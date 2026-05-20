Alternative History

Alternative History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Noxsoma's avatar
Noxsoma
2h

You know what really bugs me out about the Old English text? It's this symbol ʃ (esh). Also reading your dispatches gives me a better understanding of why what's in the US Constitution, is in the US Constitution. Because this is the timeline that the colonies were about to become the USA. I think those guys meeting in Philly would have had an ear to what was going on in the East.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
16m

I keep wondering what caused the shift in the 1700's to the 1800's where the s's went from looking more like f's in many cases - but not all - to where they all look like what We have today... LOL! Why did that happen...

More evidence piling up! Your work is awesome!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Nuttall · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture