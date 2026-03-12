If you have followed this newsletter for some time, you will have noticed that the range of subjects we explore here is rather wide.

At times I have focused on particular themes, themes that capture my curiosity and draw my attention for a season.

Yet in speaking about such matters, the noise of modern debate often begins to creep into what I intended to be something quieter; a gentle journey into the historical record.

This work has never been an attempt to prove anything with certainty.

Quite the opposite.

Its purpose is simply to invite wonder.

The pages we read together are grounded in old books, and it is within those books that I have repeatedly discovered something remarkable:

our ancestors wrestled with many of the same questions that trouble us today.

Moral questions, spiritual questions, questions about the nature of the world and our place within it.

The language has changed, the institutions have changed, and the structures of society have changed, yet beneath all of this one thing appears constant:

Curiosity.

Curiosity is the beginning of every search for meaning, if one is not curious, one never looks; and if one never looks, one never discovers.

In coming to understand this for myself, I discovered that my own purpose lies in helping others to look.

Teaching, in its simplest sense, is not the act of instructing someone what to believe, but the act of inviting them to think.

I have been fortunate enough to possess a mind that is stable, present, and eager to learn, and it seems only right that such a gift should be wielded with purpose.

And so, in that spirit of learning, we turn today to a subject that appears again and again throughout the pages of the historical record:

Giants.

Across many centuries, the pages of old books occasionally speak of enormous human beings; towering figures whose presence was recorded by travellers, chroniclers, and historians of earlier ages.

Whether these accounts represent legend, misunderstanding, or something now lost to memory, they appear often enough in the literature of the past to deserve our attention.

The subject is far too widespread to dismiss casually as mere allegory.

As we have done many times before, let us wander once more through the corridors of history.

Let us move gently beyond the urge to condemn, step softly around the rigid walls of modern certainty, and open the door that leads us toward a deeper curiosity.

There we may encounter things that awaken wonder, and perhaps even grant us a small measure of understanding.

For the attentive mind will always find nourishment in old words.

And those who search with sincerity may yet free themselves, even if only for a moment, from the narrow chains of modern thinking.

Parte Primera 📖

Before we continue our walk through the historical record, it is only fitting that we pause for a moment to consider the work that will guide our discussion.

The account we will examine comes from a chronicle bearing the title:

Parte Primera de la Crónica del Perú

Which in English may be rendered as:

The First Part of the Chronicle of Peru

It was written in the sixteenth century by the Spanish chronicler Pedro Cieza de León and first published in 1553.

Cieza de León was not a philosopher writing from the comfort of a distant study, but a traveller and observer who moved through the lands of the New World during the early years of Spanish exploration.

His chronicle was intended to record what he saw, what he heard, and what he was told by the people who inhabited those distant regions.

Rivers, mountains, cities, customs, histories, and curious accounts alike found their way into his writing, all preserved with the careful attention of a man who understood that he was witnessing a world unfamiliar to Europe.

The full title of the work, translated roughly into English as:

First Part of the Chronicle of Peru: describing the provinces, the founding of cities, the customs of the Indians, and other strange things worthy of being known,

is itself the sort of title that invites curiosity.

It is not a modern analysis attempting to explain the past, but rather a window into how the world appeared to those who first recorded it.

And within such chronicles, scattered quietly among descriptions of geography and custom, we occasionally encounter passages that speak of things both unusual and fascinating.

Among them are the accounts that have drawn our attention today; stories preserved within the historical record that speak of giants.

Whether these accounts represent legend, misunderstanding, or something more mysterious is not for us to declare with certainty.

Our purpose here is simply to observe what our ancestors recorded, and to allow their words to provoke the curiosity that first led us down these hallways of history.

Translation:

“Of which at the beginning of this work I touched in particular on the deserts that lie on the coast of Peru.

Following the order that I began, speaking of the ends of the province of Chile, which is of very great length, it seemed to me convenient to return again to treat that which I did not treat before.

And having passed and named the principal towns of this district, and because in speaking of them I spoke also of the giants who lived or disembarked on the coast at the point of Santa Elena, which lies within the boundaries of the city of Puerto Viejo, it seemed to me fitting to give notice of what I know of them according to what I understand, for among the opinions that the common people have there have been various sayings about what they were.

They recount the natives, by relation which passed from their fathers, which they heard and had from others who came by sea in rafts made of reeds, like large boats.

And when they arrived at this point, they disembarked some giants so large that their knees reached as high as the stature of an ordinary man.

Although they were well proportioned in their limbs according to the greatness of their bodies, their heads were monstrous.

They had great hair, and their eyes, they say, were as large as small plates.

Their noses were broad, and they came naked, covering their bodies only with their long hair, because they did not wear clothes.

Which, as they arrived at this point, they immediately sought women for themselves from the villages.

Which in ancient times and in the memory of the old men it is said that they used them as wives.

And they dug wells in order to remedy the lack of water which the Indians suffered, because in those deserts there are few springs.

