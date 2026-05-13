If the modern narrative is absolute, why are the textbooks in a state of perpetual revision?

The facts of five years ago have already been discarded, replaced by a new version of the past that is presented with the same unearned arrogance as the last.

We are told we are simply discovering more, yet every previous iteration was preached as gospel truth.

If we are constantly admitted to be wrong by our own revisions, why is the current interpretation treated as perfection?

Then there is another unsettling reality that refuses to be edited out:

an incredible amount of pre 18th-century books, manuscripts, and letters corroborate Tartaria as a geopolitical powerhouse

When the historic evidence points in one direction and the modern narrative points in the opposite, you have to decide who earns your trust.

Who is more reliable?

A modern regime that thrives on taxation, mandates, and the erosion of free speech

or

Our ancestors; scholars, travellers and envoys, who wrote to enlighten?

One group is dead and has nothing to gain from a lie; the other is currently desperate to control what you see, think, and believe.

If a truth is sitting on the first page of a Google search or leads the evening news, take it with a grain of salt, dear reader.

We are shown what they want us to see because they don't want you to look deeper.

People point to Wikipedia as a debunking tool, but there is nothing more tragic than a researcher who settles for a crowd-sourced interpretation.

It’s lazy.

Why settle for a curated opinion when the original records are sitting in the dark?

I have written nearly 150 articles in six months because the evidence is not just present, it is overwhelming.

It isn't hidden by a lack of proof; it is buried under miscellaneous titles and cryptic keywords in the depths of the archives.

Curiosity and patience will take you where the search engines won't, provided your agenda is the truth.

And so, curious mind, once again we turn to the British National Archives.

The ghost has left a paper trail, and the revelations are no longer logical to ignore.

Edward Abbott to Sir Robert Cicell ✉️

The journey into the depths of the British National Archives begins with a document that shatters the sterile, simplified version of the 17th century.

We are told Tartaria was a vast, lawless expanse of nomadic tribes, yet the official State Papers of the English crown tell a story of high-stakes diplomacy and royal defiance.

This is not a mapmaker’s mistake or a traveller’s tall tale.

This is an official dispatch from Edward Abbott to Sir Robert Cicell, dated January 17, 1603, held within the State Papers Domestic at Kew.

The text is unambiguous:

it brings news from Constantinople that the King of Tartars refused to serve in the Hungarian War unless his brother was delivered to him

Note the title used.

He is not described as a tribal leader, a Turkish vassal, or a Mongol chieftain.

The document explicitly identifies him as the King of Tartars.

The narrative further deepens as we learn the Turks imprisoned him in Rhodes, but he escaped to join rebels in Angora, styling himself King of Asia.

This record forces a confrontation with the modern narrative.

If Tartaria was just a geographical label for a disjointed region, how could there be a singular King of Tartars with enough leverage to refuse the military demands of the Ottoman Sultan?

How could a man recognised by the English State Papers as the King of Tartars also style himself the King of Asia while commanding rebel forces?

The only way to maintain the modern illusion is to ignore what is clearly written in the ink of our ancestors.

The archives do not show a vacuum; they show a sovereign power that was feared, imprisoned, and negotiated with by the greatest empires of the day.

Entry of Tartar 📁

Sometimes, the most telling pieces of evidence are the ones the archives seem most hesitant to describe.

While other state papers from this era are cataloged with exhaustive detail, Folio 60 of the State Papers Foreign for Turkey remains curiously brief.

Dated April 16, 1584, the record simply notes:

Entry of Tartar to Constantinople

There is no expansive summary and no digitised preview.

If you want to see the contents of this ledger, you must pay for the privilege and book a physical appointment at Kew.

This lack of transparency is a message in itself.

In a database filled with thousands of meticulously transcribed political maneuvers, why is a formal entry into one of the world's most powerful capitals left as a cryptic, one-line footnote?

Again, we must look at the specific language used.

It does not say Turkish envoy or Northern tribesman.

It identifies the entity as Tartar.

An Entry in 16th-century diplomatic terms was not a casual visit.

It was a formal, ceremonial arrival of a foreign power or high-ranking dignitary into a city.

For the National Archives to record an Entry of Tartar to Constantinople under the Secretaries of State series confirms that the English government recognised this as a significant geopolitical event.

It was a meeting of two giants, the Ottoman Porte and the Tartar state, witnessed and recorded by English intelligence.

The brevity of the description suggests a desire to bury the lead.

If the document contained nothing of importance, it would be as accessible as any other merchant’s log.

Instead, it sits behind a wall of bureaucracy and fees.

It is another instance where the primary record acknowledges a reality that the modern narrative simply cannot afford to explain.

Why was a Tartar Entry significant enough to be filed with the Secretaries of State, yet too sensitive to be described for the public?

Miscellaneous Papers 📄

The erasure of history is rarely achieved through the burning of books; it is more often accomplished by burying the truth under the label of Miscellaneous.

If we look into the file cataloged as MS 930, a collection of Miscellaneous Papers spanning from 1590 to 1714, we find evidence that completely dismantles the idea of Tartaria as a disorganised wilderness.

Item 221 within this file is a Letter from the King of the Tartars to Sigismund III, King of Poland, dated 1619.

This is a formal, diplomatic correspondence between two recognised heads of state.

The archive even notes that this is a Latin copy.

In the 17th century, Latin was the sophisticated language of international law and high diplomacy.

The King of the Tartars, referred to in the Latin as Chamus Tartarorum, was not sending primitive messages; he was communicating with the King of Poland in the universal language of the European elite.

This is the ultimate smoking gun for anyone claiming Tartaria lacked a centralised, sovereign government.

You do not maintain a Latin-literate diplomatic corps if you are just a collection of wandering tribes.

You do not have formal letters preserved in the state files of foreign powers unless your legitimacy is unquestioned on the world stage.

Consider the irony of the classification.

One of the most significant proofs of a Tartarian monarchy is shoved into a folder of Miscellaneous Papers, as if a letter from the King of Asia’s heartland to a European monarch is just a scrap of unimportant history.

This 1619 letter proves that the King of the Tartars was a peer to the King of Poland.

They were part of the same global political fabric.

Tartaria is only called a ghost because the modern narrative has worked tirelessly to bury the body of evidence; yet here it sits in the archives; documented, Latinised, and undeniably royal.

Newsletter 📄

The precision of language in these historical files is a death blow to the ignorance defence.

When modern historians suggest that Tartar was just a vague, catch-all term used by people who didn't know any better, they are insulting the intelligence of the very sources they claim to study.

In a newsletter from Rome dating to November 1596, cataloged as 8ANC7/47, we see a masterclass in demographic and political distinction.

The report details a brutal conflict in Hungary, specifically mentioning the slaughter of Christians by the Turks below Agria.

It notes the movements of the Turkish army and the Grand Seigneur toward Belgrade.

But then, it adds a critical piece of the puzzle:

and the Tartars have returned home

Look at the linguistic separation.

In a single report, the author distinguishes between Christians, Turks, and Tartars.

They are not lumped together; they are identified as three entirely separate entities with different motivations and different destinations.

To claim that these 16th-century writers, men whose lives and empires depended on the accuracy of their intelligence, meant Mongol when they wrote Tartar is a fool's move.

These were contemporary witnesses.

If they meant Turks, they wrote Turks.

If they meant Hungarians, they wrote Hungarians.

And when they spoke of a professional force that fought and then returned home, they wrote Tartars.

The narrative that Tartar was a mistake of the past is a lie of the present.

These records show a world that knew exactly who the Tartars were:

a distinct, sovereign power that participated in the great wars of Europe and returned to a home that the modern map has tried to wipe clean

The specificity of the record doesn't just suggest Tartaria's existence, it demands it.

George Carew to Sir Robert Cecill ✉️

The political gravity of Tartaria is impossible to dismiss when you look at the company they kept in the highest circles of European power.

In an official letter from George Carew to Sir Robert Cecill, dated March 12, 1599, and held at The National Archives under reference SP 46/125/fo267, we see the global stage being set.

This isn't a minor note; it's a sealed dispatch involving Spanish commanders, German princes, and the Duke of Harburg.

The core of this revelation is found in the news from Vienna:

a prince of Tartar offers to mediate between the Emperor and the Turk

Think about the sheer weight of that sentence.

To mediate between the Holy Roman Emperor and the Ottoman Sultan, the two most powerful figureheads of the Western and Eastern worlds at the time, requires an immense level of recognised sovereignty.

Mediation is not a job for a nomadic subordinate or a mongol chieftain who doesn't exist on the political map.

It is a role reserved for a neutral, high-ranking power that both sides respect enough to trust with the fate of their empires.

This record distinguishes between the Spanish, the German, the Emperor, the Turk, and the prince of Tartar.

This is a distinct geopolitical entity operating at the absolute pinnacle of international diplomacy.

The idea that the Tartar was just a placeholder for something else falls apart here.

If the Holy Roman Emperor was considering a Tartar prince as a mediator, it means Tartaria was a functioning state with the diplomatic infrastructure and the global standing to negotiate the peace of nations.

To suggest otherwise is to believe that the most powerful rulers in history were taking advice from a power that didn't exist.

The archives prove that they were not just existing; they were leading the way.

L'étrange Fin du roi des Tartares ✉️

The final document for this afternoon provides a chilling bookend to our investigation.

Found in the French State Papers (Gazettes and Pamphlets) under reference SP 117/11/17, it is a record dated September 11, 1637.

