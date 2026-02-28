Herbalism and botany have only recently become permanent fixtures in my life.

Not because they promise health or longevity, but because they feel closer to what healing should be.

I have not spent much time in hospitals; and I suspect most of us would rather avoid them, yet whenever I have walked their corridors, something has felt unsettling.

Bright lights that never dim, endless hallways, the steady pulse of machines and distant alarms.

It is efficient, perhaps.

Clinical, but rarely peaceful.

How can the body truly recover if the mind is restless?

Healing with herbs is often dismissed as folklore, as something quaint or pre-scientific, yet before petrochemical medicine, plants were medicine.

From Hippocrates in antiquity through to the physicians of the medieval world, herbal knowledge formed the backbone of treatment for centuries upon centuries.

Our modern pharmaceutical system, by comparison, is scarcely two hundred years old.

When viewed through that lens, it does not seem so unreasonable to pause and look backward.

If anything, it invites humility.

But this morning will not be a critique of modern medicine, it will be something far more gentle.

We will rewind the clock to the middle of the fifteenth century, when an unknown hand patiently assembled a manuscript devoted to plants and their relationship with the human body.

What survives is not just instruction, but devotion.

Each page is adorned with beautiful watercolour drawings, each plant named in ink, sometimes in Italian, sometimes in German, as if the compiler wished to ensure the knowledge travelled beyond a single tongue.

The manuscript spans over one hundred leaves, bound in vellum, later preserved and passed through noble hands in Central Europe.

The watermarks trace it to the mid-1400s; but its annotations suggest it was valued decades later.

No famous physician’s name rests upon its opening page; no grand proclamation of authorship declares its authority.

And perhaps that is fitting.

This is not the work of a celebrated scholar seeking acclaim.

It is working knowledge.

Observed, recorded, transmitted.

Anonymous, yet enduring.

Because of that, this morning I will move differently through its pages; rather than dissecting every line in exhaustive detail, we will allow the manuscript to unfold more freely.

Full translations & brief reflections.

Enough to guide, but not to overwhelm; some works are best experienced through accumulation rather than argument.

And so, dear reader, we step into another corner of the old world.

Not to romanticise it, not to reject the present, but to witness how our ancestors understood the greenery that surrounded them; how they saw in leaves and roots not decoration, but remedy.

An Herbal

The manuscript we will be journeying through this morning bears the simple title:

An Herbal.

There’s no dramatic inscription and no elaborate dedication, just a quiet declaration of purpose.

And sometimes, that is enough.

Translation:

“This is the herb millefolium, which is good for every wound, and especially for fresh wounds. If it is placed upon the wound, it causes the blood to stop and the wound to close. It is very useful against the flowing of blood.

If its juice is taken, it is also beneficial for certain internal conditions.

Formula of the herb for breaking the stone:

Take the herb millefolium with white wine and drink it in the morning while fasting, and it breaks the stone in the kidneys.

For acute fever:

Let the sick person take its juice with wine or with water, and it heals.”

We begin with a plant both humble and enduring.

Yarrow - millefolium, drawn carefully in watercolour, its thin leaves branching with an elegant symmetry across the page.

There is no grand preface, no flourish of theory, just a name, a form, and its virtues recorded in steady ink.

The text tells us it is good for wounds, especially fresh ones, that it staunches blood and closes flesh.

Taken inwardly, it aids certain internal complaints; mixed with white wine and drunk while fasting, it is said to break the stone in the kidneys.

For fever, its juice is taken with wine or water.

Nothing dramatic and nothing mystical, simply observation preserved.

In this first page, we see the structure of the manuscript clearly:

illustration, identification, preparation, application.

The plant is not decoration, it is remedy; and the page itself becomes a quiet testament to a time when healing was recorded leaf by leaf, root by root, with patience rather than urgency.

Translation:

“The herb verbena is warm and dry in nature and is of great virtue. It is beneficial for many infirmities. When it is placed upon wounds, it cleanses them and helps them heal. Taken in drink, it strengthens the stomach and comforts the heart.

If it is boiled and the water drunk, it aids against fevers and certain internal illnesses. It is also said to be useful against obstructions and pains of the body.

For sores of the mouth: take the juice of verbena mixed with wine and rinse with it.

Wild clover of the field is of a temperate nature. It is good for certain swellings and when applied helps reduce them. Its decoction may be taken for various complaints of the body.”

From among the many illustrated leaves, I have chosen those where the text is more generous, where the compiler paused long enough to explain not only the name of the plant, but its character and application.

And so we meet verbena, also known as Vervain

Described as warm and dry in nature, it is said to cleanse wounds when laid upon them, strengthen the stomach when taken in drink, and comfort the heart.

Boiled into a decoction, it was prescribed for fevers and internal complaints; its juice, mixed with wine, recommended even for sores of the mouth.

Beneath it, wild clover is recorded more simply; temperate in quality, useful for swellings, and prepared in drink for various bodily discomforts.

Once again, the structure remains consistent:

the plant is observed, its temperament noted, and its uses carefully recorded.

A quiet system at work, leaf by leaf.