Thus they lived for some time, according to what they say.

But by certain vices that they committed, especially the sin of sodomy, which was very common among them, they say they were destroyed.

Because they were very great eaters, and consumed much food, the natives could not sustain them.

And as they had no food that satisfied them, they killed many sheep and goats which they had.

For which reason they came to have great hatred toward them.”

What we have just read, curious mind, is not the imagination of a modern writer looking backwards through myth, but the testimony recorded by a sixteenth-century chronicler attempting to preserve what the people of that land themselves said had once occurred there.

Within only a few paragraphs the claims are incredible in their breadth.

We are told of enormous human beings said to have arrived by sea upon rafts of reeds, landing upon the coast near Santa Elena (Ecuador).

Their stature, according to the account preserved by Cieza de León, was so extraordinary that the knees of these beings reached the height of an ordinary man.

Their bodies were described as proportioned to their immense size, yet their heads appeared monstrous to those who beheld them.

The narrative does not end with their arrival, it continues with descriptions of their lives among the inhabitants of the region:

that they took women, that they dug wells to draw water from the dry lands of the coast, and that their appetite for food was immense.

Even their downfall is recorded, the story telling that their destruction came after moral corruption and excess.

Whether one accepts such claims as literal history, legend, misunderstanding, or something lost to time is not the purpose of our journey here.

What matters is something far simpler, and far more fascinating:

that such accounts were written down, preserved, and transmitted through centuries of memory.

It is easy for the modern mind to dismiss unusual reports with a quick wave of the hand; yet the careful reader will notice something remarkable about passages such as this.

The author does not present the story as a fantastical tale meant to entertain, but as a tradition relayed by elders, passed from fathers to sons, and remembered long enough to find its way into the written record.

And this is precisely why works like this are so valuable to us.

They remind us that history is not merely a list of dates and kings, but a vast tapestry of human memory; a record of what people believed they saw, heard, and experienced in the world around them.

When we encounter such passages, the task is not to rush to judgment.

The wiser course is simply to observe, to record, and to remain curious.

For it is curiosity, more than certainty, that keeps the door of discovery open.

And in the quiet corridors of old chronicles such as this, curiosity still has much to discover.

Translation:

“Of the natives: because by using their women they killed them, and they likewise passed through other causes. And the Indians did not lack brave men to kill that new people who had come to occupy the land and lordship; although they held great gatherings to discuss it, they did not dare to undertake it.

After some years had passed, while all their life those giants remained in that region, because they lacked women the natives did not dare confront them because of their great size; or perhaps through vice and the industry of the cursed demon among them, they committed one vice with another, the sin of sodomy, so grievous and abominable.

Which sin they committed publicly and openly, without fear of God, and to their own shame. And all the natives affirm that God our Lord, being offended by so detestable a sin, sent them punishment according to the wickedness of that crime.

And they say that while all of them were together involved in this cursed sodomy, fire came from heaven, terrible and frightening, making a great noise; and from the midst of it they say an angel descended with a sword very sharp and very shining, with which in a single blow he killed them all.

And the fire consumed them; although some wells and cisterns remained, which as a memorial of the punishment God willed should remain without being consumed by the fire.

And this is what is said of the giants, which we believe happened in this region because it is spoken of and told by the ancient natives.

And I have heard the bishop Fray Domingo de Santo Tomás say that he had seen pieces of their bones which they judged, when placed upright, would reach to half the height of a man.

And also that they found another piece of bone which was a rib, which was something admirable to behold because of how great it was.

This I relate as testimony of what I have heard spoken, because even today the Indians of those villages say the same.

To affirm from where they came or by what route they arrived I cannot say, because they do not know it.

In the year one thousand five hundred and fifty or thereabouts, while I was in the City of the Kings (Lima), which is the seat of the most illustrious Don Antonio de Mendoza, viceroy and governor of New Spain, certain bones were found in the land of Puerto Viejo so large that they seemed to be those of those giants.

And I have also heard before that in ancient times in the city of Mexico, or in another part of that kingdom, certain bones of giants were found.

Where they might have lived, since many saw them and affirm it.

In this point of Santa Elena (which, as I have said, lies on the coast of Peru along the road to the city of Puerto Viejo) something very notable is seen.

There are certain springs and mines of tar so perfect that ships could be caulked with it, because tar flows from them.

And this tar must be some mineral which passes through that place, which is very hot among those mines of tar.

And of these mines of tar I have seen none in the parts of the Indies through which I have travelled.

Although I believe that Gonzalo Hernández de Oviedo in the first part of his Natural and General History of the Indies gives notice of this and of other things.

But since I do not write generally about the Indies, but rather about the particularities and events of Peru, I do not treat here what exists in other places.

And with this I conclude what concerns the city of Puerto Viejo.”

What, then, curious mind, are we to make of such a passage?

Within a single section of this chronicle, written nearly five centuries ago, we encounter a narrative that stretches across geography, memory, morality, and mystery.

