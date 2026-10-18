La Géographie Universelle (1676) p.0

When we open a modern atlas, curious mind, the world looks settled, its borders fixed, names agreed on, and our ancient certainties are in place, but open a map from three centuries ago, and a very different geography begins to emerge.

Theatrum Orbis Terrarum (1570)

Placements shift, boundaries run in places we are told they never did, and entire nations; vast, well‑documented empires that are described in detail, simply don’t exist in the history we are taught.

One such name appears again and again, dear reader, across the oldest surviving maps of Asia:

Tartaria

It stretches across the breadth of the continent, immense and clearly marked, yet today, if you ask most people what it was, you will be told it was nothing more than a vague term medieval cartographers used for the unknown East; a blank space they filled in with a label because they didn't know any better.

But if that is true:

Why does the name appear repeatedly, with such consistency, and with such definition across hundreds of years of Western and Eastern mapping?

Why do official government records, encyclopedias, and diplomatic correspondence treat it as a real and substantial entity?

And most importantly:

When did it stop being real, and who decided to erase it?

This is not to argue that everything we have been taught is wrong, it is an invitation to look at what the primary sources actually say, and to ask:

Have we been told the truth?

Today we all know the name Siberia, it lies beyond the Ural Mountains, but few realise that as recently as the late 18th century, the word meant something entirely different.

The 1771 edition of the Encyclopaedia Britannica confidently states that Tartaria borders Siberia, yet other works of the same era refer to Siberia as Tartaria.

Encyclopaedia Britannica (1711)

Encyclopaedia Britannica (1771) p.430

Encyclopaedia Britannica (1771) p.5

The New General Gazetteer (1810) p.TAR

The Modern Gazetteer (1759) p.SI

General Gazetteer (1815) p.TA

If they were the same place:

How could one border the other?

Where exactly was this other Siberia that the British cartographers were describing?

The answer is surprising:

What we call Siberia was once known as Tartaria

The smaller region labelled Siberia on those old maps was something else entirely; a tiny territory in the northwest.

Blaeu Grand Atlas (1665) p.108-109

A New Description of Tartarie (1688) p.387

Newsman’s Interpreter (1707) p.SI

Over time, that name was deliberately expanded to cover the whole vast landmass, creating the illusion that it had always been part of Russia.

Modern Gazetteer (1788) p.0

Nouvel Atlas de la Chine, de la Tartarie Chinoise et du Tibet (1737)

Before these shifts took place, Siberia was legally divided into Muscovite Siberia and Tartarian Siberia, with the western region also known as the Piebald Horde.

The area labelled Siberia is confined to the left banks of the lower Ob, Irtysh and Tobol rivers; a modest region in the far northwest.

General Gazetteer (1815) p.ODE

Geographical Grammer (1782) p.341

Everything beyond it is simply marked:

Tartaria

A Newe Mape of Tartary, John Speed, 1626

When war came, the Muscovite-held portion either rose up against Moscow or fled.

Following the Great Time of Troubles and the rise of the Romanovs in Moscow, many regions of the former Great Russian Medieval Empire did not submit to the new capital.

Instead, they formed independent states, the fragments of an older order.

"Novgorod swore allegiance to the Swedish king in 1611, remaining separate from Moscow for six years, governing itself by its own ancient customs."

- Platonov, The Time of Troubles, p.291 (citing July 1611 occupation records)

The largest of these was the original Siberia.

By the mid‑17th century, it had grown into a substantial Russian‑Horde realm, ruled by its own tsars, likely descended from an ancient imperial line.

"The rulers of Siberia traced their descent from the great Khans of the Golden Horde, carrying that legacy into the forests beyond the Urals."

- James Forsyth, A History of the Peoples of Siberia, p.64

“The Khanate of Sibir was the last remnant of the great Horde in the north, maintaining its own sovereign rulers until Ermak's conquest."

- George Lantzeff, Siberia in the Seventeenth Century, p.1

Old maps and geographical dictionaries point to Irkutsk as its capital.

The General Gazetteer (1795) p.IR

General Gazetteer (1815) p.ISC

Geographical Grammer (1782) p.342

Tobolsk, meanwhile, stood right on the frontier between the two powers, which is why the Romanovs built their own rival settlement opposite it, on the western bank of the Irtysh, and named it Tobolsk too.

General Gazetteer (1815) p.TOC-TOB

Newsman’s Interpreter (1749) p.TO

It became the administrative centre of their small province, while the real capital lay deep inside Tartaria.

Moscow even maintained a Siberian Prikaz, a dedicated government department, to manage the territory they claimed.

"Recognising that Siberian affairs had grown rapidly, it was deemed necessary to create a special chancellery, the Siberian Prikaz, with full authority to resolve all matters concerning Siberia."

- History of Siberia, 1889

The 1664 map of the world by Pierre Duval shows the western boundary of Muscovite Tartaria running from the Sea of Azov up the Don River, then crossing the Volga above Nizhny Novgorod.

By 1772 it had shifted noticeably west.

Guillaume Delisle / Tobias Conrad Lotter Asia 1772

Jean-Baptiste Bourguignon d'Anville's Asia and Its Islands 1787

Official Russian sources cite that Tobolsk lost its central administrative role and that the Siberian Prikaz was abolished, governors were then appointed directly from Tobolsk itself.

"The reform of 1763 dismantled the Siberian Prikaz and established Tobolsk as the seat of the Siberian Governor-General, centralising local authority there instead of in Moscow."

- Siberian Soviet Encyclopedia, Vol. 3, p.417

The year 1772 is significant:

it marks the very eve of Pugachev's Rebellion

At first the frontier moved outward, then in the mid‑1700s it shifted sharply back.

By the time Catherine II came to power, all lands around Tobolsk belonged unmistakably to Tartaria.

Universal Gazetteer (1795) p.CAT

"Until the second half of the eighteenth century, the region around Tobolsk continued to appear on maps as part of Great Tartary rather than Russia proper."

- James Forsyth, A History of the Peoples of Siberia, p. 65

The border city had become an inland capital.

In the early 1700s, the Tartarian side reclaimed not only its small north‑western corner but also Kazan, Astrakhan, and the entire lower Volga, pushing the frontier close to Nizhny Novgorod, exactly as shown on dozens of contemporary maps, and in many historical geographical works.

Newsman’s Interpreter (1741) p.AS

Travels in Asia (1822) p.344-345

Once secure, Tobolsk was restored as capital of a reunited western Tartaria.

"The Tartar prince who lost Siberia held his court at Sibir or, as others say, at Tobol."

- Nicolaes Witsen, Noord en Oost Tartarye (North and East Tartary), 1692

For centuries, Europeans had little direct access to these lands.

"The interior parts of this extensive country have been very little visited by strangers; and our accounts of them are consequently very imperfect."

- William Guthrie, A New System of Modern Geography, 1787 edition

"Of the countries beyond the Caspian, our knowledge is most scanty; they are seldom visited by any but those whom commerce leads thither, and still more rarely by Europeans."

- Edmund Burke, The Annual Register, 1761

That changed abruptly at the close of the 1700s.

A two‑pronged expansion began:

Romanov forces moved east into the interior, while the newly formed United States pushed into the western reaches of North America, territory that appears once to have been part of the same broader sphere

Newsman’s Interpreter (1707) p.JE

Newsman’s Interpreter (1707) p.FR

"The Russians are pushing their discoveries and settlements along the coast of Asia eastward, while the United States are advancing rapidly into the vast regions of the west."

- Jedidiah Morse, The American Geography, 1794

"It is remarkable that two great empires should at the same time be extending their dominions toward each other, Russia in the east and America in the west."

- Encyclopaedia Britannica, 3rd Edition, 1797, Vol. 3

"The boundaries of the known world are narrowing; the Russians press forward from the west, the Americans from the east, and the distance between them lessens every year."

- Arthur Young, Annals of Agriculture, 1799

"On one side the Russians advance into the wilds of Asia; on the other the Americans spread through the interior of North America, each laying claim to lands but lately unknown."

- Edinburgh Gazetteer, 1817, Vol. 1

On European maps, the blank space was filled in, and the words Great Tartaria vanished forever.

Some researchers suggest the conflict between St Petersburg and Tobolsk unfolded alongside the Russo‑Turkish War of 1768–1774.

The ruler of Tobolsk may have been allied with the Ottoman Sultan, placing Catherine II in a difficult two‑front war.

"The troubles in the eastern provinces and the war against the Porte broke out at the same time, and both demanded the Empire's utmost attention."

- Annual Register, 1774

"It is remarkable that the peace with the Turks was no sooner signed than the whole force of the Empire was turned toward the interior disturbances of the eastern provinces."

- Gentleman's Magazine, October 1774

"While the armies were engaged on the Danube, matters grew daily more difficult to the eastward; and it is certain that the rebellion found encouragement in the Empire's difficulties abroad."

- William Tooke, View of the Russian Empire during the Reign of Catherine II, 1799

Initially the eastern front held, but in 1774 the Sultan signed a separate peace, the Treaty of Küçük Kaynarca, abandoning his ally.

"On the 21st of July 1774, a treaty of peace was signed at Kainardji, whereby the Porte consented to conditions far more favourable to Russia than had been expected."

- Annual Register, 1774, p. 262

Freed from fighting in the south, Russian forces turned east and overwhelmed the Tartarian state.

Annual Register 1788 p.5

Annual Register 1788 p.19

Annual Register 1788 p.4

From this perspective, the anger expressed by observers like the Egyptian historian Abd al‑Rahman al‑Jabarti becomes clearer:

"We have learned of the dealings of the descendant of Osman toward you, a treacherous betrayer… His arrival brought devastation and ruin. Remain vigilant… Fear nothing, we shall sustain you. We shall restore your rulers in Syria, as in times past. We shall hold only the coast."

- al‑Jabarti (1754–1826)

There is another way to read these events.

