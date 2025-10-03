The weekend arrives with perfect rhythm, never early, never late.

Another cycle we have been conditioned to accept as normal.

And yet, in those brief hours of quiet, something different emerges:

Choice.

Some spend those hours in distraction, some in company, some in rest.

I spend them in investigation.

I read, I question, and I wander into subjects most people rarely pause to consider.

This curiosity takes me down many paths, but today, dear reader, let’s pause on something we all enjoy:

Photography.

Often, photography is presented as a mirror of reality.

We’re told that the camera captures “truth”, an unfiltered record of a moment.

Yet, as history shows us, photographs have been edited, altered, and reshaped almost from the moment they were invented.

And here’s the unsettling truth: when images are doctored, it’s rarely just about erasing a person or touching up a detail.

Whole backgrounds shift, skies flatten, and entire contexts are lost. What we are left with is not reality, but a carefull…