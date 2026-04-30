Alternative History

Alternative History

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ralph's avatar
ralph
2h

Αιβερΐνος is the same name used, they are in acts. Which would make it what, 3850 AM or so..

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DEREK HANDS's avatar
DEREK HANDS
2h

Descend from European thugs. “The 1066 Norman Bruisers: How European Thugs Became English Gentry”/ Helen Kay

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