I would imagine we are both aware, dear reader, that the museum in the heart of London is home to treasures from every corner of the world.

From Egypt to China, the fragments of every civilisation and every era have been meticulously gathered, only to be stored and displayed within one rather magnificent building.

It is a grand repository of the stolen and the saved, yet one name is absent from the placards and the glass cases.

Tartary is nowhere to be found, for we are told it simply did not exist.

Well, one might be tempted to believe that.

I do not live close to London, so the next best place for me to look is the British National Archives.

It is here that every single artifact is painstakingly preserved, if not digitally captured, then as a descriptive ledger.

If the mainstream narrative were true, Tartary and its people should be entirely absent from these halls of record.

You know what is coming next, don’t you, curious mind?

It would seem that the evidence is no longer just a whisper in the dark.

Not only is it present within the documented historical record, the CIA Reading Room, the NSA Archives, and the shelves of the Freemason Library, but we now have documented accounts from the British Government Archives themselves that consolidate Tartary as a profound geopolitical entity.

These are not rumors; they are the administrative receipts of a reality the world was forced to forget.

Where ever will I be directed next?

I have a feeling that there is still so much more to find, but for now, let us cast our eyes upon some fresh evidence from a fresh source.

I am confident that these accounts have never truly been read by modern eyes, let alone understood for what they represent.

After all, was any history truly safe from the savage grip of the colonial powers?

SP 8/1/31 📂

This first reference, cataloged as SP 8/1/31, is a direct window into the year 1683.

It is held within the State Papers at Kew, yet it remains undigitised.

You cannot simply click a link to view the original ink; it requires a physical visit or a formal request for a copy.

While some might see the lack of a digital image as a hurdle, the official catalogue description is, in many ways, an even more powerful piece of evidence.

This is the British Government’s own summary of its records, written for internal tracking and administrative clarity.

The description details an account of a defeat suffered by the son of the Cham of Tartary, alongside two Pashas and an army of more than 12,000 Tartars.

This isn't a minor border skirmish or a tribal dispute.

This is a massive military force led by Tartarian royalty, deeply involved in the geopolitical struggles of Europe, specifically the events surrounding the Duke of Lorraine and the Prince of Orange.

This entry fundamentally dismantles the myth that the Tartars were just a disconnected, nomadic group of no political consequence.

To have the son of the Cham leading twelve thousand men into the heart of a European conflict shows that Tartary was a functional military and sovereign power.

The British were tracking these movements because they had to; the presence of such a force shifted the balance of power across the continent.

It reveals that the Tartary excluded from our modern textbooks was, in 1683, a primary actor in the wars that shaped the modern world.

The fact that this document sits in a folder at the National Archives, described but not displayed, serves as a perfect example of how the history of a civilisation is not always burned, sometimes it is simply filed away and left in the dark.

SP 105/60/296v 📂

Next, we move to SP 105/60/296v, a dispatch dated 1694 from Dresden.

Like the previous entry, this record remains tucked away in the physical stacks at Kew, undigitised and shielded from the casual browser.

Yet, the description provided by the archive is a staggering admission of Tartary’s standing on the world stage.

It mentions a dispatch alluding to the deposition of both of the cham of Tartary and the grand vizier.

This is a critical piece of the puzzle.

A deposition is not a vague occurrence; it is a formal, legal, and political removal from power.

The fact that the British and European courts were tracking the removal of the Cham with the same urgency as they tracked the Grand Vizier of the Ottoman Empire proves a level of institutional parity that modern history completely ignores.

This wasn't a lawless frontier; it was a sovereign state with a throne so significant that its vacancy sent ripples through the diplomatic circles of London and Dresden.

The existence of this record brings the ceremony of the title into sharp focus, revealing the meticulous, ritualistic recognition of authority that anchored the old world.

If the Cham of Tartary were merely a tribal chieftain or a myth, there would be no ceremony to correct, and no diplomatic dispatch needed to announce his deposition.

It suggests that Tartary was part of an intricate, global network of monarchs and ministers who all recognised one another's legitimacy.

By keeping these documents in the shadows, the narrative of a primitive or non-existent Tartary is maintained, while the actual paper trail proves they were a cornerstone of 17th-century global politics.

They were peers to the powers that eventually oversaw their erasure.

SP 91/6/348 📂

We now find ourselves looking at SP 91/6/348, a high-level diplomatic summary from February 1710.

This record details the arrival of an Aga from the Cham of Tartary at Azov, carrying specific instructions.

An Aga was a title of high nobility and military command, and his presence here is not for a local skirmish, but to deliver a message regarding the Porte (the central government of the Ottoman Empire) and its orders to restrain the Tartarian people from hostility toward the Russian Czar.

The implications of this exchange are massive.

It shows the Cham of Tartary functioning as a vital pivot point in a three-way power struggle between the Russian Empire, the Ottoman Empire, and the King of Sweden.

This is sophisticated, top-tier diplomacy.

The British were tracking these movements because the directions issued by the Tartarian leadership could effectively decide the outcome of a continental war.

When the record mentions specific orders not to provide the King of Sweden a convoy upon his departure from Bender, it places the Tartars in a position of gatekeeper, controlling the movement of some of Europe's most powerful monarchs.

This specific reference reveals a landscape entirely alien to the version of history taught in classrooms.

It reveals a highly organised, disciplined, and recognised Tartarian authority that sat at the very center of global affairs.

They were a people whose hostility had to be managed through international treaties and whose diplomatic envoys were treated with the same weight as the ministers of the Czar.

It becomes increasingly clear that the Tartary stored in these archives was a cornerstone of the old world order.

The British didn't just know they existed; they understood that without managing the power of the Cham, the entire geopolitical map of the early 18th century would collapse.

SP 91/6/558 📂

Next we come to SP 91/6/558, a dispatch from Berlin dated June 1711.

This record provides a gritty, boots-on-the-ground view of the closing stages of this era.

It describes a joint military operation where the Waywode of Kiev and Cham of Tartary were obliged to raise the siege of Bialacerkiev after sustaining losses.

This reference is a revelation of coordination.

Seeing the Cham of Tartary operating in direct tactical alliance with the Waywode (a high-ranking governor or military commander) of Kiev shows that the Tartarian state was not some isolated, far-off land.

They were active participants in the brutal, high-stakes siege warfare that defined European power struggles.

They were winning and losing alongside the established houses of the West, integrated so deeply into the military landscape that their movements were reported back to Berlin with the same urgency as those of the King of Sweden or the Russian Czar.

In the bigger picture, this document confirms the physical reality of Tartary's borders and its influence.

To be obliged to raise a siege implies a level of military organisation, supply lines, and strategic objectives that only a recognised state can maintain.

It was a civilisation that commanded enough respect, and enough fear, to be documented by every major European power during their most critical moments of conflict.

These archival entries aren't just descriptions; they are the cracks in the dam.

They show us a Tartary that was too large to ignore, too powerful to dismiss, and too significant to simply forget.

By leaving these records as mere descriptions in a basement in Kew, the story of Tartary remains a fragmented ghost.

But when you look at them together, the picture is undeniable:

the British didn't just find a civilisation; they lived alongside one, fought against one, and eventually, helped file its memory away into a silent cabinet

D258/38/6/49 📂

Next, we have D258/38/6/49, a letter held within the Derbyshire Record Office.

Dated May 14, 1728, this document moves the evidence from the heart of the government to the private correspondence of the provincial elite.

The ledger notes that the Turks have deposed the Cham of Tartary, listing this event alongside the military movements of Russia and the domestic policies of Portugal.

This entry is significant because it demonstrates that the political stability of Tartary was a matter of common intelligence.

It wasn't a niche concern for specialists; it was a headline that reached the English countryside.

The deposition of a Cham was a recognised metric of global change, discussed with the same weight as the mobilisation of garrisons on the Swedish frontier.

What we are seeing here is the persistence of a sovereign entity deep into the 18th century.

Every time these records link the Cham to the Grand Vizier or the Czar, they reinforce a power structure that has been entirely scrubbed from modern education.

It proves that the missing empire was a living, breathing part of the world’s news cycle, right up until the moment it was systematically reclassified.

These provincial records are the remnants of a reality that was once too widespread to hide, even if it is now filed away in a local drawer.

