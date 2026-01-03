I awoke early this morning, my mind heavy with thoughts.

Every new year, I have followed the same ritual: lists of goals, careful measurements of who I want to become, plans for what I must change.

I have always believed that improvement is a duty, that the future is something to be conquered.

But this year feels different.

Since the passing of my grandfather, I have been gifted with a quiet, unshakable clarity.

I don’t need to change.

I need only to live.

Change, if it comes, will come on its own.

I do not need to chase it, shape it, or demand it.

What matters is the now, this moment, dear reader.

For when you truly pause and consider it, this moment is all we have.

The past has already passed beyond our reach.

The future remains always distant, always uncertain.

But here, in this breath, in this quiet heartbeat of time, is where life is happening.

So this year, the only reminder I want to carry with me is this:

Be mindful of the now.

The sun’s warmth on your skin.

The sharp, earthy scent of mildew on a cold morning.

The gentle rhythm of rain tapping against the windowpane.

The distant cry of a bird cutting through the wind.

These gifts are free to all of us.

And all of them are beautiful.

I have spent too long overcomplicating my life.

I have spent too long overthinking it, searching for meaning in everything, trying to control every outcome.

Some things do not ask to be understood.

They simply ask to be seen.

To be felt.

To be appreciated.

Watching a sunset with the person you love, feeling the sand beneath your feet, listening to the ocean breathe: it costs nothing, yet it is worth everything.

A true smile shared, a moment of pure joy, a kindness offered without expectation, it is more valuable than any wealth, any title, any achievement.

And I am grateful that my grandfather, in his infinite wisdom, chose kindness as the first gift to leave me.

That, above all, is the foundation upon which everything else rests.

So with an open heart, a mind willing to wonder, and eyes ready to see, dear reader, let us turn our attention outward.

Let us look to those who came before us, to the lives they led, the ways they understood the world, the frameworks they built to comprehend life in its fullness.

Because there is much to be learned there.

Much to marvel at.

Much to carry forward.

And perhaps, in these quiet moments of attention, we can discover the truth that eludes so many: that life, at its essence, is not about the plans we make, the lists we tick off, or the titles we achieve, it is about the living, the feeling, the seeing, and the giving that we do right now.

This year, I will live in that truth.

In turning from the quiet reflections of the present, we step into the voices of the past.

Among these voices, one work stands out for its ambition and scope:

Fasciculus Temporum, vel Chronica ab Initio Mundi, by Werner Rolevinck.

Rolevinck, a scholar and monk born in 1425 in Cologne, devoted his life to the careful study of history and scripture.

His chronicle, compiled and widely circulated in the late 15th century, is remarkable for the breadth of its vision, it traces the history of the world from the very beginning of creation up to his own time, weaving together sacred and secular events with a careful eye for detail and chronology.

What makes Fasciculus Temporum so compelling is not only its content, but its method.

Rolevinck organises vast amounts of information into a coherent framework, linking biblical history with the histories of kings, empires, and peoples, and illustrating connections between seemingly disparate events.

His work is meticulous, yet readable, presenting history as an interconnected web where each moment reflects a larger divine order.

Georgius Walch, among others, later contributed to the dissemination and preservation of this chronicle, ensuring that Rolevinck’s vision reached generations of readers who would not otherwise have access to such a sweeping view of the past.

The edition we have today, unfortunately, does not include a cover, and so no image accompanies this initial overview, yet the absence of a cover does nothing to diminish the significance or richness of the work itself.

In Fasciculus Temporum, we encounter a scholar who sought to understand the flow of human and divine history as a single, unfolding narrative.

An endeavour that reminds us, across the centuries, that curiosity, observation, and devotion were never absent from the minds of our ancestors.

Translation:

“Generation shall praise your works, and your power shall be declared,” says Psalm 145.

With great diligence, the studies of the holy fathers and bishops have been undertaken. Among these, the works of those who govern ecclesiastical policy are to be considered, for they are necessary for the proper exercise of faith. If one applies the mind to the matters of history, which learned men have recorded for posterity, many details will be perceived that otherwise might escape notice. The virtuous are to follow their example.

One should act with desire for the Creator, according to the psalmist: “The Lord is in heaven; what I desire is from you; whatever is good is before me.” By this presumptive word, the psalmist encourages us.

The psalm says: “Generation shall praise your works, and your power shall be declared.” That is, all things in the world, created by God, point toward him; all worldly affairs are to be directed toward him. This teaching is highly suitable for our purpose.

Saint Augustine testifies that many things in Holy Scripture appear trivial but are necessary because they signify something else. Such details, though apparently sterile or obscure, nevertheless guide our minds toward deeper understanding. Otherwise, Scripture would be read incorrectly, and one must always believe that the Holy Spirit speaks through it.

There are therefore passages which are dry in terms of the literal words but rich in spiritual understanding. Others, however, cannot be understood spiritually or are not expedient for interpretation. Nevertheless, every generation is rightly called to apply diligence to these matters, for the faithful study of sacred history is connected to such interpretation, as Augustine likewise attests.

This must be held firmly, because the authority behind it is so great that anything contrary to it is entirely false and cannot be reconciled with sound doctrine. It is therefore remarkable how widely and diversely material from Holy Scripture is dispersed throughout multiple passages, so that it is almost impossible to reconcile everything perfectly.

Even the ancient and famous question of the translation of the seventy interpreters, the Septuagint, has been subject to careful calculation of the years, beginning from the time of Moses when the law was first promulgated.

The holy fathers have exercised their judgment, giving their insights according to their learning.”

The opening of Fasciculus Temporum greets us with a reminder both simple and profound:

“Generation shall praise your works, and your power shall be declared,” as Psalm 145 declares.

Even in these first lines, the worldview of the chronicle is made clear: history is not a collection of random events, nor is knowledge simply human achievement.

Everything, every act, every king, every disaster, every miracle, is a reflection of the Creator’s order.

The study of the past is a spiritual as well as intellectual exercise.

Rolevinck immediately grounds his work in the diligent labors of the Church Fathers and ecclesiastical authorities, highlighting the moral and intellectual responsibility of those who “govern ecclesiastical policy”.

In his framing, understanding history is inseparable from understanding God’s will.

The past is not inert; it is a map of divine intention, and careful attention is required to discern it.

This contrasts sharply with the modern approach, where history is often stripped of moral or spiritual significance and studied as an isolated, neutral series of events.

Today, we are taught to separate the secular from the sacred, the human from the divine.

Rolevinck refuses such a division.

Every detail, even those that appear trivial or obscure, matters, because each is a thread in the tapestry of divine order.

As Saint Augustine is invoked, what seems sterile at first glance can carry profound meaning when approached rightly.

There is also a fascinating insistence on diligence across generations.

The faithful study of Scripture and history is not a personal indulgence; it is a collective, ongoing responsibility.

Knowledge is cumulative.

Each generation is called to see, interpret, and pass on the work of those who came before.

A deeply communal vision of intellectual life that feels almost radical when compared with our modern culture of instant information and fleeting attention.

Rolevinck even addresses the most meticulous of historical questions: the dating of the Septuagint translation.

Centuries after Moses, scholars were still calculating the years, trying to reconcile scriptural events with temporal order.

This reveals an extraordinary respect for precision, chronology, and continuity, a commitment to accuracy that modern readers might assume only emerged with “scientific history”.

Yet here it is, embedded in a framework where devotion, scholarship, and observation coexist.

On this first page, the chronicle teaches something subtle but striking: the world is intelligible, but only if one studies it attentively and with reverence.

Knowledge is not neutral; it carries moral and spiritual weight.

And while we in the modern era often assume that faith and reason must be separated, the medieval mind, as Rolevinck shows, saw no contradiction at all.

God is not a footnote to history, God is the lens through which history is understood.

Reading these passages today, one cannot help but notice how differently we approach learning.

We reduce complexity to measurable, extractable facts.

Rolevinck’s text reminds us that understanding requires patience, attention, and humility.

That what appears scattered, trivial, or obscure may, with care, reveal a hidden coherence, a divine pattern, and a deeper truth about our place in the world.

It is a philosophy of study that feels radical in its patience and scope: to see history as a reflection of divine order, to read Scripture with both intellect and spirit, to honour the diligence of past generations, and, above all, to recognise that understanding is never fully ours, but is entrusted to those willing to approach it faithfully.

Translation:

“What has been captured here is what was known.

And because it is dangerous for the magistrates of the Church to declare judgment freely, as Bede observes regarding Daniel, and because it is too laborious to recount everything, we follow after others who have studied this matter more diligently. In this way, a method is chosen that is both practical and sufficiently complete.

Some matters are treated more authentically, while others are transmitted according to popular tradition. The Church maintains this method as proper; it does not contradict others. Therefore, it is considered settled.

This method, widely used in many books, is followed by Augustine as well in the sixteenth book of The City of God. He treats many matters fully, yet in agreement with Bede, who relied on the exemplars that were then considered authoritative, especially in his homilies and commentary on the Psalms.

Bede records that from the creation of the world to the birth of Abraham, 3184 years passed according to the Septuagint.

According to the Hebrew texts, however, fewer years are counted, 1236 years from Adam to the birth of Abraham, because the Hebrew texts are reckoned differently. From Adam to Abraham, the Hebrew reckoning gives 1948 years. After that, the Septuagint chronology is used to calculate periods such as the building of the Temple and the Babylonian Exile.

The subsequent chronology is not derived strictly from canonical Scripture, but from other historical sources, both Jewish and Gentile.

While not always exact, the account is reliable in its essential points. By gathering the chronology from the creation of the world to the present, we arrive at a total of 5199 years according to Bede’s reckoning. This method allows the placement of kings’ reigns, city foundations, and empires’ unfolding in order.”

The passage opens by emphasising the weight of responsibility in recording history.

Rolevinck, following Bede, notes that it is perilous for ecclesiastical authorities to declare judgments too freely.

Because of this, the work relies on the diligent efforts of scholars who studied these matters carefully, choosing a method that balances precision with readability.

Some events are treated more authentically, others according to tradition, but the Church maintains that this approach is correct and authoritative.

This establishes a medieval understanding of history as both communal and morally charged, where the act of recording is inseparable from the ethical obligation to preserve truth.

Rolevinck draws extensively on Bede and Augustine.

Bede’s homilies and commentaries, especially on the Psalms, serve as models for chronology and method. Augustine, particularly in his City of God, provides the framework for interpreting details that may seem trivial at first glance.

These seemingly minor events or numbers are included because they signify something deeper.

In this way, Rolevinck demonstrates that medieval scholarship approached history not merely as a catalog of events, but as a disciplined study of meaning, where chronology and spiritual insight coexist.

The text then moves into precise chronological detail, which is striking in its specificity.

According to the Septuagint, 3184 years passed from the creation of the world to the birth of Abraham.

The Hebrew texts, however, yield a different calculation, giving 1948 years from Adam to Abraham.

Beyond this, the Septuagint framework continues to track major events, including the construction of the Temple and the Babylonian Exile.

By combining these figures, Rolevinck arrives at a total of 5199 years from creation to his own present.

This careful attention to numeric detail reflects an intellectual rigor that is often underestimated in medieval scholarship.

These scholars were not careless or primitive; they measured, compared, and reconciled sources to create as accurate a historical map as possible.

Where there were discrepancies among sources, Rolevinck follows the example of his authorities, acknowledging differences while maintaining the coherence of the narrative.

Popular tradition and more authoritative texts are both respected, but the method of discernment is clear: chronology must serve both truth and instruction.

The work is thus not simply a record, but a tool for understanding the divine order in human affairs.

Every reign, migration, and event is placed within the context of God’s overarching plan, making history simultaneously factual, moral, and spiritual.

Finally, Rolevinck emphasises accessibility.

While the chronology spans centuries and draws on multiple sources, it is designed for readers to follow, compare, and understand.

History, in this conception, is a living study: each generation is called to observe carefully, to learn from the diligence of predecessors, and to perceive the patterns that reveal God’s providence.

In this meticulous intertwining of temporal and divine order, we see a worldview far removed from modern assumptions of neutral or secular history.

Here, numbers and events carry purpose, and learning is inseparable from reverence.

Translation:

“Thus it may immediately be presented to those observing, without any difficulty. I have therefore placed in the middle of the page circles with the names of persons, arranged according to each period of time; and below are lines or rows, the number of which ascends from Adam to Christ, indicating the passage of years, or whatever is connected with that number, whether above or below, and also with reference to those times, as is reasonably to be believed.

The second line, that is the lower line, ascends in reverse from the birth of Christ to the creation of the world, so that, by inspecting a single number, it may be known how many years passed before the birth of Christ. This method was chosen because it is more customary among us and is usually required sooner. After Christ, both lines ascend together toward our own times, gradually increasing, so that the upper line always shows the years of the world, and the lower line the years from Christ, which is clearly displayed in its proper places.

Because many books are written with errors, this method does not lightly labor to establish the line of truth. We present it for the careful reader, so that no one may recklessly apply this calculation of years without first inspecting the entire work. This is not done carelessly or in error, but to avoid excessive confusion in this material, where frequently the position of one number is interwoven with that of another.

Where an error is found, it is gently forgiven and corrected according to the authorities we follow. Numbers are easily mistaken, and often they are carelessly recorded or amended less carefully; as Augustine says in the book of The City of God.”

Rolevinck begins by explaining his method clearly, offering it to the attentive reader so that it can be understood without difficulty.

He emphasises the importance of careful observation and diligence, noting that the study of history requires both precision and patience.

The passage of years, from the creation of the world to the birth of Christ, is not abstract, it is meant to be counted, measured, and reflected upon, connecting human events to divine chronology.

In doing so, he establishes a framework for understanding the unfolding of time in a way that aligns sacred history with temporal events.

He also points out the dual perspective of time: from Christ back to creation, and from creation forward to Christ.

This allows the reader to comprehend not only the years before the Nativity but also the span of time that follows, bridging human and divine understanding.

Each number recorded carries significance, and Rolevinck stresses that these figures are part of a rigorous system, rooted in careful scholarship and guided by the authorities of the Church.

The method demonstrates that chronology is not random; it is a deliberate, structured reflection of God’s design in history.

Rolevinck is careful to note the potential for error.

Earlier works were often imprecise, and numbers could be miscopied or misapplied.

He reminds the reader that this system is not for casual use, it requires attention and reflection to be applied correctly.

Where mistakes are found, they are corrected gently, following the guidance of established authorities.

This humility and care show the medieval approach to scholarship: precise, yet forgiving, meticulous, yet devoted to conveying truth faithfully.

Finally, while the main text lays out these principles, the illustrative circles with the names of notable figures, which align each person to their proper period, are presented on the next page.

These circles serve as a visual aid, making the sweep of history more tangible, though the main emphasis remains on understanding the sequence of years and events as Rolevinck has carefully calculated.

Translation:

“And in sufficient time, encompassing the ancient chronicles, he begins happily: “In the beginning…” The work demonstrates clarity and diligence in its authorship. He presents it in a principled manner, attentive to the material, allowing understanding to be reached.

In the light of perception, creation was made by God from nothing, in which the Creator’s supreme power shines. Matter, elements, and natural order are revealed.

He calls forth their operation, by which all was made. By distinction and divine wisdom, God acted; all was good, firm, and stable. Nothing further was needed from creation.

He arranged all things, administering the universe, providing governance and order. Creation shines forth in perfect order, sufficient in itself. Day and night follow their appointed courses; the universe remains under divine governance.

The fullness of creation is manifest. God’s power, wisdom, and justice are revealed in all things. Nothing is lacking, and everything exists according to its purpose.

Humanity was instituted in a single state, to commend what is pleasing and to multiply among the chosen, living in harmony with angels and fellow humans.

Yet, because of immense sin, evil entered the world, disturbing peace. Instruction and guidance are necessary so that humans might live rightly and maintain justice.

Seth is born. Men live upon the earth, numbering nine hundred twelve years. Abel, a martyr of the Church, is slain, and Cain, marked by sin, brings violence into the world. Cities are built. Abel’s offering was accepted; Cain’s was rejected. Cain’s city is afflicted due to wrongdoing, and he flees.

Yet the consequences of sin persist, affecting humanity through generations. The events are recounted carefully, with attention to names, deeds, and divine judgment, showing the intertwining of history, morality, and divine order.”

As we turn the next page, we step into a space where history and morality are inseparable, where the divine order underpins every human action.

Here, the text opens with a careful framing of creation itself: God’s hand bringing the universe into being, matter and elements set in their proper course, each day and night following the rhythm of divine governance.

The precision of this account is striking, not as a dry exercise in chronology, but as a deliberate reflection of purpose and perfection.

Every element has a role, every action a consequence, and nothing exists without meaning.

It is in this context that humanity enters the narrative.

We are instituted not merely as passive observers of creation, but as moral agents, called to live rightly, to cultivate harmony with our fellow humans and the angels above.

Yet, as Rolevinck recounts, sin emerges swiftly, Cain and Abel, the first violence, the first disruption of peace.

It is a narrative that reminds us that history is not abstract: it is lived, it is moral, it is consequential.

Even as cities are built and lives unfold across centuries, the text insists that divine judgment and order remain present, shaping the path of human action.

What strikes me most, reading this morning, is how tangible this understanding of history feels, especially in contrast to our modern assumptions.

Today, history is often treated as a string of facts, dates, and names, detached from meaning.

Yet here, every year, every birth, every offering has weight.

The story of Abel and Cain, the founding of cities, the recording of lifespans, all of it reflects a universe where God’s presence is inseparable from the unfolding of human life.

Rolevinck’s work insists that to read history rightly is to read it spiritually, to see the moral lessons woven through the chronology.

There is also a humility embedded here that I find deeply moving.

Even the most careful recording acknowledges imperfection: errors, omissions, the limits of human diligence.

And yet, each correction, each clarification, is offered with patience and reverence, as though history itself is sacred, a bridge between human effort and divine order.

In an era where knowledge can feel fragmented or disposable, this reminds me that the careful recording of time, our lives, our deeds, and our struggles, matters profoundly.

The page itself is adorned with circles, each inscribed with the names of notable figures, aligned to their proper place in time.

These are not decorative, they are the visual embodiment of the chronology.

A way to see the human story under God’s guidance, to trace the continuity of generations, and to observe the unfolding of creation in a form both structured and profound.

As we move forward through Rolevinck’s chronicle, it becomes clear that this is more than history; it is a meditation on human existence, divine providence, and the moral weight carried by every generation.

It is a reminder that our lives are threads in a vast, interconnected tapestry, and that even when we falter, the structure of the universe, carefully observed and patiently chronicled, offers a guide, a mirror, and a challenge.

Translation:

“ And thus the ages are received in similarity, as the ages of men: from the creation of the world until the time of the flood. The era begins at the flood and continues according to the calculation of many authorities; it begins at the creation of the world and reaches until the flood. According to the Hebrew reckoning, it lasted 1666 years. By the interpretation of the seventy translators, as Isidore places it in Egypt, it lasted 22424 years, differing from the Hebrew count by 56 years, which the Hebrew text counts less in this era.

From this, calculations follow naturally, from the creation of the world to the Nativity of Abraham: the Hebrew count gives 292 years; by the seventy translators, 942 years, differing by 50 years, which the Hebrew count gives more mildly. From the Nativity of Abraham, it continues to the beginning of the kingdom of David and up to the Babylonian captivity, lasting 944 years in the Hebrew count, 940 by the seventy translators. From the beginning of David’s reign to the Babylonian exile, it lasted 494 years in the Hebrew count, 485 by the seventy translators.

The next era begins with the Babylonian exile, when the temple there was built and incense offered, continuing until the blessed Nativity of Christ. By these measures, the computation of years is considerable, yet the differences among the sources are not great. Whoever wishes may apply themselves to what seems best to them, as we have laid it out.

This era records the lives of kings, peoples, and notable figures, either by their deeds, by magnificent works, or by the observations of astronomers, following calculations from Adam to Alphonsus, and noting the passage from the Nativity to the end of the world. The limits of this era are marked, sometimes by notable events of goodness or evil, as is commonly found in popular accounts. Among these, the holy names appear first, and are frequently noted at the era’s conclusion in letters and epistles.

The history of Cain is included: the number of years, the deaths of beasts and men, recorded carefully. Abel is martyred in the church, his death noted; Cain is punished for his crime and the city he built. The sins of humanity, the transgressions and violence, are recounted, and the account follows the order of generations.

Attention is given to both secular and sacred arts: the liberal arts, mechanical arts, and public knowledge, with curiosities observed. These are recorded to provide learning for the devout and the prudent, and for the benefit of future generations. The works of men in sculpture, masonry, and building are mentioned, their deeds measured in years, and their accomplishments recorded according to the natural and moral order established by God.

The passions and sins of the flesh are described: the violence and envy of Tubal Cain, his craft in bronze and iron, and his invention of instruments of work and war. These are set down faithfully, showing the continuity of human skill and wrongdoing, as well as the divine guidance that frames human history.”

Rolevinck here moves into the careful detailing of human and divine chronology, taking us from creation to the flood, and onward through the generations to Abraham, David, and the Babylonian exile.

He records the passage of years with precision, noting where different sources diverge, such as the Hebrew reckoning and the seventy translators.

This is not mere arithmetic; it is an attempt to map God’s providence across time, to see the unfolding of human and sacred history in parallel.

Each era is given its proper measure, each life its place, so that the sweep of time becomes visible and comprehensible.

He takes care to mark not only kings and rulers, but the deeds of ordinary men, the rise and fall of cities, and the moral weight of actions, Cain’s violence, Abel’s martyrdom, the building of cities, and the crafts of Tubal Cain.

Even human invention and the application of skill are recorded, not simply as curiosities, but as part of the divine order shaping human experience.

This blending of sacred history and human achievement reminds us that nothing exists outside God’s oversight, and that even what appears mundane or technical carries spiritual significance.

Rolevinck also emphasises the integrity of his sources.

Differences between calculations, apparent inconsistencies in Hebrew versus translational counts, are acknowledged and carefully reconciled wherever possible.

The system is meticulous: it is not for casual consultation but for those willing to engage thoughtfully with the span of human and divine history.

There is patience here, a respect for complexity, and an awareness that mistakes, whether in numbers or interpretation, can occur and must be gently corrected, not dismissed.

The page itself is richly organised: the chronological circles that appear here anchor the generations, allowing the reader to trace the flow of time at a glance.

It is a visual reminder that history is not abstract, but a living, interconnected chain stretching from Adam to the present.

Through these circles, the distant past becomes approachable, the span of centuries tangible, and the interplay of human lives and divine providence beautifully illustrated.

These are the final pages we will cover today, and they leave us with a profound sense of continuity.

We see that history, meticulously recorded, is not merely a ledger of events but a mirror of God’s care, human striving, and the intricate weave of time itself.

And so, dear reader, we come away with more than names and dates, more than the measured passage of years.

Rolevinck’s work teaches us that history was once treated as a moral and spiritual enterprise, a careful mapping of human life against the grand design of God.

Every year, every reign, every act was measured not simply for record-keeping, but for its ethical and cosmic significance.

Time was sacred; chronology was intertwined with the divine order, and even errors were corrected thoughtfully, with humility and reverence.

Compare this to the modern approach, where history is often reduced to events stripped of moral weight, interpreted through secular, utilitarian lenses, or treated as a series of disconnected facts.

Today, the sweep of centuries is measured in statistics, charts, and lifeless timelines, rarely inviting reflection on virtue, consequence, or the guiding hand of providence.

The human story has been fragmented, abstracted, and often divorced from purpose, leaving us with knowledge that can be immense in volume but shallow in insight.

Rolevinck’s method, with its meticulous lines, numbers, and even the careful arrangement of circles on the page, reminds us that every detail can illuminate a larger truth.

It is not only a record of what happened, but a framework for understanding why it matters, morally, spiritually, and philosophically.

Modern scholarship, in its insistence on precision and objectivity, often misses this: that history is lived, experienced, and observed with the mind and heart together.

The implications are profound.

When history loses its moral and spiritual dimensions, so too does our sense of self, our awareness of continuity, and our understanding of responsibility.

We risk seeing the world as random, fragmented, and devoid of meaning.

Rolevinck’s work, by contrast, invites us to dwell in the fullness of time, to see the connections between creation, human action, and divine order, and to recognise that every generation participates in a larger story.

