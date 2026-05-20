Let us get straight to it, dear reader; there is little time to waste when a truth this vast and complex is ready to be exposed.

In tonight’s lesson, I will bring forward numerous independent sources, focusing primarily on the 18th century.

We will use these records; geographical dictionaries, official state dispatches and a political treatise to dissect an era of aggressive rewriting, rewriting that shaped the geopolitical reality of every single person alive on earth today.

But please, curious mind, put aside the modern political theatre and current animosities; this is cold history, not a pantomime.

To look upon what follows is to witness a world broken, systematically torn down and destroyed under the hollow banner of progress.

But what progress?

Look upon the modern landscape.

We are surrounded by institutional child abuse and corruption at the highest levels of governance, widespread societal fractures, skyrocketing rates of chronic disease, and a generation of children documented as less intelligent than their parents for the first time in recorded history.

So I ask you, dear reader, where is the progress?

It becomes glaringly obvious that humanity has traded away a world governed by natural law to inherit an artificial existence dictated entirely by whatever is deemed socially acceptable.

We have been conditioned to believe we are incapable of self-governance without an overarching imperial entity ruling our every move.

The relevance of this loss underpins everything that follows; we are looking at the exact mechanics of how that older world was liquidated.

So then, let us take ourselves back to the early decades of the 18th century, anchoring ourselves to when the original boundaries still stood untainted by the total destruction that arrived by the close of the era.

Newsmans Interpreter 📖

Our journey begins in 1707, dear reader, with the seventh edition of:

The Gazetteer's or Newsman's Interpreter

Written by Laurence Echard, and printed for R. Robinson at the Golden Lion in St. Paul's Church-Yard, London.

This little leather-bound volume was designed as a direct, practical index for the literate class of the early 18th century, merchants, politicians, and intellectuals trying to make sense of international affairs.

When we flip to the letter T, Echard grounds the reader in a massive, sovereign geography that stands completely independent of its neighbours:

"Tartary, is divided into the Asiatick and European Tartary; the first of which is bounded on the N. by the Frozen Sea, on the E. by the same, and China on the S. by China, India, Persia, and the Caspian Sea, and on the W. by Russia..."

Look at how the legal boundaries are drawn.

In 1707, Russia is not an occupant, a ruler, or an administrative force within this land.

Russia is explicitly defined as a western boundary, a separate neighbor sitting on the outside of Tartary’s massive western border.

The text goes on to outline the scale of this independent territory, noting that its northeast bounds are still unknown and that it stretches from the mouth of the Nieper to the Cape of Tabin, and from the mouth of the River Oby all the way to the Wall of China.

Most importantly, this 1707 record explicitly describes Tartary as a highly structured, multi-regional entity.

It is divided into Tartary, properly so called, Tartaria Deserta, Zagathay, Cathay, and Turquestan, and it contains many Kms, a direct contemporary abbreviation for Kingdoms.

This is our uncorrupted baseline.

In 1707, London geographers recognised Tartary not as a vague wilderness or a Russian province, but as a vast, independent network of kingdoms with clearly defined borders, completely sovereign from the Russian empire looking in from the west.

Modern Gazetter 📖

By the middle of the century, dear reader, the geopolitical landscape undergoes a dramatic, documented transformation, captured perfectly in this 1758 edition of Thomas Salmon's gazetteer.

When you read the entry for Tartary, the language changes fundamentally from the clean, outside-looking-in boundary lines of the earlier era.

The text explicitly records that Tartary comprehended all the North of Europe and Asia, of which the Russians possessed much the greatest part at present, and have given it the name of Siberia.

Look at the mechanics of erasure happening right here in the raw ink.

Salmon openly records that Russia has taken physical possession of the northern expanse, but they didn't just seize the land, they actively rebranded it.

The text states they have given it the name of Siberia, showing a deliberate administrative overwriting of the original geography.

The entry continues to track this systematic administrative absorption down into the other regions, stating that the Tartars of Astracan are now subject to Muscovy, the Kalmuck Tartars at present acknowledge themselves subjects of Russia, and the regions of Circassia and Dagistan sometimes put themselves under the protection of the Russians.

This 1758 record catches the empire in full momentum, showing the exact phase where the independent kingdoms of the north were swallowed, broken into subjects, and stripped of their original name on the global stage.

General Gazetteer 📖

By 1815, the geographic records show us the final outcome of this long-term campaign.

Turning to the pages of:

the General Gazetteer; or, Compendious Geographical Dictionary

Complied by the Rev. Archibald Forbes and printed in London, the mask of a peaceful timeline is completely stripped away.

When you read the specific entry for Tartary, the text still acknowledges the vast, staggering dimensions of this country, noting that when taken in its utmost limits, it reaches from the eastern ocean to the Caspian sea, measuring 3600 miles in length and 960 in breadth.

But immediately following these physical dimensions, the gazetteer drops the definitive geopolitical fact of what occurred at the turn of the century.

The text states plainly that a considerable part of Western Tartary has been conquered by the Russians.

The document does not use passive, vague language like absorbed, integrated, or merged.

It uses the explicit legal and military term:

conquered

The independent boundary lines we saw in 1707, which began fracturing into Russian-possessed naming experiments like Siberia by 1758, are recorded here as a completed conquest in the west.

The original world has been physically broken, and its western territories have been officially claimed by the expanding empire.

Rondeau to Walpole ✉️

To see exactly how this violent shift in power was being coordinated behind closed doors, we have to look directly at the diplomatic dispatches preserved in The National Archives at Kew.

In the State Papers Foreign series for Russia, specifically catalog reference SP 91/19/122, we find Folio 122:

a letter from the British minister Claudius Rondeau to Horace Walpole

Dated from St. Petersburg on June 22, 1736.

This document pulls back the curtain on the raw arrogance and strategic motivations of the Russian court during the heat of the conflict.

Rondeau transmits a message from the Russian diplomat Heinrich Osterman regarding complaints sent by the Grand Seigneur of the Ottoman Empire.

The British diplomat's assessment of the internal atmosphere in St. Petersburg exposes the true driving force behind the imperial expansion.

The dispatch notes that while claims are made that the Czarina is still willing to conciliate on reasonable terms, the reality on the ground is dictated entirely by military pride and territorial ambition.

Rondeau explicitly writes that it appears Russia is so puffed up about their superiority over the Tartars and Turks that making peace with the Porte is not a serious concern, until she is master of the Crimea.

The raw wording of this 1736 dispatch exposes the exact mindset that drove the systematic restructuring of the map.

The Russian court wasn't engaged in a defensive border dispute; they were operating with an immense sense of military superiority, explicitly aiming to crush resistance and refuse all serious peace overtures until the sovereign territory of the Crimea was entirely under the mastership of the Czarina.

Paris Gazette 🗞️

The previous reference showing an unchallenged arrogance and celebration of dominance is documented further in the State Papers Foreign series for France, held at The National Archives under catalog reference SP 78/214/51.

This record contains Folio 111, referencing a report from the Paris Gazette dated from St. Petersburg on January 22, and dispatched from Paris on February 23, 1737.

The text captures an astonishing scene of imperial celebration that reveals just how deeply ingrained this superiority had become at the highest levels of Russian royalty.

The dispatch notes that Russian Princesses were actually wounded by fireworks during a massive, public celebration held in St. Petersburg to mark a Cossack victory over the Tartars.

They were literally setting off explosives in the capital to celebrate the fracturing of the Tartar forces, to the point of endangering their own imperial family in the spectacle.

But the report doesn't stop at the celebration; it immediately attaches the strategic reality tied to this festive arrogance, explicitly stating that the Russians intend to attack the Crimea.

This 1737 archive perfectly bridges the gap between the private diplomatic boasts of 1736 and the aggressive territorial reshaping we later see on the maps.

