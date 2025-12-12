Throughout my early life, I had never truly felt the loss of a loved one.

I was fortunate, dear reader, to be handed a childhood untouched by grief.

A childhood light enough that my small shoulders never had to carry anything heavier than curiosity.

When I look back now, with years between myself and that little boy, I can see how rare that gift really was.

It wasn’t a childhood filled with grand holidays or glittering presents.

It was something far better.

It was a childhood built from moments.

Quiet acts of care.

Thoughtfulness.

Happiness stitched into ordinary days.

I remember one morning, I must’ve been eight or nine, asking my dad for a comic before he left for work.

My mum overheard, shook her head, and that was that.

My dad apologised gently, and I thought nothing more of it.

But when I returned home from school and stepped into my room, there it was at the foot of my bed, the comic.

And beside it, a little post-it note in his handwriting:

“don’t tell your mum Jordan!”

After all these years… of all the things I have bought, earned, chased, and lost, that tiny square of paper holds more value than every possession I own.

Sentiment is strange like that. A scrap of paper becomes a relic. A memory becomes a foundation stone.

It is these small, unassuming moments that have shaped the person I stand as today.

Because love, not the grand, cinematic kind, but the quiet, persistent kind, really is the answer.

Perhaps that is why the world feels so fractured.

So many people have lived entire lives without knowing love, without ever feeling that gentle presence that says, “You matter.”

Imagine, dear reader, truly imagine, living without a single thread of love woven through your days.

It is a sadness almost too heavy to contemplate.

But with whatever divine light has been entrusted to me, I will do my part.

I will be warmth where coldness lingers.

A hand where compassion has been forgotten.

A voice that reminds you that life, even in its harshness, can be beautiful.

I am in love with life, with its fragility, its depth, its strangeness, and that means I am in love with you too, for you are part of it.

It is this sense of clarity, of focusing on what truly endures, that brings me to today’s article:

A journey into a time when health and healing were understood in ways that seem almost foreign to us now.

The following 15th-century medical manual opens a window into a world where medicine was not just science, but intuition, ritual, prayer, and alchemy, and where the body was treated as inseparable from the spirit.

Before we begin, dear reader, there is something important I must share.

The work we are stepping into today carries no formal title, no named author, and no guiding introduction.

It is a book in the loosest sense of the word, pages without a cover, wisdom without a signature, knowledge without a keeper.

What we hold instead is a scattered archive, fragments of healing and insight passed from one pair of hands to another, long after the people who once studied these words have returned to dust.

The earliest dated entry places its origins somewhere in the 15th century, a time when the art of healing lived in the space between craft, faith, and mystery.

Several pages have signed the name: Domina Maria Barbani di Corticelle.

Not the voice behind the work, it seems, but a reader, a learner, someone who once studied these lines.

Translation:

“The good and most gracious Lord, in His infinite pity and most blessed clemency, has given to man understanding and reason, so that he may discern good from evil and illuminate the darkness of his ignorance. For this, He created the human soul in such a way that it receives life from His divine virtue, and the precious blood and blessed flesh of His Son nourish it. He made the soul noble and subtle so that it may rise above earthly things and remember its heavenly origin, contemplating the divine mysteries and the sweetness of eternal life.

And because the heart of man is often blind and confused in the shadows of this world, He sent His angelic messengers to guide him onto the right path and lift him from the weight of sin. Thus full of divine grace, man becomes able to resist the temptations of the flesh and the errors of the world.

But if the heart turns toward earthly vanity, forgetting the heavenly good, it becomes darkened and corrupt. For this reason man must constantly examine himself, correcting his faults and turning again to God with humility and devotion, so that he may receive mercy and forgiveness for his sins.

There is a natural spirit within the body that brings health. This spirit is born from the living breath and is renewed by the blood that flows through the veins. When this spirit is harmed, sickness arises, and every illness grows stronger if the mind is troubled and the heart is weighed down. But when the spirit is joyful and the soul is lifted, the body is strengthened and made lighter.

There is also a humor of melancholy, a dark fluid within the body that makes a person slow, fearful, and full of sadness. When it increases, it brings confusion to the mind and heaviness to the limbs, and one becomes gloomy and without desire for anything.

The swelling of this melancholy is with great danger, for when this humor dominates, it clouds the understanding and drives a person toward sorrow, bitterness, and anger. It dries the body, drains its strength, and weakens the blood.

Thus, the melancholic man rarely has joy; he lacks the will to laugh, and every burden seems heavier to him. Such people cannot bear loud sounds or bright places. They prefer solitude and must seek remedies to balance their blood.

Therefore physicians say that the man whose spleen is full of the melancholic humor must take great care of his diet and guard himself from excessive dryness of the body.”

When you step into the first pages of this book, you’re immediately reminded that our ancestors lived in a world where the physical and the spiritual were never separated.

Healing wasn’t a department of the state, nor a service industry, it was a dialogue between the body, the soul, and the divine.

These early pages open not with a recipe or a measurement, but with a prayer.

A reminder that health began with the condition of the soul, and the state of the mind mattered as much as any herb, poultice, or tonic.

To us, raised in a world of clinical detachment, this feels almost foreign, yet the more you read, the more familiar it becomes.

They believed man was given reason by the “most gracious Lord” so he could distinguish light from darkness and avoid the errors that weaken both body and spirit.

Illness, in this worldview, was not simply a failure of biology but a disturbance of one’s entire being.

When the heart strayed, the body followed.

Strangely, modern medicine has circled back to some of this.

We no longer call it angelic guidance or divine clemency, but we do say stress destroys immunity, trauma lives in the nervous system, and the mind can make or unmake health.

Different language. Same observation.

Then the text shifts to what they considered the machinery of the body: the natural spirit sustained by breath and blood, the force that animated life itself.

If this spirit was disturbed, by grief, fear, anger, or spiritual neglect, sickness took root.

Modern science would call this psychosomatic interaction, the link between emotional state and physical wellness.

Once again, the medieval phrasing is poetic, but the insight isn’t as distant as we imagine.

And then comes the great preoccupation of early medicine: the humors.

Here, melancholy is described as a literal dark fluid, thickening the blood, drying the body, weighing down the limbs.

When it built up in the spleen, a person became joyless, withdrawn, intolerant of noise and light.

Today, we would speak of depression, burnout, adrenal exhaustion, chronic fatigue.

They spoke of a humor that “clouds the understanding and dries the body.”

What I find compelling is how seriously they took the emotional landscape of a person.

To them, sadness was not a minor inconvenience, it was a force capable of reshaping the entire body.

Their remedy wasn’t a quick prescription.

It was a long correction of diet, environment, habits, and spirit.

In some ways, we are more advanced.

In other ways, perhaps we have unlearned something.

These pages remind us that long before clinics, screens, and symptom charts, people saw health as a delicate equilibrium, one part flesh, one part feeling, one part faith.

And maybe, in our own time of anxiety and disconnection, there is something valuable in that older vision: the idea that healing begins not only with treatment, but with attention to the inner life.

Translation:

“When the phlegm or melancholy predominates in the body, it brings weakness and disease. The vital spirit born of the blood can be disturbed, causing trembling and illness. Every illness grows stronger when the humors are unbalanced, and the mind is troubled or sorrowful.

One must take care with food and drink, avoiding things that inflame or corrupt the humors. The melancholic person is slow, fearful, and troubled; their limbs and voice are weakened, and they lack joy or desire. They need careful diet, gentle exercise, and attention to the balance of the blood.

The spleen and liver are especially affected by melancholy, producing dryness, heaviness, and depression. This humor clouds reason, causes confusion, and leads to fear or sadness. The melancholic person is prone to anger, faintness, or sudden emotional change.

Certain remedies are recommended: warm and moist foods, gentle physical activity, exposure to sunlight, and avoidance of excessive cold or dryness. Music, pleasant smells, and cheerful company may also help. One must maintain moderation in all things, lest the humors become imbalanced.

Physicians emphasise that melancholy affects both body and soul. When unbalanced, it can reduce the strength of the limbs, disturb the heart and mind, and make the person more vulnerable to other illnesses. Careful observation, appropriate diet, and attention to physical and mental well-being are essential.”

The next pages continue the meticulous attention 15th-century physicians paid to the interplay between body, mind, and environment.

Melancholy, and phlegm as its close counterpart, were seen not merely as moods but as tangible forces capable of weakening the body and disturbing the vital spirit carried in the blood.

Illness, they believed, grew stronger when the humors were unbalanced, and the mind was troubled or sorrowful, reinforcing the deep connection between emotional state and physical health.

The text stresses the importance of diet and moderation, noting that foods and drinks which inflame or corrupt the humors must be avoided.

Gentle exercise, sunlight, and controlled exposure to temperature extremes were prescribed as preventive and corrective measures.

What stands out is their recognition that lifestyle, environment, and even social interaction, pleasant company, music, and agreeable smells, directly influenced health.

In essence, they advocated for a holistic approach centuries before modern wellness culture, though framed in the language of humors rather than biology.

The spleen and liver were identified as central organs affected by melancholy, producing heaviness, dryness, and depressive states.

Physicians linked these imbalances to confusion, fear, sudden emotional shifts, and a general depletion of physical strength.

Remedies were comprehensive, addressing both body and mind: warm, moist foods, light physical activity, sunlight, and moderation in all things, aiming to restore equilibrium.

Unlike today’s tendency to separate mental and physical care, 15th-century thought treated the melancholic state as a condition that required simultaneous attention to emotional well-being, physical routine, and environmental factors.

In observing these prescriptions, one notices the resonance with modern understandings: the impact of diet, exercise, sunlight, and social interaction on mood and health is widely recognised today, though stripped of spiritual framing and the language of humors.

Their care was preventive as much as corrective, rooted in careful observation, sustained habits, and attention to subtle shifts in the body and mind.

Reading these pages reminds us that, despite the centuries of difference, the fundamental insight remains strikingly relevant: health is not only the absence of disease, but the harmony of body, mind, and environment.

Translation:

“Prepare carefully the substances and compounds needed, ensuring they are clean and properly measured. Take note of each ingredient, for the slightest error can affect the outcome. Some remedies require the union of liquids and powders, gently mixed, warmed, or left to rest according to the phase of the moon or time of day.

Apply ointments and salves with caution. Rub them onto the affected area in even strokes, avoiding undue pressure, while keeping the patient calm and steady. Observe the reaction of the body closely: swelling, redness, or discomfort indicate the need for adjustment. Treatments are often repeated over several days, never rushed, for the spirit and the body must both be prepared to receive them.

Diet remains crucial. Foods should be chosen to support the remedy: nourishing broths, softened grains, and gentle herbs are preferred. Avoid extremes of temperature, spiced or overly dry foods, and anything that inflames the body or disturbs the humors. Water must be pure; heat and fire are carefully regulated when preparing decoctions or poultices.

Attention is paid to posture, movement, and sensory stimulation. The patient should be exposed to clean air, soft sounds, and gentle light, while loud noise, harsh smells, or overexertion are to be avoided. Daily observation of the pulse, the color of the skin, and the demeanor of the patient guides further care. Even minor symptoms are recorded, for subtle changes reveal the effectiveness of the remedy.

Finally, the practitioner must be vigilant and deliberate. Healing is a gradual process; impatience can undo progress. The hands, eyes, and mind of the healer are instruments as vital as any ingredient. Only with careful preparation, measured action, and constant attention to both body and spirit can recovery be achieved.”

The next pages of this manuscript shift focus from humors and melancholy to the practical art of healing, revealing a meticulous attention to preparation, observation, and measured intervention.

The practitioner’s care is precise: ingredients must be clean, properly measured, and combined thoughtfully.

The text emphasises that even minor errors in preparation can affect the remedy’s effectiveness, highlighting a discipline and attention to detail that modern medicine preserves in dosage and sterile technique, though without the ritualised or almost devotional framing of the past.

Application of treatments is deliberate and gentle.

Ointments and salves are to be applied with even strokes and careful observation of the patient’s response.

The manuscript insists that treatments cannot be rushed; recovery is gradual and requires both the body and the spirit to be ready.

This reveals a sophisticated awareness that patient compliance, comfort, and mental state influence outcomes, an insight echoed today in the fields of nursing, physical therapy, and psychosomatic medicine.

Dietary guidance remains central.

Foods are carefully chosen to support remedies: nourishing, soft, and gentle on the body, while extremes of heat, cold, spice, or dryness are discouraged.

Water must be pure, and the preparation of broths, decoctions, and poultices is governed by attention to temperature and timing.

The care taken in these instructions shows a deep understanding that internal nourishment, like topical treatments, directly affects recovery.

Modern parallels exist in nutritional therapy and the careful management of hydration and diet for patients undergoing treatment.