SP 91/18/225 📂

Moving into the mid-18th century, we find SP 91/18/225, a high-stakes diplomatic summary dated September 22, 1735.

This record details a communication from Hanover involving Lord Harrington and the broader European diplomatic machine.

It contains a stunningly blunt admission:

preservation of peace between Russia and Turkey appears to depend on Cham of Tartary's movements at present

This is perhaps the most explicit confirmation of Tartary’s role as the ultimate arbiter of the East.

We are told in our schoolbooks that the 1700s were defined by the rise of the great European empires, yet here, in the confidential files of the British State, we find that the peace of the entire region rested solely on the movements of the Cham.

This was not a power on the decline or a fading memory; it was the geopolitical fulcrum upon which the stability of both the Russian and Ottoman Empires balanced.

The record places the Cham's agency at the very heart of international relations.

If the preservation of peace depended on him, then his authority was the deciding factor in global warfare and commerce.

This level of influence requires a sophisticated state apparatus, a command of vast territories, and a military presence that the major powers of Europe were forced to respect, and fear.

What we are witnessing is the documentation of a titan.

To find such a statement in 1735 suggests that the erasure of Tartary from our maps was not a slow fading away, but a sudden and calculated departure from the narrative.

These archives prove that for the British government, Tartary wasn't just a place on a map; it was the singular force that could prevent, or ignite, a continental war.

SP 78/287/66 📂

We now turn to SP 78/287/66, a dispatch from Paris dated April 7, 1773.

By this time, the world was on the cusp of the revolutionary era, yet the diplomatic machinations recorded here reveal that the status of Tartary remained a central, non-negotiable issue for the great powers.

The ledger describes a series of Russian demands, notably including the independence of the Crim of Tartary.

This specific entry is a devastating blow to the idea that Tartary was a primitive or disorganised region.

Independence is a status granted to sovereign nations, not to lawless territories.

For Russia to demand the formal independence of the Crim of Tartary, and for the British and French to be recording this as a critical point of negotiation, confirms that Tartary was a recognised political entity with its own distinct borders and right to self-governance.

The record places Tartary in the same category as the opening of the Black Sea and the fate of the Jesuit order, major geopolitical shifts that dictated the future of Europe.

It shows that even as late as 1773, the Tartar question was a fundamental component of international law and treaty-making.

The major powers weren't just aware of Tartary; they were actively negotiating the terms of its existence.

Finding this in the archives suggests that the eventual disappearance of Tartary from the world map was not the result of a natural decline.

Instead, it appears to have been a deliberate, political dismantling.

When you have a state whose independence is a matter of global treaty, its removal from history requires more than just time, it requires a systematic effort to bury the paperwork and silence the record.

This dispatch is one of the few remaining witnesses to that sovereign reality.

SP 78/301/50 📂

We move forward to January 1777 with SP 78/301/50, a dispatch from Paris that highlights the escalating tensions surrounding the Black Sea.

The ledger entries describe a precarious situation where Russia felt forced to occupy Perecop and had notified Turkey of a new military command with full powers to treat with Turkish commissaries.

At the centre of this diplomatic storm is the struggle over the independence of Crimean Tartary.

This record is a testament to the fact that Tartary’s sovereignty was not a static footnote, but a fiercely contested reality that the major powers were willing to go to war over.

When the British record that The Turks are not observing the parts of the treaty relating to the independence of Crimean Tartary, they are documenting a breach of international law.

This wasn't a debate over a map; it was a debate over the broken promises of a global treaty.

The presence of high-ranking commissaries and the mobilisation of entire armies specifically to address the Tartary question proves that this entity was far from being a myth.

It was a geopolitical centerpiece.

The major powers of the late 18th century were deeply invested in the status of this nation, viewing its independence as a critical buffer and a legal requirement for peace in the region.

It shows us that the disappearance of Tartary was not a quiet event.

It was a process marked by military occupation, diplomatic betrayal, and the violation of treaties.

These records at Kew serve as the evidence of a slow-motion erasure, where a once-sovereign power was caught in the gears of shifting empires until its name was finally struck from the official narrative.

The independence mentioned here was the very thing that the rising colonial powers could not allow to persist.

SP 78/306/108 📂

To conclude our survey of these archival shadows, we arrive at SP 78/306/108, a dispatch from Paris dated February 25, 1778.

