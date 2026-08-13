We have both heard of the Garden of Eden, dear reader, where the first man took steps upon the grass, eating the fruit from the forbidden tree.

Of all the locations for Eden, it was a garden.

It could have been a library, an orchard, a forest, but it was a garden, God’s garden.

And now we sit in the world, the grass is green, the trees are tall, and we may feast upon earthly delights.

Do we live in the Garden, curious mind?

Is the forbidden tree of knowledge the deep workings of the mind?

The tree represents a choice, good or bad, now look at the architecture of your mind.

You are capable of choice, aren’t you, dear reader.

So perhaps the Garden was never a location we travel to on our feet, but one we journey toward through the expansion of the mind.

If you reach too far, if you take what is not yet yours, you fall; just as Icarus fell when he flew too close to the sun.

Perhaps the Bible was never a literal series of events, but an allegorical mystery.

Perhaps when Jesus walked on water, he was simply offering us a riddle; that with a calmness of mind and stillness of spirit, we may stay level while the seas around us crash.

Or maybe, when Jesus was resurrected, he did not rise from the grave, but he was given a fresh perspective on which to see the world through.

I was a cocaine addict, and in my recovery, I was renewed, reborn into the man who is sitting here typing these words for you.

Was I resurrected, dear reader?

And then water into wine…

The water was for purification, meaning it would become unclean after use.

Jesus then took that which was unclean and made it precious, and valuable.

Maybe this was Christ's overall mission; to purify and redeem humanity from its fallen state.

The significance of Eden being a garden is not spoken of often in modern discourse, it is one of those points that is just acknowledged and left.

But perhaps it was a message all along, that in the cultivation of a garden, we may too draw close to the tree of wisdom.

Whether we call it God, Mother Nature, or the Creator, it decides our fate here on earth, dear reader, so would it not be pertinent to have a space we can cultivate of our own, in homage to the glorious spirit of existence?.

I have long been a man of the garden, you will often find me perched in the sun, serenaded by the charming notes of the birds, caressed by a gentle warmth, and subdued by the pure nature of all that grows.

My heart is given freely to those that need love, and in return, the powers that be have blessed me with a delight for a mind, and a passion for a purpose.

We may spend our days anxious over what is to come next, but perhaps we should release our grip on the qualms, relinquish the urge to worry, and realise that all that is to occur, will occur regardless of our concern.

Step outside, take a deep breath, listen for the birds and the sound of the wind, you will find yourself in there, if you listen closely.

And so, what better lesson for us today, dear reader, than to cast our gaze over one of the oldest medical books in the world.

The 12th century, a time shrouded in confusion, for really, we do not truly know the landscape of the world all those years back.

Modern discourse tells you one thing, the historic books tell you another, and contemporary historians can’t agree on much.

Perhaps then, the best thing for us to do, is to read the period works, let go of the desire to peruse quick summaries, and sit with words long enough we feel the weight they were written with.

Circa Instans 📖

Translation:

“Paradise in Greek; in Latin it is called the garden of delights. For Paradise belongs to kings, as the life-giving stream. Hence it is written concerning the good will of God: With the shield of Your good will You have crowned us. Therefore that soul which is deprived of the good will of God perishes and is of no avail. For if, being separated from the body, it is to merit the heavenly Bread which is Christ, it has truly died.

Hell in Greek is called "below" in Latin, this is why the regions beneath are so named. Just as in the body things are arranged in their proper order, so all things that are lower are also heavier and more burdened.

This is why the common speech names those who dwell below, from the fact that they possess no light of their own. And so they speak of darkness. Darkness, as it were, from being held in obscurity. They say the souls of sinners are there in darkness. But how can they speak of outer darkness when darkness is always within?

They carry it inside themselves, and this is why sinners are said to be in darkness.

This question is resolved in two ways: when someone is cast out from the brightness of God into the outer places, they enter that outer darkness which lies outside the will of God.

Because they cease from sinning and live. Therefore the righteous are judged, so that whoever would not part from sin in this life shall never be free of punishment. Hence also it is written: Heaven and earth shall pass away, but the words of my justice shall not pass away.

