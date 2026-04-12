Much like the Judeo-Tartarian connection, the terms in this title have rarely, if ever, been mentioned together in the modern world.

Why would they be?

In the sanitised versions of history we are fed, these players are kept in separate rooms.

But in once-confidential documents, they appear in abundance.

It has become clear that while the Bolsheviks sought to erase the Tartars, Hitler and the Nazi party sought to collect them.

They didn't just want the people; they wanted the history, the skill, and the resilience of a nation to use as a weapon for their own empowerment.

My view has shifted.

What once looked like a mysterious enigma years ago has transformed into something far more complex.

We are looking at a tug-of-war over a civilisation:

Russia was trying to remove them from existence, while Germany was trying to nationalise them into service

Hitler intended to weaponise these people, and perhaps their entire historical standing, for the defense of his own ideology.

Ultimately, that goal failed.

If the plan was to project their history, it hasn't worked; today, most people believe Tartary is a mere fantasy.

We were caught up learning the Western interpretation of the war, a narrative that acts as gospel in our textbooks and media, while the correspondence taking place within the margins of the conflict remained hidden.

We must tread lightly.

The results of the Second World War were dreadful; the loss of life and the collapse of morality break my heart.

My grief remains with the innocent, the men, women, and children who lost everything.

But we must allow ourselves to see the pieces of the jigsaw that allowed our current, morally corrupted world to happen.

We live in a reality where the unstopped orchestrate conflict in the Middle East, fuelling a holy war between three religions that emerged from the exact same soil.

Judaism, Christianity, and Islam, the holy trinity of religions, all interpret the same story, yet their emergence resulted in borders, dissolved freedom, and perpetual strife.

Logically, the institutionalisation of belief has fuelled a world of war and death.

But you don’t need a book to believe in God.

You don’t need a church, mosque, or synagogue to talk to the Creator.

God is within the mind, a part of us all.

Biologically, we are the same creature across this Earth; we all breathe air, and we all bleed red.

We are people first; the rest is the result of the human mind’s eagerness to explain.

I have digressed into a deep theological tangent, but the context is vital.

Now, let us return to the subject at hand.

Let us sit before the first document and allow its weight to settle in silence.

Only then can we understand the repercussions of what is being alluded to throughout these declassified files.

CIA - SECRET 📂

The first piece of evidence is a declassified Memorandum of Conversation from June 1949, centred on the testimony of Dr. Bergstrom.

This document provides a cold, administrative look at the ethnic landscape of the Soviet Union immediately following the war.

It serves as a roadmap for understanding why these specific minority races were viewed not just as citizens, but as a high-stakes intelligence variable.

The memorandum identifies the natives of Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, territories with deep historical ties to the ancient Tartar world, as a powder keg.

The State’s fear was so acute that, during the war, Soviet leadership refused to put these troops on the front lines.

The official reason cited was fear of defection.

The Soviets knew that the stolen history they were attempting to enforce had not yet taken root; the people still remembered a sovereign identity that was incompatible with the Bolshevik project.

The document details the specific grievances that fuelled this anti-Soviet sentiment, revealing a systematic approach to cultural liquidation.

The abolition of the Arabic script is highlighted as a primary tool of suppression.

This was not just a linguistic change.

Because the Quran and ancestral records were written in this script, it was considered holy to a certain extent.

By outlawing the script, the State forcibly severed the people from their historical and spiritual records.

Furthermore, the State banned the pilgrimage to Mecca, stripping away the traditional pillars that defined the Tartar and Central Asian social structure.

Perhaps the most telling part of this document is the admission regarding the Nazi recruitment strategy.

It notes that the Germans were able to recruit whole divisions from these peoples to fight against the Soviets.

The text observes that these men were certainly not pro-Soviet and, caught between two fires, many preferred to side with the Germans.

This was not necessarily an endorsement of Nazi ideology, but a desperate maneuver by a people whose own history was being liquidated by the empire currently occupying their land.

The document portrays a civilisation in a state of suspended animation, resistant to the regimentation of the collective farms and factories, and clinging to local habits and customs as a final form of defense.

It proves that the Nazi hunt for these people was not based on a whim, but on the recognition of a massive, suppressed force that was ready to explode.

This ledger captures a civilisation being torn apart by two of history’s most powerful machines, where every side was calculating the utility of a people whose past was being systematically erased.

CIA - GERHARD MENDE 📂

Moving deeper into the archival trail, we encounter a detailed personnel dossier on Gerhard von Mende, a central figure in the orchestration of this intelligence war.

Declassified under the Nazi War Crimes Disclosure Act, this document serves as the connective tissue between the ideological ambitions of the Third Reich and the tactical harvesting of minority identities.

It reveals that the hunt for the Tartars was not just a military necessity but a sophisticated intelligence operation designed to exploit the very people the Soviet Union was trying to render invisible.

Von Mende was not a soldier in the traditional sense; he was an academic and an expert in Eastern European and Asiatic nationalities who transitioned into a high-level operative.

The dossier highlights his role as a Head Organiser who maintained direct contact with foreign legions.

Most striking is the specific mention of Tartar groups in Finland and Sweden who were acting as intermediaries between Constantinople and the Baltic.

These individuals weren't just refugees; they were functioning as a covert web of intelligence, working in the fur shops of Stockholm while moving people and information across the Iron Curtain.

The document confirms that von Mende viewed the Tartars and Caucasians as a primary force for an intelligence work directed against the U.S.S.R.

It explicitly states that these groups would only offer their services to those who could make concrete offers to them in terms of their own political plans.

This is the pivot point of the story.

It proves that the Tartars were not passive victims; they were a sovereign-minded political entity that understood their own value as the Fifth Column the Bolsheviks so deeply feared.

They were willing to negotiate with the Nazi machine if it meant the restoration of the history and land that had been seized from them.

However, the weight of the document settles most heavily on the aftermath.

After the collapse of the German effort, von Mende and his network didn't vanish.

The dossier notes that he was recruited by the British at the end of the war to continue the screening and selection of Turkestanis, Tartars, and Ukrainians for operational and propaganda use.

This transitions the Stolen History from a Nazi obsession to a Western asset.

The very people Hitler hunted for his New Order were subsequently pooled by the victors.

This document essentially records the moment the Tartar identity was transferred from one empire's weapon to another's classified secret.

CIA - SECRET 📂

The trail of declassified evidence takes a darker, more physical turn in a Secret Dispatch from 1950, which details the final liquidation of the Tartar presence in their ancestral lands.

While the previous records spoke of administrative and cultural erasure, this document records the brute force required to clear the map.

It describes a calculated psychological operation:

NKVD troops moved into Tartar settlements and remained quiet for several months, emboldening the inhabitants to return to their homes under a false sense of security

Once the population was concentrated, the trap was sprung.

In a single day, hundreds of trucks were brought in, and thousands of native Tartars, Karachai, and Cherkessi were rounded up and shipped off to Siberia or the slopes of the Urals.

The document ends with a chilling, absolute sentence:

It was said that there are no Tartars or Greeks left in the Crimea

This was the literal death of a geography.

By physically removing the people from the land they had inhabited for centuries, the Soviet state created the vacuum necessary to re-write the history of the region.

If there are no people left to testify to the past, the State’s official version becomes the only reality.

The record further notes that the peoples of Central Asia felt a strong natural sympathy for traditions that descended from Tamerlane, viewing themselves as part of a cultural lineage that pre-dated the Russian Empire by centuries.

The Soviets recognised this as a fundamental threat.

To break this lineage, they didn't just move people; they executed the native political leaders almost en masse.

This wasn't a standard war of borders; it was a war against a bloodline and a memory.

The document portrays the Tartars as being caught between two fires, where even the less obnoxious treatment by the German military was seen as a reprieve from the total annihilation being enacted by the Bolsheviks.

Crucially, the dispatch notes that educational institutions were immediately repurposed for indoctrination.

Universities that once held faculties of law and medicine were placed under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Higher Education to ensure that potential cell leaders and secret agents were trained to uphold the new Soviet standpoint.

This is the mechanism of the Great Bluff in action:

remove the people, kill the leaders, and then use the remaining institutions to teach the survivors a history that never happened

The Nazi Hunt for these people was a search for the last remaining pieces of a puzzle that the Soviet Union was successfully throwing into the furnace.

CIA - GERHARD MENDE 📂

The final layer of this administrative hit job is laid bare in a 1969 report that captures the internal anxiety of a failing empire.

Decades after the initial liquidation, the Soviet state was still haunted by what it called the evil of nationalism spreading through Bashkiria and the Caucasus.

This document provides a direct quote that summarises the entire project of the previous century:

the goal was the complete destruction of national peculiarities of non-Russian people and the removal of all means by which they could resist Russification

The report highlights a letter from a Russian chauvinist who speaks with a tone of existential panic.