It begins not as myth, but as testimony; a record of what the author claims to have heard from the inhabitants of the land, and what others, including men of learning and office, said they had seen with their own eyes.

The story itself is remarkable, we are told of enormous beings said to have arrived upon the coast of Santa Elena, landing by sea upon rafts.

Their stature, according to the traditions preserved by the natives, was so extraordinary that an ordinary man’s height scarcely reached their knees.

Their bodies were immense, their bones immense, and their presence powerful enough that the inhabitants of the land did not dare challenge them.

Yet the narrative is not content with just describing their size, it ventures further, into the moral imagination of the people who preserved the story.

The giants are said to have lived among the land for some time, digging wells and sustaining themselves with great appetite, until corruption overtook them.

The chronicle records that their downfall came not through the sword of men, but through divine punishment; fire descending from the heavens, and an angel wielding a shining blade.

Whether we interpret this as theology, allegory, or literal belief, it reveals something profound about how earlier societies understood the relationship between morality and catastrophe.

For them, the destruction of an entire people required not just a cause, but a moral explanation.

History and ethics were not separate disciplines; they were intertwined threads in the same tapestry of meaning.

But perhaps the most intriguing part of the passage is not the dramatic account of their destruction, but the references scattered throughout it.

Bones of enormous size reportedly seen, a bishop claiming to have examined them, similar remains said to have been discovered in other lands.

These statements are offered not as legends whispered by fireside storytellers, but as reports worthy of being written into a geographical chronicle.

And this is precisely where the careful reader should pause.

For chronicles such as this were not composed as works of fantasy, their purpose was to record the lands, peoples, and curiosities encountered in distant territories.

Rivers are described, cities named, customs recorded, and among them, occasionally, these curious accounts of things that seem almost impossible to the modern mind.

It is tempting, of course, to dismiss such passages immediately.

The habits of the present age encourage us to filter the past through the narrow lens of what we already believe to be possible; yet history rarely yields its truths so easily.

The men who wrote these works were not fools, nor were the people whose traditions they recorded.

What we see here, perhaps, is not proof of giants in the way modern discourse demands proof.

Rather, we see something equally valuable:

a preserved memory.

A fragment of the intellectual world of the sixteenth century, where travellers, bishops, natives, and chroniclers all contributed pieces to the same puzzle.

And so the passage invites us not to accept blindly, nor to reject hastily, but to wonder.

For within the old literature of the world there are countless such moments; small windows through which we glimpse how earlier generations understood the extraordinary.

Sometimes these accounts dissolve under the light of later explanation.

Sometimes they remain stubbornly unresolved.

But whatever the ultimate truth behind them may be, their presence in the historical record reminds us of something easily forgotten:

the past was not a dull and predictable place.

It was filled with curiosity, speculation, and encounters with things that seemed to stretch the limits of human understanding.

And if we allow ourselves the patience to read these works with open minds, we may find that the greatest discovery they offer is not certainty, but wonder.

And so, dear reader, we arrive at the end of our wander through this curious passage of the past.

What are we to carry with us from it?

Not certainty, perhaps.

Certainty is the language of those who have stopped searching.

The old world rarely speaks so plainly, and the deeper one travels into its writings the more one discovers that history is not a closed book, but a vast landscape still waiting to be walked.

Within that landscape lie voices separated from us by centuries; travellers, chroniclers, villagers, priests, all attempting, in their own imperfect ways, to record what they believed the world to be.

Their words reach us now like distant echoes across time, carrying fragments of memory that refuse to be neatly folded into the explanations of the present.

Whether the giants described in these accounts were creatures of flesh and bone, exaggerations born from misunderstanding, or symbols that took on lives of their own, is not a question we must rush to settle.

The purpose of this journey was never to force the past into the narrow corridors of modern certainty.

Rather, it was to open a door.

A door through which curiosity may step, and wonder may follow.

For there is something deeply valuable in allowing the past to remain mysterious.

The moment we insist that every ancient account must conform to what we already believe possible, we close ourselves off from the very spirit that gave birth to discovery in the first place.

The old writers were not afraid of the strange; they recorded it, preserved it, and passed it forward.

In doing so they left us a gift:

a reminder that the world has always been larger than our understanding of it.

And so we leave this passage not with conclusions carved in stone, but with questions carried gently in the mind.

Questions that invite us to read further, search deeper, and look again at the long record of human memory with patient and attentive eyes.

For in the end, it is not certainty that moves knowledge forward.

It is curiosity.

These quiet journeys into old literature take time; time spent reading, translating, and reflecting upon voices carried to us across centuries.

If you have enjoyed wandering the halls of history with me, and would like to support this work, donations are always welcomed.

Yet it is not for financial gain that I write, curious mind, but for the sanctity of knowledge, and that is something no coin can truly purchase.

Your support simply allows more forgotten books to find their way onto my desk, so their voices may be heard again.

Thank you, truly and deeply, curious mind.

