reader, it means control rests entirely within a small, closed circle; an elite bound together by wealth, established lineage, or command over military force.

We are conditioned to identify this system only elsewhere; think Russia and the constant stream of stories demonising oligarchs there, while never being encouraged to apply the exact same standard to the place where you reside.

Ask yourself two simple things, curious mind:

Does your ruler listen to what you say?

Do the politicians you choose recognise your hardship and distress, and act with the clear intention of building something better ahead of you?

The honest answer is no & no.

With that understood, we can finally turn our full attention to what lies ahead.

A device that looks to us now almost indistinguishable from magic, yet was recorded, examined, and described centuries back with the same rigorous, clinical exactness found in any formal scientific paper.

Unpublished Letter ✉️

Translation:

“To the Illustrious Society of the Royal Academy of Sciences of England.

Concerning the Divining Rod, and its use in discovering springs, veins of water, and mines of every kind; its properties and the many effects it produces.

From what has been read in the Memoirs of the Royal Academy of Sciences at Angers, and to inform this Illustrious Society, it appears proper to set down everything regarding the Divining Rod and the search for mines. Indeed, nearly two hundred years ago, Palissy, M. de Bergasse, and the Chapter of Mines in 1608, presented a detailed plan for how they wished its use regulated, from which we draw the following:

Utum Virguæ Divinatricis, adhibeatur ad investigationem venarum præcipuè ferrearum: et si quid ejus fiat hucusque? fol. 181. It is almost two years since it was first reported in the Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society of England, in the month of November 1666, page 343.

He who has the honour of presenting this account may add, and can also confirm by evidence, what M. Gassendi so learnedly wrote on the subject.

I also bring forward M. Bacon, Chancellor of England, who is ranked among the greatest philosophers of antiquity; who, after performing many thousands of necessary experiments, gave an admirable account of its nature, and made advances in natural history, so far as he was able; he did well to mention, or at least suggest, the travels of several other scholars and observations, recorded in the notes of the Academy, which may serve to support the Divining Rod, so long as it is regarded as a true invention and property, and is of the highest importance for practical use; above all, it is the guide and rule we have always followed, to locate veins of metal and other underground bodies, and to do so with certainty; a thing no person living today can claim to achieve, unless they have a natural faculty, or have been instructed by a person who has mastered the practice of the Rod.

This work was printed and published more than twenty years ago, alongside a Catalogue of many minerals discovered in France solely through the use of the said Divining Rod.

The reason I take the liberty of addressing this present account is, to ensure that once it has been examined and approved in England, the practice of the Rod, which is there forbidden, will be permitted; and that it may be judged without prejudice, since its effect is undeniable. Nor will it be rejected merely because it is not yet fully understood.

I do not intend to go further into the matter, or discuss what is beyond ordinary understanding; I only submit to your illustrious Philosophical Society, and to no other authority of my own naming.

Having spent my life as a simple student and lover of nature, possessing only limited knowledge, and barely enough to describe a few fine observations gathered from the works of those who have gone before me, I offer this work, hoping that in your kindness you will excuse whatever may be found imperfect or out of place.”

This document, dear reader, catalogued under reference AP/4/16, is a communication sent directly to the highest body charged with defining what counts as science, and it serves as a unadmitted challenge to the story we are taught:

what exactly was written out of the record?

Today, the modern narrative would have you believe that by the closing years of the 18th century, such practices were already dismissed as folklore; primitive guesswork swept aside by proper experiment and proven method.

Yet, as you read the account, curious mind, that explanation begins to look like a convenient fable designed to hide something far more substantial.

Sent formally, fully detailed, received and placed carefully within their own archive, it wasn’t lost, only never published, never taught, and never made part of the accepted history.

What is described here is far wider than the narrow, reduced version we meet later.

It is not simply for finding water.

It identifies mineral veins, hidden deposits, concealed cavities, and even follows the passage and location of people moving unseen across the ground.

It is presented as consistent, verifiable, and requiring nothing beyond the wood itself; no fuel, no chemical, no expensive apparatus, no special permit.

And what is missing entirely from their authorised publications?

Any clear proof that it failed.

Any report of trials that found it unreliable; any public finding where it was examined and defeated.

Only silence.

Only exclusion.

They did not disprove it; they simply chose not to admit it existed within the body of knowledge they formally authorised and released.

This is the pattern we uncover again and again, curious mind.

We know for certain that in France, at exactly the same time, this very practice was documented, tested, printed and recognised as a useful working art.

Across the Channel, the Royal Academy received the same kind of testimony, and took a different course:

it remained within the archive, but was never carried forward into what was permitted as public science

The method itself did not vanish from use entirely, it vanished from the official history and the accepted curriculum.

This remains the great inversion we live with.

We are told the old ways were ignorance, and what survives is the whole truth.

But the documents they kept locked away show us plainly:

they once held a far wider record, and made a deliberate choice about what portion of that record would be allowed to stand as truth

This letter sits exactly as it was filed; one more piece of evidence that the dividing line between what was formally accepted and what was formally set aside was never drawn by experiment alone…

It was drawn by selection.

Translation:

“On my part, I have done everything possible to explain clearly and methodically, by all fitting means, the practice and its application; and indeed, I must add that there are persons from The Hague who come expressly to seek instruction in this skill and its proper qualities, to acquire the necessary dexterity, and then to repeat and demonstrate it themselves.

I have worked and applied myself to this subject continually for many years; I have written, and have had printed, works on the matter, yet for nearly twelve years now, I have been in a state of total destitution, without any employment whatsoever for a long time past.

All this while, through no fault of my own, I find myself plunged into such a deplorable condition of distress, that I can no longer appear decently in public; nor do I dare present myself before you, having abandoned all other resources, save only the humanity and charitable kindness of those who have always generously extended their aid.

Though I have no other support left, I trust that you will grant me a few moments of attention; and seeing what a sad and afflicted state I am reduced to, advanced as I am to the age of sixty‑two, speaking and writing the English language also, though with this present letter and memorial, I am resolved, by the help of Divine Providence, to make all possible haste to return to my native country, and to that end I most earnestly and very humbly implore the compassion and goodness of all those benevolent and charitable Gentlemen who compose this Illustrious Royal Society of England, that they may be pleased to deign to consider and examine my deplorable situation and circumstances, and to extend toward me the same gentle and kind favour which they have already shown toward other generous and charitable persons, to help lift me from these pressing difficulties; and that at last I may undertake the journey to return to my own Country, where I hope to recover my health, and above all to render myself worthy in every respect, by fulfilling my vows to God, and by striving to deserve the continued kindness and good will of you all, Gentlemen, my most respected Benefactors.

1780, the 22nd of December

The very humble Representative and Servant of Sir Clay near the Coach and Horses in Dukes Lane, Drury Lane

Jean Joseph Rottanzi, at the Coach & Horses in Dukes Lane in Drury Lane”

Here we are, dear reader, having now read both parts of this single communication, we see something deeper still; not only a forgotten description of a working method, but the very human story that sits wrapped around it.

We began with the argument itself:

clear, referenced, citing authorities reaching back to the early 1600s, naming Palissy, Bacon, Gassendi, and records held within academies across France and England

The writer asks only fair examination; that it be judged by effect, not dismissed simply because it does not fit the prevailing view.

He points out that in his own country it was printed, verified, and regulated; while here, it was forbidden in advance, before proper trial had even been made.

Now in these closing pages, we meet the man behind the document.

Jean Joseph Rottanzi tells us plainly:

he has spent his whole life studying, teaching, publishing, demonstrating

People travelled from as far away as The Hague just to learn from him; yet after decades of service to this knowledge, he has fallen into total ruin.

