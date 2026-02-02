Alternative History

Alternative History

User's avatar
You know, Cannot Name It's avatar
You know, Cannot Name It
3h

What’s at stake here isn’t God versus reason, or a historical dispute.

It’s something quieter — and more dangerous.

This is about how certainty replaces understanding,

and how habit replaces attention.

Not belief versus disbelief,

but the moment thinking stops distinguishing while language keeps sounding correct.

That’s where words turn into anesthesia instead of instruments.

@JordanNuttall

@lintara

1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
Marita in Mexico's avatar
Marita in Mexico
3h

Brilliant. Thank you.

1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