According to the teachings of the blessed John Chrysostom, he affirms that the heavens remain. And indeed it is so.

First therefore the heavens are said to be established and renewed. For some understand the heavens that are spoken of as those that are to pass away; while according to another meaning, there are the abiding heavens in which God has established all things in faith. There is also called the third heaven, the spiritual one, that place into which the soul strives to ascend through contemplation.

In which also the Apostle records that he was caught up. And in which the Lord Jesus Christ ascended bodily, but how the Evangelist says the heavens pass away, let the diligent reader note carefully. He speaks not of the firmament, nor of the ether, but of the established heavens.

The Evangelist says they shall be cleansed by fire when He comes.

And so both, the established heavens and the earth, shall be purged by fire at the end, as the Evangelist John bears witness.

This book, dear reader, is called the Circa Instans, and it was written in the 12th century by Matthaeus Platearius.

You might expect a book about medicine to begin with herbs, humours, or sickness, but this text starts somewhere else entirely.

It starts with Paradise.

It defines the word, explains what it meant to the ancients; a garden of delights, something belonging to kings, something rooted in life and in will, then it turns to the opposite:

darkness

Outer darkness is not somewhere far below the earth, it is simply what remains when you are removed from the light.

You carry it inside already.

To be cast out is to be left with what you are.

From there the text moves to the heavens, not to say everything is destroyed, but that things are separated.

Some things pass away, some things remain.

The world is not wiped away, it is refined, purified by fire, made new.

Just as body and soul are not the same, the visible world and the eternal order are not the same either.

This is why it begins here.

You cannot understand how to heal a body if you do not understand what a human being is, spirit and flesh, choice and consequence, rooted in a garden and capable of falling from it.

The remedies come later, but first you must understand the patient.

Translation:

“Some say there shall be a new heaven and a new earth, meaning that the former form shall pass away while the substance remains. Everything that endures stands firm; what is dissolved is not destroyed but transformed.

Hence the Apostle says: The form of this world is passing away. Therefore the form passes away, but the nature remains. And so those elements of the world that were corrupted by the sin of the flesh shall be purged, some by fire, others by water, for the world shall be consumed and burned and punished.

Just as once the world was cleansed by the flood of waters in the time of Noah, so in the end it shall be cleansed by fire. The earth shall be renewed and purged; the heavens also shall be cleansed.

And so, as some say, the two elements of fire and water shall cleanse the world, and the world shall pass away as if by fire. And then shall the dead rise, the mortal body shall be changed, and the earth, the sky, the air, and the whole order of nature shall be restored. And then shall the dead rise incorruptible, and the elect shall rise in glory.

Concerning the death of the body at the end: For all flesh shall die, and every man shall die.

Here begins the book Circa Instans by Platearius concerning the nature of things.

In simple medicines there is no mixture. For a simple medicine is one quality in a single substance, such as wormwood or scammony.

Some work by heat alone, some by cold, some by dryness, some by moisture.

And so there are four simple qualities: hot, cold, dry, and moist.

And from these four come the four humours of the human body: blood, phlegm, yellow bile, and black bile.

From their mixture and balance comes health; when they are out of proportion, sickness follows. For when one humour abounds beyond measure, it overwhelms the others and causes illness.

And so diseases are generated from excess or deficiency of these humours, or from their bad quality. Simple medicines are those that oppose the cause of the illness: hot for cold diseases, cold for hot, dry for moist, moist for dry. Compound medicines are made from many simples, gathered together when a single simple is not enough to restore health. And the virtues of medicines are known by their taste, smell, colour, and effect. And so the simple medicines are described in order, their nature and virtue declared, so that the physician may know what to gather and when, and how to prepare them.

And their virtues are set down according to the time of year, the moon’s age, and the strength of the sun.

And they are most powerful when gathered when the moon is waxing and the sun is in a favourable position.

Now we arrive at the heart of the matter, dear reader, where the ancient physician lays down his pen regarding the cosmos, finally turning his gaze toward the flesh.

Platearius tells us that the world is not just destroyed, but transformed, the form passing away while the nature remains, cleansed by fire and water just as the human frame is subject to its own trials.

From this grand architecture of heaven and earth, we descend directly into the quiet mechanics of the body, into simple medicines that require no mixture, carrying a single quality in a single substance like wormwood or scammony.

Heat, cold, dryness, and moisture, the four simple pillars from which the four humours rise, blood, phlegm, yellow bile, and black bile, warring within us for balance.

Health is nothing more than proportion, and sickness is simply excess, an overflow of one humour drowning out the rest until the vessel cries out for correction.

It is clear that the physician does not guess; he opposes the cause with its counterpart, bringing the hot against the cold, the dry against the moist, reading the virtues of the earth through taste, smell, colour, and effect, timing his harvest to the waxing moon and the strength of the sun.

It’s all put down so beautifully, isn’t it?

Translation:

“…it is able to cleanse and heal.

There is one simple medicine, one substance, one property, as in wormwood or scammony.

Some work by heat alone, some by cold, some by dryness, some by moisture. And so there are four simple qualities: hot, cold, dry, and moist. These four humours, blood, phlegm, bile, and black bile, make up the human body.

From their mixture and balance comes health; when they are out of proportion, sickness follows. For when one humour exceeds measure, it overwhelms the others and causes illness. And so diseases arise from excess or deficiency of these humours, or from their bad quality. Simple medicines are those that oppose the cause: hot for cold afflictions, cold for hot.

Compound medicines are made from many simples, when one is not enough to restore health. The virtues of medicines are known by taste, smell, colour, and effect.

And so the simple medicines are described in order, their nature and virtue declared, so that the physician may know what to gather and when, and how to prepare them.

Their virtues are set down according to the time of year, the moon’s age, and the strength of the sun. And they are most powerful when gathered when the moon is waxing and the sun is in a favourable position.

Concerning Aloe

Concerning Wood of Aloe

1. Concerning Gold Pigment / Orpiment

2. Concerning Silver

3. Concerning Asphalt / Bitumen

4. Concerning Gold

5. Concerning Agnus Castus / Chaste Tree

6. Concerning Alum

7. Concerning Aloe

8. Concerning Aloe, and this is the book itself.

It is similar in colour to saffron, in smell and in taste bitter.

It is hot and dry in the second degree. It cleanses the black bile. It has the power to cleanse and dry. It is found in many places, but the best comes from the island of Socotra. That which is shiny and heavy, golden in colour, with a bitter taste and no odour, is the best. That which is green and has a fishy smell is false. It is gathered when the moon is waxing, and dried in the shade. It is kept in a glass or lead vessel, for it loses its virtue if kept in copper or iron. It is good for the stomach, aids digestion, cleanses the head and eyes, and clears the sight.

Mixed with honey it heals wounds.

It is most powerful when gathered when the moon is waxing and the sun is in a favourable position.

9. Concerning Ammoniac

10. Concerning Ammonium Gum

11. Concerning Acacia

12. Concerning Agaric

13. Concerning Dill

14. Concerning Asphodel

15. Concerning Garlic

16. Concerning Sweet Flag / Acorus

17. Concerning Ammoniac

18. Concerning Anise

19. Concerning Arsine / Arsenic

20. Concerning Birthwort / Aristolochia

21. Concerning Cashew / Marking Nut

22. Concerning Balm / Lemon Balm

23. Concerning Astrology / the time of gathering

24. Concerning Mugwort / Artemisia

25. Concerning Vinegar

26. Concerning Alkanet

And so the list unrolls, dear reader, a ledger of the earth's offerings.

Gold pigment, silver, bitumen, and alum, each noted not for its worth in a king's treasury, but for its power to steady the wandering frame.

Then the greens and the roots take their turn; the chaste tree, the garlic hanging in the damp air, sweet flag, birthwort, mugwort, and the sharp bite of vinegar to scour what is foul.

Platearius maps them out with an unflinching hand, telling us when the moon is waxing and where the sun must stand before we lay a hand upon the leaf.

We forget, don't we, that we are made of the same dust of that which we gather.

To look upon these old names is to remember that our healing was never meant to be found in a bottle of man's invention, but right out there in the dirt, waiting for us to pay attention.

