Alternative History

Alternative History

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
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I'm quite stunned that Any who have read Your works would still be claiming Tartaria was "a myth" (or just a mis-named other entity, or whatever). Unless They're paid to prop the narrative. Could be, eh?

Excellent finds here proving that Tartaria was a known and recognized state/country into the mid-20th century.

I guess Their lies needed Russia to be the saint and its aggressions erased for some manipulative purpose. There surely are moneyed psychopaths in control on Our planet (by virtue of money) who are playing with Our knowledge, and I thank You greatly for bringing these forth!

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