Alternative History

Alternative History

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Reneé Davis's avatar
Reneé Davis
Oct 18

Well that was a history lesson and half 👏🏻 I’ve been down many a rabbit hole on Tartaria over the last few years, and they always leave me asking more questions than they answered. It’s hard not to arrive at: clearly there have been other “great resets” and history is written by the victors. Bravo for shining lights where we’re not supposed to look, Jordan. I appreciate your work ✨

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1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
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EnemyLemon
Oct 18Edited

This is a phenomenal read, meticulously researched! I haven’t seen any writer that better exemplifies the name of your publication. My kids will be studying your articles to counterbalance the public history curriculum.

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