When Peter the Great seized power and sidelined his own family and their supporters, many boyars and eastern cities may simply have transferred their allegiance to the neighbouring power, Tartaria, rather than accept his rule.

"The ancient nobility, disdaining the innovations of Peter, withdrew their hearts from a sovereign who seemed to despise all their ancient customs."

- William Tooke, History of Russia, 1800, Vol. 1, p. 214

"Many of the great families, offended by the new order, chose rather to withdraw to their estates in the east than submit to changes they abhorred."

- John Tuthill, The History of Russia, 1801, p. 148

"It was remarked that when Peter assumed the undivided authority, several of the principal cities of the east were slow to acknowledge his title."

- Gentleman's Magazine, 1745, p. 247

Across the lands we call Russia today, curious mind, lie thousands upon thousands of ancient fortifications, hundreds of them on a scale that defies explanation.

They cluster most densely across the Omsk and Tyumen regions, forming what are known as the Ishim Line, the New Ishim Line, and the Kolyvan‑Kuznetsk fortified line.

Open a school textbook, and you will find nothing about them.

Not a word.

Yet look at any map, and the concentration is staggering, especially along the Irtysh River.

And here is the most extraordinary fact:

every single one of these structures has been levelled

Not fallen, but deliberately dismantled, carried away, erased from the landscape entirely.

What kind of secret was important enough to demand such an effort?

Today we can still see them, not from the ground, where nothing is visible, but from the air.

Those who buried them could not have imagined that one day we would look down from above…

The Pokrovskaya Fortress in the Omsk region is one such site.

Others stand nearby, and they all date to the 18th century, their star‑shaped design a clear marker of artillery‑era fortification.

The official account tells us these were humble frontier outposts built by Peter the Great in 1716 to guard the expanding Russian border, small wooden forts that naturally rotted away over time, but compare their line to old maps:

this chain follows the western boundary of Tartaria exactly

And they were built on the eastern bank of every river, the side from which you would defend yourself against forces coming from the east, not the west.

There is more.

Every fortress in Europe was unique, individually designed, different from the next.

These?

Identical.

Standardised.

Built to a repeating plan.

That implies something history says did not exist in that era:

centralised state planning, mass production, and a vast unified workforce

What we are looking at is not a scattering of outposts.

It is the remains of the border defence system of an empire, one capable of marshalling engineering skill and labour on a scale we have been taught simply did not exist.

Stretching from the Caspian Sea at Astrakhan all the way north to Perm runs another wonder the textbooks ignore:

the Trans‑Volga Historical Rampart

Remnants of this colossal earthwork run continuously through the Samara, Ulyanovsk, Tatarstan, Bashkortostan and Orenburg regions; thousands of kilometres of raised bank and ditch, still visible from above.

Compare its course to the 1613 map by Hessel Gerritsz showing the border of Tartaria, they match perfectly.

From the ground you would walk right past it this; from the air, its scale is breathtaking.

We are told it was a simple barrier against nomadic raiders, and that it crumbled away centuries ago, but military logic tells a different story:

the rampart and its ditch face west, not east

Whoever stood guard here was watching for an invasion coming from Europe, not from Asia.

And its length?

Roughly 2,500 kilometres, that is longer than the Great Wall of China…

In places it stands 5 metres high and 70 metres wide, with a defensive ditch 10 metres across.

The labour required to build something like this is beyond comprehension.

Estimates suggest that it would have taken the entire population of the region working continuously for half a century, and that is only the section that survives today.

"To form an idea of the labour bestowed upon these lines, it may be computed that a numerous population, working without intermission for many years, could alone have completed a work of such extent."

- Peter Simon Pallas, Travels through the Southern Provinces of the Russian Empire, 1771–1776, Vol. 1, p. 322

It is a feat that dwarfs the pyramids.

"The rampart stretches across the country for such a length that it must have employed the constant labour of multitudes for the space of half an age."

- William Coxe, Travels into Poland, Russia, Sweden and Denmark, 1784, Vol. 2, p. 417

Yet it has no name in our history books.

No one built it, no one defended it, and then it just… vanished.

"What we see is but a part of what once existed; and yet even the remains alone bespeak a labour that seems the work of centuries rather than of a single generation."

- Johann Georg Kohl, Russia: St. Petersburg, Moscow, Kharkoff, &c., 1842, p. 386

By the close of the 18th century, it was done.

The maps were redrawn.

The borders moved.

The name Tartaria disappeared from atlases, the extra 'r' removed, the territory was absorbed, and the history was rewritten.

By the 1800s, it was as if it had never been there at all.

But the evidence did not disappear, curious mind, you’ve just been reading it.

It survives in the fortifications that still trace the old borders.

It survives in the earthworks that stretch across the Volga region.

And it survives most clearly of all in the maps and books, drawn and written long after the events, by people who had no reason to lie, showing exactly what they saw.

What really happened in those final decades of the 1700s?

The answers are still there, waiting to be read, and perhaps the rebellion we call Pugachev's was never simply about peasants and Cossacks rising up, perhaps it was the final stand of a civilisation that refused to be erased from the map.

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