He describes the rejuvenation of Tartar and Bashkir identity as a hundred-headed creature that is spreading every day.

Most notably, he compares the resurgence of these native cultures to the Biblical Babylonian Tower, warning that the mixing up of languages would impede the state’s effort and bring death to society.

This is a profound admission; it shows that the State viewed the existence of a different language or a different history as a lethal threat to the collective Bluff.

This internal panic explains why the Nazi Hunt was so significant.

If the Soviet Union viewed Tartar identity as a Babylonian force capable of destroying the revolution, then anyone holding the keys to that identity held a weapon of mass destruction.

By 1969, the State was still using extreme, radical means to suppress what they called renegades who dared to speak in their own tongue rather than the language of the great Lenin.

The document reveals that while the world was focused on the Cold War of nuclear silos, there was a secondary, silent war being fought in the jails and schools of Ufa and Lvov.

It confirms that the liquidation was never just about a single moment in 1944; it was a permanent, ongoing policy of cultural exorcism.

The Tartars were not just being moved; they were being systematically un-made to ensure that the Babylonian Tower of their civilisation could never be rebuilt.

As we look back at the totality of these files, the conclusion is inescapable:

the history of the Tartars wasn't lost to the fog of time, it was dismantled by a state that feared the truth of its own inhabitants

And so, dear reader, as we draw to a close this morning, we are left at a rather profound edge of history.

We are standing over the wreckage of a civilisation that was not simply lost, but systematically dismantled and distributed among the victors.

The declassified records don’t just show us facts; they show us a process, the cold, mechanical transition of a living people into a classified asset.

We have seen the Soviet machine attempt to erase the very code of a culture by outlawing its script and deporting its bloodline.

We have seen the Nazi machine attempt to weaponise that same suppressed identity for its own survival.

And finally, we have seen the Western apparatus borrow the libraries and pool the survivors, keeping the truth in a state of permanent, high-level custody.

The mystery of Tartaria is often dismissed as a modern fantasy, a glitch in the collective imagination.

But these documents suggest that the fantasy was the intended result.

When three of the most powerful intelligence networks in human history, the KGB, the Abwehr, and the CIA, all spend decades fighting over who gets to hide or use a specific history, that history becomes a ghost.

It becomes an enigma because it was never meant to be returned to the people it belongs to.

It was stolen while the world was looking the other way, and it has been held in a secure facility ever since.

It brings us back to the realisation that we are people first.

Beyond the borders, beyond the holy trinity of institutionalised religions that have fuelled centuries of strife, there is a shared human reality.

We all breathe the same air and bleed the same red.

The Babylonian Tower that the Soviets so deeply feared was not a threat to humanity; it was a threat to the Monopoly on Truth.

They feared the mixing of languages because a people who speak their own tongue and know their own past cannot be fully possessed by a State.

They feared the diversity of the human spirit because it is the only thing that cannot be quantified in a dossier or crushed by a tank.

But a ghost can only haunt you if you refuse to look it in the eye.

The call to action is not to pick up a weapon, but to pick up the pieces of the jigsaw.

We must stop accepting the official gospel of the victors as the total sum of our existence.

We must allow ourselves to be renegades of the mind, to look into the redacted margins and ask why the empires were so afraid of a script, a library, and a memory.

We are all one, created by a God that resides within the mind, far beyond the reach of any bureaucrat or intelligence officer.

They can steal the books and they can move the people, but they cannot kill the spirit of a civilisation that refuses to be forgotten as long as one person is willing to read the truth.

The world is built upon what they buried, but the ground is beginning to crack.

Do not let the silence win.

Talk to God in the quiet of your own mind, look at your neighbor as a brother who bleeds the same red, and never stop hunting for the history they told you was a myth.

The truth isn't gone; it is simply waiting for a generation brave enough to claim it back.

Let us be the ones to do it.

If you feel moved to support this journey, please know that your generosity is never a requirement, but it is deeply cherished.

I will continue to peel back these layers and share these findings relentlessly, regardless of support, because the truth belongs to everyone.

However, for those who wish to walk beside me in this mission, your contributions serve as the fuel that keeps the search burning.

They allow us to reach further into the shadows, helping to acquire the rare books, forgotten manuscripts, and declassified files that are often kept out of reach behind paywalls and distant archives.

Thank you for being a part of this curious and growing community; your presence here is the greatest gift of all.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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