Translation:

“It is binding, and when dissolved in water it loosens the belly. It is sharp and bitter; some say it is hot and dry in the second degree.

It cleanses black bile and choler, and clears the sight. Mixed with honey it heals wounds and old sores. It is good for the stomach, aids digestion, clears the head and eyes. It is found in many places, but the best comes from the island of Socotra.

That which is heavy, golden in colour, translucent like glass, with no odour and very bitter taste, is the best. That which is dark and foul-smelling is false.

The strength of true aloe is such that when placed in water it sinks to the bottom. Some say it should be gathered when the moon is waxing, in a dry place, and dried in the shade. It is kept in glass or lead vessels, for if kept in copper or iron it loses its virtue. It is also said that it is better gathered in the month of September, in the second degree of the sun, and dried in the sun rather than in the shade.

Some say it is hot and dry in the third degree, some in the second.

There is also another kind, called caballine or horse-aloe, coarser, darker, and less effective, and it is said that it is hot and dry in the first degree.

It grows in Arabia and in the Indies.

The juice is pressed out and thickened over fire until it becomes hard. Some mix it with gum arabic to make it thicker. It is sold in two forms: one clear and golden, the other dark and thick. The clear kind is more powerful and more bitter. The dark is weaker and less bitter. It is said that the more bitter it is, the more effective it is.

It is also said that if you put it in water, the good aloe sinks, the false floats.

It is weighed and measured in use.

The more bitter it is, the more powerful it is. Aloe that is not very bitter is of little virtue. The best is heavy, clear, golden, translucent as glass, with no odour and very bitter taste. The less bitter it is, the weaker it is. That which is dark, foul-smelling, and light is false. It is hot and dry in the second degree. It cleanses black bile, purges the stomach, and clears the chest. It draws out phlegm and thickens thin humours.

It is good for disorders of the head and eyes, for the stomach and spleen. It stops vomiting, strengthens the gums, and fastens loose teeth. It cleanses wounds and old sores, and brings out what is hidden within. It dries up watery humours and stops discharges. It clears the complexion and removes spots. It makes the body lean, for it consumes superfluous moisture.

It is good for dropsy and for cold afflictions of the joints. It is given in a draught and applied externally.

It is said that aloe cleanses the body and strengthens the stomach. It purges the head and clears the eyes. It makes the breath sweet. It cleanses the womb and expels the dead foetus. It kills worms. It is good for the spleen and for hardness of the liver. It is given in wine for paralysis. It is good for weakness of the sight and dimness of vision. It comforts the stomach and stops vomiting. It cleanses the chest and lungs. It is good for coughs and shortness of breath.

It dries up rheums and thin humours. It is bitter, hot, and dry. It opens obstructions and cleanses the whole body. It comforts the heart and drives away melancholy. It is good for the cold and moist. It is not given to the hot and dry, nor to those with too much blood, for it dries and consumes the flesh.

Now, dear reader, the pages open up upon the aloe, that golden resin drawn from Socotra, sinking straight to the bottom of the water while the false kind floats away on the surface.

Platearius dwells on it with a jeweller’s eye, measuring its bitterness, weighing its heat and dryness in the second or third degree, warning us that it must never touch iron or lead lest its virtue sour.

It is a curious thing to watch a 12th-century hand trace a single plant through every corner of the human condition; clearing the black bile, fastening loose teeth, strengthening the stomach, comforting the heart, and driving away the heavy cloud of melancholy.

It makes the body lean by consuming superfluous moisture, drives out the cold from the joints, and warms the chest, yet it is not given to every man indiscriminately, for it avoids the hot and the dry like a sensible doctor who knows when a remedy has done enough.

We read these old prescriptions and realise the ancients did not view a plant as a chemical compound to be stripped and bottled, but as a living force of the earth, carrying its own temperament just as we carry ours.

Translation:

“Note that the powder of aloe is best prepared this way: take equal parts aloe and gum arabic, make into powder, and sift through fine cloth. It clears the sight and strengthens the stomach.

For cleansing and preparation: take one part aloe, half part gum ammoniac, a quarter part each of spikenard and myrrh. Mix with honey and make into pills. Some prepare it by taking 3 parts aloe, 1 part each of saffron and mastic, mixed with honey, some add one part of rhubarb or polypody root.

Or another way: take 6 parts aloe, 1 part each of lapis lazuli and mastic, 3 parts honey. Grind well, make into pills. This purges black bile and clears the head and eyes.

For another preparation: take 4 parts aloe, 1 part each of agaric and scammony, 3 parts honey. Make into pills. This purges melancholy and relieves cold afflictions of the brain.

Or take 1 part aloe, 1 part each of rhubarb and mastic, 3 parts honey. Some add a little saffron. Grind fine, make into pills. This strengthens the stomach, purges excess humours, and comforts the heart.

The powder of lupin and aloe, mixed with honey, clears the face and removes spots and discolouration.

Concerning Aloe Wood / Lignum Aloes

Aloe wood is hot and dry in the second degree. It is brought from the great river of Babylon. Some say it grows on the mountains bordering that river, and when the trees fall with age and wind, they are carried down by the current. The people who live along the river stretch nets across the water to catch the wood as it floats past.

There are three kinds, as Constantine says.

The best comes from the island of Ceylon, heavy, dark, fragrant, sinking in water. The second kind comes from another island, lighter and less potent. The third comes from Damascus, light, pale, and the weakest of all.

The best is heavy, dark, shining, and fragrant. When burned it gives off a sweet aroma, and when placed in water it sinks. It strengthens the heart, comforts the brain, and sharpens the understanding.

It is good for cold and moist conditions, for weakness of the stomach, and for fainting. A little goes a long way, it is so bitter that even a small amount flavours a whole draught, and so aromatic that its scent lingers long after.

Finally for today, curious mind, the text stops holding our hand and starts working, shifting from raw resin to the timber that drifts down the river of Babylon.

Platearius does not waste words on poetry here; he tells us how the fallen giants are caught in nets across the current, and how the true wood from Ceylon sinks like a stone while the lesser kinds float away.

It is hot and dry in the second degree, bitter enough to flavour a whole draught, yet fragrant when touched by fire.

The old doctor tells us it strengthens the heart, comforts the brain, and sharpens the understanding, acting as a direct antidote to the cold and moist miseries that weigh a man down.

Subscribe

And so, dear reader, we have been blessed with an abundance of knowledge today, and we must reflect.

We sit in a world that tells us we are breakable machines, entirely at the mercy of white-coated priests in sterile towers who hand out synthetic pills for sins they manufactured themselves.

They look at the human body, this glorious, complicated temple of dust and spirit, and treat it like an engine needing a new spark plug, stripping away the mystery of choice, and of spirit.

For generations, the architects of modern commerce have peddled a quiet, devastating lie:

that true healing is patented, bottled, expensive, and kept safely out of reach behind a prescription counter

They convinced us that the earth beneath our feet, the bitter sap, the wild roots, and the rhythm of the waxing moon are nothing more than primitive superstitions, superseded by their chemical alchemy.

Why?

Because a population that remembers how to heal itself in a garden is a population that cannot be controlled.

When you realise that your melancholy, your fatigue, and your ailments are not random mechanical failures, but imbalances of a soul cast out of harmony, you stop looking to the corporate machine for salvation.

Platearius knew it eight hundred years ago, and the ancient texts whispered it before him:

health is proportion, it is balance, it is the bitter truth that cuts through the fog of our modern malaise

They want us dependent, anxious, staring at screens, and swallowing their synthetic poisons so we never look up long enough to notice the green world waiting outside our doors.

Step back into the dirt, dear reader.

Refuse their manufactured fear, reclaim the architecture of your own mind, and remember that the power to heal was never sold in a bottle:

it was planted in the garden long before we got here…

If you have found this information valuable, or if it has made you look at history differently, then you are welcome to support this work.

It is never required, and your presence here is the greatest gift of all.

Any contribution will go directly towards acquiring more historical texts, preserving these fragile volumes, and making even more forgotten truths available for everyone to see.

Thank you for reading, and for keeping curiosity alive, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

Comment

Share