Translation:

“In Latin it is called saniculus; its decoction, when drunk, heals deep wounds and others.

Lesser sanicle, so called, grows in the mountains, in woods and thickets.”

For Sanicle, the note is concise but assured; its decoction, when taken, is said to mend deep wounds.

The plant is placed in the mountains and woodland margins, growing in the edges of the world rather than its centre.

There is something profound in that restraint, no grand claims, no elaborate theory, just a calm assertion of use, written down with the expectation that someone, somewhere, would need it.

Translation:

“Arnoglossa, whose seeds are cooling and drying in quality, is effective for fluxes of the stomach and for disorders of the bowels.

Its juice is useful when taken for wounds and for certain internal ailments.

It is good in drink for those who suffer from heat and inflammation.

Its sweet seed is beneficial for the chest and lungs, and it helps those troubled by cough.”

Next we find Plantain, named here as arnoglossa.

Its seeds are described as cooling and drying, taken for disorders of the stomach and bowels.

The juice is noted for wounds, while the seed, when prepared in drink, is recommended for heat, inflammation, and troubles of the chest and lungs.

There is a quiet practicality in this entry, the plant is not rare or exotic, it grows underfoot in many places.

Yet here it is treated with the same care as any other remedy; observed, classified, and entrusted with the work of restoring balance to the body.

Translation:

“Tansy is a species of artemisia; it is called by the common name.

Tansy is warm and dry in nature. It is good for the stomach and for pains of the belly.

If taken in wine, it helps against cold humours and wind. Applied externally, it is useful for certain swellings.”

Being classed as a kind of artemisia, Tansy is described as warm and dry in quality.

Taken in wine, it is recommended for the stomach and pains of the belly, particularly where cold and wind are believed to trouble the body.

Used outwardly, it is applied to certain swellings.

There is a firmness in the entry, as if the plant’s character were already well understood.

It is not introduced tentatively, but with the assurance of something long tried and trusted.

Translation:

“Ruta capraria grows along rivers and in damp places, and also in woods and thickets.

Its root is useful for many things; it is beneficial against certain internal pains and various ailments. It is called ambrosia by some.

It is considered strengthening and helpful in several conditions, as many have experienced.”

Here we are shown what is named ruta capraria, also called Ambrosia (or Ragweed).

It is said to grow along rivers and in damp ground, as well as among woods and thickets.

Its root is described as useful for a variety of internal complaints and bodily pains, and the note adds that its value has been confirmed by experience.

There is no ornament in the claim, only the quiet assurance that others have tried it and found it effective.

The plant stands tall on the page, its blue flowers delicately rendered, while the text anchors it to place, use, and memory.

Translation:

“Herba Betonica

This herb is good against swelling and hardness of the spleen.

It softens what is hardened and relieves pain. It may be taken prepared in wine, and applied in a suitable manner.”

This page presents what is identified as herba betonica, known in modern English as Wood Betony.

The text explains that it was valued for swellings and hardness of the spleen, believed to soften what had become firm within the body and to ease discomfort.

It is recommended to be prepared in wine and taken in measured form.

Here again we see a plant once held in high regard, not as superstition, but as part of a working medical tradition rooted in observation and repeated use.

Translation:

“Erba lapacio.

Lapacium acetosum.

This herb lapacio is good for the stomach and for internal heat.

It cools and cleanses, and when properly prepared it relieves certain inner discomforts and pains.”

Here we meet erba lapacio, Sour Dock, a plant recognised for its cooling quality.

It is described as helpful for the stomach and for excess internal heat, valued not for mystery but for balance.

Where there is warmth and irritation, it answers with temperance.

Another reminder that medieval healing often revolved around restoring harmony rather than overpowering the body.

Translation:

“Strangulator arbor, also called strangling wolf, a poisonous herb.

Lupana, and among others it is called aconitum, which grows in the mountains; some call it wolf’s bane, others refer to it by another regional name.”

This page shifts the tone.

Here the manuscript presents a plant identified with aconitum, known as Wolf’s Bane, described plainly as poisonous.

It is not offered as comfort, but as warning.

Its inclusion is important; medieval herbal knowledge did not pretend that every plant was benevolent.

The same earth that yields remedies also produces dangers, to catalogue both was part of understanding nature as it truly is, not as we wish it to be.

Translation:

“Erba nymphaea.

This herb is cold and moist in nature. It grows near waters and in damp places.

It is said to cool the body and calm excessive heat.

Its flowers and leaves may be used for certain conditions when prepared appropriately.”

This page introduces erba nymphaea, also known as the Water-Lily.

It is noted for its cooling and moist qualities, growing in wet ground and near still waters.

The emphasis is not dramatic but measured, placing the plant within a simple framework of temperament and environment.

What stands out here is the quiet logic of classification, the healer first observes where a thing grows, then how it behaves in the body.

Habitat and effect are linked, as though nature leaves clues in plain sight.

Translation:

“Erba artemisia.

This herb is warm and somewhat dry. It grows in fields and open places.

It is good for certain pains and for disorders of the body. It may be prepared and used in suitable form according to the need.”

