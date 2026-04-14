Recently, I’ve swapped the familiar shelves of the historical archive for the digital labyrinth of the CIA Reading Room, and I have to admit, dear reader, I am struck by the quality of the files I’ve been uncovering.

These documents do not just exist alongside the historical record; they breathe life into it.

We are taught to dismiss alchemy, witchcraft, and the ancient mechanics of the spirit as nothing more than the creative frolics of our ancestors, a collective fever dream born of a simpler age.

But if these were truly just ghost stories, we are left with a tricky question:

why does the CIA maintain such a rigorous, clinical obsession with the psychic world?

This research is no anomaly.

Quite the contrary, there is a vast abundance of files pertaining to these irrational subjects.

From the silent echoes of Tartaria and Atlantis to the clinical study of the occult, the contents of the official vault verify our suppressed history while standing in total defiance of the mainstream narrative.

It feels like a war, doesn't it?

A war on knowledge

When documented history and declassified intelligence whisper the same truth, yet that truth is scrubbed from the modern classroom, we must recognise the silence for what it is.

It means the knowledge is available, but it is not being granted.

We are being forced to hunt for what we should have inherited.

What we are fed instead is a beautiful illusion, a tapestry of fantasy woven to keep us occupied.

We hold the tools for our own redemption at our fingertips, yet we are lured away by the infinite scroll and the numbing rhythm of short-form content.

We forget that the very foundations of the digital world were built with funding from the Department of Defence.

Perhaps they wanted us to be enlightened…

Or perhaps they simply provided the mirror and waited to see if we’d prefer the reflection over the light.

I digress, but I’ve come to value the digression, the honest, unedited movements of an open mind.

Let us return, then, to the heart of tonight’s discussion:

Witchcraft and the CIA

The documents to follow were chosen solely for their explicit relationship to this subject.

I was not short for choice; the bank of files on this topic is long, heavy, and rather appealing to a curious mind.

Let us waste no more time setting the stage.

Let us embrace a knowledge that was stolen from us, and in the act of remembrance, we may finally realise that what we are is not at all what we were told.

CIA - RDP96 - 0788R 📂

To begin our descent into the official archives, we will first look at this clipping from the Washington Post, dated April 1984.

It sits within the CIA’s Reading Room as more than just a piece of journalism, it is a record of the Voodoo Gap; a term used to describe a terrifying deficit in psychic weaponry.

Before we parse the ink, we should discuss the term that haunts these files.

To the State, witchcraft is not the broomstick of folklore; it is a broad, practical umbrella for a spectrum of occult practices.

It is the art of influence, the manipulation of intent, and the mastery of the unseen.

It encompasses alchemy, ritual, and the sharpening of the mind to a point where it can pierce the veil of physical distance.

In the hands of you or me, it is a spiritual path; in the hands of the Agency, it is a strategic asset.

The existence of this document within the official archives is a revelation in itself.

When a news report is pulled from the public sphere, classified, and filed away by intelligence officers, it undergoes a profound transformation.

It is no longer just news; it is a recognised variable in the national security equation.

To classify such a discussion is to admit that the fantastical has become a matter of state survival.

They hide it not because it is a lie, but because it has a potency they cannot yet publicly justify.

The text itself serves as a stunning validation.

It discusses how psychics, under the direction of the CIA and the Army, were used to project their minds outside their bodies.

This isn't theoretical philosophy; it is tactical remote viewing.

The document explicitly mentions a psychic describing a secret Soviet base in such astonishing detail that it was later confirmed by satellite photography.

Just as intriguing is the mention of locating a downed Soviet Tu-95 Backfire bomber in the vastness of Africa, a feat of magic that traditional intelligence had failed to achieve.

It essentially proves that remote viewing is not a fringe theory, but a verified operational reality.

When the Army’s intelligence chief, Lt. Gen. William Odom, is cited as being impressed with some of the results, the debate over whether this is real ends.

The clipping also includes something else rather revealing:

the Pentagon was discussing raising a psychic shield to block foreign eyes from penetrating there secret vaults

It reveals that while we were being taught to laugh at the occult, the architects of our world were terrified of being left behind in a psychic arms race.

It confirms that the boundaries of the human mind are much farther out than the mainstream narrative allows us to believe.

CIA - RDP80 - R0173 📂

While the previous report showed us the Agency’s results, this letter, dated March 1954, reveals the intent at the very top.

It is a brief, clinical note from Allen W. Dulles, the Director of Central Intelligence, to Dr. Alvan Barach.

Dulles offers his thanks for a memorandum titled Witchcraft and Investigations, followed by a sentence that carries the weight of a confession:

I need information on both in my present occupation

To appreciate the gravity here, we have to look at what Witchcraft meant to a man in Dulles's position.

It wasn't the caricature of folklore.

To the Director, these investigations represented a search for a psychological edge, an untapped technology of the mind that could bypass traditional physical barriers.

It was the clinical pursuit of the unseen, rebranded as an essential asset for the modern intelligence officer.

Whether through ritual or the clinical study of the irrational, it was a weaponised methodology for the State.

The brevity of the letter is what makes it so telling; there is no skepticism, no mocking tone, and no need for explanation.

It is a professional request for data.

Dulles wasn't looking for bedtime stories; he was looking for mechanics.

This exchange essentially proves that at the highest levels of the CIA, the occult was treated as a verified operational reality.

When the head of the intelligence community admits a professional need for witchcraft, the debate over its validity is over.

CIA - RDP78 - 06096 📂

We find our final piece of evidence in a 1965 Weekly Activities Report from the Chief of the Intelligence Production Faculty, to the Chief of the Intelligence School.

It is a dry, bureaucratic memorandum marked SECRET, yet buried within its progress updates is a line that confirms everything we’ve suspected.

As we bring our investigation to a close, this document serves as the ultimate proof that these practices were never just a curiosity, they were a curriculum.

The memo highlights a specific research paper produced within the Agency’s training program.

Its title is as unambiguous as it is haunting:

Witchcraft as an Operational Tool

By this stage, the State had moved far beyond the initial inquiries of the Dulles era.

They were no longer just collecting information; they were teaching the methodology.

When the intelligence community labels a subject as an operational tool, they are formally moving it into the field.

They are acknowledging that these ancient traditions, the manipulation of intent and the mastery of influence, possess a functional utility that traditional espionage cannot replicate.

The memo even refers to it as a way-out subject, yet includes it alongside briefings that tied together activities in many parts of the Agency.

This is a final blow to the narrative that claims the occult is a fantasy.

It demonstrates that while the public was steered toward a world of cold materialism, the shadow government was busy refining a weaponised version of the unseen.

They didn't just study it; they turned it into a manual.

It is time we stop asking if these things are real and start asking why the very people who tell us they are myths are the same people who spent decades turning them into a craft of war.

We have reached the end of the paper trail, but for the curious mind, the real work of remembrance is only just beginning.

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And so, dear reader, we have moved through the clinical reports of psychic triumphs and the private admissions of directors, arriving at the cold reality of a secret manual.

The evidence is no longer a matter of faith; it is a matter of record.

The State has spent the better part of a century acknowledging a power in private that they spent the same century mocking in public.

They understood that the mind is not a cage, but a bridge, and while they were building tollbooths upon it, they told us the bridge didn't exist.

But the most profound realisation of tonight is not that they lied, but that the tools for our own reclamation have never truly been theirs to give or take.

They have managed the narrative, yes, but they cannot manage the essence of what we are.

The operational tools they sought to weaponise are, in truth, our birthright.

We have the capacity to regain every inch of the territory they attempted to fence off.

By returning to the mechanics of our own consciousness, by refusing the numbing pull of the digital mirror, we begin the process of remembering a self that predates the Agency and its secrets.

For my part, I am no longer a mere spectator of these archives.

This is a vow, whispered into the ink and shared here with you:

I will continue this journey of unearthing and sharing for as long as I have breath to do so

This path is indefinite; it is the work of a lifetime.

I intend to house these reflections in volumes yet to be written, books that will serve as lanterns for those tired of walking in a manufactured dark.

We are not what we were told.

We are the architects of a reality that has been hidden from us by men who were simply afraid of the light we carry.

The vault is open now.

Let us see what else we can find in the depths.

While we navigate these shadows together, I want to address the matter of support.

Please know that your presence here; your time, your attention, and the sharing of your own thoughts, are the only things that truly matter.

This dialogue is the fuel for the work.

However, for those who feel moved to contribute further, I am deeply grateful.

Such gestures help sustain this lifelong pursuit of the archives and the books that will follow.

Whether you offer your mind or your means, you are a vital part of this reclamation.

Thank you, curious mind.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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