Translated, the title reads:

The strange end of the king of the tartars; the siege of la Capelle

This is a powerful, heavy statement.

It doesn't speak of a tribal leader or a minor chieftain meeting his demise in a skirmish.

It specifically chronicles the strange end of a King.

By 1637, the French intelligence and press were recording the fall of Tartarian royalty with the same gravity they would apply to any European monarch.

The use of the word strange (l'étrange) is particularly haunting.

It suggests that the conclusion of this King’s reign, and perhaps his life, was not a standard casualty of war, but something notable, unexpected, or perhaps even orchestrated.

It hints at a narrative shift, a moment where the sovereign equal we have seen in previous documents began to be phased out or removed from the board.

This record ties everything together.

We have seen the King of the Tartars as a mediator of empires, a correspondent with European royalty, and a guest of honor in Constantinople.

Now, we see the documentation of his strange end.

When you look at these records as a sequence, they don't describe a myth; they describe the rise and fall of a recognised power.

The archives at Kew hold the obituary of a kingdom that the modern world claims never existed.

The strange end of the King of the Tartars wasn't just the end of a man, it was the beginning of the erasure of his entire realm from our collective memory.

The physical gatekeeping of these records is the final layer of this investigation.

While the National Archives has spent millions digitising countless mundane documents for public access, every single file we have analysed this afternoon, from the King of the Tartars' diplomatic entries to his recorded strange end, shares the exact same restriction:

No, this record is not available online

This is not a coincidence.

It is a systematic barrier.

By keeping these specific folios behind a pay-to-view wall and requiring physical appointments at Kew, the institution effectively cordons off the evidence from the global scrutiny of the internet.

It ensures that while the mainstream history is free and easily searchable, the primary evidence that contradicts it remains difficult to access, expensive to retrieve, and largely invisible to the average researcher.

The Is it available online? prompt is a filter.

It identifies information that is still under a form of soft-custody.

When a document describes a Tartar prince mediating between the world's greatest empires or a Tartar King making a formal entry into Constantinople, it is classified as Miscellaneous or left without a digitised preview.

This forces the truth to reside only in the shadows of a physical archive, far away from the light of public discourse.

This commonality proves that the erasure of Tartaria isn't just about what was written in the past; it is about what is being withheld in the present.

The archives are not just preserving history; they are managing it.

By making the most critical evidence unavailable online, they maintain the illusion that the narrative is settled, simply by making the proof of its falsehood as inaccessible as possible.

And so, dear reader, on this fine afternoon we shall reflect on what these revelations show us.

We have walked through the corridors of a silent cathedral, brushing the dust off ledgers that were never intended for the eyes of the many.

What we have uncovered is not a series of errors or linguistic accidents, but a deliberate architecture of forgetting.

We see a world where a sovereign King of the Tartars once stood as a peer to the monarchs of Poland and the Emperors of the West, his voice carrying the weight of Latin diplomacy and his presence commanding the gates of Constantinople.

Yet, this majesty has been reduced to a whisper in the miscellaneous dark.

It is a profound realisation to witness how easily a kingdom can be transformed into a ghost when the keys to the archive are held by those who prefer a simpler, narrower story.

Every document we have touched today, from the formal Entry of 1584 to the strange end recorded in 1637, remains shielded by a wall of physical distance and digital silence.

This gatekeeping is the final testament to the power of the truth we seek; if these records were truly as inconsequential as the modern narrative suggests, they would be as open as the air.

Instead, they are guarded like the crown jewels of a history they hope we never reclaim.

There is an invitation in this silence for everyone to look closer at the world they have been handed.

We are often told that the past is a settled country, mapped and measured by those who know best, but these hidden folios suggest the map has been folded to hide vast territories of human heritage.

It is time to realise that the vibrant, royal, and complex reality of the Tartars was once common knowledge to the news writers of Rome and the secretaries of state in London.

We must begin to trust the witnesses who were there, the men who saw the Tartar armies return home and who recognised a prince's authority to mediate the peace of the world.

Let this afternoon be the moment the fog begins to lift.

History is not just a collection of dates to be memorised; it is the living memory of who we are and the world that came before us.

When we allow that memory to be managed and restricted, we lose a piece of our own identity.

We must seek out these unavailable truths and demand that the archives speak again, for a story that is hidden is a story that still has the power to change everything.

The King of the Tartars may have met a strange end in the eyes of the 17th-century gazettes, but his legacy lives on in every soul that refuses to accept a sanitised, hollowed-out version of the human journey.

If you feel moved to support this work, please know that donations are entirely optional.

Your engagement with these archives and your dedication to uncovering the truth are the most significant contributions you can make.

Your presence here and the shared journey of discovery are what truly matter.

The value of this mission lies in the collective effort to reclaim history.

Simply being part of this conversation and helping to spread the word is more than enough.

Thank you, for being here, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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