This page shows erba artemisia, described as warm and dry, growing in open fields and used for various bodily ailments.

Artemisia (Mugwort) is a perennial, and I’ve always enjoyed that type of plant; there’s something appealing about the symmetry of there leaves.

They return each year from the same root system, steady and reliable, their form often symmetrical and clean.

It’s a simple detail, but one that makes studying them all the more satisfying.

This page depicts mandragora, the Mandrake.

Unlike the others, there is no writing here, yet the image speaks loudly.

The root is drawn in human form, a tradition that gave the plant an almost mythical reputation in medieval Europe.

Its appearance alone made it stand apart from ordinary herbs.

Even without text, its inclusion tells us something.

Not every plant was valued purely for practical medicine, some carried symbolism, folklore, and a certain unease.

The mandrake sits at that intersection of botany and belief, where healing, danger, and imagination meet.

Translation:

“Erba corallina, also called corallium.

This herb grows in the sea among rocks and in watery places.

It is said to be good for certain internal pains and for strengthening the body.

It is mentioned among the simples.

Herba fella is astringis.”

This page introduces erba corallina, associated with Red Coral and the sea.

Unlike the field and woodland plants before it, this one is tied to rocks and water, expanding the manuscript’s scope beyond soil alone.

Its mention among the simples (simple medicine) shows it was treated as a usable substance rather than a curiosity.

What stands out here is the range, the compiler was not limiting healing to meadow and forest, but looking to the shoreline as well, drawing medicine from wherever life took hold.

Translation:

“Calendula is a herb that grows well in good soil and in cultivated places.

It is beneficial for certain ailments and is commonly used in preparations. It is said to be good for wounds and for reducing inflammation.

Sanatio vulnerans - healing wounds.

Cardunculus - little thistle.

This herb is commonly called calendula.”

Here we see calendula, also known as the common Marigold, noted plainly for its use in healing wounds.

It is described as growing well in cultivated ground, a reminder that not all remedies were gathered from wild forests or distant shores.

Some were grown close to home, tended and relied upon.

Its association with wound healing places it among the more practical, everyday medicines of the period.

Translation:

“Erba busola.

This herb is good for memory and makes the mind strong. Its water is beneficial, and when taken it comforts the brain and helps against certain disturbances. It is useful for internal ailments and for calming troubles.

Listed names:

Arnosia

Crisson

Calament

Lactuca silina

Lingua bovina

Calsa

Abuglis

Sincar

Smias

Cresplus

Hersilus

Enochbala

Corionus

Abuglabus

Lucafas

Albiacion

Enorbis

Cinosphon

Nerbrocaria

Pes columbinus

Cerron

Enochbala

Aredion

Nochalin

Cresus

Onocylus

This herb busola grows in dry places. It may be prepared in wine or in water and is taken for its benefits.”

This final entry presents erba busola, described as strengthening memory and comforting the brain.

Its water is said to steady the senses and calm disturbances, with its effects spoken of as clearly noticeable rather than subtle.

The plant appears to correspond to what we today call Rosemary, long associated with memory and mental clarity.

To end here feels appropriate.

A manuscript that has moved through wounds, poisons, cooling herbs and seaside simples concludes with something directed toward the mind itself.

A reminder that healing was never only about the body, but about thought, perception, and clarity.

And so, dear reader, we arrive at the end of this morning’s journey through time.

What have we seen?

Not superstition, not chaos, but structure.

A quiet ordering of plants by temperament, habitat, and effect.

Remedies for wounds, for heat, for the stomach, for the mind.

Even poisons carefully noted.

All presented with elegance, restraint, and an assumption that nature was intelligible.

What strikes me most is how normal this knowledge once was.

Modern medicine, as we practice it today, is remarkably recent; the petro-chemical model that dominates our hospitals and pharmacies is scarcely two centuries old.

Yet for well over a millennium before that, healing was inseparable from the study of plants.

Fields, shorelines, forests, cultivated gardens; these were the dispensaries of history.

Hippocrates was revered as a master healer, temples were built in his honour across Greece, he is cited endlessly as the “father of medicine”.

And yet the medicine he practised was rooted in diet, environment, balance, and above all, herbs.

The tradition he helped formalise bears little resemblance to the pharmaceutical systems that now carry his name as a banner.

That is not to dismiss modern advances, it is simply to recognise proportion.

We have not stood on the same path and gradually improved it.

In many ways, we have stepped onto a different road entirely.

Somewhere along the way, the intimate relationship between healer and plant, between observation and preparation, was replaced by synthesis and standardisation.

These pages do not demand that we abandon what we have built, they simply remind us that the story of medicine is longer than we are often told.

And perhaps, in returning our attention to what once was ordinary knowledge, we do not regress; we widen our view.

History does not disappear.

It waits, preserved in vellum and pigment, for those willing to look again.

Knowledge is preserved only when someone cares enough to preserve it.

If you sense that these explorations matter, not as nostalgia but as perspective, you can support their continuation.

Every contribution, however modest, strengthens the quiet work behind the scenes.

However, curious mind, the simple grace of your attention is payment beyond measure.

Thank you.

