Alternative History

Alternative History

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Noxsoma's avatar
Noxsoma
3h

There seems to be this wave of memory rising on the planet.

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1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
Roy McIntosh's avatar
Roy McIntosh
7h

Some of the Edinburgh Royal Society members were also members of the BEGGARS BENISON! Now that sure takes the shine off the ginger bread! No doubt they would have also been members of some of the "gentlemens" clubs in Edinburgh the likes of the WIG CLUB!

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1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
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