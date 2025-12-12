Alternative History

Alternative History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patriot Chick's avatar
Patriot Chick
Dec 12

Yes. We are flat with dome. Waters above and below. God in the tvrone room directly above us watching humanity at the north star. I sww your link to yoyr page in an interview with dr. Bryan ardis aboyt the healing properties of nicotine and all the lues and deception for greed and control. Brainwashing.. psyops..so much. Great page. Glad i found your work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Jordan Nuttall and others
Mark Jacobs's avatar
Mark Jacobs
Dec 12

I love the threads of soul and body, mind and heart. And how it’s the whole of us that matters in every arena. We used to know and we are returning to this most basic of all truths. We are each a divine emanation here having a human experience.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jordan Nuttall · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture