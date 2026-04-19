Alternative History

Alternative History

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Stephen Verchinski's avatar
Stephen Verchinski
8h

Not surprised nor the treachery of the Brits.

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Noxsoma's avatar
Noxsoma
6h

If you haven't seen the film, "Angel Heart" you might want to have a look, if you have time and you can find it. I've been to the Museum. Just once. Looking forward to your results. This is better than Scooby-Doo. Cheers.

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