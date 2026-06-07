The ironies of the Royal Society often dwell in plain sight, dear reader, tucked away behind the austere weight of their own mandate:

nullius in verba

We are instructed, with a nod toward autonomy, to take nobody’s word for it.

It is a breadcrumb for those who refuse to let their observation settle into the rigid, manufactured framework of accepted history.

Paired with their other foundational creed, Science in the Making, the intention reveals itself not as an end, but as a deliberate, ongoing construction of reality.

To grasp the mechanics of this project, we must peel back the layers of the current paradigm.

We are taught that science is a modern triumph, yet the ancient precursors, the alchemy practiced in the sands of Egypt and codified at the dawn of record, remain the true, hidden bedrock of our collective story.

It survived for millennia, a living pulse of knowledge, only to be systematically eclipsed by what we now call modern science.

The culture today views alchemy through the funhouse mirror of farce, reducing a profound philosophy to the crude, fantastical errand of turning tin into gold.

This is the great inversion of truth.

The chasm between the pursuits of the Royal Society’s earliest architects and the sterilised curriculum taught in our institutions today is not an evolution; it is a total, manufactured displacement.

They are not observing science; they are making it, forging a version of reality that prioritises the mechanisms of control; vaccines, instruments of mass destruction, and the subtler, sharper edges of spiritual manipulation, over the raw pursuit of wisdom.

They sell this progress under the banner of the greater good, leaving us to confront the silence that follows when one asks, whose good?

We step back to 1675, a year frequently dismissed by the modern gatekeepers as an epoch of primitive ignorance.

If we are to honour their own foundational command, we must refuse the urge to discredit the past before we have even opened the archives.

We approach these documents stripped of modern pre-tense, setting aside the inherited opinions of those who curate our history.

We will parse the language of these pages ourselves, seeking the meaning that remains once the noise of centuries is stripped away.

The evidence is laid out for inspection, links, texts, and translations offered not as a sermon, but as a foundation for independent discovery.

You are invited to look, to weigh, and ultimately, to follow the only directive that remains honest:

take nobody’s word for it

Letter, from L.M. to Unknown ✉️

Translation:

“My honoured Friend,

I received your letter, and the books you sent, and ask my pardon for returning them so late. You are mistaken, for I was never from home; I was always in my chamber, and busy with my pen. I thank you for your kind expressions towards me, and am sorry to hear that some speak evil of me, and others say what they do not approve. For myself, I speak truly, and shall say freely to you what I think and know: that though there are several things in it very sound and solid, yet there are also some things very harsh, and indeed much metaphysical reasoning, and some points, I fear, impossible to be plainly and clearly made out.

Here are the chief points concerning Place and Motion or Space, of matter, or matter extended.

1. If that be true, as I still maintain, that place and space are one and the same, and that to be in a place is nothing else but to be at a certain distance or position from other bodies; and that when you speak of absolute space, you speak of nothing at all, which cannot possibly be anywhere else but only in relation to other things.

2. In page 16, you speak of a change of place. Now, of Place and Motion: if you only change your position, it is only a change of relation; and a change of relation cannot be a real motion or change of place. And yet, you may further change your relation, while you remain perfectly still and at rest, and the earth moves around you. For you know that there have been, and still are, those who strongly maintain that the earth stands fixed and immoveable, and the heavens move about it; and again, others who hold just the contrary opinion. Now I would fain know which of these two is truly the place of rest upon earth? And if both may be true, why should one be preferred before the other? But if neither is true, then place is not a relation, as is pretended, and therefore you define it amiss: it is but a relative thing, and a mere mental conception, as I have told you before.

3. If matter be not extended, then it has no place. If body or matter, sun or moon, and the whole world, were not extended, they would be nowhere, and therefore they could have no place, and consequently would not exist.

4. In page 19, you argue that quantity is the measure of place; and all quantity must exist somewhere, which you say is true, but measure can be nowhere else but in the thing measured (which being itself extended is capable of measurement).

5. You say there can be no extension outside or beyond any given body whatsoever. To say that place makes matter extended is, in my view, to make the being of a body a thing altogether uncertain; and then all those things in the world which are unknown to us, and which cannot be measured, must therefore be said to be in no place, and consequently are not in the world at all.

6. You say, in page 17, that if all the matter of the world were at rest, it would be incapable of motion and of place. And if many of your solid bodies were to make up one single distinct object, that object could be moved by its own proper motion. Now I know not how this agrees with the principles laid down before.

7. Concerning the first matter of all things, made up merely of the meeting and joining together of many small bodies: you say God made them, and that they are moved and ordered by their own inherent motion, without any distinct, separate, or distinct moving power impressed upon them by Him, not by God’s appointment and supreme creative power, but by their own natural inherent power. And this is speaking, as you profess, strictly according to your own hypothesis, which I allow you all due liberty and credit to hold. But you must also grant me leave to say that this, if conceived of as being from eternity, may well make way for Atheism, for denying the Scriptures, and for denying the divine power and providence of our infinitely good and great God.