Twelve years without work, reduced to such poverty he cannot show his face in public, living entirely on the casual kindness of strangers, at sixty‑two years of age, speaking our language and writing to us directly, begging only for enough help to return home before his strength fails completely.

There is something profoundly revealing here, curious mind.

When knowledge is useful, verifiable, and freely accessible; when it does not require expensive tools, large capital, or membership of a closed circle, those who guard the boundaries of official science do not simply ignore it.

They also make certain that those who carry it, teach it, or defend it are slowly ground down until they can no longer speak.

This is not debate.

It is attrition.

Notice too what he writes right at the beginning of his appeal:

…the practice of the Rod, which is there forbidden, will be permitted; and that it may be judged without prejudice, since its effect is undeniable

He already knew the truth of it was not in question; the only barrier was permission.

We see then that the story is twofold; first, the method itself, set aside by selection rather than proof; and second, the fate of the man who brought it forward, left destitute, unheard, and eventually forced to turn his back on this country entirely, his work filed away but never taken up, never continued, never given the hearing he asked for.

It matches exactly the shape we recognised earlier.

If this were truly a system where the best evidence wins, where discovery is welcomed and all useful truth is made public; a man with proven experience, a long list of supporting references, and generations of recorded success behind him would not have been left to beg in the streets of London.

He would have been welcomed; his work tested, his method taught.

Instead, he was met with silence, exclusion, and poverty.

And in the end, his letter remains in the archive, but his name vanished from the history books.

The knowledge he tried to have us examine was pushed back out of sight.

The only thing we are left with is the paper itself; quiet, unburned, uncensored, but unspoken, a small, surviving record of exactly how the control works.

They do not always need to ban every word; sometimes it is enough to let the messenger run out of means, run out of hope, and finally leave.

And once he is gone, the silence becomes permanent.

That is the lesson written between every line of this December 1780 letter.

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And so, dear reader, a rather intriguing lesson this morning; and perhaps a poignant moment to reflect upon it.

We began looking for a forgotten method, and found instead the biography of how truth itself is treated within the world we inhabit.

We see now that knowledge does not simply fade away because it is false; it is often buried slowly, carefully, beneath layers of silence, neglect, and the slow erosion of the hands that hold it up.

Here is a man who carried something useful, something tested, something passed down and proven across centuries and nations.

He wrote, he taught, he printed, he travelled; and yet, within the very place he hoped would examine and preserve it, he found only walls turned away.

Not argument, not experiment, not refutation:

only indifference sharpened into exclusion, until even the means to speak ran dry

It is the oldest, most effective strategy of all:

do not burn the text, do not strike the words out

Simply let the keeper of them go hungry, let his voice thin, let his strength fail, and let him slip away.

Once he is gone, the paper remains safe on the shelf, but the living thread that connects it to the world is severed.

Then you are free to say it never worked, never mattered, never existed; because no one is left to stand and demonstrate otherwise.

True history is not what is printed in the books, dear reader.

It is what survives in the gaps between them.

It is the letter that stayed inside the archive, the observation that was filed instead of published, the man who walked away empty‑handed while his work waited, silent, for us to come looking.

We speak often of searching for truth; but here we learn what that search truly means.

It is not always a grand discovery or a sudden revelation.

Most often, it is simply the patience to read what they left behind, the courage to see what they chose to hide, and the resolve to remember what they hoped we would forget.

Jean Joseph Rottanzi carried his knowledge across borders, and carried his plea into the heart of the academy.

He asked only to be heard.

They gave him a place to store his words, but no place in their story.

Yet here we are, centuries later; still reading, still listening, still tracing the faint, enduring line from his hand to ours.

That is the victory no archive can lock away, and no silence can make disappear.

Before we close, a quick note on support, curious mind.

Contributions are never required or expected; your presence and attention matter above all else.

For those who choose to help, every penny goes directly toward acquiring old books and securing access to archives; the sources that let us bring these hidden documents into the light.

Thank you, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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