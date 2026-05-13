Alternative History

Alternative History

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Ken k's avatar
Ken k
1h

"If you want to see the contents of this ledger, you must pay for the privilege and book a physical appointment at Kew.

This lack of transparency is a message in itself. "

Actually there are at least two messages. One is Conspiracy, the other is "Youse pay the money and youse get to watch the show"

I suggest that you should investigate deeper and pay the money to look at the rest of the documents and see how much was hidden if any.

Sometimes things are made harder at a cost not to hide anything but to make money.

After ascertaining whether there's anything being obfuscated or not, you're in a better position to make an informed decision.

Might be worth the time and money,or not ?

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3 replies by Jordan Nuttall and others
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
2h

They do want Us greatly reset, Methinks.

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1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
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