Do you not judge it certainly true, that if things were eternal and uncreated in themselves, and if by their own nature they were to make up the matter of the world, they must of necessity be either Eternal without beginning, or Temporal with a beginning? To say that they are Eternal, is to deny the Christian Creed, wherein we profess and firmly believe that there is but One Eternal Being. And if they had no beginning, yet reason and undeniable principles of natural religion teach us, and sufficiently demonstrate, that there can be but One Eternal. For whatever is eternal is self‑sufficient, and depends upon nothing else for its being; and nothing can give existence or beginning to itself, as…”

We turn our attention to a manuscript archived under the reference number EL/P1/32, a letter dated 16 March 1675.

It is a document that captures the precise moment the intellectual architects of our modern prison-reality were busy cementing the floorboards, and it is a fascinating piece of evidence for anyone who has realised that our science is little more than a carefully curated fable.

The letter is a sharp, biting critique from one contemporary to another, and it exposes the deliberate, calculated divorce between the material world and the Divine that defines our current, godless curriculum.

In the modern narrative, we are sold the story that humanity emerged from the darkness of ignorance, shedding the superstition of religion to embrace a purely mechanical, objective understanding of the universe.

We are taught that this was progress, a triumphant march toward the light of empirical reason.

But this letter proves that the move to strip the Creator out of the machinery of the world was not an inevitable discovery, it was a conscious choice, a pivot toward atheism that the author immediately recognised as a threat to both logic and existence itself.

The author dismantles the recipient's hypothesis, that matter moves by its own inherent power rather than by the supreme creative power of God, with a wit that is as refreshing as it is dangerous to the official history.

By defining the world as a system of small bodies moving on their own, the author argues, the recipient is not just indulging in metaphysical reasoning; he is actively laying the groundwork for a reality where the Divine is discarded, making the existence of everything, including ourselves, altogether uncertain.

The contradiction with the modern narrative is stark and absolute.

Our world is built on the premise that everything can be quantified, measured, and reduced to a mere mental conception, a relative thing that only exists because we observe it in relation to something else.

The author warns that this is a descent into madness.

If you claim that matter is only defined by its position or relation to other bodies, then things that cannot be measured or are unknown to us must essentially be nowhere at all.

This is the very essence of a psy-op we live in today.

By defining reality in purely material, relative terms, the establishment gained the power to declare what is real and what is not.

They turned the universe into a closed, mechanical box that they alone have the key to, and they did it by telling us that the alternative, the acknowledgement of an eternal, self-sufficient Creator, was the superstition.

The author of this letter saw the cage being built.

He saw that by removing the Divine anchor, the institution was turning the world into a site for their own engineering, a place where they could define the terms of our existence to suit their own power.

This document is a witness to that betrayal, a piece of evidence that the science we are force-fed today is not a search for truth, but a long-running, engineered distraction from it.

Translation:

“...whatever is eternal cannot possibly have anything prior to itself; to suppose otherwise makes it far more impossible: for whatever is before what is eternal must itself be eternal, or else it cannot be before that which is eternal. If those things be eternal and self‑sufficient, as they must needs be if they are eternal, then they must be so many distinct gods. For none but God can be eternal and self‑existent; and then instead of one God, we should have as many gods as there are of those things.

Now he tells us, page 124, that perhaps a multitude of these do not make up one single body or distinct substance; and then how many millions of them must go to make up one single corporeal substance in the world, it would be a hard labour for Him, or any understanding, to reckon. But then also, those things being eternal, it makes a clear contradiction, a plurality of gods; and therefore, since there is but one true God, this cannot be.

2. He says that these things have neither beginning nor motion (pages 17, 18). Well, if they are eternal and without any capacity of motion or change, this plainly proves they are immutable. But if they could not be other than they are, are temporary, and had a beginning, I ask: when, and by whom did they begin?

3. He says, page 17, that they were the first matter of the world.

4. They must have existed before the world, as the materials of a house must exist before the house can be built from them.

But if Moses says, in Genesis chapter 1, verse 1, “In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth”, and chapter 2, verse 1, “Thus the heavens and the earth were finished”, heaven and earth were created; and as Moses, and all the holy Scriptures say, they were made out of nothing, not out of pre‑existing matter, nor was any previous substance laid down or appointed beforehand.

God created the whole world, and appointed and established its order and course by His own will and power; He spoke, and it was done, He commanded, and it stood fast.

I am troubled, and indeed I speak it with no small grief and sorrow of heart, to see that your opinions (though you mean well) are securely vented in our universities, where some dare profess and publish such things as are contrary to sound doctrine, to the truth of God, to the principles of our Church and faith, and greatly strengthen the hands of adversaries, especially those of your own persuasion, who will not fail to make use of what you write (though you mean well), and will confidently hope and promise themselves great advantage, whilst by authority and subtlety they seek to suppress the truth, and further their own corrupt designs, betraying their trust and the truth, and altogether heaping up (as I am grieved to say) a mass of falsehoods, printing and publishing apocryphal and erroneous positions to be received as truth, to the great scandal and offence of the faithful.

God knows, we are sufficiently plagued with a bloody church and nation, and every true heart ought to beware of you, of yourselves, and of your false ways.

March 16th, 1675

L. M.”

Whoever L. M is, they aren’t playing games here; they’re writing a cease-and-desist to the architects of a counterfeit reality.

They were trying to build a universe out of bricks they claimed had always existed, and L.M is exposing the fact that this is a mathematical absurdity, let alone a theological one.

The real meat of this is the take on universities:

the academy was being weaponised in 1675 to push these erroneous positions under the guise of intellectual progress

The author recognised that his friend is being used as a useful idiot by adversaries who have a much darker, corrupt design in mind.

They’re watching the foundation of our modern, state-sanctioned ignorance being poured, and find themselves disgusted by it.

This isn't an abstract debate about physics; it’s an indictment of a betrayal.

L. M. identifies that they are using authority and subtlety to bury the truth, which is the exact same playbook used today to keep us from noticing the strings being pulled.

The writer knew that once they successfully replaced God with natural inherent power, they’d have a blank check to define reality however it suited their power structure.

He’s telling us, loud and clear, that we are being lied to by people who are actively working to gain our trust, and that this science is just a mass of falsehoods designed to keep us from seeing what’s actually happening to our world.

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And so, dear reader, having sat with this letter, and its contents; we must reflect on what this shows us about society, then and now.

We find ourselves standing before the altar of a hollowed-out history, staring into the abyss where our agency was bartered away for the cold comfort of a mechanical worldview.

L. M. was not just writing a letter of critique; whomever they were, they were drafting a desperate, final warning against the systematic eviction of the divine from our common reality.

They saw the shift toward a universe comprised of isolated particles as a deliberate arson, a fire intended to consume the spiritual architecture that once linked humanity to a higher order.

When the architects of the Royal Society began their work, they did not just change a philosophy; they inverted our place in the cosmos, moving us from children of creation to inhabitants of an engineered, clockwork cage.

This document serves as a testament to that original, profound betrayal.

By pushing the idea that matter acts solely through inherent, autonomous motion, they effectively declared a silent war on the notion of providence, crafting a sterile environment where they, as the self-appointed masters of measurement, could become the absolute arbiters of truth.

We must recognise that the metaphysical reasoning they cultivated in the universities was never about the pursuit of knowledge; it was a tactical manoeuvre to isolate the individual from their own intuition, replacing the living, breathing uncertainty of a world governed by God with a sanitised, predictable model that they alone control.

They sold us the delusion that we were progressing toward enlightenment, when in fact, they were building the walls of a wider, more invisible prison.

Consider the tragedy of the exchange:

we traded the weight of existential meaning for the ease of quantification

We have become a society that worships the map but ignores the territory, endlessly measuring the distance between points while losing sight of why those points possess any significance at all.

They have succeeded in turning the world into a mental conception, a landscape where your value is strictly defined by your utility within their system.

Anything that burns with an authentic, unquantifiable fire, anything that refuses to be reduced to a statistic, is systematically discarded.

We are experiencing the long, slow realisation that we have been governed not by the truth, but by a curated fiction designed to keep us looking in the wrong direction, staring intently at the symptoms of a controlled decay while the perpetrators remain safely hidden behind the walls of their own institutions.

Yet, there is a defiance in remembering the truth.

To engage with this letter is to engage in an act of subversion, refusing to be a passive spectator to the manufacturing of our own perception.

We must hold fast to the understanding that we were never meant to be cogs in a godless machine.

We are the inheritors of a world that was far more vibrant, dangerous, and divine than they dare to admit.

The authority they wield is built upon a foundation of sanitised fables and purposeful omissions, meant to dull our discernment and make us fear the silence that lies between their lines.

Do not allow them to define the limits of your reality.

Keep the sharpness of your mind focused on the anomalies, the contradictions, and the hidden threads they leave behind.

True power lies in the quiet, dangerous refusal to accept the consensus they have spent centuries perfecting; it lies in the realisation that while they may hold the pen that records the history, they cannot claim the truth that lives in the soul.

Your monetary support is not a requirement here; your attention is the primary fuel for this endeavor.

Should you choose to provide financial backing, it goes toward the acquisition of obscure texts, funding the digital access required to navigate hidden archives, and eventually, the production of my own volumes.

Thank you, most of all, for being here, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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