The manuscript also emphasises sensory and environmental factors: exposure to clean air, gentle light, and soft sounds is encouraged, while harsh noises, strong odours, or overexertion are to be avoided.

This reflects the same principle seen earlier with humors and melancholy, the state of the mind and surroundings is inseparable from physical healing.

Observation is continuous, with close attention to pulse, skin colour, and minor changes in demeanour, revealing a proto-clinical approach where careful monitoring guides adjustments in treatment.

Finally, the text underscores the role of the healer themselves.

Hands, eyes, and mind are instruments in the healing process.

The practitioner must be patient, deliberate, and vigilant, recognising that their skill, judgment, and attentiveness are as crucial as any ingredient.

There is a clear parallel here to modern medicine: the human element, the clinician’s observation, judgment, and interaction with the patient, is still a defining factor in successful outcomes.

These pages remind us that centuries ago, healing was not only about substances or techniques but about the integration of preparation, environment, and attentive care, a holistic vision that resonates even in contemporary practice.

Translation:

“Take the milk carefully, ensuring it is fresh and clean. Pour it into a suitable container and prepare it according to the needs of the remedy. Heat it gently if required, stirring slowly and evenly, so that it is neither too cold nor too hot. The milk may be combined with other ingredients, including vinegar or herbs, depending on the treatment prescribed.

Apply ointments or mixtures to the skin with care, rubbing them evenly onto the affected area. Avoid excessive force, as the body must be prepared to receive the treatment. Observe the reaction: redness, swelling, or discomfort indicate that adjustments are necessary. Treatments are to be repeated gradually, over multiple days, allowing the body and spirit to respond fully.

If the remedy involves immersion, washing, or cleansing, use pure water, ideally from a river or fresh source. Keep the patient calm, and avoid extremes of temperature or agitation. The text emphasizes the precision of timing, the order of adding ingredients, and the balance between liquids and powders. The correct sequence ensures the remedy is effective and avoids harm.

Special attention is given to the preparation of poultices, salves, or topical applications. Ingredients must be ground, strained, or filtered to remove impurities, then combined in proper proportions. Sometimes the mixture is heated or left to rest, depending on the phase of the moon or the condition of the patient. The goal is to produce a texture and consistency that will adhere properly to the skin and allow the healing properties to take effect.

Throughout, the practitioner’s vigilance is paramount. Hands, eyes, and judgment guide the treatment as much as the ingredients themselves. The patient’s posture, comfort, and responses are constantly monitored, and all procedures are carried out with care to avoid distress. Healing is gradual; it requires both precision in preparation and attentiveness to the patient’s body and spirit, reflecting a deeply holistic understanding of medicine.”

These pages reveal the painstaking attention early healers paid to the physical handling of remedies.

Every step of preparation, from measuring and mixing ingredients to heating and resting liquids, is described with care, showing a deep awareness that the process itself affects the outcome.

The instructions suggest an understanding that materials, timing, and method were as important as the substances used.

There is a strong focus on observation and responsiveness.

Treatments are applied gradually, with the practitioner monitoring for subtle changes in the body: colour, texture, or reaction of the skin, as well as the patient’s comfort and endurance.

Healing is treated as an ongoing process rather than a single intervention, requiring patience, careful observation, and repeated adjustments.

Unlike modern medicine, which often relies on standardised doses, rapid interventions, or technological monitoring, these instructions frame treatment as tactile and immersive, with the practitioner directly involved in every stage, from preparation to application, attuning to subtle changes in the patient’s body and spirit.

The emphasis on timing, texture, and method reflects a hands-on, almost ritualised approach that contrasts with today’s clinical detachment and mechanised precision, revealing a worldview in which the healer’s skill, attention, and presence are as vital as the remedy itself.

Diet and nourishment are integrated into treatment in a highly specific manner.

Milk, water, and other consumables are prepared with attention to purity and consistency, demonstrating an early recognition that internal nutrition interacts directly with remedies.

The text also indicates that over-preparation or improper handling could diminish their effectiveness, highlighting the skill and attentiveness demanded of the healer.

The manuscript continues to emphasise the environment and sensory experience.

Clean air, gentle light, and calm surroundings are encouraged, while agitation, harsh stimuli, or abrupt changes are warned against.