The Russian court was openly treating the destruction of Tartar independence as a theatrical triumph, utilising the momentum of these victories to signal to the rest of the European powers exactly where their armies were marching next.

Rondeau to Harrington ✉️

This calculation of power and deliberate positioning is further laid bare in a subsequent dispatch from St. Petersburg, dated March 5, 1737.

Preserved under catalog reference SP 91/21/39 as Folio 39, this document details a letter from Rondeau to Lord Harrington that highlights the psychological warfare being deployed by the Russian court.

The record reveals that Counts Biron and Osterman deliberately hesitated in making decisions about sending plenipotentiaries to peace talks at Soroka.

Their strategic stalling was entirely design-oriented:

they were explicitly hoping the Turks would make the second move by directly notifying the Czarina

The British dispatch unmasks the exact motive behind this stall, stating that the Russian ministers believed this submission would humble the Turks.

Russia was forcing its adversaries into a position of total diplomatic subordination, threatening that they would refuse to name representatives entirely if they did not get this concession.

Yet, this archive simultaneously documents that the conquest was far from an easy walkover; the people of the region fought back with immense military force.

The text records that a massive coalition consisting of the new Cham of the Tartars of Crimea, two Turkish Bashaws, and the Budjack Tartars, totalling an army of 100,000 men, successfully passed the Dnieper and launched a fierce counter-attack against the Russians, killing the Russian General Lesly.

The onslaught was so severe that it required the urgent arrival of Field Marshal Count Munnich just in time to prevent the entire Russian vanguard army from being completely wiped out, ultimately forcing the Tartars to retire.

This reveals a crucial layer of the timeline.

The independent peoples of Tartary were not passively waiting to be absorbed, nor were they an unorganised force; they were capable of mobilising a staggering 100,000-man army to defend their sovereignty and nearly annihilated the imperial forces on the Dnieper.

The arrogance of the Russian court was a calculated posture used to project absolute dominance, hiding just how fiercely contested this territory actually was before the resistance was ultimately broken and pressured to give up.

Rondeau to Harrington ✉️

The diplomatic machinations of the Russian court did not escape the notice of other major global players, who were watching this aggressive push with a mix of deep suspicion and tactical calculation.

This is laid bare in the State Papers Foreign series for France, cataloged under reference SP 78/214/51, specifically Folio 112.

This archive details a collection of international intelligence reports coming out of major European capitals in early 1737, including Rome on January 30 and London on February 13.

The dispatch reveals a massive, hidden scramble across the continent as nations realised the true scale of what Russia was attempting to pull off.

The intelligence reports indicate that while the Vatican was monitoring the situation with intense anxiety, the British state was actively coordinating its response.

The record notes that the Lord Chancellor delivered the King's Speech to Parliament, where the King explicitly gave his approval of the Treaty of Vienna.

The timing of this state approval is incredibly telling.

The European powers weren't acting out of a desire to protect the independent territories being swallowed up in the East; they were using the chaos to solidify their own alliances and lock down their own spheres of influence.

While Russia was moving its armies to conquer the Crimea and crush the Tartar resistance, Western empires were rapidly ratifying treaties and adjusting their own diplomatic chessboards to ensure they could profit from or contain the fallout of a fundamentally altered world map.

This exposes the chilling reality of how the old world was dismantled.

It wasn't just a localised tragedy; it was a coordinated, high-stakes game where the sovereignty of independent nations was bartered away, and Western capitals watched, calculated, and signed off on the shifting balances of power behind closed doors.

Rondeau to Harrington ✉️

The final layer of subversion and internal sabotage is exposed when we dig into the espionage records of the State Papers Foreign series for Russia, under catalog reference SP 91/21/58.

This archive details Folio 58, containing a report from Rondeau to Lord Harrington, dated from St. Petersburg on March 19, 1737.

This document pulls back the curtain on the covert network of spies, traitors, and backroom operators who actively undermined the Tartar defenses from within.

