What book is never read, yet dictates every law, has no beginning on our maps, but ends at the palace door?

The British Royal lineage is a long, tangled cord of the fascinating and the foul.

From Henry VIII and his addiction to beheadings, to King Charles III and his strangely close relationship with a paedophile.

We know the nobility hides its devilish secrets in the dark, yet tonight, dear reader, we aren't chasing the occult or the salacious.

We are looking for something far more dangerous:

the record

What follows is a collection of manuscript cards penned for Queen Charlotte (1761-1818).

She possessed a hunger for history, a hunger that benefited the people far more than the trivial, and at times grotesque, distractions of the current monarchy.

These cards are not just notes; they are artifacts of grounded authority, rendered in a calligraphy so beautiful it almost masks the weight of the truths they hold.

It is within this ink that we find a history unlike any permitted in our schoolbooks.

There is a brutal hierarchy to understanding in this world, dear reader.

Distance from the throne acts as a filter, stripping away the truth until all that remains is a sanitised version of the facts.

We, the public, are left at the base of this pyramid, fed a history and a science that has been bleached and streamlined for our protection.

We are given the sanitised debris while the bedrock remains locked away.

They can scrub until the stone thins, but the memory of what was there stays etched in.

For a man of my temperament, a hermit who finds more life in the quiet corners of an archive than in the noise of the present; these fragments are everything.

And so, curious mind, we shall now look upon them.

We are going to look at the world as it was presented to a Queen, satisfying a curiosity that the gatekeepers deemed too potent for the rest of us.

The German Empire History Cards 📜

These cards are the physical residue of a worldview that has been buried alive.

They represent the preservation of knowledge, knowledge that remains incompatible with the tidy, linear timeline of progress we are sold today.

In these notes, history is not a slow, accidental climb out of the mud; it is a meticulous map of foundational acts and sovereign migrations that the modern narrative finds inconvenient to acknowledge.

They serve as a portal to an era when the origins of nations were treated as a documented ledger rather than a collection of myths about nameless tribes.

The text on this card begins by identifying Germany as a territory anciently possessed by free and independent nations, stripping away the modern assumption that civilisation only arrived with the expansion of later empires.

It documents a specific event:

in the year of the world 3400, Sigovese, a Gaulish Prince, led a colony of Bojens from Burgundy to the banks of the Danube.

The author highlights that our modern geography is still haunted by this event; the names Bojohemia (Bohemia) and Bojovaria (Bavaria) are presented not as accidents of linguistics, but as the literal signatures of these colonists left on the land.

The pivot point of this document is the dating system:

In the year of the world 3400 and A.M. 3725.

(Anno Mundi / Year of the World)

By using this, the author rejects the BC/AD divide that slices history in half.

Instead, it places the migration of Sigovese and the subsequent expedition into Greece within a single, unbroken lifespan of the earth.

It treats the past as a finished, recorded record rather than the prehistoric fog we are taught to imagine.

In our current education system, anything prior to the common era is flattened into a primitive blur of evolutionary steps.

This card does the opposite.

It names the prince, specifies the colony, and provides a precise date within a world-spanning timeline.

It suggests that the history we are taught, where nations simply emerge from the dark, is a secondary narrative designed to overwrite a much more specific, documented truth.

These notes aren't just descriptions of the past; they are evidence of a history that was once fully known and has since been intentionally obscured to fit the modern myth of linear advancement.

This second card picks up exactly where the first left off, opening again with A.M. 3725 to maintain the unbroken continuity of this alternative timeline.

It focuses on the Marcomanni, who had resided on the banks of the Rhine and the frontiers of Gaul until their own emigration.

The text notes that the territory they vacated was immediately occupied by colonies of different nations, which led to the area being renamed Allemanni, meaning various men.

This isn't just a lesson in naming conventions; it’s an account of a high-speed replacement and shifting of entire populations that modern history often treats as a slow, tectonic crawl.

It presents a Europe in constant, high-stakes motion, where the vacancy of a riverbank triggers an immediate geopolitical realignment.

The narrative then crashes into the Roman era, recording that the Cimbri and Teutlanders attempted to invade Italy but were defeated by Marius in 3909.

Forty years later, Julius Caesar appears at the head of the Roman Legions to extend his victories into Germany.

The author records Caesar's administrative reorganisation of the land, dividing it into Germannia Cisrhenana and Germannia Transrhenana.

This transition is vital because it shows the official Roman history beginning to graft itself onto the older, sovereign migrations we read about on the previous card.

The card ends with the date A.M. 3949, marking a moment where the independent nations of Germany were forcibly pulled into the Roman orbit.

What makes this page significant is how it bridges the gap between the era of independent Princes and the era of Imperial conquest without losing its grip on the Anno Mundi scale.

By placing Julius Caesar and the Roman Legions on the same calendar as the Gaulish Prince Sigovese, the author strips away the special status often given to Roman civilisation.

Caesar isn't treated as the beginning of history, but as a latecomer who arrived nearly four thousand years into the world's ledger to rename and divide lands that had already been settled, named, and fought over for centuries.

It reinforces the idea that the modern world of empires is just a layer of paint over a much older, documented foundation that the Roman narrative attempted to claim as its own.

The shift in this card is jarring and completely intentional.

It begins at the top with A.M. 3949, maintaining that original thread of world-history, but for the first time, it introduces a new anchor at the bottom:

A.D. 240

This transition signifies the moment the Roman yoke didn't just physically occupy the land, but fundamentally seized control of the calendar itself.

It marks the precise point where the ancient, sovereign timeline was broken and replaced by the era of the empire.

The text describes a brutal three-century period where the Romans struggled to entirely subject the Germans to their power.

It depicts a country deluged in blood as the indigenous populations repeatedly attempted to shake off Roman control.

This isn't the story of a peaceful integration or a natural evolution into a Roman province; it is a description of violent, sustained resistance against an outside force attempting to rewrite the identity of the region.

The climax of this struggle occurs when the people dwelling between the Rhine, the Weser, and the Mein realised that only a unified front could insure their safety.

They leagued themselves together for mutual defense and adopted the title of Franks, which the author explicitly translates as Freemen.

This is a powerful reclamation of identity.

By choosing the name Freemen, these tribes were making a political statement against the Roman narrative of conquest.

They were defining themselves not by who ruled them, but by their refusal to be ruled.

The fact that the card ends with an A.D. date suggests that while the Romans may have forced their timeline onto the world, the birth of the Franks was the emergence of a new force of freedom that would eventually challenge the very empire that tried to rename them.

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The story progresses here into a period of total upheaval, where the Freemen begin to dismantle the Roman structure they were previously forced into.

The first of these pages shows the Franks, despite frequent defeats, finally securing a permanent establishment between the Rhine and the Meuse.

This was their springboard; from this position, they launched the invasions into Gaul that would eventually redefine the map of Europe.

We also see the Allemanni, now identified as Suabians, attempting to follow this blueprint of resistance, though with less success.

Curiously, the text notes that Christianity was planted in Germany as early as the first century, suggesting a much earlier cultural shift than the later, state-sponsored conversions typically emphasised in mainstream history.

The second page captures the total collapse of the Roman frontier in the fifth century.

It lists a massive coalition of Northern Nations, Vandals, Alains, Suabians, Angles, Saxons, Herulians, and Lombards, quitting their ancestral lands in Mecklenburg, Pomerania, Prussia, and Holstein to overrun the Western Empire.

This isn't described as a primitive raid, but as a systematic migration that left northern Germany almost deserted.

This vacuum allowed for a new repopulation by the Sclavonians, whom the author explicitly identifies as descendants of the Sarmatians or Scythians.

The highlight on Scythians is the key to a much broader, suppressed historical reality.

While modern textbooks treat Scythia as a vanished, nomadic footnote, the historical record is saturated with evidence that Scythia was the foundational identity of what later became known as Tartaria.

By tracing the Sclavonians back to the Scythians, the text connects the repopulation of Europe directly to the vast, sophisticated power-complex of the East.

In this worldview, the Scythians weren't just barbarians on the move; they were the prerequisite to the Tartarian Empire, representing a continuous lineage of advanced, independent nations that moved across the Elbe and beyond Bohemia to reclaim the lands left behind by the Germanic tribes.

This connection contradicts the isolationist version of history where European and Central Asian events are treated as separate silos.

Instead, it shows a fluid, interconnected world where the Scythian lineage was a constant, driving force behind the resettlement and administration of the continent.

It suggests that the Northern Nations didn't just stumble into a void; they were part of a massive, documented demographic shift that links the very roots of Europe to the Scythian heritage.

These pages document the final consolidation of the Frankish power and the birth of a new imperial line that would define the Middle Ages.

The text records that the Franks successfully subdued Gaul, which then took from them its modern name:

France

This wasn't a gradual cultural blending but a definitive conquest, completed by Clovis.

To secure this new territory against the incursions of the Suabians and Thuringians, a colony of Franks was planted in the region henceforth known as Franconia in the year 534.

The narrative then shifts to a pivotal internal collapse.

The author notes that the descendants of these conquerors lacked the talents and energy of their ancestors, leading to a state of decay where the Royal Authority was usurped by the Maires du Palais (Mayors of the Palace).

This is the shadow government era of history, where the titular kings were mere figureheads until Pepin Heristal, a Mayor of the Palace, was finally acknowledged as King.

This transition marks the end of the Merovingian era and the rise of a more aggressive, centralised authority.

The second page focuses on the rise of the Carlovingian race (the Carolingians).

It highlights the first king of this line who defeated the King of the Lombards and forced him to relinquish the Exarchate of Ravenna, which was then given to the Holy See.

This act tied the destiny of the Frankish crown to the Papacy.

The king and his sons were declared Patricians of Rome, the highest dignity in the Empire, effectively merging Germanic military might with Roman legal and religious prestige.

After successful wars against the Saxons and the Duke of Bavaria, this ruler died in 768, leaving his vast dominions to his two sons.

The final small card serves as the definitive genealogical anchor for this shift.

It lists the two sons who survived him:

Charlemagne and Carloman

By ending here, the cards show the transformation of the Freemen into a structured, hereditary Empire.

It traces the line from independent tribal nations to a unified kingdom, then to a hijacked throne, and finally to the doorstep of Charlemagne, the figure who would eventually be crowned the first Holy Roman Emperor, formalising the new European order that grew out of the ruins of the old world.

This set of cards brings us into the towering shadow of Charlemagne, the figure who serves as the ultimate anchor for the modern European narrative.

In 768, Charles, better known as Charlemagne, became the sole possessor of the crown following the death of his brother Carloman.

The text wastes no time in detailing his expansion:

he subdued the Saxons after a brutal thirty-year war, forcibly converted them to Christianity, and conquered the Lombards

By the year 800, his momentum was so absolute that he was proclaimed Emperor of the Romans by the Popes and the Roman people.

This is the moment where the linear evolution narrative usually begins its heavy lifting, presenting Charlemagne as the great reviver of the Western Empire.

However, the cards offer a subtler perspective.

This wasn't a rebirth of the ancient, independent spirit of the earlier cards; it was the formalisation of a new, centralised patronage system.

While the text notes that Learning flourished under his Patronage, it also makes it clear that this dignity was revived in his Person by the authority of the Church.

It shows the final transition from the sovereign Freemen to a single, imperial individual who held the destiny of the greatest part of Europe in his hand.

The subsequent cards reveal how quickly this centralised peak began to fracture through bloodline politics.

Charlemagne died in 814 after a reign of 46 years and was succeeded by his only surviving legitimate son, Lewis le Debonnaire.

Here, the narrative turns to the inherent instability of the imperial model.

Lewis, despite his surname suggesting a gentle or good-natured disposition, presided over a reign defined by domestic betrayal and civil war.

In the earlier part of his reign, Lewis divided his dominions among his three sons.

But the cards record a fatal pivot in 829:

when he gave a share to his fourth son, Charles the Bald, the other sons revolted

The remainder of his life was spent in constant warfare against his own children.

He was twice deposed and twice restored, eventually dying near Mentz in 840 while marching at the head of an army to oppose his own son, Lewis the German.

This closing image is a stark contrast to the independent, foundational migrations of the Gaulish Princes at the start of our timeline.

It depicts an empire already devouring itself, showing that once the sovereign Free nations were consolidated under a single Roman-style yoke, history became a cycle of internal warfare and the desperate struggle of sons to carve their father’s empire back into pieces.

And so, dear reader, we reach our final reflections this evening, and what a journey it has been.

The map has been torn and mended so many times that the scars are now the only geography we recognise.

What began as the sovereign movement of Gaulish Princes, those first colonists who carved their names into the very soil of Bohemia and Bavaria, has dissolved into the domestic quarrels of a crumbling dynasty.

We have watched the "Year of the World" be swallowed by the Roman A.D., a silent theft of time that turned a documented, ancient lineage into a prehistoric fog.

The Freemen who once leagued together to shake off the imperial yoke found themselves, centuries later, trapped in a different kind of confinement.

The energy that once drove the Scythian and the Frank to claim the banks of the Danube and the Rhine eventually turned inward, devouring itself in the wars of sons against fathers.

Charlemagne’s grand, unified vision was but a brief, bright fever; a Roman ghost dressed in Germanic armor that fractured the moment the pulse of its creator stopped.

We see now that history is not the tidy, linear climb toward progress that modern voices insist upon.

It is instead a cycle of preservation and loss.

The Treaty of Verdun and the retreat of Lotharius to a monastery were not just political footnotes; they were the final sighs of an era that tried to hold the world in a single hand and failed.

The independent Princes and hereditary Dukes who rose from the ruins represent a return to the older ways, a landscape of local identities re-emerging through the cracks of a broken empire.

These cards are more than ink on paper; they are the physical remains of an intellectual landscape that has been systematically paved over.

We are left looking at the original ink of a documented, intentional history that still remains beneath the modern scrubbing.

It is a reminder that while empires may rename the land and hijack the calendar, the foundations laid in the year of the world are never truly erased.

They wait, folded away in the silence, for a reader willing to look past the yoke and see the freemen still standing there .

If you find value in these dives into the forgotten, any contribution is received with much appreciation, but it is never expected.

The most valued gift you can offer is simply your attention.

In a world designed to keep us distracted, choosing to look at these old maps and ask these questions is the real support that keeps this project moving.

Your presence and your curiosity are what truly matter.

Knowing there are others out there willing to peel back the layers of the official story is the greatest fuel for the work ahead.

Thank you, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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