In this final record for today, the stakes are laid bare with a chilling clarity.

The ledger describes a diplomatic landscape where the independence of Tartary is not just a suggestion, but a requirement, on the condition that it is not nominal.

Crucially, it notes that Turkey is sending troops to help the Tartars opposing the Russian Cham.

This document serves as the definitive evidence of an active civil and international war involving multiple global powers over the very survival of the Tartarian state.

The mention of a Russian Cham set against the Tartars reveals a deep, internal fracturing of a vast power structure, one that the Ottoman Empire felt compelled to intervene in with physical military force.

By 1778, the struggle was no longer just about territory; it was about which version of authority would survive.

The demand that independence be more than nominal proves that the actors involved were aware of the risk of Tartary becoming a mere puppet state.

They were fighting for the preservation of a real, functional sovereignty that was being systematically besieged by the rising Russian influence.

It places Tartary at the epicenter of a conflict that involved France, Prussia, Turkey, and Russia, a world war in all but name, centered on a nation that would soon be wiped from the maps.

It provides the final piece of the puzzle, showing us that the erasure of Tartary was a violent, contested, and deeply recorded process.

These documents at Kew do more than just mention a name; they chronicle the final breaths of a global power.

They prove that Tartary did not fade into the mists of time; it was fought for, betrayed, and finally filed away in the silent drawers of the empires that stood to gain the most from its disappearance.

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And so, dear reader, we reach a second point of reflection today, and what we have learned is that history is not a static, unyielding structure, but a garden where certain truths are pruned away to make room for a sanitised view of the past.

We have spent our time walking the narrow corridors of the British National Archives, not the grand, gilded halls designed for public spectacle, but the hushed aisles where the ink-stained ledgers of the real world go to rest.

These are the papers that were never meant to be a legacy; they were meant to be a record, a cold accounting of a reality that has since been scrubbed from the surface of our collective memory, left to gather dust in the silence of an administrative tomb.

In the brittle, clinical descriptions of these undigitised files, we can almost hear the low, steady pulse of a civilisation that was once too vast to ignore, yet eventually became too inconvenient to remember.

We see a Tartary that was no phantom, no nomadic whisper, and no footnote in the margins of greater nations.

It was a titan of sovereignty, a political heavyweight that sat at the high table of the old world.

It was a power that shifted the heavy scales of continental war and dictated the uncompromising terms of peace between empires that we are told were the only masters of the era.

This was a nation of royalty whose commands moved tens of thousands across the earth, of diplomats who wove through the most prestigious courts of Europe, and of a people whose very independence was the singular, vital pivot point upon which global stability once balanced.

What we have learned is that the absence of a document from a digital screen is not an absence of its truth.

Sometimes, the most staggering and undeniable evidence is hidden in the dry, administrative shorthand of the very men who oversaw its dismantling.

These records are the long, reaching shadows of a fallen giant, preserved in the cold, unfeeling logic of the state.

They serve as a haunting reminder that for every empire that rises to claim the light and write the history books, there is another that is quietly guided into the dark, filed away in a cabinet, and left to wait in the dust for a witness with the courage to look for it.

We are beginning to see that the world we inhabit is built upon the silent foundations of another world entirely, one that was not lost, but hidden; not forgotten, but buried under the weight of a thousand carefully placed ledgers.

This journey into the archives is more than a search for facts; it is a retrieval of a lost heritage.

We are peering through the cracks of a narrative that has been sealed shut for centuries, finding that the void on the map was actually teeming with life, power, and a complex, sovereign dignity.

We stand today as the unexpected inheritors of these paper ghosts, tasked with the solemn duty of speaking names that were intended to be silenced forever, and recognising a majesty that the world tried its hardest to forget.

The work of unearthing these documents is a long and solitary road, but it grows brighter with every soul who chooses to walk it.

If these revelations have stirred something within you, your support helps keep this investigation moving.

It is the bridge that allows us to step away from the filtered narrative and back into the physical reality of the archives.

However, please know that your financial support is not necessary.

Your curiosity, your reflection, and your presence in these shadows are enough.

Simply having you here to witness these silenced truths is a profound gift in itself.

Thank you, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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