The dispatch reveals a striking act of treason, noting that a Greek priest had been arrested by the Russian authorities under the suspicion of being a spy.

This individual wasn't an ordinary informant; the intelligence report records that he was carrying a letter from the Hospodar of Moldavia that was explicitly addressed to the Cham of the Tartars.

The discovery of this hidden correspondence exposes the deep structural rot and betrayal running through the region's communication lines.

While a massive 100,000-man army was putting its lives on the line at the Dnieper to protect their sovereign borders, intelligence operators and high-ranking figures were intercepted passing critical strategic messages across the lines.

The document notes that the intercepted priest was immediately sent under a strong guard to the fortress of Sophia, demonstrating just how seriously the Russian state treated the containment of this espionage web.

This 1737 record proves that the conquest of Tartary wasn't achieved solely through sheer military strength or open battlefield engagements.

It was heavily accelerated by a shadow war of espionage, intercepted intelligence, and treasonous actors who fractured the resistance from the inside out, allowing the Russian empire to systematically out-maneuver the native forces and cement their control over the territory.

The Annual Register 📖

The foundational shift in the global balance of power, and the profound tragedy it brought to the native populations, dear reader, becomes undeniably clear when we examine:

The Annual Register, or a View of the History, Politics, and Literature, for the Year 1788

Printed in London, this contemporary chronicle serves as an overview of the immense historical transformations taking place at the close of the 18th century, serving to explicitly document the systematic undoing of Tartar sovereignty.

The volume provides a sweeping historical retrospective that contrasts the ancient status of these independent peoples with the bitter reality of their present condition.

It outlines how the Tartars, who had historically been considered among the most formidable nations on earth, were now being broken under the weight of imperial expansion.

The text details a dynamic where the native populations were forced into a devastating state of submission, tracking how their independent institutions were targeted for complete dismantling by the advancing empire.

This overview sets a somber, definitive tone for the timeline, shifting the narrative away from mere strategic board game maneuvers in Western capitals to reveal the direct consequences on the ground.

The chroniclers of 1788 record a deep and pervasive sense of melancholy as an ancient, sovereign way of life was forcibly extinguished, paving the way for the total territorial conquest that the gazetteers would finalise just a few decades later.

The depth of this systemic tragedy unfolds further when we examine page 5, which focuses on the total, shattering disruption of Tartar life.

The record documents how the sudden change of government and the introduction of a new system of laws and administration thoroughly subverted all their ancient customs, habits, and institutions.

This was not a superficial change of leadership; it was an institutional eradication.

For a people whose entire identity, social structure, and legal traditions had been woven into the fabric of their territory for centuries, having their native laws instantly criminalised and replaced by the administrative machinery of an expanding empire brought a deep, existential shock.

The chronicle describes this sudden transformation as producing a state of general sadness and despondency throughout the entire nation.

The text captures a people paralysed by grief, watching helplessly as the foundational pillars of their society were methodically dismantled.

This historical evidence directly answers why the resistance, despite its earlier strength, was eventually broken, the emotional and social toll of having their entire way of life outlawed created a profound, collective despair that fractured their ability to fight back.

It seems, dear reader, the systematic destruction of the Tartar way of life was heavily compounded by an economic stranglehold.

Continuing onto page 7, the chronicler exposes how the imperial presence targeted the very survival of the native population.

The text notes that the Tartars were being entirely ruined by the immense, crushing expense of supporting the vast armies of Russian troops quartered among them.

This was a highly effective tactic of forced pacification:

the native populations were legally compelled to feed, house, and supply the exact military forces that had marched in to take over their country

The chronicler details how the sheer weight of this military occupation completely drained the resources of the land, systematically plunging families, merchants, and herdsmen into total destitution.

The document states that this combination of financial ruin and the stripping away of their ancient traditions caused them to sink into a state of absolute despondency.

The psychological and physical toll of watching their wealth devoured by an occupying army, while their native laws were erased, crippled their ability to sustain any long-term resistance.

They weren't just conquered on the battlefield; they were economically suffocated and socially paralysed from within their own homes.

The final reference for this evening, dear reader, highlights the breaking point of this civilisation, captured on page 9, it details the desperate mass exodus of the native population.

The chronicler records that a vast number of Tartars, unable to endure the crushing humiliation of their new reality, abandoned their native homes and sought refuge elsewhere.

This was a tragic, forced migration of families who chose to forsake their ancestral lands rather than watch them be completely absorbed into the administrative machinery of the Russian empire.

The text emphasises that those who remained behind were left in a state of utter hopelessness, entirely broken in spirit.

By the time this chronicle was printed in 1788, the proud, independent spirit of a once-formidable nation had been systematically extinguished through a combination of military occupation, economic strangulation, and institutional erasure.

This final contemporary record completes the historical arc.

The journey began with the arrogant court celebrations and covert espionage of 1737, progressed through the fierce but ultimately shattered battlefield resistance, and ended here:

with a devastated populace, empty villages, and an ancient culture forcibly rewritten by the hand of an expanding empire

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And so, dear reader, what have we just looked at?

We have not simply turned yellowed pages, nor have we just traced the cold, dry accounting of imperial ledgers.

We have stood at the edge of a great, silent cliff, looking down into the deep canyon where an entire civilisation was broken and swallowed by the insatiable hunger of an expanding empire.

When we truly pay attention, when we quiet the noise of our modern world and listen to the faint whispers trapped within these records, we realise we are witnessing a tragedy of cosmic proportions, the deliberate, methodical erasure of a sovereign people’s soul.

Look at how these fragments, scattered across time and hidden in the vault of unrelated sources, allude to a singular, devastating truth.

They are like shattered pieces of a stained-glass window, each reflecting a different angle of the same blinding fire.

The boastful court gossip from the Paris Gazette, the calculated delays of ministers in St. Petersburg, the desperate clashing of one hundred thousand swords along the muddy banks of the Dnieper, the shadow war of intercepted letters in the pockets of a lonely priest, and finally, the heavy, mournful sigh of the 1788 chronicler, all of them tell the very same story.

They reveal that empire does not just conquer with the loud thunder of cannon fire; it conquers with the quiet, suffocating ink of administrative pens, the slow poisoning of native laws, and the crushing weight of forced submission.

It is a bitter allegory of human ambition, an ancient drama played out on the grand stage of the earth.

A proud, fierce nation, once as untamable as the wind across the vast steppes, is systematically transformed into a ghost.

First, their victories are turned into theatrical fireworks for the amusement of foreign princesses.

Then, their fierce resistance is squeezed by economic suffocation, forcing them to feed the very wolves that have come to hunt them.

And in the end, we are left with the image of empty villages, of families walking away from the graves of their ancestors, carrying nothing but the heavy, paralysing grief of a world that no longer belongs to them.

When we understand what these sources are truly saying, we see that the past is never truly dead; it is just waiting for someone to look closely enough to see the tears dried upon the parchment.

This is the structural aftermath of broken walls and shattered spirits, a timeless monument of words, standing as a quiet witness to the day a civilisation was forced to give up its name, its laws, and its home, fading into the long, dark shadow of history.

As we close this chapter of our shared journey, I want to add a short note regarding donations.

If this deep dive into the dust of forgotten history has brought you value, and if you feel moved to support the ongoing preservation of these narratives, any contribution is received with immense gratitude.

Every bit of funding goes directly back into acquiring rare volumes, securing archive access, and keeping this flame of historical memory alive.

But please know, with absolute certainty, that it is not necessary.

In a world that often measures everything by transaction, your presence here is what carries the truest weight.

To have your mind engage with these stories, to have your eyes trace these resurrected truths, and to share this quiet space of reflection with you; that is the greatest support of all.

Your attention, your curiosity, and your presence are valued above all else.

Thank you, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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