Even in these practical instructions, there is a holistic awareness: body, spirit, and surroundings are inseparable in the pursuit of healing, and the healer’s own judgment and patience are vital instruments in the process.

Overall, these pages offer a window into a medicine that is methodical, precise, and deeply attentive, not only to the substances and procedures, but to the interaction between practitioner, patient, and the environment, showing a continuity of concern for the human experience that modern medicine often abstracts away.

Translation:

“Take fresh and clean ingredients and prepare them carefully. Crush, chop, or grind herbs, leaves, and other plant matter, and mix them with milk, water, or vinegar as directed. Heat or let mixtures rest as needed, then strain and apply them to the affected area. Apply compresses or poultices gently, ensuring they cover the area evenly, and observe the body’s reaction.

Some remedies call for layering substances, alternating applications, or repeating treatments over time. Ensuring cleanliness, careful handling, and patience, improper preparation or hurried application will reduce effectiveness.

Liquids such as milk or water are to be purified, warmed, or cooled to the correct degree. Herbs and plant materials are often softened, bruised, or mixed with oils to create a consistent paste or poultice. These mixtures are applied directly to the skin, intended to relieve swelling, draw out impurities, and support natural healing.

Observation is key: watch for changes in color, texture, or sensitivity of the skin and underlying tissue, and adjust treatment accordingly. The overall aim is gradual, controlled healing, combining multiple materials to treat both the surface and deeper tissues while respecting the patient’s comfort.”

These final pages bring us fully into the practical, hands-on side of 15th-century healing, showing the patient and the remedy as inseparable partners in a slow, attentive process.

The focus here is on preparation, application, and careful observation: every herb, leaf, and liquid must be handled with precision, mixed, heated, or strained according to strict instructions, and applied gently to the affected area.

There is a constant awareness that the effectiveness of a treatment depends not only on its ingredients but on how it is prepared and administered.

The text emphasises gradual, repeated application rather than a single, forceful intervention.

Compresses and poultices are layered, alternated, and observed, with attention to the body’s response, changes in colour, texture, or sensitivity guide the next step.

In this, we see another clear difference from modern medicine, which often relies on pre-measured pharmaceuticals and technology to standardise care.

Here, the healer’s judgment, patience, and touch are central, and the process itself is part of the remedy.

Liquids like milk, water, or vinegar are treated carefully, warmed, cooled, strained, and combined with herbs or oils to create balanced mixtures.

These were intended to treat both surface irritation and deeper imbalance, reflecting a holistic approach that integrates nutrition, topical treatment, and observation of the patient’s comfort.

There is also repeated emphasis on cleanliness and order, showing that even practical considerations were seen as essential to the healing process.

Here healing is not a single act but a dialogue: between practitioner and patient, substance and body, method and observation.

In its attention to detail, its patience, and its integration of all aspects of care, the text offers a striking contrast to the clinical efficiency of modern medicine, reminding us that healing once demanded presence, care, and constant attentiveness as much as knowledge or ingredients.

So then, dear reader, as we reflect over today’s pages, we see a world of healing that moves at a pace foreign to us now.

The 15th-century practitioner approached illness as a process to be guided carefully, relying on touch, observation, and repeated application of herbs, oils, milk, and vinegar.

Each step, preparing, layering, applying, and monitoring, was deliberate, a hands-on ritual in which the skill and patience of the healer were as essential as the remedies themselves.

Compared with modern medicine, the differences are striking.

Today, treatments are often standardised, measured, and rapid, relying on pharmaceuticals, technology, and diagnostic tools rather than the intimate, tactile attention seen here.

Where modern doctors monitor through machines, these early healers relied on sight, touch, and constant observation, responding directly to the body’s subtle signals.

Modern interventions frequently aim for immediate effect, while these methods embrace gradual, cumulative care, treating the body, spirit, and environment as interconnected.

Yet, despite the centuries between us, the wisdom in these pages resonates.

The emphasis on patience, attentiveness, and layered approaches mirrors what we now recognise in holistic therapies and psychosomatic care.

In the coming weeks, I hope to find some of the recipes and treatments found in historic literature, to see how these remedies were adapted and applied across time.

It will be my life’s work to uncover and share lost knowledge, so we may reflect upon it and rediscover the wisdom of the past.

If you’d like to support the research and time that goes into these historical breakdowns, you’re welcome to buy me a coffee.

Thank you for reading.

