We have spent our recent days together lingering over life’s mysteries, dear reader, but today I want to shift our gaze slightly.

Instead of reaching for grand, distant philosophies, I want to offer you the raw truths carved into me by the fires of my own tribulation.

You may read these words now and see a man who is whole, steady, and clear-eyed.

You would not be wrong, but that clarity was hard-earned.

Five years ago, I existed upon an entirely different reality, bound hand and foot by a severe addiction.

Cocaine was my sanctuary and my tyrant; being in its orbit was enough to make my chest fill with an overwhelming abundance of joy.

I want to walk you through how a man descends into consuming seven grams in a day, and how, from the edge of that abyss, I brought myself back into the light.

My intention in exposing these wounds is simple; perhaps within my wreckage, you will discover something that helps you survive your own trials.

This is an opening of the heart, stripped of pretense.

The fragile coping mechanisms I clung to had to break; my life had to fracture, and the fire had to burn until only what was real remained.

It was a brutal transaction, yes, but it was a necessary one.

We shall get to my story, dear reader, but please, before we do, let me give you something to ponder.

Comfort will keep your spirit small,

for a seed must drown to penetrate the soil,

like the sprout that soon breaks free,

you too must embrace the truth in order to see.

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In order to describe my tribulations and my truths, I must set the ground upon which they may stand.

Back when I was a young boy, many years ago, perhaps around the age of 11, living with my brother, two sisters, father, mother, and two cats.

It was the perfect life up until the point that would soon fracture it.

At this time, my mother worked little, burdened by the curse of disability, leaving my father as the sole provider for the family.

He began to drink more than he did previously, three or four cans a night at first; at the time I thought little of it, alcohol was glorified everywhere, and even at a young age you notice these things.

Then the arguments came.

My father, usually the instigator, compelled by the vigor of drunkenness, would unleash a rage upon my mother.

It was not physical violence, but words designed to break a heart.

They did this at night, presumably to keep it out of the children’s ears, yet mine were never shut.

I was a peculiar child who noticed much, felt deeply, and did not understand why I felt so differently from others.

I have learned since that this trait is called empathy.

While they degraded each other back and forth, night after night, I did not sleep in comfort and bliss. I sat on the stairs in the shadows, listening.

If I could understand, I prayed, perhaps I could help fix father’s problem.

Those were long nights indeed.

Some nights I intervened when the words and hatred hit the chords of my soul, unable to contain my anguish.

I would come out of the dark and beg for peace, for a resolution.

My parent’s eyes often met me with a sad gaze, neither wanting to be this way, loving each other deep into the soul.

Father was not broken, for he was hurting, carrying an ache within his heart that was placed there long ago.

Being of the old sort, he believed his problems were best kept in a small box, hidden in the depths of the mind, concealed by an anxious pride.

I took this way of being from him and developed a box of my own, stored deep within the shelving of my being, to be ignored in much the same way.

This cycle of argument, drinking, denial, and repentance repeated for years to come.

I am fourteen now, older and slightly more mature, understanding little more than I did at eleven, still holding my own box.

Cocaine was introduced to me.

I took a line and nothing happened, thinking perhaps I was simply too much for a chemical to affect.

So I did it again, and this time I felt my concerns drift away, my heart unbridled, my shoulders weightless.

The box was always in my mind despite my attempts to ignore the heartbreak of my parent’s conflicts, yet with one key of this magic white powder, the box simply disappeared.

I fell in love with this feeling so much so that I neglected to see how arrogant and selfish I became when I was high.

My consumption of cocaine carried on every week for the following years, expanding into ecstasy, ketamine, MDMA, cannabis, acid, and honestly anything else, because at that point I simply did not care.

There was a night I was offered ecstasy pills laced with heroin.

I took them, crushing and sniffing one while ingesting the other.

What followed was an intense night of deep shame and two weeks off school haunted by a melody I could not explain.

My parent’s marriage was at a breaking point now, the arguments consistently repeating night upon night, resulting in my father retreating to his mother's house on occasion.

It became a choice of survival for my mother to leave.

She had tried and tried, loved and loved, but what must you do when something you love begins to poison the water you drink?

In life, you will be faced with moments where you must cut a piece of yourself away, no matter the pain, in order to grow.

My mother, finally admitting defeat on a marriage over a decade long, left the home with my siblings.

Now it was just my father and me alone.

He had his own garage throughout this time, and we worked together, I having already spent many years learning the trade by his side.

He was sober there, only drinking at night, and what a glorious sight he was to behold.

He seemed to possess all knowledge regarding mechanics.

People looked at him with respect, listening to every word he spoke with depth and clarity.

My dad once told me you can tell a lot by a man’s handshake, and I have never felt a firmer hand than his; even to this day, he may shake my hand with a vigor that remains a testament to the very nature of his soul.

Yet his drinking worsened, work grew quiet, and bills were missed.

The family home was gone now, and we had to move into a smaller council home, though I was grateful for a new chapter.

A new chapter began indeed, but it was no easier than the last.

He became a signet of rage, the drink having twisted his perception until he perceived fiction as fact.

He saw things that did not exist, heard things that never made a sound, and often found the floor to be a suitable resting place.

My drug use increased as my pain grew.

The youthful hope of redemption for my parents had ceased to exist, leaving a hollow space within me.

I longed most of all for the simplest of moments.

It still pains me now to think about the Christmas days together, father and mother proudly gazing over the children, presents abundant.

The presents mattered not; it was their faith in life that birthed our family.

Together they dreamed of a life side by side, and they had it, albeit for a fleeting period.

I reminisce upon those days with joy and sorrow tangled together.

On occasion, my father would not respond when I arrived home, prompting me to search the house until I found him, often unconscious on the kitchen floor, his hand clutching an alcoholic beverage.

Inevitably, I needed a way out.

I sought refuge with a friend and moved in with him and another.

It was a pleasant time, but I soon noticed I had become dependent on drugs there, through no fault of my friends, but entirely through the suppression of that box I carried.

After a year, I decided to move back in with my father.

He seemed better, and for a time, it was great; he mirrored the man I once knew, but it was never meant to last.

Six months later, it was as if my life had never changed.

I was twenty years old now, and I found myself running my own little bodyshop, having stayed away from drugs for a number of months.

Work came in wild abundance, booked up months in advance with every review gleaming at five stars.

While my father was an alcoholic, he had taught me the skills that earned him such deep respect, and I applied them with calculated efficiency.

Over the months, I took on more than I could realistically manage to get to a standard of perfection.

It was pure greed, though I justified it by telling myself that these customers could not wait two months and that I simply had to do it.

I could not sustain it, and an old friend reappeared in the crevices of my mind.

Cocaine made me nocturnal, so what better way to get my work done than to work through the night and following day continuously?

I did that for months, spending days at the garage, fuelled by cocaine and little water until exhaustion took over.

As soon as I woke, a line served as breakfast, and I returned to work for days on end before resting again.

My father cared not, for he was wallowing in his own self-pity, looking for answers in the bottle.

This ended spectacularly, as my bills were soon missed, mirroring my father’s predicament, foreshadowing my own.

A point arrived where I valued drugs above all else.

Bills were neglected, and I cared for nothing save cocaine; yet a specific event ignited the fuse of total destruction.

I had taken on the restoration of a Yamaha Banshee quad; it was delivered to me, and I locked the garage tight before heading home around half-past midnight.

Arriving there, I discovered my phone charger was broken and walked back to the garage to retrieve my spare.

Upon my return, I found the wooden side door ripped off its hinges, the interior a shambles with boxes strewn everywhere, and the quad dragged closer to the main door.

Only the heavy padlock on the large folding doors had prevented them from stealing it.

I knocked on the doors of the closest waking neighbors to alert them, then sprinted home to grab some car keys so I could block the threshold and trap the machine inside.

I ran there and back, a distance of over a mile each way through the rain, in the dead of night, wired entirely on cocaine.

Having shifted the car and returned home, I was on the phone with the police when another call came in from the neighbor I had just spoken with.

The thieves had returned, clad in black garments and balaclavas, one brandishing a disc cutter to slice through the lock.

I informed the police, who instructed me to stay put, but my cocaine-fuelled fury was too hot to contain.

I ran out to the shed, grabbed a steel bar, told the dispatcher I was heading down there regardless of their warnings, and hung up the phone.

I raced down as fast as my legs could carry me, caught my foot in a pothole, and crashed hard to the ground.

I let out a guttural roar, i wonder what anyone who happened to see me might have thought of my apparition in the dark.

I scrambled back to my feet and kept running, but when I arrived, the yard was empty, leaving me soaked to the skin and wide-eyed in the dark.

I went to the neighbor, who explained the intruders had fled the moment they noticed her watching from behind the window.

The police arrived shortly after, only to leave just as quickly, showing precious little interest in the affair.

I sat alone in the back of a car in the my car park, from two in the morning until nine, waiting to see if they would return.

When nine o'clock finally struck, I called the owner of the quad to collect his property, then retreated to my house.

Broken, I buried my face in my pillow and wept without stopping.

I still had towering piles of bills to pay, jobs intended for collection that very day, and a paralysing terror gripping my chest.

Over the preceding year, I had met Natasha through a mutual friend.

I had kept the grim reality of my problems a secret from her, but at this juncture, no secret was worth keeping.

My father, of all people, ended up telling her everything.

While I lay sobbing in pain and confusion, my bedroom door creaked open.

She stood there, her eyes glazed with sadness, her silhouette cutting through the dark like that of an angel.

Her bags dropped to the floor, and she rushed across the room to me in bed.

My lips were raw and severely dry, my skin pale and ghostly, my eyes wide and bloodshot, yet she cared nothing for my appearance, only for the torment inside me.

That was the precise moment true love brushed my heart.

She offered me a lifeline, begging me to move in with her and take a fresh, unblemished shot at life.

And so I went.

Natasha, along with her mother and grandad, provided me with a roof over my head, food on the table, unwavering support, and genuine love.

Under their care, I flourished.

I began attending Cocaine Anonymous meetings, speaking aloud the fears I had locked away for a lifetime, and in time, through immense hardship, struggle, and absolute honesty, I unburdened myself and discarded the box.

The fix proved deceptively simple; I only needed to be honest, to voice my heartache, and to reveal what hurt to someone who truly cared.

If they care, they listen.

I did not want advice; I simply wanted to be heard, to be held, and to be told it was not my fault.

Natasha gave me all of that.

And then the years that followed, the last few years, I have noticed I have regressed back to the soul I once was.

As a child, before the tribulations I have just set down to you occurred, I read a lot and used to write fictional stories, scary stories.

Then, through my high school education, despite my tormented mind, I still obtained highest-tier qualifications in my English exams.

My teachers told me I had a way with words.

I stayed away from what was right, and in return the world took my natural gifts away; my wonder, my passion, but it did not withhold them forever.

It withdrew until I was capable of loving truly again, and once I was, those gifts were given back in abundance.

This curiosity, the subsequent birth of a rejuvenated soul, the one whose mind you peer into every day, was the sole motivation behind this very newsletter.

I never thought, never ever, that I would be writing to thousands across the world, being acknowledged not for want of things, but for depth of knowledge.

And I sit here now, in mine and Natasha’s room, I look around and see my books, our photos, our memories, and I start to see the faith that my parents had one day.

The faith they held when they sat together planning their children, perhaps planning me, that pure love, that pure hope of a family, I see that around me now.

And when I look upon the eyes of my child, upon those gracious and innocent eyes, I will promise them.

I will promise that my heart is forever yours, and I will not project onto them the weights I faced.

I have cried for you, sweet one.

I have spent nights awake, many nights awake, with a restless heart in the hopes my mummy and daddy would stay together.

I promise you, child of tomorrow, I will never let you cry over such things.

And is that not what life is for, dear reader?

To give, like a fountain with no bottom, filling the cups of all while never taking a drop back.

To imbue not pain or discomfort on the ones we bring forth, but to nourish them in the virtues of life, and to let them stand on their own.

For the tribulations of my life were dark and terrifying, but look now, curious mind, I am reborn, am I not?

Despite the challenging hand dealt to me, I still kept hope, and that hope stays with me still.

But that hope doesn’t wish for my own survival anymore.

It wishes for yours…

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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