Alternative History

Alternative History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heather B's avatar
Heather B
6h

Wow. Reading this was like drinking from a firehose of pain until it ran empty. Glad you have Natasha in your life. My daughter's name is Natasha. Always loved the name.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
Rel@xMore's avatar
Rel@xMore
5h

Well done, and keep going. You are much needed in this world.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Nuttall · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture